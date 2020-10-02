Giro d’Italia trophy patiently waiting for 2020 winner in Milan

Milan is a city of subtle surprises, and one of them came last week when we stumbled across the ever-distinctive Giro d’Italia winner’s trophy in the heart of this northern industrial city. The Giro d’Italia is starting on the southern island of Sicily this Saturday. But there it was, prominently on display in the heart of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the magnificent 19th-century promenade, covered with its distinctive glass and iron ceiling.

Related:

Situated between the historic Piazza del Duomo and La Scala, the legendary opera house, it is safe to say that Trofeo Senza Fine, the Trophy With No End, could not find a finer home for the next month, where it patiently awaits the winner of the 2020 race, along with a Tissot clock that ticks down the hours, minutes and seconds until it is officially presented.

“The arrival of the Giro d’Italia is always synonymous with great emotion and pride in our city,” Roberta Guaineri, councilor for tourism and sports of the municipality of Milan said via an official press release on September 25, when the glittering gold trophy in the shape of an ascending ribbon was officially unveiled. “In this very difficult year of our country and for the whole world, each stage of the Corsa Rosa with acquire profound value. Milan is ready to welcome and celebrate the winner. The wait was long, but luckily the countdown has begun.”

While a similar trophy could be seen on the stage of the official team presentation in Sicily this past Thursday, the authentic Trofea Senza Fine did not budge from its Milan location.

The Trofeo Senza Fine on display in Milan. Photo: James Start

“We have unveiled it, in the city where the 103rd edition of the Giro d’Italia will end, the trophy that will await the winner. And we did so by placing it in one of the most iconic places of the city,” said Paolo Bellino, CEO and general manager of RCS Sport.

Milan is a familiar home to the finish of the Giro d’Italia as the Gazetta dello Sport — the Italian sports daily that founded the Giro — is located here in the city which has hosted the Giro finish no less than 78 times. But this year promises to be particularly special, as the city as well as the region of Lombardy was so severely hit with the coronavirus crisis looks to better times ahead.