Lawson Craddock: This Giro d’Italia is hot but it’s like a fall day if you’re from Texas

TURIN, Italy (VN) – Lawson Craddock came to the Giro d’Italia with a role to support BikeExchange-Jayco team leader Simon Yates’s push for the overall title and despite the Briton’s setbacks over the last week, the Texan still believes that Yates and his team can find success in the race’s final days.

After crashing on stage 4 to Mount Etna, Yates lost time on the Blockhaus on five days later, his struggles exacerbated by the unseasonally high temperatures that have hit the race.

The Briton lost more time when the peloton split on the high-speed approach to Cuneo on Friday, leading to BikeExchange rethinking their strategy for the race.

“We came here aiming for the highest possible result on GC with Simon. Obviously, things didn’t go to plan on Blockhaus, but that’s part of racing, part of the cycle that we’re all used to,” Craddock told VeloNews just before the start of Saturday’s stage 14 in Santena.

“It’s definitely caused a change of direction in terms of our goals and a lot of trying to adapt to the current situation. But there’s a lot of really hard days and long days to come that really suit Simon as stage targets. And I think today’s [Saturday’s 14th stage – ed.] actually can be one of those. I think we’ll try and play our cards right and will walk away with some success in the final week.”

The race hasn’t had too many full-on GC days yet, but Craddock says the Giro has still taken its usual toll, especially given the sweltering heat that it has been raced in since the first day.

“We haven’t had too many days that have really shaken things up, but there’s been a lot of days that have worn us down quite a bit,” the American said.

“You wake up – and now we’re on stage 14 – and you’re like, ‘Man, I’m blown.’ Today’s a very, very challenging day and I think it will make for exciting racing.”

Craddock believes that his support role is unlikely to change much in the coming days, despite Yates’s difficulties.

“I think if you look at the team here and at who’s gonna give us the best shot to win on any given day, maybe one day that’s my day,” he said.

“But when you do look at some of these stages, especially in the final week, it’s definitely catered more towards the guys that can just fly uphill.”

“I was brought here to help the team have as much success as possible and maybe the definition of success for us has changed over the course of the last two weeks, but I still feel that’s my role to play here.”

He continued by saying that the heat will increasingly have an impact too, although he’s hoping he’s got the experience to deal with it.

“It feels like the Vuelta a España – late nights and late mornings and hot stages,” he said. “The only thing different is that it’s just been a steady barrage of 200k days.

“The heat is definitely a big factor in this year’s edition of the Giro. It’s the first time I’ve ever done the Giro in May so I can’t really compare it to other editions, but I’m fortunate that I grew up in Texas where this is like a fine Fall day for us.”

“I still sweat and it’s not completely enjoyable, but maybe I deal with it a little bit better than others.”