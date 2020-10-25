2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia: Tao Geoghegan Hart snatches pink jersey in final time trial as Filippo Ganna takes stage

Geoghegan Hart went 39 seconds faster than Jai Hindley in Milano time trial to secure the overall victory, while Ganna took Ineos Grenadiers' seventh win of the race.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2020 Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

Having started dead-level on time with Jai Hindley, the 25-year-old Londoner bettered the Sunweb rider to take the pink jersey by 39 seconds in Milano.

Geoghegan Hart finished a solid 13th on the stage, but the real race was about the winner-takes-all battle with Hindley, who finished 39 seconds slower to take 38th on the stage and finish second overall.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I imagine that this would be possible when we started nearly a month ago in Sicily,” Geoghegan Hart said after the stage. “I think all of my career I’ve dreamed of trying to be top 5 or top 10 in a race of this stature, so this is something completely and utterly different to that, and I think this is going to take a long time to sink in.”

There was little surprise that Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the stage, completing his set of three time trial victories from three at the race. The world champion’s convincing 32-second victory over Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) was the young Italian’s fourth stage win of the Giro, and seventh for his team.

“It’s the 21st stage of the race, I didn’t want to take too many risks,” Ganna said after his ride. “I didn’t take any risks, like the last time trial. I wanted to have a good result today. I thought someone could go better than me today, but I’ve gone very well.”

With the GC victory and seven stage wins, Ineos Grenadiers’ Giro campaign is statistically their most successful grand tour yet, a remarkable feat given the early loss of their planned leader, Geraint Thomas. Geoghegan Hart becomes the fourth British grand tour winner from the Sky / Ineos team, having ridden himself into the pink jersey after starting the race as a domestique for teammate Thomas.

The youngster was quick to deflect any talk of becoming the new GC hope for Ineos Grenadiers.

“I don’t know, and I don’t really care,” he said when asked about his future after the stage. “I’m just going to enjoy this. It’s incredible. Really really incredible. I’m going to stay the same person, stay as professional as I believe I always have been. Dedicated. Waking up every day looking forward to riding my bike and loving my life and being grateful for the honor and the privledge to be in this team and at these beautiful races.”

Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) and Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded out the podium behind Ganna.

As expected, Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) took third on GC after starting the day with a large buffer on fourth place. Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who held the pink jersey against all odds through the middle of the race, was rewarded for his breakout ride in Italy by blazing through the final time trial to take fourth on the stage and move up one position on GC to fourth overall.

Ganna made it three TT victories from three in the Milano time trial. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The pan-flat 15.7 kilometer test into the center of Milano was one for the heavy hitters, with only a few roundabouts to navigate and long straight stretches.

Campenaerts was the first major contender for the stage to roll down the ramp and moved into the provisional lead, setting a time of 17:48. The Belgian wasn’t in the hotseat long however, with red-hot favorite Ganna starting soon afterward.

As expected, Milano-local Ganna blazed through the course, going 21 seconds at the first time check and bettering Campenaerts by 32 seconds to set the benchmark time of 17.16 – an average speed of 54.6kph.

Rohan Dennis was the one man slated to be capable of beating Ganna. After storming his way through the mountains in support of Geoghegan Hart, the former world champ didn’t have the edge he needed, finishing milliseconds behind Campenaerts to place third.

Though there was no time gap between Hindley and Tao Geoghegan Hartat the start of the day, there were wide time differences between positions three through ten, and little movement was expected in the lower GC slots through such a short course.

The one major winner from the stage was Almeida, who continued to show his TT prowess having taken second and sixth in the stages so far this Giro. The Portuguese youngster finished his Giro on a high to place fourth on the stage, just 41 seconds back on Ganna, a ride that would give him fourth overall in his grand tour debut.

Wilco Kelderman bounced back from his disappointment in the mountains and tumble from the pink jersey to defend his third place on the podium with a ride to 11th place

As leader of the race, Hindley set off last, just three minutes after Tao Geoghegan Hart. Though both got off to a smooth fast start, the Brit had the confidence to take the turns in the skis longer and pushed a big, heavy gear.

The Londoner went through the intermediate check 10 seconds up on Hindley and continued to grow his lead from there. The Brit continued to stretch his advantage over his Australian rival through the back-half of the stage, despite being told to back off by staffers in the following car.

“My DS Matteo Tossato said I was 10 seconds up, and he kept giving me a few seconds,” Geoghegan Hart said. “I only knew we must be in a good situation when he was screaming to not take any risks in the last kilometer. Not often your DS tells you to slow down that much in a 15km TT. But I also knew the work was done at that point.”

