Giro d’Italia: Tao Geoghegan Hart snatches pink jersey in final time trial as Filippo Ganna takes stage
Geoghegan Hart went 39 seconds faster than Jai Hindley in Milano time trial to secure the overall victory, while Ganna took Ineos Grenadiers' seventh win of the race.
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2020 Giro d’Italia on Sunday.
Having started dead-level on time with Jai Hindley, the 25-year-old Londoner bettered the Sunweb rider to take the pink jersey by 39 seconds in Milano.
Geoghegan Hart finished a solid 13th on the stage, but the real race was about the winner-takes-all battle with Hindley, who finished 39 seconds slower to take 38th on the stage and finish second overall.
“Not in my wildest dreams did I imagine that this would be possible when we started nearly a month ago in Sicily,” Geoghegan Hart said after the stage. “I think all of my career I’ve dreamed of trying to be top 5 or top 10 in a race of this stature, so this is something completely and utterly different to that, and I think this is going to take a long time to sink in.”
There was little surprise that Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the stage, completing his set of three time trial victories from three at the race. The world champion’s convincing 32-second victory over Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) was the young Italian’s fourth stage win of the Giro, and seventh for his team.
“It’s the 21st stage of the race, I didn’t want to take too many risks,” Ganna said after his ride. “I didn’t take any risks, like the last time trial. I wanted to have a good result today. I thought someone could go better than me today, but I’ve gone very well.”
With the GC victory and seven stage wins, Ineos Grenadiers’ Giro campaign is statistically their most successful grand tour yet, a remarkable feat given the early loss of their planned leader, Geraint Thomas. Geoghegan Hart becomes the fourth British grand tour winner from the Sky / Ineos team, having ridden himself into the pink jersey after starting the race as a domestique for teammate Thomas.
The youngster was quick to deflect any talk of becoming the new GC hope for Ineos Grenadiers.
“I don’t know, and I don’t really care,” he said when asked about his future after the stage. “I’m just going to enjoy this. It’s incredible. Really really incredible. I’m going to stay the same person, stay as professional as I believe I always have been. Dedicated. Waking up every day looking forward to riding my bike and loving my life and being grateful for the honor and the privledge to be in this team and at these beautiful races.”
Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) and Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded out the podium behind Ganna.
As expected, Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) took third on GC after starting the day with a large buffer on fourth place. Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who held the pink jersey against all odds through the middle of the race, was rewarded for his breakout ride in Italy by blazing through the final time trial to take fourth on the stage and move up one position on GC to fourth overall.
The pan-flat 15.7 kilometer test into the center of Milano was one for the heavy hitters, with only a few roundabouts to navigate and long straight stretches.
Campenaerts was the first major contender for the stage to roll down the ramp and moved into the provisional lead, setting a time of 17:48. The Belgian wasn’t in the hotseat long however, with red-hot favorite Ganna starting soon afterward.
As expected, Milano-local Ganna blazed through the course, going 21 seconds at the first time check and bettering Campenaerts by 32 seconds to set the benchmark time of 17.16 – an average speed of 54.6kph.
Rohan Dennis was the one man slated to be capable of beating Ganna. After storming his way through the mountains in support of Geoghegan Hart, the former world champ didn’t have the edge he needed, finishing milliseconds behind Campenaerts to place third.
Though there was no time gap between Hindley and Tao Geoghegan Hartat the start of the day, there were wide time differences between positions three through ten, and little movement was expected in the lower GC slots through such a short course.
The one major winner from the stage was Almeida, who continued to show his TT prowess having taken second and sixth in the stages so far this Giro. The Portuguese youngster finished his Giro on a high to place fourth on the stage, just 41 seconds back on Ganna, a ride that would give him fourth overall in his grand tour debut.
Wilco Kelderman bounced back from his disappointment in the mountains and tumble from the pink jersey to defend his third place on the podium with a ride to 11th place
As leader of the race, Hindley set off last, just three minutes after Tao Geoghegan Hart. Though both got off to a smooth fast start, the Brit had the confidence to take the turns in the skis longer and pushed a big, heavy gear.
The Londoner went through the intermediate check 10 seconds up on Hindley and continued to grow his lead from there. The Brit continued to stretch his advantage over his Australian rival through the back-half of the stage, despite being told to back off by staffers in the following car.
“My DS Matteo Tossato said I was 10 seconds up, and he kept giving me a few seconds,” Geoghegan Hart said. “I only knew we must be in a good situation when he was screaming to not take any risks in the last kilometer. Not often your DS tells you to slow down that much in a 15km TT. But I also knew the work was done at that point.”
