Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia time trial start list: Who will win the first pink jersey?

Filippo Ganna and Stefan Küng are favorites for victory, but GC contenders Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel might have something to stay.

The 2023 Giro d’Italia kicks off Saturday with a relatively long 19.6km time trial that will be a race for the pink jersey as well as present a significant risk for some GC challengers.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) are among the pre-stage favorites.

The two-time world time trial champion is the bookie’s favorite to snag the opening pink jersey, and “Top Ganna” will have pressure to deliver for the host nation.

Also read:

Pink jersey contenders Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will be racing to steal some seconds on their direct rivals, while some of the GC favorites will be in a desperate race to limit their losses.

The stage is among three time trials in the 2023 Giro, and any significant losses for a few stragglers might snuff their pink jersey dreams right out of the gate.

The mostly flat stage from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona Costa dei Trabocchi sees a short kicker with about 1km to go, with the most powerful riders and specialists expected to rise to the top.

Other stage contenders beyond the GC favorites include Edoardo Affini and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) and Will Barta (Movistar), who was fifth in the Tour de Romandie time trial, while others such as Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) and Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) will be trying to post good rides in order to stay close in a quest for pink later with time bonuses across the first week.

Start list for stage 1 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia

1 Laurens HUYS 13:50:00
2 Campbell STEWART 13:51:00
3 Stefano GANDIN 13:52:00
4 Thomas CHAMPION 13:53:00
5 Fernando GAVIRIA 13:54:00
6 Jasha SÜTTERLIN 13:55:00
7 Ryan GIBBONS 13:56:00
8 Luis Leon SANCHEZ 13:57:00
9 Alberto DAINESE 13:58:00
10 Alex KIRSCH 13:59:00
11 Davide BALLERINI 14:00:00
12 Koen BOUWMAN 14:01:00
13 Fabian LIENHARD 14:02:00
14 Ben SWIFT 14:03:00
15 Nico DENZ 14:04:00
16 Andréa VENDRAME 14:05:00
17 Luca COVILI 14:06:00
18 Stefan DE BOD 14:07:00
19 Matthew RICCITELLO 14:08:00
20 Mattia BAIS 14:09:00
21 Clément RUSSO 14:10:00
22 Alexander KRIEGER 14:11:00
23 Niccolo BONIFAZIO 14:12:00
24 Lukas PÖSTLBERGER 14:13:00
25 Charles QUARTERMANN 14:14:00
26 Hugo TOUMIRE 14:15:00
27 Albert TORRES 14:16:00
28 Edoardo ZAMBANINI 14:17:00
29 Pascal ACKERMANN 14:18:00
30 Vadim PRONSKIY 14:19:00
31 Niklas MÄRKL 14:20:00
32 Toms SKUJINS 14:21:00
33 Josef CERNÝ 14:22:00
34 Rohan DENNIS 14:23:00
35 Ignatas KONOVALOVAS 14:24:00
36 Salvatore PUCCIO 14:25:00
37 Bob JUNGELS 14:26:00
38 Valentin PARET-PEINTRE 14:27:00
39 Filippo FIORELLI 14:28:00
40 Ben HEALY 14:29:00
41 Sebastian BERWICK 14:30:00
42 Francesco GAVAZZI 14:31:00
43 Warren BARGUIL 14:32:00
44 Kaden GROVES 14:33:00
45 Simone PETILLI 14:34:00
46 Filippo ZANA 14:35:00
47 Nicolas DALLA VALLE 14:36:00
48 François BIDARD 14:37:00
49 José Joaquin ROJAS 14:38:00
50 Jonathan MILAN 14:39:00
51 Davide FORMOLO 14:40:00
52 Samuele BATTISTELLA 14:41:00
53 Jonas Iversby HVIDEBERG 14:42:00
54 Bauke MOLLEMA 14:43:00
55 Pieter SERRY 14:44:00
56 Jan TRATNIK 14:45:00
