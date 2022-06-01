How the Giro d’Italia prize money was doled out

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Who got rich during the Giro d’Italia, and who left Italy as paupers?

The Giro’s prize money purse isn’t quite as big as that of the Tour de France, but at €1.5 million, it’s still not a bad pay day for three weeks of work.

Race-winner Jai Hindley came away with the biggest paycheck at €265,000. Of course, that’s typically shared out with riders and staff, but it’s the largest individual check from the corsa rosa.

Richard Carapaz brought home €133,000 for second place, and Mikel Landa will receive a check for €68,000 for third place.

All three saw even more money for stage wins, placings, and other primes sprinkled across the three-week Giro route.

Stage-winners received €11,010, while the pink jersey saw €2,000 each day in the maglia rosa. The first climber over the “Cima Coppi” as the highest point of the 2022 Giro route also received €5,000.

Top-10 individual Giro payout:

Jai Hindley, €291,770 Richard Carapaz, €160.108 Mikel Landa, €73,761 Arnaud Démare, €65,741 Juan Pedro López, €55,301 Koen Bouwman, €44,273 Mathieu van der Poel, €44,183 Santiago Buitrago, €31,587 Jan Hirt, €29,355 Fernando Gaviria, €25,697

Team Giro payout: