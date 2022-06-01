Become a Member

How the Giro d’Italia prize money was doled out

Bora-Hansgrohe brought home €346,645 from the Giro d'Italia while other teams hit a fraction of that.

Who got rich during the Giro d’Italia, and who left Italy as paupers?

The Giro’s prize money purse isn’t quite as big as that of the Tour de France, but at €1.5 million, it’s still not a bad pay day for three weeks of work.

Race-winner Jai Hindley came away with the biggest paycheck at €265,000. Of course, that’s typically shared out with riders and staff, but it’s the largest individual check from the corsa rosa.

Richard Carapaz brought home €133,000 for second place, and Mikel Landa will receive a check for €68,000 for third place.

Also read: Hindley pivots toward Tour de France after Giro success

All three saw even more money for stage wins, placings, and other primes sprinkled across the three-week Giro route.

Stage-winners received €11,010, while the pink jersey saw €2,000 each day in the maglia rosa. The first climber over the “Cima Coppi” as the highest point of the 2022 Giro route also received €5,000.

Top-10 individual Giro payout:

  1. Jai Hindley, €291,770
  2. Richard Carapaz, €160.108
  3. Mikel Landa, €73,761
  4. Arnaud Démare, €65,741
  5. Juan Pedro López, €55,301
  6. Koen Bouwman, €44,273
  7. Mathieu van der Poel, €44,183
  8. Santiago Buitrago, €31,587
  9. Jan Hirt, €29,355
  10. Fernando Gaviria, €25,697

Team Giro payout:

  1. Bora-Hansgrohe, €346,645
  2. Ineos Grenadiers, €180,363
  3. Bahrain-Victorious, €159,666
  4. Trek-Segafredo, €92,936
  5. Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, €83,004
  6. Jumbo-Visma, €79,377
  7. Alpecin-Fenix, €78,161
  8. Groupama-FDJ, €68,822
  9. UAE Team Emirates, €57,476
  10. Team DSM, €53,169
  11. BikeExchange-Jayco, €46,931
  12. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, €39,362
  13. Astana Qazaqstan, €29,235
  14. Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, €28,557
  15. Lotto-Soudal, €26,755
  16. EOLO-Kometa, €23,183
  17. EF Education-EasyPost, €21,742
  18. Cofidis, €18,959
  19. Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè, €18,599
  20. Movistar, €15,834

