Giro d’Italia stage 9: Ruben Guerreiro wins from breakaway as João Almeida hangs on to pink jersey
Almeida's lead cut to 30 seconds after late attacks from GC group at the end of a wet, windswept stage through the Apennines.
Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) was last man standing from a break of eight to take victory on an attritional ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.
The Portuguese rider punched clear of Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) in the final hundred meters of the summit finish to Roccaraso to take the second stage win for his team of the Giro.
“This is a wonderful win,” Guerreiro said after the stage. “I finally succeeded – the whole team deserves this success. We tried many times, today it was a great fight.”
There was little movement in the GC battle save for a late dash from Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the steep final grind to the line, with the pair both stealing a few seconds in the classification fight. João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) did enough to limit his losses and holds on to the pink jersey, though his lead overall has been trimmed to 30 seconds.
The result makes for a good day for Portuguese cycling, with their riders taking the stage and leading the GC.
“Joao Almeida? He lives near me, we know each other very well,” Guerreiro said. “There is talent in this new Portuguese generation.”
Kelderman’s acceleration was rewarded with a promotion from third to second on GC, while Fuglsang also moved up one place to sixth, 1:01 back.
“The team gave me a lot of confidence, there were eight of us over that second last climb,” Kelderman said. “In the last part the legs felt really good … I just went full to the finish to see if I could create some gaps. I never had the pink in mind as it was too short before the finish to take the time, but maybe next week we’ll look at that. But I’m really happy with the feeling now, and that’s the most important.”
Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) also profited in the late attacks, moving up to fourth. Despite setting his team to work repeatedly in the final hour of racing, Vincenzo Nibali remains in fifth, 57 seconds down.
Guerreiro and Castroviejo had been part of the breakaway that came together after two escape groups merged at around 100km to go in the hilly 207 kilometers stage out of San Salvo.
The pair formed up with Eduardo Sepúlveda (Movistar), Ben O’Connor (NTT Pro Cycling), Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale), Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM), and Kilian Frankiny (Groupama-FDJ). Young Dane Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) later joined them after mounting a huge chase to bridge from five minutes back.
As the rain fell heavily all day, the attacks came late in a stage that could have seen ambushes and action throughout.
Clearly not fatigued by his long chase to the break, Bjerg started the action in the escape group in the final upward tilting 35km. The 21-year-old forced the pace to drop Visconti, Sepulveda, and O’Connor on the climb of the Bosco di Sant’Antonio.
Similarly, the pace in the peloton cranked up a notch on the Sant’Antonio climb, with Trek-Segafredo moving to the front and setting a fierce pace with Nicola Conci and Jacopo Mosca while Vincenzo Nibali repeatedly eyeballed his rivals.
While Trek-Segafredo’s move started to thin the peloton, it also left Nibali with just two teammates and the Sicilian called off the move, leaving Deceuninck-Quick-Step to take control.
Just Warbasse, Bjerg, Frankiny, Guerreiro and Castroviejo remained out front going into the 10km of grinding uphill to the line, and with a three-minute gap on the peloton, they knew the stage victory was in their grasp.
Warbasse went on the front foot and pushed the pace through the first kilometers, but it was Spanish rouleur Castroviejo that made the telling move. The Ineos Grenadiers rider pulled clear with six kilometers to go, with only Guerreiro able to respond. Castroviejo continued to set the tempo as the pair pulled away while Guerreiro sat on, looking to be on the ropes.
Despite Castroviejo looking the strongest, he lost his legs in the steep gradients of the final kilometer. Guerreiro made his move with around 200 meters to go, and Castroviejo had nothing left to respond. The former Portuguese champion stomped on the pedals and immediately dropped Castroviejo to go solo to the line. The Spaniard ground his way to finish eight seconds later, his head hung in disappointment having been robbed of the victory.
Bjerg came across the line around one minute later to take the third step on the podium.
The GC group hit a stalemate behind the remaining breakaway riders as Fuglsang, Nibali, Kruijswijk, Almeida and their teams eyed each other out in the final climb to the line.
Lucas Hamilton and Tao Geoghegan Hart, both starting the day in the top-20, were allowed the room to clip off the front and ride clear to take a few seconds back on their GC bid.
It was only in the last 500 meters that the favorites moved, with Kelderman accelerating and Fuglsang following as the peloton shattered, with the pair snatching a vital few seconds over their pink jersey rivals.
Giro d'Italia Stage 9 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:41:20
|2
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|3
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:58
|4
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:16
|5
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16
|6
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:19
|7
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:32
|8
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:38
|9
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:38
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:38
|11
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:41
|12
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:41
|13
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:44
|14
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:44
|15
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:50
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:52
|17
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:52
|18
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:55
|19
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:56
|20
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:56
|21
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:56
|22
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:59
|23
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:59
|24
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:59
|25
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:01
|26
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|2:08
|27
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:17
|28
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:25
|29
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:27
|30
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:27
|31
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:38
|32
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:41
|33
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:43
|34
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:06
|35
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|3:14
|36
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|3:23
|37
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|3:29
|38
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|3:50
|39
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:00
|40
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|4:02
|41
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|4:32
|42
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:58
|43
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|6:13
|44
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:28
|45
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:52
|46
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6:52
|47
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:03
|48
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|7:03
|49
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:03
|50
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:03
|51
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:03
|52
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:03
|53
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:16
|54
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|7:21
|55
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:22
|56
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|8:35
|57
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:50
|58
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|9:21
|59
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|9:51
|60
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:51
|61
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|9:51
|62
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:01
|63
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|10:53
|64
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|10:53
|65
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|10:55
|66
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:09
|67
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:15
|68
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|12:30
|69
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:36
|70
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12:36
|71
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:38
|72
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:05
|73
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:52
|74
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|16:09
|75
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16:09
|76
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|16:09
|77
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16:09
|78
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|16:13
|79
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:13
|80
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16:13
|81
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|16:13
|82
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|16:13
|83
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16:20
|84
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16:32
|85
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|16:33
|86
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:46
|87
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|17:51
|88
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:46
|89
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:46
|90
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:46
|91
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|18:46
|92
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18:46
|93
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18:46
|94
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:52
|95
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:52
|96
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:52
|97
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:52
|98
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:52
|99
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|18:52
|100
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:52
|101
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:52
|102
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:52
|103
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:52
|104
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18:52
|105
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|18:52
|106
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|18:52
|107
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18:52
|108
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|18:52
|109
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|18:52
|110
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:52
|111
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|18:52
|112
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:52
|113
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18:52
|114
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|19:02
|115
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:02
|116
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:02
|117
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|19:02
|118
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:23
|119
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:03
|120
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:46
|121
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|26:59
|122
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:02
|123
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|30:08
|124
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|30:08
|125
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|30:08
|126
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|30:10
|127
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|31:29
|128
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|31:29
|129
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:29
|130
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|31:29
|131
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|31:29
|132
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|31:29
|133
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|31:32
|134
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:35
|135
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|31:35
|136
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:35
|137
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:35
|138
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:35
|139
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|31:35
|140
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:35
|141
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:35
|142
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:35
|143
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|31:35
|144
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:40
|145
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|31:40
|146
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:41
|147
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:43
|148
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:43
|149
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|31:43
|150
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:43
|151
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:43
|152
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:47
|153
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:47
|154
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:49
|155
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|33:42
|156
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:18
|157
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40:21
|158
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:21
|159
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:21
|160
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:23
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:35:50
|2
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:30
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:39
|4
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:53
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:57
|6
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01
|7
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|8
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:11
|9
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:15
|10
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17
|11
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24
|12
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32
|13
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:48
|14
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|1:56
|15
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:23
|16
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:27
|17
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:41
|18
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:45
|19
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|4:06
|20
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:13
|21
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:54
|22
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:02
|23
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:20
|24
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:58
|25
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:20
|26
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:59
|27
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|9:30
|28
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|9:34
|29
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|13:13
|30
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:50
|31
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|16:26
|32
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|17:53
|33
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:26
|34
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:27
|35
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:43
|36
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|23:14
|37
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:16
|38
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:43
|39
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|24:51
|40
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:46
|41
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:46
|42
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:31
|43
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|27:44
|44
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:00
|45
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|31:49
|46
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:54
|47
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:04
|48
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|32:33
|49
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|33:08
|50
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|33:21
|51
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:27
|52
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|34:40
|53
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36:01
|54
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|36:03
|55
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|36:58
|56
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|37:00
|57
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:24
|58
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:37
|59
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|38:40
|60
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|38:53
|61
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|38:58
|62
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|39:27
|63
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|39:43
|64
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|39:44
|65
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|40:11
|66
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:13
|67
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:49
|68
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:13
|69
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|42:26
|70
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|44:24
|71
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|44:42
|72
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:47
|73
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:07
|74
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|45:09
|75
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|47:17
|76
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|47:23
|77
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:44
|78
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49:03
|79
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|49:07
|80
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:35
|81
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|50:56
|82
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|51:54
|83
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|52:24
|84
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|53:59
|85
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|54:46
|86
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|55:43
|87
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|55:54
|88
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|56:25
|89
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|58:02
|90
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|58:43
|91
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|59:38
|92
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:01:08
|93
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01:29
|94
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:02:24
|95
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:02:28
|96
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:02:34
|97
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:02:52
|98
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03:48
|99
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04:53
|100
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:06:44
|101
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:07:01
|102
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:07:53
|103
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08:17
|104
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:08:43
|105
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:08
|106
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:09:28
|107
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|1:11:49
|108
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:12:10
|109
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12:27
|110
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:12:51
|111
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|1:13:48
|112
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:08
|113
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:12
|114
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:40
|115
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16:21
|116
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:17:25
|117
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:17:50
|118
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:19:01
|119
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:19:32
|120
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:19:37
|121
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:24:56
|122
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:26:05
|123
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:27:06
|124
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:27:14
|125
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:27:48
|126
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:17
|127
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:29:20
|128
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:30:14
|129
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:30:21
|130
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:30:52
|131
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:31:59
|132
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:32:20
|133
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:33:48
|134
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:35:33
|135
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:36:36
|136
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:36:42
|137
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:38:01
|138
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38:15
|139
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:38:48
|140
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:38:50
|141
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:38:50
|142
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:39:38
|143
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:39:39
|144
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:39:42
|145
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:40:03
|146
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:40:25
|147
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40:28
|148
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:40:48
|149
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:41:14
|150
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:41:53
|151
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:42:13
|152
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:44:22
|153
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:44:34
|154
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:45:10
|155
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:48:03
|156
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:50:02
|157
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:53:20
|158
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58:23
|159
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|2:04:35
|160
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:06:39
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|167
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|110
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|87
|4
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|5
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40
|6
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|7
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29
|9
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|28
|10
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|27
|11
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27
|12
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|27
|13
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|14
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|15
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|16
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24
|17
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24
|18
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|23
|19
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|20
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|21
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21
|22
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|23
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|24
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|18
|25
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|26
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|27
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18
|28
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17
|29
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|16
|30
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|31
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15
|32
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|14
|33
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|34
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|35
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13
|36
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|37
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|38
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|39
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|40
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|41
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|42
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|9
|43
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|9
|44
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|45
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|46
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|47
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|48
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|6
|49
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|50
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|51
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|52
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|53
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|6
|54
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6
|55
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|56
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5
|57
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|58
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|59
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|5
|60
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|61
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|62
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|63
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|64
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|65
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|66
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|67
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|3
|68
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|69
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2
|70
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|71
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|72
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2
|73
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|74
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|75
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|76
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|77
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|78
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1
|79
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|80
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|81
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|82
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|-2
|83
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-10
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:35:50
|2
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|3
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:15
|4
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:23
|5
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:41
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:45
|7
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|4:06
|8
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:13
|9
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:02
|10
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|9:30
|11
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|9:34
|12
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:27
|13
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:43
|14
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|27:44
|15
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:00
|16
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|33:21
|17
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|34:40
|18
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|36:58
|19
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|37:00
|20
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|38:40
|21
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|38:58
|22
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:13
|23
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:13
|24
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:07
|25
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49:03
|26
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:35
|27
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|51:54
|28
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|55:43
|29
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|59:38
|30
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:01:08
|31
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:02:34
|32
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:06:44
|33
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:07:01
|34
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:08
|35
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:08
|36
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:19:37
|37
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:27:14
|38
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:30:14
|39
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:38:50
|40
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:39:39
|41
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:39:42
|42
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:41:14
|43
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:44:22
|44
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:45:10
|45
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:50:02
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|84
|2
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|76
|3
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|4
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41
|5
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|40
|6
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|7
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|8
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|9
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|19
|10
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|18
|11
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|12
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|16
|13
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|14
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|15
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|16
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11
|17
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|18
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|9
|19
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|8
|20
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|21
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|22
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|23
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|24
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|25
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|26
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|27
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|28
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4
|29
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|30
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|31
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|32
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|3
|33
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|2
|34
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|35
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|36
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2
|37
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|38
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|39
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|40
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1
|41
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|42
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1
|43
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|-4
|44
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:40:50
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:44
|3
|Team Sunweb
|13:07
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:31
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:34
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|27:31
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:05
|8
|Movistar Team
|30:31
|9
|Bahrain - McLaren
|31:15
|10
|CCC Team
|31:42
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|32:19
|12
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:19
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|41:23
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|47:42
|15
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:05:48
|16
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:09:48
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:07:06
|18
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:12:10
|19
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:16:10
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:24:37
|21
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:48:45
|22
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:45:07
