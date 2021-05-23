Larry Warbasse Giro Diary: Our best day yet!

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

The Giro d’Italia runs May 8-30, and this year VeloNews members and Active Pass members are getting special inside look with video Giro Diaries from Daniel Oss, Larry Warbasse, and Trek-Segafredo mechanics.

Please click the two-arrow expansion button on the bottom right of the video player. If you are watching on your phone, this will make the video full-screen.

Got a question for Larry? Send it to mailbag@velonews.com and he may answer your question in an upcoming Giro Diary.