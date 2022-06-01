How the Giro d’Italia prize money was doled out
Bora-Hansgrohe brought home €346,645 from the Giro d'Italia while other teams hit a fraction of that.
Who got rich during the Giro d’Italia, and who left Italy as paupers?
The Giro’s prize money purse isn’t quite as big as that of the Tour de France, but at €1.5 million, it’s still not a bad pay day for three weeks of work.
Race-winner Jai Hindley came away with the biggest paycheck at €265,000. Of course, that’s typically shared out with riders and staff, but it’s the largest individual check from the corsa rosa.
Richard Carapaz brought home €133,000 for second place, and Mikel Landa will receive a check for €68,000 for third place.
All three saw even more money for stage wins, placings, and other primes sprinkled across the three-week Giro route.
Stage-winners received €11,010, while the pink jersey saw €2,000 each day in the maglia rosa. The first climber over the “Cima Coppi” as the highest point of the 2022 Giro route also received €5,000.
Top-10 individual Giro payout:
- Jai Hindley, €291,770
- Richard Carapaz, €160.108
- Mikel Landa, €73,761
- Arnaud Démare, €65,741
- Juan Pedro López, €55,301
- Koen Bouwman, €44,273
- Mathieu van der Poel, €44,183
- Santiago Buitrago, €31,587
- Jan Hirt, €29,355
- Fernando Gaviria, €25,697
Team Giro payout:
- Bora-Hansgrohe, €346,645
- Ineos Grenadiers, €180,363
- Bahrain-Victorious, €159,666
- Trek-Segafredo, €92,936
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, €83,004
- Jumbo-Visma, €79,377
- Alpecin-Fenix, €78,161
- Groupama-FDJ, €68,822
- UAE Team Emirates, €57,476
- Team DSM, €53,169
- BikeExchange-Jayco, €46,931
- Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, €39,362
- Astana Qazaqstan, €29,235
- Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, €28,557
- Lotto-Soudal, €26,755
- EOLO-Kometa, €23,183
- EF Education-EasyPost, €21,742
- Cofidis, €18,959
- Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè, €18,599
- Movistar, €15,834