Giro d’Italia: Which GC riders lost time on sensational stage 14

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

As expected it was all change in the overall standings at the Giro d’Italia on stage 14 with an explosive day around the hills of Turin that produced significant gaps and a change in the maglia rosa.

Also read: Giro d’Italia stage 14: Simon Yates bounces back with a solo stage win as GC standings reshuffle

Overnight leader Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) was dropped with around 29km to go and never saw the front of the race again, while Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third on the stage behind Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and moved into the overall lead. The Ineos leader now has a slender seven second advantage over Jai Hindley after the Australian’s Bora-Hansgrohe team blew the race apart at the mid-way point.

Several key contenders for the podium lost significant time on a day that saw the race turned on its head. The top ten is now separated by over nine minutes, while several riders, such as Hugh Carthy (EF Education Easy Post) and Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) have completely dropped out of contention.

More to follow…