Jersey shock: EF Pro Cycling partners with Palace for Giro d’Italia kit

Say what you will, but there will be no mistaking the EF Pro Cycling jersey at the Giro d’Italia.

At the Giro d’Italia team presentation on Thursday, the American team visually known for racing in pink debuted an entirely different look, thanks to a design overhaul by the skateboard brand Palace.

Instead of the team’s normal pink kit — which arguably could be confused with the leader’s jersey of the three-week Italian tour — EF Pro Cycling now has a, um, more colorful look.

In addition to the Rapha clothing, EF Pro Cycling also has redesigned Cannondale race bikes and POC helmets to match.

Cycling meets skateboarding meets the us at the @Giroditalia. @Rapha and @PalaceSkate designed a crazy kit for our team to rock at this year’s race, since our normal pink is too close to the leader’s jersey. More on this epic collab here: https://t.co/L9jUWKIw10 pic.twitter.com/QUzdk3ehrs — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) October 1, 2020

Rapha isn’t just on board to avoid confusion with the maglia rosa, of course; the clothing company will be selling the new design in its Pro Team Aero Jersey and Pro Team Bib Shorts II, plus socks, hats, and musette bags.

For its part, Cannondale has new graphics on three bikes: the SuperSix EVO, the SystemSix, and the SuperSlice TT bike.

EF Pro Cycling has a new look livery for the 2020 Giro d’Italia that sure to catch some eyes. Photo: S J Hockett

While EF Pro Cycling’s trademark pink will not be on display at this year’s Giro, the team will still be easily identified in their new kits. Photo: S J Hockett

And Palace will be selling clothing, too, in the form of t-shirts, hoodies, and a Gore-Tex jacket.

VeloNews will add more images as soon as they are available. You can see more now at EF Pro Cycing’s website.