How to watch the 2022 Giro d’Italia online, streaming, and on television

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The 2022 Giro d’Italia kicks off in Budapest, Hungary on Friday, May 6, and will conclude in Verona, on Sunday, May 29, with a test against the clock.

VeloNews will be providing on-site race coverage, features, analysis, rider interviews, and more for the 21 days of racing.

Key Giro d’Italia race features

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) is unable to defend his 2021 title, as he’s still recovering from severe injuries sustained in a crash while training on his time trial bike earlier this year. But the race action won’t be any less dramatic, with several other previous winners of the maglia rosa like Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan), Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), as well as GC threat and hopeful Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco).

You can watch the live broadcast of the 2022 Giro d’Italia streamed online, via a mobile app, or on broadcast television. Here’s how:

How to watch the 2022 Giro d’Italia in the United States and Canada

Cycling fans in the U.S.A. and Canada can watch the Giro streamed through GCN+. The $49 annual subscription will allow you to watch via a web browser, the mobile app, or a smart tv app.

Daily coverage begins as early as 5:00 a.m. EDT daily. You’ll want to check the specific broadcast time for each stage, since there is some variability in the start times of the daily broadcast.

How to watch the 2022 Giro d’Italia in Europe

European viewers have more options than North American viewers when it comes to viewing the live broadcast of the 2022 Giro.

In addition to the GCN+ broadcast of the Tour of Italy, Eurosport will offer daily coverage through the Discovery+ service in Great Britain, as will Italian RAI Sport for the tifosi in Italy. Broadcast times correspond to local European times.

How to watch the 2022 Giro d’Italia in Australia

While Australian viewers might not be in an adjacent time zone as the races in the Giro, cycling fans “down under” can catch live Giro d’Italia coverage via SBS TV.

Daily coverage is promised to begin as early as 20:10 AEST on SBS On Demand, and as late as 22:50 AEST on SBS. Broadcast time differ daily, so you’ll want to check out the SBS programming grid ahead of time if you don’t want to miss any early action. Fox Sports Australia may also provide daily race highlights.