Giro d’Italia time trial start list: Who will win the first pink jersey?

The 2023 Giro d’Italia kicks off Saturday with a relatively long 19.6km time trial that will be a race for the pink jersey as well as present a significant risk for some GC challengers.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) are among the pre-stage favorites.

The two-time world time trial champion is the bookie’s favorite to snag the opening pink jersey, and “Top Ganna” will have pressure to deliver for the host nation.

Pink jersey contenders Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will be racing to steal some seconds on their direct rivals, while some of the GC favorites will be in a desperate race to limit their losses.

The stage is among three time trials in the 2023 Giro, and any significant losses for a few stragglers might snuff their pink jersey dreams right out of the gate.

The mostly flat stage from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona Costa dei Trabocchi sees a short kicker with about 1km to go, with the most powerful riders and specialists expected to rise to the top.

Other stage contenders beyond the GC favorites include Edoardo Affini and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) and Will Barta (Movistar), who was fifth in the Tour de Romandie time trial, while others such as Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) and Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) will be trying to post good rides in order to stay close in a quest for pink later with time bonuses across the first week.

Start list for stage 1 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia