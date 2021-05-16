Matej Mohorič out of Giro d’Italia after over-the-bars crash

Matej Mohorič, one of the riders credited with pioneering cycling’s now-banned aerodynamic “super tuck” position, survived a horrific high-speed downhill crash at the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Slovenian was in his saddle when he hit something in the road on stage nine of the Giro, and landed on his back after a midair summersault, AFP reported.

The Bahrain-Victorious rider wanted to continue, but was taken away in a neck brace.

“He has been taken to the hospital by ambulance for radiological diagnostics,” said team Bahrain Victorious in a statement. “He is being kept under observation according to UCI concussion protocol.”

Mohorič stunned crowds at the under-23 2013 world championships in Italy by cycling downhill sat crouched on his bike frame in a position studies later suggested gained up to 15 percent speed advantage.

Chris Froome adopted a version of the “super tuck” successfully at the Tour de France, as did world champion Julian Alaphilippe while 90s star Marco Pantani also used a variation of the position.

Cycling’s governing body the UCI banned the “super tuck” in April after widespread complaints that the position put other riders at risk.

Virtuoso downhill racers with nerves of steel used the tuck position to pick up speed before getting back onto the saddle and kicking into the pedals, but most riders did not dare.