Giro d'Italia Stage 21 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:16
|2
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:32
|3
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:41
|5
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:41
|6
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|0:44
|7
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|0:44
|8
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:46
|9
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|0:47
|10
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:47
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:55
|12
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|0:58
|13
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:58
|14
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03
|15
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|16
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1:05
|17
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:06
|18
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:08
|19
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:10
|20
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:11
|21
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:14
|23
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|1:14
|24
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:16
|25
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:18
|26
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:18
|27
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19
|28
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:23
|29
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:26
|30
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:27
|31
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:28
|32
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30
|33
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:31
|34
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32
|35
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:34
|36
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:35
|37
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:36
|38
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:37
|39
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:38
|40
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38
|41
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:39
|42
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:41
|43
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:43
|44
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43
|45
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|1:47
|46
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:49
|47
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:50
|48
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:52
|49
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:53
|50
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:53
|51
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:55
|52
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:56
|53
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:58
|54
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:59
|55
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:59
|56
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00
|57
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|2:02
|58
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:04
|59
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:04
|60
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:05
|61
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:05
|62
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:06
|63
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:07
|64
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:07
|65
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:07
|66
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:10
|67
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:11
|68
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12
|69
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:12
|70
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:13
|71
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|2:13
|72
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:14
|73
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:15
|74
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|2:15
|75
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:15
|76
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|2:15
|77
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:15
|78
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:17
|79
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:18
|80
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:21
|81
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:22
|82
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:23
|83
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:24
|84
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:24
|85
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:25
|86
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:27
|87
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:28
|88
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:31
|89
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:32
|90
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:35
|91
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|2:35
|92
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:37
|93
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:37
|94
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:37
|95
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:37
|96
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:40
|97
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:42
|98
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:42
|99
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:43
|100
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:44
|101
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:45
|102
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:47
|103
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:47
|104
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|2:48
|105
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:49
|106
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:52
|107
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:53
|108
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:53
|109
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:53
|110
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:55
|111
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:58
|112
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|3:01
|113
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:01
|114
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:02
|115
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:02
|116
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:06
|117
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:06
|118
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:13
|119
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:13
|120
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:15
|121
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:15
|122
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:15
|123
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:16
|124
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:16
|125
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:18
|126
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:21
|127
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:21
|128
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:21
|129
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:22
|130
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:39
|131
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:42
|132
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:43
|133
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:12
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|85:40:21
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|0:39
|3
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:29
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:57
|5
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:09
|6
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|7:02
|7
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:15
|8
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:42
|9
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:57
|10
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:05
|11
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:52
|12
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:31
|13
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|35:29
|14
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:41
|15
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:10
|16
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45:04
|17
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|53:25
|18
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|57:36
|19
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|59:36
|20
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:02:57
|21
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:03:46
|22
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|1:06:11
|23
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13:49
|24
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:16:15
|25
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|1:25:14
|26
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|1:25:34
|27
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:30:13
|28
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30:54
|29
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:32:26
|30
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:34:49
|31
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:48:45
|32
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:55:57
|33
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:58:58
|34
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|2:00:42
|35
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04:26
|36
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:05:51
|37
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:05:56
|38
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:06:59
|39
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:36
|40
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:10:28
|41
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:14:51
|42
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:20:58
|43
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:23:09
|44
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:27:05
|45
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:32:17
|46
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:32:44
|47
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|2:32:48
|48
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:37:43
|49
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:38:53
|50
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:39:38
|51
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:42:25
|52
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:43:56
|53
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:44:59
|54
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:47:05
|55
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:47:38
|56
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:50:11
|57
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|2:50:15
|58
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:51:20
|59
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:54:22
|60
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:55:25
|61
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:03:16
|62
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:05:27
|63
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:08:54
|64
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|3:10:30
|65
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:14:47
|66
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3:21:44
|67
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:22:39
|68
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|3:23:03
|69
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|3:23:06
|70
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:25:54
|71
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:28:32
|72
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:30:50
|73
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:35:23
|74
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:38:15
|75
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:41:04
|76
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:41:58
|77
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:45:21
|78
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:49:05
|79
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:54:39
|80
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:00:46
|81
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|4:01:45
|82
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:02:55
|83
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|4:03:03
|84
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:03:24
|85
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:03:58
|86
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4:04:57
|87
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:05:17
|88
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:07:49
|89
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:10:07
|90
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:15:50
|91
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:18:52
|92
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:21:56
|93
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:22:59
|94
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:23:22
|95
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:27:30
|96
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:30:02
|97
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:31:02
|98
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|4:33:10
|99
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:34:38
|100
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:45:29
|101
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:45:35
|102
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:49:25
|103
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:52:03
|104
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|4:56:07
|105
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:57:54
|106
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|4:59:30
|107
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:04:10
|108
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|5:05:15
|109
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:08:17
|110
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|5:08:22
|111
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:09:44
|112
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:10:26
|113
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:13:09
|114
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:13:54
|115
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:16:07
|116
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:16:48
|117
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|5:17:02
|118
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:19:10
|119
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:20:50
|120
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:23:04
|121
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:26:45
|122
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:32:08
|123
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:32:22
|124
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:36:34
|125
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:41:00
|126
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:42:40
|127
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|5:45:25
|128
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:46:03
|129
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:48:10
|130
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:51:35
|131
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:53:47
|132
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:12:07
|133
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|6:13:59
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|233
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|184
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|108
|4
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|87
|5
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|78
|6
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|7
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|77
|8
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|70
|9
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|66
|10
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|61
|11
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|58
|12
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|54
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|49
|14
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49
|15
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|48
|16
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|45
|17
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|18
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40
|19
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39
|20
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|36
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36
|22
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35
|23
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|35
|24
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|34
|25
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|34
|26
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|27
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|33
|28
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32
|29
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|31
|30
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|31
|31
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|31
|32
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30
|33
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30
|34
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|35
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|36
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|37
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|38
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|39
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24
|40
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24
|41
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|23
|42
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21
|43
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|21
|44
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|45
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|46
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19
|47
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19
|48
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|49
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18
|50
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|51
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|17
|52
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|53
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|16
|54
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|55
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|56
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|57
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|14
|58
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|59
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|60
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|61
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|62
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|12
|63
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|12
|64
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|12
|65
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11
|66
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|11
|67
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|68
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|10
|69
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|70
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|71
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|72
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|73
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|8
|74
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|75
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|76
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|7
|77
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|7
|78
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|79
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|80
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|81
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|82
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|5
|83
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|5
|84
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|85
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|86
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|87
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|88
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|89
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|4
|90
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|91
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|92
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|93
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|94
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|95
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|96
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|97
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|98
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2
|99
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|2
|100
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|101
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|102
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1
|103
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|104
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|105
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|85:40:21
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|0:39
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:57
|4
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|35:29
|5
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:41
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:10
|7
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45:04
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:02:57
|9
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:03:46
|10
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13:49
|11
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:30:13
|12
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:32:26
|13
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:34:49
|14
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:32:17
|15
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:43:56
|16
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:44:59
|17
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:51:20
|18
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:54:22
|19
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:55:25
|20
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:03:16
|21
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|3:23:03
|22
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:25:54
|23
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:35:23
|24
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:38:15
|25
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:41:58
|26
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:49:05
|27
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:54:39
|28
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:00:46
|29
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:02:55
|30
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:18:52
|31
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:22:59
|32
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:31:02
|33
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|4:33:10
|34
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:45:29
|35
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:49:25
|36
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:57:54
|37
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:13:54
|38
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:16:48
|39
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:41:00
|40
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|5:45:25
|41
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:48:10
|42
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:53:47
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|234
|2
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|157
|3
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|122
|4
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|119
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|71
|6
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|71
|7
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|55
|8
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|9
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|10
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|44
|11
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|40
|12
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|13
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|35
|14
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|33
|15
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|31
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|27
|17
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|26
|18
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|19
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|20
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|21
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21
|22
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|23
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|24
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|18
|25
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18
|26
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|18
|27
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|18
|28
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|29
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|30
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|31
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|32
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|33
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15
|34
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|35
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|36
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|37
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|38
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|11
|39
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|40
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|41
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|8
|42
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|43
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|44
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|45
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|7
|46
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|6
|47
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|48
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|6
|49
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|50
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|6
|51
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|52
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|53
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|54
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|5
|55
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|56
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|5
|57
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|58
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|59
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|60
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4
|61
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|62
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|63
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|64
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|65
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3
|66
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3
|67
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3
|68
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|69
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|2
|70
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2
|71
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|72
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|73
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|74
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|75
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|76
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|77
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|78
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|257:15:58
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:32
|3
|Team Sunweb
|28:50
|4
|Bahrain - McLaren
|32:50
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12:34
|6
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:49:59
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:04:38
|8
|Movistar Team
|2:08:26
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|2:29:44
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:42:36
|11
|CCC Team
|2:54:57
|12
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:41:32
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|4:24:08
|14
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:25:05
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:49:22
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:55:00
|17
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:47:03
|18
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|9:50:28
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:51:32
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:34:51
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.