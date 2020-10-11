2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 9: Ruben Guerreiro wins from breakaway as João Almeida hangs on to pink jersey

Almeida's lead cut to 30 seconds after late attacks from GC group at the end of a wet, windswept stage through the Apennines.

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) was last man standing from a break of eight to take victory on an attritional ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

The Portuguese rider punched clear of  Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) in the final hundred meters of the summit finish to Roccaraso to take the second stage win for his team of the Giro.

“This is a wonderful win,” Guerreiro said after the stage. “I finally succeeded – the whole team deserves this success. We tried many times, today it was a great fight.”

There was little movement in the GC battle save for a late dash from Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the steep final grind to the line, with the pair both stealing a few seconds in the classification fight. João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) did enough to limit his losses and holds on to the pink jersey, though his lead overall has been trimmed to 30 seconds.

The result makes for a good day for Portuguese cycling, with their riders taking the stage and leading the GC.

“Joao Almeida? He lives near me, we know each other very well,” Guerreiro said. “There is talent in this new Portuguese generation.”

Kelderman’s acceleration was rewarded with a promotion from third to second on GC, while Fuglsang also moved up one place to sixth, 1:01 back.

“The team gave me a lot of confidence, there were eight of us over that second last climb,” Kelderman said. “In the last part the legs felt really good … I just went full to the finish to see if I could create some gaps. I never had the pink in mind as it was too short before the finish to take the time, but maybe next week we’ll look at that. But I’m really happy with the feeling now, and that’s the most important.”

Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) also profited in the late attacks, moving up to fourth. Despite setting his team to work repeatedly in the final hour of racing, Vincenzo Nibali remains in fifth, 57 seconds down.

Guerreiro and Castroviejo had been part of the breakaway that came together after two escape groups merged at around 100km to go in the hilly 207 kilometers stage out of San Salvo.

The pair formed up with Eduardo Sepúlveda (Movistar), Ben O’Connor (NTT Pro Cycling), Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale), Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM), and Kilian Frankiny (Groupama-FDJ). Young Dane Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) later joined them after mounting a huge chase to bridge from five minutes back.

As the rain fell heavily all day, the attacks came late in a stage that could have seen ambushes and action throughout.

Clearly not fatigued by his long chase to the break, Bjerg started the action in the escape group in the final upward tilting 35km. The 21-year-old forced the pace to drop Visconti, Sepulveda, and O’Connor on the climb of the Bosco di Sant’Antonio.

Similarly, the pace in the peloton cranked up a notch on the Sant’Antonio climb, with Trek-Segafredo moving to the front and setting a fierce pace with Nicola Conci and Jacopo Mosca while Vincenzo Nibali repeatedly eyeballed his rivals.

While Trek-Segafredo’s move started to thin the peloton, it also left Nibali with just two teammates and the Sicilian called off the move, leaving Deceuninck-Quick-Step to take control.

Just Warbasse, Bjerg, Frankiny, Guerreiro and Castroviejo remained out front going into the 10km of grinding uphill to the line, and with a three-minute gap on the peloton, they knew the stage victory was in their grasp.

Warbasse went on the front foot and pushed the pace through the first kilometers, but it was Spanish rouleur Castroviejo that made the telling move. The Ineos Grenadiers rider pulled clear with six kilometers to go, with only Guerreiro able to respond. Castroviejo continued to set the tempo as the pair pulled away while Guerreiro sat on, looking to be on the ropes.

Despite Castroviejo looking the strongest, he lost his legs in the steep gradients of the final kilometer. Guerreiro made his move with around 200 meters to go, and Castroviejo had nothing left to respond. The former Portuguese champion stomped on the pedals and immediately dropped Castroviejo to go solo to the line. The Spaniard ground his way to finish eight seconds later, his head hung in disappointment having been robbed of the victory.

Bjerg came across the line around one minute later to take the third step on the podium.

The GC group hit a stalemate behind the remaining breakaway riders as Fuglsang, Nibali, Kruijswijk, Almeida and their teams eyed each other out in the final climb to the line.

Lucas Hamilton and Tao Geoghegan Hart, both starting the day in the top-20, were allowed the room to clip off the front and ride clear to take a few seconds back on their GC bid.

It was only in the last 500 meters that the favorites moved, with Kelderman accelerating and Fuglsang following as the peloton shattered, with the pair snatching a vital few seconds over their pink jersey rivals.

Giro d'Italia Stage 9 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling5:41:20
2CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:08
3BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:58
4FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:16
5WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:16
6GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:19
7HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:32
8KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1:38
9FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:38
10HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:38
11MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1:41
12KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:41
13MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:44
14POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling1:44
15MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:50
16NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:52
17BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren1:52
18VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:55
19ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:56
20PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren1:56
21FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:56
22BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:59
23VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:59
24KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:59
25DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates2:01
26ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team2:08
27BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2:17
28SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:25
29PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:27
30PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale2:27
31CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:38
32NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:41
33KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:43
34POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe3:06
35OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb3:14
36FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team3:23
37HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb3:29
38SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team3:50
39NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren4:00
40SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team4:02
41TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb4:32
42HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma4:58
43VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team6:13
44NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo6:28
45EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:52
46DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6:52
47HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step7:03
48BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren7:03
49FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe7:03
50TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:03
51BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7:03
52MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo7:03
53HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott7:16
54DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb7:21
55SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step7:22
56ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal8:35
57MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling8:50
58PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren9:21
59GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team9:51
60NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation9:51
61RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team9:51
62ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates10:01
63HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb10:53
64MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb10:53
65DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team10:55
66CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling11:09
67MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott11:15
68BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team12:30
69DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers12:36
70O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling12:36
71CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo13:38
72PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma15:05
73TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma15:52
74HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal16:09
75RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec16:09
76KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling16:09
77ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren16:09
78CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling16:13
79BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo16:13
80TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren16:13
81MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team16:13
82RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team16:13
83CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec16:20
84CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec16:32
85ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM16:33
86VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale17:46
87VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM17:51
88HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale18:46
89CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling18:46
90WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling18:46
91CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:46
92RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18:46
93BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18:46
94PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers18:52
95VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:52
96SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe18:52
97BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe18:52
98GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers18:52
99ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:52
100VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma18:52
101BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe18:52
102SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling18:52
103HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:52
104PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18:52
105GRADEK KamilCCC Team18:52
106ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team18:52
107RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18:52
108HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal18:52
109ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team18:52
110GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling18:52
111OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal18:52
112HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott18:52
113CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren18:52
114ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM19:02
115LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:02
116BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale19:02
117VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM19:02
118HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:23
119BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step21:03
120ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:46
121SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM26:59
122BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:02
123CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team30:08
124CATALDO DarioMovistar Team30:08
125TORRES AlbertMovistar Team30:08
126ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits30:10
127FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè31:29
128WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling31:29
129CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates31:29
130LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè31:29
131HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott31:29
132MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè31:29
133MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling31:32
134CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation31:35
135BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM31:35
136ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation31:35
137MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:35
138GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates31:35
139CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team31:35
140CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling31:35
141CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation31:35
142SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ31:35
143HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal31:35
144HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step31:40
145FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM31:40
146RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates31:41
147MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates31:43
148CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:43
149DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal31:43
150KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step31:43
151GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ31:43
152DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ31:47
153GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ31:47
154KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ31:49
155SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling33:42
156SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ40:18
157MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma40:21
158BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation40:21
159SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation40:21
160DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation40:23
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 35:35:50
2KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:30
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:39
4POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling0:53
5NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:57
6FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:01
7VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:02
8KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:11
9HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:15
10MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1:17
11KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:24
12MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32
13PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren1:48
14ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team1:56
15HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott2:23
16PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:27
17GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:41
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:45
19SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team4:06
20KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:13
21CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers4:54
22PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale5:02
23BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:20
24WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale6:58
25DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates7:20
26HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma7:59
27OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb9:30
28VALTER AttilaCCC Team9:34
29TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb13:13
30BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo13:50
31GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling16:26
32FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team17:53
33HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott18:26
34FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe18:27
35FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma19:43
36VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team23:14
37NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation24:16
38NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo24:43
39KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling24:51
40CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo26:46
41SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers26:46
42MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo27:31
43RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team27:44
44HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step30:00
45DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team31:49
46POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe31:54
47SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step32:04
48CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling32:33
49ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal33:08
50HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale33:21
51ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates34:27
52PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren34:40
53BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale36:01
54BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren36:03
55RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team36:58
56CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè37:00
57ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits38:24
58PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers38:37
59HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb38:40
60ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team38:53
61GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team38:58
62HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal39:27
63DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal39:43
64PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma39:44
65SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team40:11
66GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers40:13
67FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ41:49
68NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers42:13
69TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren42:26
70VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM44:24
71MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling44:42
72BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo44:47
73CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo45:07
74HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb45:09
75ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM47:17
76TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè47:23
77HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:44
78RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec49:03
79BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale49:07
80BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates49:35
81HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott50:56
82O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling51:54
83VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale52:24
84CATALDO DarioMovistar Team53:59
85TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma54:46
86ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè55:43
87MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb55:54
88RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec56:25
89GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling58:02
90CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren58:43
91CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec59:38
92SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling1:01:08
93BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1:01:29
94ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren1:02:24
95WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling1:02:28
96ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM1:02:34
97CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling1:02:52
98DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers1:03:48
99MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott1:04:53
100CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:06:44
101MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team1:07:01
102BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:07:53
103SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:08:17
104BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:08:43
105OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:09:08
106PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:09:28
107ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team1:11:49
108CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling1:12:10
109HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1:12:27
110CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:12:51
111DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb1:13:48
112LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:08
113EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:12
114BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:15:40
115CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:16:21
116VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:17:25
117CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation1:17:50
118RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:19:01
119GRADEK KamilCCC Team1:19:32
120NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren1:19:37
121HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:24:56
122BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:26:05
123VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM1:27:06
124BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:27:14
125FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:27:48
126HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal1:28:17
127SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:29:20
128ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:30:14
129CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:30:21
130CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team1:30:52
131CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling1:31:59
132VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:32:20
133ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:33:48
134DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:35:33
135FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM1:36:36
136HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott1:36:42
137CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:38:01
138GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:38:15
139MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling1:38:48
140DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:38:50
141GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:38:50
142GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:39:38
143MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:39:39
144WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling1:39:42
145MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:40:03
146MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:40:25
147KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:40:28
148TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:40:48
149LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:41:14
150SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM1:41:53
151BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:42:13
152BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM1:44:22
153RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:44:34
154SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling1:45:10
155MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:48:03
156HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step1:50:02
157KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:53:20
158SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:58:23
159DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal2:04:35
160SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:06:39
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ167
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe110
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb87
4GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers45
5BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step40
6VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale31
7DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation29
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step29
9FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM28
10GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling27
11ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates27
12HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal27
13PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers26
14VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
15FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team25
16BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates24
17CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation24
18CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling23
19HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step22
20CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers21
21BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren21
22PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20
23BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20
24KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb18
25KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18
26SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers18
27MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates18
28RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17
29VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM16
30GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates16
31FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15
32ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team14
33HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step14
34VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
35RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13
36DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal12
37RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
38FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team12
39OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal12
40HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott11
41BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation10
42ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team9
43CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling9
44ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM8
45O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling8
46NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo7
47FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ7
48HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb6
49WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale6
50FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma6
51HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal6
52NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers6
53GRADEK KamilCCC Team6
54VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM6
55ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
56BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren5
57MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5
58GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5
59SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team5
60TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
61CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling5
62WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling5
63MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates4
64TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren4
65SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling4
66LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
67CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling3
68BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3
69POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling2
70HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma2
71ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
72CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2
73SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2
74SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ2
75KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
76MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
77KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1
78OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1
79MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1
80CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1
81GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1
82BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo-2
83CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-10
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 35:35:50
2VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:02
3HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:15
4HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott2:23
5GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:41
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:45
7SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team4:06
8KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:13
9PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale5:02
10OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb9:30
11VALTER AttilaCCC Team9:34
12FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe18:27
13FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma19:43
14RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team27:44
15HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step30:00
16HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale33:21
17PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren34:40
18RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team36:58
19CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè37:00
20HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb38:40
21GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team38:58
22GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers40:13
23NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers42:13
24CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo45:07
25RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec49:03
26BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates49:35
27O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling51:54
28ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè55:43
29CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec59:38
30SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling1:01:08
31ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM1:02:34
32CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:06:44
33MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team1:07:01
34OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:09:08
35LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:08
36NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren1:19:37
37BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:27:14
38ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:30:14
39GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:38:50
40MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:39:39
41WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling1:39:42
42LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:41:14
43BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM1:44:22
44SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling1:45:10
45HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step1:50:02
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling84
2VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM76
3CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers45
4GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers41
5CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling40
6HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal20
7WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale20
8FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ20
9POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling19
10ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM18
11FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team18
12KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb16
13BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates15
14VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal12
15NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo11
16O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling11
17PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
18WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling9
19CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team8
20FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM8
21BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8
22DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7
23PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers6
24RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
25DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5
26MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5
27GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
28OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4
29SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4
30ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3
31ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3
32SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team3
33HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb2
34HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott2
35CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
36GRADEK KamilCCC Team2
37BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
38CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1
39HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1
40ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1
41BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1
42VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM1
43BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo-4
44CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers6:40:50
2Deceuninck - Quick Step11:44
3Team Sunweb13:07
4Team Jumbo-Visma15:31
5BORA - hansgrohe19:34
6AG2R La Mondiale27:31
7Trek - Segafredo30:05
8Movistar Team30:31
9Bahrain - McLaren31:15
10CCC Team31:42
11Mitchelton-Scott32:19
12UAE-Team Emirates34:19
13Lotto Soudal41:23
14Astana Pro Team47:42
15NTT Pro Cycling1:05:48
16EF Pro Cycling1:09:48
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:07:06
18Vini Zabù - KTM2:12:10
19Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:16:10
20Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:24:37
21Israel Start-Up Nation2:48:45
22Groupama - FDJ3:45:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

