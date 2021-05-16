Giro d’Italia stage 9: Egan Bernal moves into pink jersey with searing stage win
Bernal takes 15-second advantage over Remco Evenepoel as overnight race-leader Attila Valter cracks on final climb.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) turned the Giro d’Italia on its head with a dominant stage win to surge into the pink jersey Sunday.
The former Tour de France champ kicked hard on the sandy slopes of the Campo Felice climb summit to blow the pack of GC favorites off his wheel, beating Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) by seven seconds.
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was next to the line in fourth-place.
Bernal now leads the GC by 15 seconds over Evenepoel, with Vlasov third at 21 seconds.
“I can’t believe what is happening, I just won my first stage in a grand tour,” Bernal said. “I made a lot of sacrifices to be in this position after last year’s Tour de France – so I’m really happy.”
Ineos Grenadiers took control of the race through the final climb, with Jonathan Castroviejo and then Gianni Moscon setting a blistering pace that positioned Bernal to move.
“I was thinking of going well today, but I wasn’t thinking of the stage,” Bernal said. “It was more my teammates I think, they had a lot of confidence in me. I was not sure but they told me I could do it, and they took the responsibility for me. And then what happened happened, so this victory is more for them, because they truly believed in me.”
Overnight race-leader Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) was dropped in the final kilometer under the pace of Ineos Grenadiers. The young Hungarian lost 49 seconds to Bernal, and now sits fifth on GC.
💗 Giro d'Italia 2021 – Stage 9⃣
📌 Castel di Sangro – Campo Felice
🥇 @Eganbernal 🇨🇴
🥈 @giuliocicco1 🇮🇹
🥉 @ale_vlasov 🇷🇺#Giro pic.twitter.com/3GuYKQqmjP
— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 16, 2021
The stage stacked some 3,500m of climbing into just 158km, but it was the final ascent that made the difference, with the final 1.6km packing a gravel surface and steep gradient.
With final breakaway riders Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) and Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroen) still up the road, Ineos Grenadiers set the pace in the GC group leading into the 6km Campo Felice climb. Valter dangled toward the back of the 20-strong selection and eventually lost the wheels as the race hit the steepest gradients of the sandy slope.
Vlasov was first to move in the GC group, accelerating at around 1,200m to go.
Bernal countered with a blistering attack that only Ciccone could follow as the pair swept past escapees Bouwman and Bouchard. Ciccone wasn’t able to hold the wheel long, and Bernal wrestled his bike through the final 500m to scoop the stage and punch into the race lead.
Damiano Caruso, Daniel Martínez active before break goes clear
The race was red-hot from the start and took over two hours to settle down.
After an intense start over the opening climb, a break of around 20 riders went up the road on the Passo Godi with GC dangermen Damiano Caruso and Daniel Martinez dashing across soon after.
With Caruso and Martínez starting the day in top-12 on GC, and BikeExchange missing the break, the Aussie squad and then UAE-Emirates pulled back the threat.
Attacks kept flying off the front through the long descent and uncategorized climb that followed, and a talent-packed 17-man group finally went away with 80km to go. Heading into the uphill-tilting final 50km, the break held around three minutes’ advantage as Ineos Grenadiers controlled the pace.
There was a flurry of attacks in the escape group through the long cat 2 Ovindoli climb before Simon Carr (EF-Nippo), and Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroen) finally got away together over the crest of the ascent. Koen Bouwman (Jumbo Visma), Michael Storer (DSM) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) gave chase as the rest of the break blew apart.
Bouchard made his move at 9km to go, blowing Carr off his wheel. The four-man chase group initially struggled to coordinate its effort, and Bouwman punched away to bridge across to Bouchard on the final gravel climb.
The pair looked set to fight for stage honors only for Bernal and Co. to crash the party on the final ascent.
Matej Mohorič taken away in ambulance after nasty crash
Bahrain-Victorious rider Matej Mohorič crashed hard early in the race. The Slovenian was pushing the pace through a descent while in the breakaway, lost his rear wheel, clipped a low wall and cartwheeled onto his head.
Mohorič was seen standing up and then quickly sitting back down immediately after the incident and was then taken away in an ambulance for checks. His team doctor later confirmed that he had retained consciousness, but concussion was almost certain.
🚨 Medical update 🚨@matmohoric crashed on a descent on stage 9 @giroditalia
He has been taken to the hospital by ambulance for radiological diagnostics.
He is being kept under observation according to UCI concussion protocol.
Further updates to follow.#Giro pic.twitter.com/JfTTrgCbo0
— Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) May 16, 2021
What’s to come
A short stage into Foligno rounds out the first block of racing Monday, with a rest day following on Tuesday. With the final climb of Monday’s stage cresting some 40km from the finish, it should offer the sprinters an opportunity to score. Caleb Ewan is out of the race, and the likes of Tim Merlier and Peter Sagan will be eyeing their opportunity.
Giro d'Italia Stage 9 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:08:23
|2
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:07
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:07
|4
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|5
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:12
|7
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:12
|8
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:12
|9
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:12
|10
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:12
|11
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:12
|12
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:12
|13
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:12
|14
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:12
|15
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|16
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|17
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:31
|18
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35
|19
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:35
|20
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:35
|21
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|22
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|23
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:49
|24
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:49
|25
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:49
|26
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:49
|27
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:53
|28
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:00
|29
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01
|30
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01
|31
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:07
|32
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:13
|33
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:16
|34
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:18
|35
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:34
|36
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:44
|37
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:47
|38
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49
|39
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:50
|40
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:50
|41
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:13
|42
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:21
|43
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:25
|44
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|2:27
|45
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:27
|46
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:34
|47
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:45
|48
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:51
|49
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:51
|50
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:57
|51
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:57
|52
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:13
|53
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:14
|54
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|3:21
|55
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:02
|56
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:08
|57
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:28
|58
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:14
|59
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:14
|60
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:14
|61
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:25
|62
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:28
|63
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:42
|64
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:42
|65
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|6:49
|66
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:09
|67
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:24
|68
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7:31
|69
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|7:31
|70
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:44
|71
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|7:44
|72
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:44
|73
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:46
|74
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:56
|75
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:58
|76
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:58
|77
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8:42
|78
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:42
|79
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:44
|80
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:45
|81
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:45
|82
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:45
|83
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:49
|84
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:49
|85
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:55
|86
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:02
|87
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:08
|88
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|9:08
|89
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:16
|90
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9:33
|91
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:44
|92
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:54
|93
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:54
|94
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:54
|95
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:56
|96
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|15:11
|97
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|16:44
|98
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|16:54
|99
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:54
|100
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:54
|101
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|16:54
|102
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:01
|103
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:42
|104
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:42
|105
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:42
|106
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:42
|107
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|17:46
|108
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:52
|109
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:17
|110
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:23
|111
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:23
|112
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:23
|113
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|18:23
|114
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|18:23
|115
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|18:23
|116
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:28
|117
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:59
|118
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:22
|119
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:22
|120
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:22
|121
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|22:22
|122
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:24
|123
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|22:24
|124
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|22:24
|125
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:24
|126
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:24
|127
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:30
|128
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|22:30
|129
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:30
|130
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:30
|131
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:30
|132
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:30
|133
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:30
|134
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|22:30
|135
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:34
|136
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|22:34
|137
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:52
|138
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:52
|139
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|24:51
|140
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|24:51
|141
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:10
|142
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:12
|143
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|25:12
|144
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:14
|145
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|25:14
|146
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:14
|147
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:14
|148
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:14
|149
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:14
|150
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:23
|151
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:23
|152
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:23
|153
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:23
|154
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:26
|155
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:37
|156
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:53
|157
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:55
|158
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:57
|159
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:57
|160
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:57
|161
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:57
|162
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:57
|163
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:57
|164
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:02
|165
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:03
|166
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:03
|167
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:03
|168
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|26:03
|169
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:03
|170
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:08
|171
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:11
|172
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|26:30
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:19:22
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:15
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:21
|4
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:36
|5
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:43
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:44
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:45
|8
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:51
|9
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:55
|10
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|11
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:12
|12
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:20
|13
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:20
|14
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:33
|15
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:46
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:12
|17
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:15
|18
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:22
|19
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:28
|20
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|2:30
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:26
|22
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|4:27
|23
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:55
|24
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:00
|25
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:18
|26
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|7:21
|27
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:34
|28
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|8:27
|29
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:33
|30
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:20
|31
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:44
|32
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|17:25
|33
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18:05
|34
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:37
|35
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:54
|36
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:32
|37
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|19:38
|38
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|20:46
|39
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:52
|40
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:47
|41
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|22:57
|42
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:26
|43
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:21
|44
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:29
|45
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:39
|46
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:54
|47
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|28:33
|48
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:29
|49
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:01
|50
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:41
|51
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:18
|52
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|33:08
|53
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:43
|54
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:59
|55
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:06
|56
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|35:10
|57
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:43
|58
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36:01
|59
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|36:01
|60
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|36:24
|61
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:30
|62
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|36:54
|63
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:55
|64
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38:00
|65
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|40:22
|66
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|41:16
|67
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:42
|68
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|42:45
|69
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:41
|70
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:07
|71
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:41
|72
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:10
|73
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|47:48
|74
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|47:52
|75
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|48:15
|76
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|51:11
|77
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|51:27
|78
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|51:41
|79
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|51:58
|80
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|52:10
|81
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:42
|82
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|54:12
|83
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|55:04
|84
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|55:27
|85
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|55:40
|86
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55:53
|87
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|56:40
|88
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57:52
|89
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|58:02
|90
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|58:03
|91
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|58:12
|92
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|59:40
|93
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|59:51
|94
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|59:53
