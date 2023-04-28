Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Introducing the Outside+ App

Members get 15+ publications right in your pocket.

Download Today

Giro d'Italia

VeloNews Events Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia ticker: Vlasov to lead Bora-Hansgrohe, Team DSM brings mixed squad

All the headlines for the season's first grand tour at the Giro d'Italia from May 6-28.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Aleksandr Vlasov to lead Bora-Hansgrohe title defense

Defending Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley isn’t back, but Bora-Hansgrohe brings a GC-focused squad anchored by Aleksandr Vlasov.

The Russian is tilting toward the Giro this year with its time-trial heavy course that could suit him. Vlasov was fourth in the 2021 Giro, and fifth last year the Tour de France.

Lennard Kämna and Bob Jungles bring more options for stages in the mountains and breakaways.

Bora-Hansgrohe for the Giro

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)
Cesare Benedetti (Pol)
Nico Denz (Ger)
Bob Jungels (Lux)
Lennard Kämna (Ger)
Patrick Konrad (Aut)
Anton Palzer (Ger)
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus)

Team DSM brings mixed roster

Team DSM brings a mixed squad looking for opportunities. (Photo: Team DSM)

Team DSM brings a mixed squad of stage hunters, sprinters, and young riders topping up their grand tour experience.

There are no GC ambitions, but the team promises to mix things up.

“We head there with a good team that will focus purely on day results,” Team DSM coach Matt Winston said. “For the sprint days we bring a strong block with Marius, Alberto and Niklas; who we believe can work really well together.

“On the breakaway days we will look to our climbing guys such as Andreas and Harm to seek out the right moves so we can race for those top stage results. To achieve these goals, we will need to work well as a team and do it together as a unit, this is where our focus is and remains to be so that as soon as we reach kilometer zero, we can be directly in the race and show ourselves.”

Team DSM for the Giro

Alberto Dainese
Jonas Iversby Hvideberg
Andreas Leknessund
Marius Mayrhofer
Niklas Märkl
Florian Stork
Martijn Tusveld
Harm Vanhoucke

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

One Way South
Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon