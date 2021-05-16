2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 9: Egan Bernal moves into pink jersey with searing stage win

Bernal takes 15-second advantage over Remco Evenepoel as overnight race-leader Attila Valter cracks on final climb.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) turned the Giro d’Italia on its head with a dominant stage win to surge into the pink jersey Sunday.

The former Tour de France champ kicked hard on the sandy slopes of the Campo Felice climb summit to blow the pack of GC favorites off his wheel, beating Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) by seven seconds.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was next to the line in fourth-place.

Bernal now leads the GC by 15 seconds over Evenepoel, with Vlasov third at 21 seconds.

“I can’t believe what is happening, I just won my first stage in a grand tour,” Bernal said. “I made a lot of sacrifices to be in this position after last year’s Tour de France – so I’m really happy.”

Ineos Grenadiers took control of the race through the final climb, with Jonathan Castroviejo and then Gianni Moscon setting a blistering pace that positioned Bernal to move.

“I was thinking of going well today, but I wasn’t thinking of the stage,” Bernal said. “It was more my teammates I think, they had a lot of confidence in me. I was not sure but they told me I could do it, and they took the responsibility for me. And then what happened happened, so this victory is more for them, because they truly believed in me.”

Overnight race-leader Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) was dropped in the final kilometer under the pace of Ineos Grenadiers. The young Hungarian lost 49 seconds to Bernal, and now sits fifth on GC.

 

The stage stacked some 3,500m of climbing into just 158km, but it was the final ascent that made the difference, with the final 1.6km packing a gravel surface and steep gradient.

With final breakaway riders Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) and Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroen) still up the road, Ineos Grenadiers set the pace in the GC group leading into the 6km Campo Felice climb. Valter dangled toward the back of the 20-strong selection and eventually lost the wheels as the race hit the steepest gradients of the sandy slope.

Vlasov was first to move in the GC group, accelerating at around 1,200m to go.

Bernal countered with a blistering attack that only Ciccone could follow as the pair swept past escapees Bouwman and Bouchard. Ciccone wasn’t able to hold the wheel long, and Bernal wrestled his bike through the final 500m to scoop the stage and punch into the race lead.

Damiano Caruso, Daniel Martínez active before break goes clear

The race was red-hot from the start and took over two hours to settle down.

After an intense start over the opening climb, a break of around 20 riders went up the road on the Passo Godi with GC dangermen Damiano Caruso and Daniel Martinez dashing across soon after.

 

With Caruso and Martínez starting the day in top-12 on GC, and BikeExchange missing the break, the Aussie squad and then UAE-Emirates pulled back the threat.

Attacks kept flying off the front through the long descent and uncategorized climb that followed, and a talent-packed 17-man group finally went away with 80km to go.  Heading into the uphill-tilting final 50km, the break held around three minutes’ advantage as Ineos Grenadiers controlled the pace.

There was a flurry of attacks in the escape group through the long cat 2 Ovindoli climb before Simon Carr (EF-Nippo), and Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroen) finally got away together over the crest of the ascent. Koen Bouwman (Jumbo Visma), Michael Storer (DSM) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) gave chase as the rest of the break blew apart.

Bouchard made his move at 9km to go, blowing Carr off his wheel. The four-man chase group initially struggled to coordinate its effort, and Bouwman punched away to bridge across to Bouchard on the final gravel climb.

The pair looked set to fight for stage honors only for Bernal and Co. to crash the party on the final ascent.

Matej Mohorič taken away in ambulance after nasty crash

Bahrain-Victorious rider Matej Mohorič crashed hard early in the race. The Slovenian was pushing the pace through a descent while in the breakaway, lost his rear wheel, clipped a low wall and cartwheeled onto his head.

Mohorič was seen standing up and then quickly sitting back down immediately after the incident and was then taken away in an ambulance for checks. His team doctor later confirmed that he had retained consciousness, but concussion was almost certain.

What’s to come

A short stage into Foligno rounds out the first block of racing Monday, with a rest day following on Tuesday. With the final climb of Monday’s stage cresting some 40km from the finish, it should offer the sprinters an opportunity to score. Caleb Ewan is out of the race, and the likes of Tim Merlier and Peter Sagan will be eyeing their opportunity.

