2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 8: Victor Lafay wins from break as GC favorites finish together

Lafay ends Cofidis' 11-year spell without victory at the race, Atilla Valter retains pink jersey after finishing in select group with top GC players.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Victor Lafay (Cofidis) won from a day-long breakaway at the Giro d’Italia.

The Frenchman pulled back a late attack from Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF) and Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos) to win on the short final climb to the line at Sanfranmondi after being part of the day’s nine-man escape group.

Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa) finished second, Nikias Arndt (DSM) third.

Atilla Valter (Groupama FDJ) retained the pink jersey after crossing the line in the GC pack, several minutes behind Lafay. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and the rest of the top favorites finished in the pack with Valter, meaning there are no changes between the race’s key players.

Carboni – fifth to the finish line – had followed an attack from Campenaerts at the base of the short hilltop finish, and the pair looked set to battle for the stage.

Lafay kicked hard out of the remnants of the break behind and bridged to Campenaerts and then Carboni before motoring through to the finish line to take Cofidis’ first win at the Giro in 11 years. It was also the 25-year-old’s first pro win.

“It was very difficult to get into the breakaway, but when it had gone, the peloton gave us a lot of time so we could recover a little,” Lafay said. “The final climb was hard, but it was around 10-minutes long, which is where I’m best. I was focused all the day, and so I’m really happy. I was confident in my legs and when I attacked with three K to go, and I just don’t believe it.”

Behind the battle for the stage, EF-Education Nippo had driven the GC group into the final climb before Ineos Grenadiers took charge in the final kilometer as all the favorites followed in the wheels. With the pace high and the pack so closely bunched, there was no final kick for the line and so no time gaps emerged, protecting Valter’s 11-second gap over Evenepoel.

“I’ll never get used to wearing the pink jersey,” Valter said. “Many people today and yesterday shouted my name, it was the perfect day to wear the maglia rosa. The finish was hard but I enjoyed every moment.”

Caleb Ewan abandons with knee pain

Double stage-winner Caleb Ewan abandoned after around an hour of racing. Lotto-Soudal later confirmed that the Aussie was suffering knee pain.

The 26-year-old hopes to win across all three grand tours this year, and many had been expecting him to leave the race ahead of the high mountains.

Frantic start as headwinds blow

It took some 60km for the race to settle as winds swept across the peloton. There were several splits in the bunch, with Ineos Grenadiers aggressive in attempting to shake the race. However, with Groupama-FDJ and Deceuninck-Quick-Step marking the moves, none of the early flurries stuck.

After well over an hour of racing, Lafay, Carboni, Campenaerts, Gavazzi, Arndt, Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Emirates), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Kobe Goossens (Lotto-Soudal) and Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r Citroën) finally got away.

The group of nine was given a long leash and crested the Bocca Della Selva climb with over seven minutes advantage. Gaviria tried to push the pace through the long descent and slid out on a bend, hitting the wall at speed.

The Colombian was able to get back on the bike and chased back the break as they made their way toward the base of the descent.

Campenaerts tried to go away solo a handful of times in the final approach to the Safradmondi climb but was unable to snap the elastic, until an effort at eight kilometers to go, with Carboni and then Gougeard bridging across.

What’s to come

Stage 9 on Sunday packs a lot of climbs and an unpaved summit finish.

Stage 9 on Sunday is sure to see some moves in the GC. Dubbed the ‘queen stage of the Apennines,’ the 158km stage could prove the toughest of the opening phase of the race, and the 1.6km unpaved climb to the line could see fireworks.

There will be a sprint stage Monday before the first rest day on Tuesday.

Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:06:47
2GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:36
3ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:37
4OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:41
5CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:44
6GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:58
7CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:00
8GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1:54
9GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates3:04
10ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:48
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech4:48
12ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates4:48
13EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:48
14MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers4:48
15CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious4:48
16SOLER MarcMovistar Team4:48
17BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers4:48
18YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange4:48
19SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange4:48
20BARDET RomainTeam DSM4:48
21CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo4:48
22BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4:48
23CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo4:48
24FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa4:48
25FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma4:48
26MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation4:48
27FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates4:48
28BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma4:48
29VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ4:48
30NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo4:48
31MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers4:48
32REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ4:48
33BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma4:48
34SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech4:48
35MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:48
36NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange4:54
37STORER MichaelTeam DSM4:59
38HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM4:59
39HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:06
40TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:06
41KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange5:06
42GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo5:10
43VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5:13
44CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team5:16
45BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5:18
46NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation5:18
47BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ5:18
48HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:18
49EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:27
50BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo5:38
51IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech5:38
52VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ5:40
53PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech5:43
54GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo5:48
55TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech5:48
56PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team5:48
57HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM5:58
58MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious6:02
59SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange6:05
60PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:18
61BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team6:18
62MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6:18
63WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team6:35
64VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal6:45
65MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ6:53
66FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6:53
67BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6:53
68MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious7:26
69BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation7:26
70ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:26
71ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa8:08
72MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo8:27
73BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo8:27
74VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo8:27
75SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:27
76CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo8:27
77CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo8:27
78CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:27
79NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers8:27
80JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix8:27
81FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe8:27
82ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe8:27
83DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation8:44
84BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8:44
85ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious8:44
86VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team8:44
87VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma8:44
88GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe8:44
89FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:44
90RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team8:44
91GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team8:44
92GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:50
93CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step8:55
94KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo9:32
95ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM9:40
96MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma9:40
97ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:40
98AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma9:40
99CATALDO DarioMovistar Team9:40
100JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team9:40
101VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team9:40
102FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech9:40
103SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech9:40
104DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation9:43
105CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers9:43
106SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step10:14
107DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix10:16
108DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal10:16
109VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious10:28
110HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step10:28
111VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix10:28
112PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:28
113BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe10:28
114KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step10:28
115SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ10:40
116PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers10:46
117DENZ NicoTeam DSM11:14
118DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa11:14
119COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates11:29
120VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo11:36
121HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange12:12
122CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates13:00
123LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix13:00
124SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:49
125LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:49
126DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ13:49
127VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:49
128BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:49
129MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:49
130KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step13:49
131NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team13:49
132TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:49
133CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation13:49
134BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech13:49
135TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:49
136DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo13:49
137PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:49
138KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:49
139RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix13:49
140MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:49
141KANTER MaxTeam DSM13:49
142ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:49
143RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa13:49
144TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious13:49
145WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:49
146OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe13:49
147VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:49
148WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:49
149CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa13:49
150JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange13:49
151RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates13:49
152MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo13:49
153RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:49
154MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal13:49
155DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal13:49
156NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14:11
157SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe14:11
158VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:11
159OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal14:11
160CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:11
161BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe14:11
162RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa14:11
163SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14:11
164MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates14:11
165VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:11
166GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ14:11
167GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers14:11
168KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix14:11
169PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:11
170MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange14:11
171TORRES AlbertMovistar Team14:11
172DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma17:19
173GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma17:19
174VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:19
175MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix17:19
176KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal18:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ 31:10:53
2EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:11
3BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:16
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:24
5CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:38
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:39
7CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:41
8MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:47
9YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:49
10VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:50
11FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:55
12MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:06
13SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:14
14BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:14
15BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:40
16NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:43
17TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:50
18FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:53
19SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange2:01
20MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers2:03
21BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:31
22MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:09
23HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM3:40
24MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4:44
25ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:49
26TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech5:13
27KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange5:37
28GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo6:11
29ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates7:06
30FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa7:44
31BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma8:55
32BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma10:55
33OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team11:02
34LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:45
35STORER MichaelTeam DSM15:05
36CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo15:09
37GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa16:20
38PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team16:24
39FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe16:47
40MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16:56
41RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team18:01
42BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation19:36
43MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo20:13
44HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:40
45VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team21:50
46NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange21:56
47EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:58
48IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech22:53
49MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious22:53
50BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo24:53
51BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo25:00
52CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers25:09
53BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team25:10
54KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step26:24
55VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team26:54
56CATALDO DarioMovistar Team27:32
57HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step27:36
58MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ27:51
59WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team29:26
60DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation30:03
61SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech30:18
62GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe31:08
63GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team31:59
64FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS32:05
65CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè32:38
66HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:40
67SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech33:00
68ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM33:51
69CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS33:54
70REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ34:23
71SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step35:02
72PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:51
73SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange38:50
74RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa39:28
75HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM39:30
76COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates39:32
77NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers39:48
78ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM40:08
79GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal40:44
80CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step41:03
81VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ41:19
82FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech41:20
83FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè41:36
84CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec41:40
85RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec41:56
86JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange42:58
87VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix43:19
88NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation44:23
89BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ45:15
90GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ46:08
91DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa46:42
92KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo47:09
93PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux47:25
94GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates47:45
95PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech48:04
96PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers48:35
97SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec48:35
98ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè48:50
99VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo49:29
100GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo49:42
101CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team49:54
102ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe50:00
103BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè50:03
104ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa50:45
105SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ51:41
106TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious51:53
107GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers51:55
108JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team52:30
109ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits53:01
110VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma54:58
111CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates55:05
112OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe55:31
113ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious55:43
114VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal55:49
115SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe55:49
116JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix56:32
117TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec57:16
118CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa57:38
119VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux57:59
120GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team58:06
121CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation58:31
122PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec58:32
123OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal58:32
124VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec58:50
125AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma59:55
126PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec59:56
127BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:00:13
128DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:00:19
129SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:00:47
130VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious1:00:57
131GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:02:51
132MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:51
133CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:03:20
134BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:03:46
135MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange1:04:42
136HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:05:19
137KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:05:28
138KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06:16
139VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06:28
140BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:07:04
141DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:07:09
142BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:07:29
143ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:07:38
144DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:07:43
145NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:08:03
146NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:08:19
147MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:08:27
148RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:08:40
149CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:08:44
150WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:09:16
151LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:09:30
152DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:09:34
153LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:09:40
154SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09:54
155DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:10:01
156VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:10:56
157DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:10:57
158KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:11:02
159KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:11:08
160VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:11:43
161TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:12:08
162DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:12:38
163WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:13:12
164BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:13:19
165RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:13:50
166MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:13:58
167MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:14:37
168MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:15:49
169GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:16:18
170RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:16:23
171MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:16:23
172DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma1:17:51
173MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:18:20
174TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:18:29
175VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:25:22
176KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:29:09
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix83
2NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS76
3VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits69
4CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation66
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe57
6GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates56
7MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo42
8TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
9FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè39
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma36
11MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious29
12PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux29
13VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28
14MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28
15GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa27
16LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
17DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation23
18PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20
19BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers18
20ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM18
21GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
22OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team15
23KANTER MaxTeam DSM14
24GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
25RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
26EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step12
27MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation12
28AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
29MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates11
30FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
31NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team9
32CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9
33VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
34VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
35ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
36ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8
37GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ8
38GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal7
39CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo6
40MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious6
41TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious6
42CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
43CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa6
44RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa6
45BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
46VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
47CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
48JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
49VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix5
50CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
51ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa5
52VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
53MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers4
54MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers4
55PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
56EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
57CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
58SOLER MarcMovistar Team3
59VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3
60BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
61CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3
62SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
63WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
64CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2
65TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
66BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2
67OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
68DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
69MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
70BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2
71DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2
72OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
73MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
74RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
75VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1
76FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
77ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
78VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
79JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
80MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ 31:10:53
2EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:11
3BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:16
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:24
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:06
6FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:53
7HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM3:40
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious26
2BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team18
3GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal18
4GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
5ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
6TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
7MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious10
8DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation10
9PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
10ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
11BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers8
12RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
13MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation6
14FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
15VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
16JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
17VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5
19LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
20EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
21CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
22OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team4
23GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
24CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2
25JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
26TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
27TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2
28MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
29ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
30CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2
31VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
32CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1
33HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
34FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 93:35:22
2Team BikeExchange2:15

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

Stay On Topic