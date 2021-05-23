Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Giro d'Italia

Video loading...
Giro d'Italia

Larry Warbasse Giro Diary: Our best day yet!

We won stage 12 with Andrea Vendrame. Here's a look at our celebration.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Member Exclusive

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Join

Already a member?

Sign In

The Giro d’Italia runs May 8-30, and this year VeloNews members and Active Pass members are getting special inside look with video Giro Diaries from Daniel Oss, Larry Warbasse, and Trek-Segafredo mechanics.

Please click the two-arrow expansion button on the bottom right of the video player. If you are watching on your phone, this will make the video full-screen.

Got a question for Larry? Send it to mailbag@velonews.com and he may answer your question in an upcoming Giro Diary.

Stay On Topic