Giro d'Italia Stage 9 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers4:08:23
2CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:07
3VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:07
4EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
5MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:12
7BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:12
8SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:12
9MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:12
10ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:12
11FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:12
12CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:12
13BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:12
14YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:12
15BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
16MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:31
17TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:31
18FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:35
19SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:35
20BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:35
21NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:35
22BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:38
23FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:49
24VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:49
25VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:49
26REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:49
27HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:53
28RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:00
29BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:01
30BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:01
31NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:07
32GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo1:13
33GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:16
34HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:18
35EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:34
36BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:44
37PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:47
38MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:49
39KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange1:50
40GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1:50
41FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe2:13
42WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team2:21
43HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:25
44STORER MichaelTeam DSM2:27
45TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech2:27
46GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo2:34
47ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:45
48CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:51
49RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:51
50CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo2:57
51MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:57
52PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech3:13
53JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix3:14
54HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:21
55FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:02
56PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:08
57VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ4:28
58BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo5:14
59MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo5:14
60ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious5:14
61NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5:25
62CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:28
63IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech6:42
64SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech6:42
65VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team6:49
66KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo7:09
67NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation7:24
68VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7:31
69ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM7:31
70ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates7:44
71CATALDO DarioMovistar Team7:44
72CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo7:44
73SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step7:46
74ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:56
75ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe7:58
76DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation7:58
77OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8:42
78PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:42
79RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix8:44
80VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma8:45
81VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:45
82MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ8:45
83COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates8:49
84VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo8:49
85VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team8:55
86GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ9:02
87VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious9:08
88SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange9:08
89TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious9:16
90SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:33
91FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech10:44
92PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers14:54
93MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious14:54
94SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech14:54
95CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step14:56
96JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange15:11
97DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal16:44
98GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa16:54
99BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation16:54
100BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:54
101JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team16:54
102CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates17:01
103KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step17:42
104PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:42
105DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix17:42
106SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:42
107DENZ NicoTeam DSM17:46
108LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix17:52
109SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ18:17
110MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma18:23
111KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step18:23
112BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech18:23
113ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:23
114BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:23
115FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:23
116BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe18:28
117AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma18:59
118LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:22
119DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa22:22
120DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ22:22
121GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal22:22
122VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo22:24
123HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange22:24
124KANTER MaxTeam DSM22:24
125CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa22:24
126TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:24
127RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:30
128OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal22:30
129VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix22:30
130OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe22:30
131GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team22:30
132CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation22:30
133ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa22:30
134TORRES AlbertMovistar Team22:30
135VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:34
136MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange22:34
137SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe22:52
138BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe22:52
139ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM24:51
140KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal24:51
141DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo25:10
142HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step25:12
143GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè25:12
144DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation25:14
145MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè25:14
146BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation25:14
147PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:14
148NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team25:14
149SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:14
150VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:23
151LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:23
152WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:23
153KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:23
154DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma25:26
155VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:37
156GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers25:53
157WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:55
158CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:57
159TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:57
160MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates25:57
161MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:57
162MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix25:57
163KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix25:57
164MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo26:02
165VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:03
166CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:03
167GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates26:03
168CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS26:03
169RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa26:03
170RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates26:08
171GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma26:11
172NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS26:30
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 35:19:22
2EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:15
3VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:21
4CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:36
5VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:43
6CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:44
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:45
8MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:51
9YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:55
10FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:01
11MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:12
12SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:20
13BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:20
14VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix1:33
15BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:46
16NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:12
17TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:15
18FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:22
19MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers2:28
20SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange2:30
21BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3:26
22HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM4:27
23ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:55
24MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step6:00
25GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo7:18
26KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange7:21
27TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech7:34
28FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa8:27
29BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10:33
30BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma11:20
31ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates14:44
32STORER MichaelTeam DSM17:25
33PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18:05
34MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo18:37
35FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe18:54
36MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious19:32
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team19:38
38RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team20:46
39HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:52
40CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo22:47
41NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange22:57
42EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:26
43MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo25:21
44BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo25:29
45BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team25:39
46CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers27:54
47VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team28:33
48IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech29:29
49BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo30:01
50WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team31:41
51GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe32:18
52GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa33:08
53GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team33:43
54HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:59
55REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ35:06
56CATALDO DarioMovistar Team35:10
57VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team35:43
58LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits36:01
59FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS36:01
60BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation36:24
61MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ36:30
62SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech36:54
63DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation37:55
64CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38:00
65RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa40:22
66ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM41:16
67SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step42:42
68HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM42:45
69KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step44:41
70NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers45:07
71VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ45:41
72BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ46:10
73SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech47:48
74SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange47:52
75COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates48:15
76PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech51:11
77PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux51:27
78NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation51:41
79FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech51:58
80GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo52:10
81HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step52:42
82KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo54:12
83GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ55:04
84PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux55:27
85ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits55:40
86CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step55:53
87ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè56:40
88ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe57:52
89SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec58:02
90JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange58:03
91VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo58:12
92JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix59:40
93CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS59:51
94FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè59:53
95ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:00:51
96TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:01:03
97GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:03:00
98VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:03:14
99PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:03:23
100VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03:37
101RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:04:20
102ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:04:53
103VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:05:43
104CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:06:11
105CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:07:31
106BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:08:20
107PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:08:32
108DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:08:58
109JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:09:18
110SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:09:52
111VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious1:09:59
112CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:12:00
113ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:13:09
114GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:13:42
115BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:17:01
116RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:17:18
117GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:17:42
118OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:17:55
119DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:17:59
120SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:18:23
121SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:18:35
122AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:18:48
123TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:19:34
124CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:19:56
125VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:20:22
126VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20:27
127GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1:20:30
128CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:20:55
129OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:20:56
130MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21:08
131BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:22:08
132PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:23:40
133KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:23:52
134VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:24:07
135DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:24:21
136BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:25:46
137ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:25:55
138MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange1:27:10
139LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:27:26
140HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:27:37
141KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:27:46
142GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:27:57
143DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:30:14
144BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:32:12
145DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:32:17
146DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:32:17
147VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:32:25
148VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:33:14
149NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:33:27
150MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:34:18
151NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:34:27
152CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:34:41
153LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:34:47
154SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:35:02
155WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:35:05
156DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:36:01
157BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:36:05
158KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:36:25
159KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:36:53
160TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:37:59
161WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:38:29
162MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:39:45
163RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:39:52
164MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:39:54
165TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:40:53
166MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:41:40
167RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:42:20
168GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:42:23
169DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma1:43:11
170MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:44:11
171VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:50:53
172KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:53:54
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix83
2NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS76
3VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits69
4CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation66
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe57
6GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates56
7MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo42
8TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
9FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè39
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma36
11BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers33
12MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious29
13PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux29
14VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28
15MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28
16GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa27
17LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
18DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation23
19PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20
20EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step19
21CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo18
22MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation18
23ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM18
24GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
25OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team15
26KANTER MaxTeam DSM14
27GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
28GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12
29RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
30AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
31MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates11
32VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech10
33CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious10
34EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
35FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
36ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step9
37CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9
38NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team9
39VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
40STORER MichaelTeam DSM8
41GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ8
42VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
43ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
44GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal7
45MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers6
46SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
47BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
48CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
49TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious6
50CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa6
51RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa6
52VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
53BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5
54JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
55VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
56VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix5
57ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa5
58CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
59BARDET RomainTeam DSM4
60MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers4
61ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates4
62CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
63PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
64BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
65CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3
66VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3
67SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
68SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
69WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
70CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2
71TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
72MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2
73MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
74BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2
75SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
76DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
77OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
78OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
79BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2
80RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
81MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
82VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
83FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
84ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
85JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 35:19:22
2EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:15
3VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:21
4VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:43
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:12
6FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:22
7HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM4:27
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:55
9TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech7:34
10FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa8:27
11STORER MichaelTeam DSM17:25
12MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious19:32
13RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team20:46
14LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits36:01
15NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers45:07
16VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ45:41
17SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech47:48
18SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange47:52
19COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates48:15
20PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech51:11
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step52:42
22GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ55:04
23ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits55:40
24ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè56:40
25ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe57:52
26GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:03:00
27VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:03:14
28CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:06:11
29CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:07:31
30DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:08:58
31JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:09:18
32ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:13:09
33GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:17:42
34SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:18:23
35AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:18:48
36TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:19:34
37OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:20:56
38PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:23:40
39VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:24:07
40BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:25:46
41ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:25:55
42LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:27:26
43KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:27:46
44VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:33:14
45MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:39:54
46RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:42:20
47DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma1:43:11
48VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:50:53
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team51
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers48
3MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious44
4MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo23
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo20
6GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal18
7GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
8ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
9TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
10EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step13
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech12
12MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation12
13DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation10
14CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10
15PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
16ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
17RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
18EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
19VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
20JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
21FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
23VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5
24STORER MichaelTeam DSM5
25LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
26OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team4
27CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
28GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
29BARDET RomainTeam DSM2
30JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
31TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2
32CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2
33VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
34ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
35TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
36MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
37VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
38SOLER MarcMovistar Team1
39BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1
40GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1
41HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
42FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech43
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers6:01:14
2Team BikeExchange3:26
3Trek - Segafredo5:47
4Bahrain - Victorious6:49
5Deceuninck - Quick Step7:44
6EF Education - Nippo10:49
7Team DSM11:05
8Movistar Team14:07
9Team Jumbo-Visma20:07
10Astana - Premier Tech26:40
11UAE-Team Emirates37:19
12BORA - hansgrohe39:00
13Groupama - FDJ49:52
14Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50:30
15Israel Start-Up Nation55:37
16EOLO-Kometa59:46
17AG2R Citroën Team1:01:19
18Alpecin-Fenix1:39:47
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:40:01
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:47:48
21Team Qhubeka ASSOS2:19:10
22Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:26:18
23Lotto Soudal2:49:54

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic