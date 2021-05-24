Giro d’Italia: Two climbs in Dolomites removed from ‘queen stage’ due to bad weather

Poor weather promoted officials to sheer two major climbs Monday from the Giro d’Italia’s “queen stage.”

Reports out of Italy confirm that race officials will change the route of stage 16 to bypass two climbs — Passo Fedaia and Passo Pordoi — after cold weather and rain descended on northern Italy.

The new stage route retains what was supposed to be the day’s third climb at Passo Giau, and will end after a 17km descent at the planned finish line in Cortina d’Ampezzo in the valley below. The distance is reduced to 155km.

“We tried to find a way to have the whole stage, the riders wanted to do the whole stage, we wanted the weather to be better, but unfortunately it has got worse,” said CPA rep Christian Salvato told Eurosport. “Maybe we could have got over with no problems but there was also a real problem with the weather and the race might have had to stop. Of course, we didn’t want anything like the Milano-Sanremo again. I wanted to do the stage and the riders wanted to be able to do the stage, too, but we thought it was too much of a risk.”

The original stage design of 212km would have tackled three colossal climbs in the Dolomites, and represented one of the most difficult stages in the 2021 Giro. Passo Pordoi at 2231m was the highest point of the 2021 Giro route.

There was discussion between teams, riders and race officials Monday morning before the 11h00 (CET) scheduled start, and the decision was taken to reroute the stage.

Several crashes blighted the 2021 Giro so far, and there was concern that inclement weather could create hazardous racing conditions for the peloton.

Last year, a stage was reduced following a rider protest in light of cold, wet conditions.

That’s in contrast to 1988, when the peloton raced up and over the snowbound Passo di Gavia.