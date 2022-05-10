Miguel Ángel López abandons Giro d’Italia on stage 4

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Miguel Ángel López (Astana-Qazaqstan) has abandoned the Giro d’Italia. The Colombian left the race after being dropped during the opening kilometers of stage 4.

The team confirmed that the rider had been suffering from an injury heading into the first rest day on Monday.

“Unfortunately, [Miguel Ángel López] had to abandon shortly after Stage 4 started. During the last few days he was suffering from left hip injury. We will communicate about more info about rider statement as soon as we get more from team doctor,” the team posted on social media.

The team made a further comment later in the day.

“There was pain in his leg and it was impossible for him to pedal. We will continue day by day in a tranquil way, and it’s obvious that we will have to make adjustments in our goals,” said sports director Stefano Zanini.

López came into the Giro d’Italia with firm hopes of a podium place in Verona. He finished 59th in the stage 2 time trial and came into stage 4 sitting 39th on GC, 53 seconds off the maglia rosa.

Stage 4 of the race should have seen López back on his favorite terrain with the first summit finish of this year’s race. However, he was dropped almost as soon as the flag dropped at the start of the stage.

A teammate dropped back to help him but it was clear that the Colombian wasn’t able to push on the pedals as the time gap to the peloton quickly opened up. With around 145km to go confirmation came through that López had left the race.

The team carries on with two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali and last year’s stage winner Joe Dombrowski within its ranks.