Giro d’Italia ticker: Vlasov to lead Bora-Hansgrohe, Team DSM brings mixed squad

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Aleksandr Vlasov to lead Bora-Hansgrohe title defense

Defending Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley isn’t back, but Bora-Hansgrohe brings a GC-focused squad anchored by Aleksandr Vlasov.

The Russian is tilting toward the Giro this year with its time-trial heavy course that could suit him. Vlasov was fourth in the 2021 Giro, and fifth last year the Tour de France.

Lennard Kämna and Bob Jungles bring more options for stages in the mountains and breakaways.

Bora-Hansgrohe for the Giro

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)

Cesare Benedetti (Pol)

Nico Denz (Ger)

Bob Jungels (Lux)

Lennard Kämna (Ger)

Patrick Konrad (Aut)

Anton Palzer (Ger)

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus)

Team DSM brings mixed roster

Team DSM brings a mixed squad looking for opportunities. (Photo: Team DSM)

Team DSM brings a mixed squad of stage hunters, sprinters, and young riders topping up their grand tour experience.

There are no GC ambitions, but the team promises to mix things up.

“We head there with a good team that will focus purely on day results,” Team DSM coach Matt Winston said. “For the sprint days we bring a strong block with Marius, Alberto and Niklas; who we believe can work really well together.

“On the breakaway days we will look to our climbing guys such as Andreas and Harm to seek out the right moves so we can race for those top stage results. To achieve these goals, we will need to work well as a team and do it together as a unit, this is where our focus is and remains to be so that as soon as we reach kilometer zero, we can be directly in the race and show ourselves.”

Team DSM for the Giro

Alberto Dainese

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg

Andreas Leknessund

Marius Mayrhofer

Niklas Märkl

Florian Stork

Martijn Tusveld

Harm Vanhoucke