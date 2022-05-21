Richard Carapaz calls time on Juan Pedro López’s valiant defense of Giro d’Italia pink jersey

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) called time on a defiant defense of the Giro d’Italia’s pink jersey by Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo).

López finally lost his grip on the Giro’s maglia rosa in a chaotic medium mountain stage into Turin in a 14th stage of constant pressure on his time in pink.

The rising Trek-Segafredo star hung tough as Bora-Hansgrohe blew the race to bits in the middle of a chaotic, classics-style stage before finally being popped by Carapaz’s searing acceleration on the final ascent of the Superga.

Carapaz went on to finish third on the day and take a seven-second lead over a tightly packed top-5 in the standings.

The pink-clad Spaniard suffered a long solo TT through the relentlessly lumpy terrain outside of Turin to finish 1oth on the stage, 4:25 back.

Now way back in ninth overall, Saturday’s result puts an end to one of the surprise stellar performances of this Giro.

López vaulted to the top of the GC when he finished second atop Etna on stage 4, taking a 39-second lead few believed would last.

The pint-size 24-year-old batted back a barrage of pressure on Blockhaus to see his lead decimated to 12-seconds, a buffer that was finally burned on the red-hot roads around Turin on Saturday.

López won’t take the Trofeo Senza Fine home with him when the race hits Verona next weekend.

But his gutsy 11 days in the maglia will earn a whole new standing in the peloton and within his team Trek-Segafredo – which he is signed to until 2023.