|95
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:00:51
|96
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01:03
|97
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:00
|98
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:14
|99
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03:23
|100
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:37
|101
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:04:20
|102
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:04:53
|103
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:05:43
|104
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:06:11
|105
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:07:31
|106
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:08:20
|107
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:08:32
|108
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:08:58
|109
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:09:18
|110
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:52
|111
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:09:59
|112
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12:00
|113
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:13:09
|114
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13:42
|115
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:17:01
|116
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:17:18
|117
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:17:42
|118
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17:55
|119
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:17:59
|120
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:18:23
|121
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:18:35
|122
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:18:48
|123
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:19:34
|124
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:19:56
|125
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:20:22
|126
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20:27
|127
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:20:30
|128
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:20:55
|129
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20:56
|130
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21:08
|131
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22:08
|132
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:23:40
|133
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23:52
|134
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:24:07
|135
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:24:21
|136
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:25:46
|137
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:25:55
|138
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|1:27:10
|139
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:27:26
|140
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:27:37
|141
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:27:46
|142
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:27:57
|143
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:30:14
|144
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:32:12
|145
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:32:17
|146
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:32:17
|147
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:32:25
|148
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:14
|149
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:33:27
|150
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:34:18
|151
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:34:27
|152
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:34:41
|153
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:34:47
|154
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:35:02
|155
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:35:05
|156
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:36:01
|157
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:36:05
|158
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:36:25
|159
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:36:53
|160
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:37:59
|161
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:38:29
|162
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:39:45
|163
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:39:52
|164
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39:54
|165
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:40:53
|166
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:41:40
|167
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:42:20
|168
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:42:23
|169
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:43:11
|170
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:44:11
|171
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:50:53
|172
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:53:54
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|2
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|76
|3
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|69
|4
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|66
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57
|6
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|56
|7
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|42
|8
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|9
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|39
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|11
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33
|12
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29
|13
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|29
|14
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28
|15
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28
|16
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|27
|17
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|18
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23
|19
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|20
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|21
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|22
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|23
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|18
|24
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|25
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|15
|26
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|14
|27
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|28
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|29
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|30
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|31
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|32
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10
|33
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|34
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|35
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|36
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|37
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9
|38
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|39
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|40
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8
|41
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|42
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|43
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|44
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|45
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|46
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|47
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|48
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|49
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|50
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|51
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|52
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|53
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|54
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|55
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|56
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|57
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|58
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|59
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|4
|60
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|61
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|62
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|63
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|64
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|65
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3
|66
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|67
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|68
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|69
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|70
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|71
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|72
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|73
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|74
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|75
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|76
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|77
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|78
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|79
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|80
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|81
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|82
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|83
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|84
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|85
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:19:22
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:15
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:21
|4
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:43
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:12
|6
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:22
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|4:27
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:55
|9
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:34
|10
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|8:27
|11
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|17:25
|12
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:32
|13
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|20:46
|14
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36:01
|15
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:07
|16
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:41
|17
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|47:48
|18
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|47:52
|19
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|48:15
|20
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|51:11
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:42
|22
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|55:04
|23
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|55:40
|24
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|56:40
|25
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57:52
|26
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:00
|27
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:14
|28
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:06:11
|29
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:07:31
|30
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:08:58
|31
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:09:18
|32
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:13:09
|33
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:17:42
|34
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:18:23
|35
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:18:48
|36
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:19:34
|37
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20:56
|38
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:23:40
|39
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:24:07
|40
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:25:46
|41
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:25:55
|42
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:27:26
|43
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:27:46
|44
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:14
|45
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39:54
|46
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:42:20
|47
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:43:11
|48
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:50:53
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|51
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|44
|4
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|6
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|7
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|8
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|9
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|10
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|12
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|13
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|14
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|15
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|16
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|17
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|18
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|19
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|20
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|21
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|23
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|24
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5
|25
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|26
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|4
|27
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|28
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|29
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2
|30
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|31
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|32
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|33
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|34
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|35
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|36
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|37
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|38
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1
|39
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|40
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|41
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|42
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|43
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:01:14
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|3:26
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:47
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:49
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:44
|6
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:49
|7
|Team DSM
|11:05
|8
|Movistar Team
|14:07
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:07
|10
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26:40
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:19
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:00
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:52
|14
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50:30
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|55:37
|16
|EOLO-Kometa
|59:46
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01:19
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:39:47
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:40:01
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:47:48
|21
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:19:10
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:26:18
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|2:49:54
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.