57 Jake STEWART 14:46:00
58 Laurens DE PLUS 14:47:00
59 Cesare BENEDETTI 14:48:00
60 Mikaël CHEREL 14:49:00
61 Martin MARCELLUSI 14:50:00
62 Magnus CORT 14:51:00
63 Simon CLARKE 14:52:00
64 Diego Pablo SEVILLA LOPEZ 14:53:00
65 David DEKKER 14:54:00
66 Oscar RIESEBEEK 14:55:00
67 Arne MARIT 14:56:00
68 Alessandro DE MARCHI 14:57:00
69 Karel VACEK 14:58:00
70 Rémy ROCHAS 14:59:00
71 Oscar RODRIGUEZ GARAICOECHEA 15:00:00
72 Santiago BUITRAGO 15:01:00
73 Alessandro COVI 15:02:00
74 Simone VELASCO 15:03:00
75 Florian STORK 15:04:00
76 Mads PEDERSEN 15:05:00
77 Jan HIRT 15:06:00
78 Sepp KUSS 15:07:00
79 Lars VAN DEN BERG 15:08:00
80 Pavel SIVAKOV 15:09:00
81 Anton PALZER 15:10:00
82 Larry WARBASSE 15:11:00
83 Alessandro TONELLI 15:12:00
84 Hugh CARTHY 15:13:00
85 Derek GEE 15:14:00
86 Lorenzo FORTUNATO 15:15:00
87 Michel RIES 15:16:00
88 Ramon SINKELDAM 15:17:00
89 Laurenz REX 15:18:00
90 Callum SCOTSON 15:19:00
91 Alessandro IACCHI 15:20:00
92 Davide CIMOLAI 15:21:00
93 Max KANTER 15:22:00
94 Andrea PASQUALON 15:23:00
95 Brandon MCNULTY 15:24:00
96 Mark CAVENDISH 15:25:00
97 Martijn TUSVELD 15:26:00
98 Amanuel GHEBREIGZABHIER 15:27:00
99 Ilan VAN WILDER 15:28:00
100 Sam OOMEN 15:29:00
101 Rudy MOLARD 15:30:00
102 Thymen ARENSMAN 15:31:00
103 Giovanni ALEOTTI 15:32:00
104 Paul LAPEIRA 15:33:00
105 Henok MULUEBRHAN 15:34:00
106 Rigoberto URAN 15:35:00
107 Domenico POZZOVIVO 15:36:00
108 Mirco MAESTRI 15:37:00
109 Maxime BOUET 15:38:00
110 Senne LEYSEN 15:39:00
111 Lorenzo ROTA 15:40:00
112 Michael HEPBURN 15:41:00
113 Veljko STOJNIC 15:42:00
114 Jonathan LASTRA 15:43:00
115 William BARTA 15:44:00
116 Jack HAIG 15:45:00
117 Jay VINE 15:46:00
118 Joseph DOMBROWSKI 15:47:00
119 Marius MAYRHOFER 15:48:00
120 Natnael TESFATSION 15:49:00
121 Louis VERVAEKE 15:50:00
122 Michel HEßMANN 15:51:00
123 Bruno ARMIRAIL 15:52:00
124 Tao GEOGHEGAN HART 15:53:00
125 Patrick KONRAD 15:54:00
126 Nicolas PRODHOMME 15:55:00
127 Filippo MAGLI 15:56:00
128 Jefferson CEPEDA ORTIZ 15:57:00
129 Mads Würtz SCHMIDT 15:58:00
130 Davide BAIS 15:59:00
131 Alessandro VERRE 16:00:00
132 Nicola CONCI 16:01:00
133 Rein TAARAMÄE 16:02:00
134 Michael MATTHEWS 16:03:00
135 Aleksander KONYCHEV 16:04:00
136 Alexandre DELETTRE 16:05:00
137 Carlos VERONA 16:06:00
138 Damiano CARUSO 16:07:00
139 Joao ALMEIDA 16:08:00
140 Christian SCARONI 16:09:00
141 Harm VANHOUCKE 16:10:00
142 Otto VERGAERDE 16:11:00
143 Mattia CATTANEO 16:12:00
144 Edoardo AFFINI 16:13:00
145 Thibaut PINOT 16:14:00
146 Geraint THOMAS 16:15:00
147 Lennard KÄMNA 16:16:00
148 Aurélien PARET-PEINTRE 16:17:00
149 Davide GABBURO 16:18:00
150 Jonathan CAICEDO 16:19:00
151 Stephen WILLIAMS 16:20:00
152 Vincenzo ALBANESE 16:21:00
153 Alan RIOU 16:22:00
154 Kristian SBARAGLI 16:23:00
155 Sven Erik BYSTRØM 16:24:00
156 Edward DUNBAR 16:25:00
157 Valerio CONTI 16:26:00
158 Simone CONSONNI 16:27:00
159 Einer RUBIO 16:28:00
160 Yukiya ARASHIRO 16:29:00
161 Diego ULISSI 16:30:00
162 Gianni MOSCON 16:31:00
163 Andreas LEKNESSUND 16:32:00
164 Daan HOOLE 16:33:00
165 Remco EVENEPOEL 16:34:00
166 Primož ROGLIČ 16:35:00
167 Stefan KÜNG 16:36:00
168 Filippo GANNA 16:37:00
169 Aleksandr VLASOV 16:38:00
170 Alex BAUDIN 16:39:00
171 Samuele ZOCCARATO 16:40:00
172 Alberto BETTIOL 16:41:00
173 Marco FRIGO 16:42:00
174 Erik FETTER 16:43:00
175 Thibault GUERNALEC 16:44:00
176 Stefano OLDANI 16:45:00

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