Giro d'Italia Stage 21 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers17:16
2CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling0:32
3DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:32
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:41
5SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:41
6ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team0:44
7HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb0:44
8MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:46
9GRADEK KamilCCC Team0:47
10TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren0:47
11KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:55
12TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb0:58
13GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:58
14DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:03
15BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:04
16ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:05
17DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:06
18SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling1:08
19POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling1:10
20BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:11
21PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale1:13
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:14
23FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team1:14
24BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren1:16
25O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:18
26ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:18
27BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:19
28SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:23
29PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:26
30NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:27
31FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:28
32BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30
33MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:31
34VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale1:32
35OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:34
36KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:35
37MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling1:36
38HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:37
39DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:38
40WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:38
41VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:39
42KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:41
43RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:43
44BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale1:43
45ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team1:47
46CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:49
47HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step1:50
48SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:52
49KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:53
50HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:53
51PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren1:55
52SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:56
53CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling1:58
54OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:59
55ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:59
56FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe2:00
57DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb2:02
58CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:04
59BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren2:04
60HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:05
61MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team2:05
62CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling2:06
63GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling2:07
64KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling2:07
65FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ2:07
66VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:10
67NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:11
68MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:12
69PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren2:12
70LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:13
71DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal2:13
72HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal2:14
73HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:15
74SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team2:15
75WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling2:15
76DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team2:15
77CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:15
78BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM2:17
79CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:18
80VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:21
81GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2:22
82BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:23
83TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:24
84DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates2:24
85MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2:25
86ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren2:27
87CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:28
88NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation2:31
89ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation2:32
90WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling2:35
91SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team2:35
92SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling2:37
93TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:37
94CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:37
95RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:37
96CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team2:40
97ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM2:42
98HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:42
99POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:43
100BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2:44
101VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:45
102BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:47
103GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling2:47
104ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal2:48
105PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:49
106GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:52
107CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren2:53
108BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:53
109HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale2:53
110MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:55
111RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:58
112HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal3:01
113CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation3:01
114VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM3:02
115MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling3:02
116SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation3:06
117RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:06
118FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:13
119ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM3:13
120RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:15
121PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:15
122GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ3:15
123CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:16
124NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:16
125ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:18
126CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:21
127FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM3:21
128ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:21
129LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:22
130MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:39
131CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:42
132KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:43
133BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:12
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers 85:40:21
2HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb0:39
3KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1:29
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:57
5BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren3:09
6FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team7:02
7NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo8:15
8KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8:42
9MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step9:57
10PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren11:05
11POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling11:52
12MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe20:31
13SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team35:29
14KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step37:41
15MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates38:10
16PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale45:04
17WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale53:25
18SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers57:36
19PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team59:36
20O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:02:57
21OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:03:46
22ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team1:06:11
23FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:13:49
24CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:16:15
25FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team1:25:14
26TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb1:25:34
27VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:30:13
28SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30:54
29HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:32:26
30HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:34:49
31MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:48:45
32KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling1:55:57
33GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling1:58:58
34DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team2:00:42
35DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers2:04:26
36MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling2:05:51
37NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:05:56
38ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates2:06:59
39BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2:07:36
40VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:10:28
41DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:14:51
42HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal2:20:58
43DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates2:23:09
44HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:27:05
45RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team2:32:17
46BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren2:32:44
47ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal2:32:48
48NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation2:37:43
49BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:38:53
50VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale2:39:38
51TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:42:25
52CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:43:56
53GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:44:59
54GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling2:47:05
55BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale2:47:38
56PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:50:11
57SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team2:50:15
58RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:51:20
59NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:54:22
60VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:55:25
61GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:03:16
62TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren3:05:27
63ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:08:54
64ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team3:10:30
65CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling3:14:47
66CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3:21:44
67POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe3:22:39
68MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team3:23:03
69HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb3:23:06
70PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren3:25:54
71PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:28:32
72BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step3:30:50
73HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale3:35:23
74RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:38:15
75CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling3:41:04
76SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling3:41:58
77FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ3:45:21
78CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:49:05
79CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:54:39
80LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:00:46
81HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal4:01:45
82CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:02:55
83DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb4:03:03
84WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling4:03:24
85CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:03:58
86ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4:04:57
87CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren4:05:17
88VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM4:07:49
89ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren4:10:07
90BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:15:50
91ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:18:52
92SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4:21:56
93ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM4:22:59
94BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe4:23:22
95CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling4:27:30
96ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM4:30:02
97BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates4:31:02
98OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal4:33:10
99RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:34:38
100ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:45:29
101CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates4:45:35
102BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:49:25
103RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:52:03
104GRADEK KamilCCC Team4:56:07
105WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling4:57:54
106TORRES AlbertMovistar Team4:59:30
107BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe5:04:10
108FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM5:05:15
109FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:08:17
110CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team5:08:22
111MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling5:09:44
112VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:10:26
113SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5:13:09
114SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling5:13:54
115CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:16:07
116GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ5:16:48
117HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal5:17:02
118CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation5:19:10
119HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:20:50
120DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation5:23:04
121DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5:26:45
122KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:32:08
123ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5:32:22
124KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ5:36:34
125LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:41:00
126BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation5:42:40
127BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM5:45:25
128GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:46:03
129MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:48:10
130MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:51:35
131HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step5:53:47
132SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation6:12:07
133DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal6:13:59
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ233
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe184
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step108
4GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers87
5ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team78
6VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale78
7ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates77
8PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec70
9GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers66
10KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe61
11CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling58
12HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb54
13KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb49
14BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step49
15DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal48
16O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling45
17SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers45
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates40
19HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step39
20FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM36
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step36
22DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation35
23CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling35
24GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling34
25MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo34
26DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers34
27ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team33
28VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits32
29HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal31
30FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team31
31FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team31
32BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren30
33BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren30
34PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers30
35BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26
36VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal26
37RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
38CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers24
39BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates24
40CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation24
41CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling23
42TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren21
43ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal21
44OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal20
45NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo19
46MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe19
47FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19
48CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
49PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren18
50CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
51SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team17
52BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale17
53TORRES AlbertMovistar Team16
54RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
55ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
56WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale14
57VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM14
58KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step14
59ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation14
60FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ13
61RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
62ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team12
63TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè12
64DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb12
65PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren11
66VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team11
67GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling10
68CATALDO DarioMovistar Team10
69BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation10
70ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM8
71BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe8
72ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM8
73GRADEK KamilCCC Team8
74SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ8
75LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
76KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling7
77MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team7
78KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step6
79HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal6
80ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
81NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation5
82SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team5
83RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team5
84WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling5
85MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling5
86HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
87MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
88POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling4
89HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb4
90SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling4
91GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4
92FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3
93HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
94RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team3
95BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3
96CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team3
97MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step2
98PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2
99VALTER AttilaCCC Team2
100CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
101MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
102OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1
103SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
104BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
105CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers 85:40:21
2HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb0:39
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:57
4SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team35:29
5KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step37:41
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates38:10
7PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale45:04
8O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:02:57
9OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:03:46
10FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:13:49
11VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:30:13
12HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:32:26
13HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:34:49
14RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team2:32:17
15CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:43:56
16GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:44:59
17RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:51:20
18NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:54:22
19VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:55:25
20GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:03:16
21MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team3:23:03
22PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren3:25:54
23HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale3:35:23
24RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:38:15
25SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling3:41:58
26CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:49:05
27CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:54:39
28LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:00:46
29CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:02:55
30ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:18:52
31ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM4:22:59
32BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates4:31:02
33OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal4:33:10
34ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:45:29
35BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:49:25
36WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling4:57:54
37SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling5:13:54
38GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ5:16:48
39LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:41:00
40BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM5:45:25
41MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:48:10
42HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step5:53:47
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling234
2GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers157
3DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal122
4DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers119
5O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling71
6HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb71
7KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb55
8GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers48
9CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers45
10RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team44
11CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling40
12PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
13HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal35
14FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team33
15ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team31
16BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren27
17FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ26
18BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale25
19VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal22
20ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step21
21BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step21
22POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling20
23WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale20
24FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18
25TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren18
26ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM18
27CATALDO DarioMovistar Team18
28SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step18
29WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling16
30ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits16
31SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe15
32NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo15
33PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren15
34BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates15
35VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale14
36MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe11
37DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates11
38VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM11
39KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8
40MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling8
41CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team8
42FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM8
43BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8
44DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7
45VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team7
46DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team6
47HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
48GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling6
49PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers6
50ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
51RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
52BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
53BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
54SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team5
55MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates5
56SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team5
57CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling4
58KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4
59SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers4
60OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4
61BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren4
62TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
63ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3
64ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3
65NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren3
66PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren3
67ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM3
68CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates3
69MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team2
70GRADEK KamilCCC Team2
71MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
72HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1
73KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling1
74RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1
75ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1
76BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1
77KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1
78CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 257:15:58
2Deceuninck - Quick Step22:32
3Team Sunweb28:50
4Bahrain - McLaren32:50
5BORA - hansgrohe1:12:34
6NTT Pro Cycling1:49:59
7AG2R La Mondiale2:04:38
8Movistar Team2:08:26
9Astana Pro Team2:29:44
10Trek - Segafredo2:42:36
11CCC Team2:54:57
12UAE-Team Emirates3:41:32
13Lotto Soudal4:24:08
14EF Pro Cycling5:25:05
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7:49:22
16Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:55:00
17Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:47:03
18Vini Zabù - KTM9:50:28
19Israel Start-Up Nation 11:51:32
20Groupama - FDJ 13:34:51

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

