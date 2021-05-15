Giro d’Italia stage 8: Victor Lafay wins from break as GC favorites finish together
Lafay ends Cofidis' 11-year spell without victory at the race, Atilla Valter retains pink jersey after finishing in select group with top GC players.
Victor Lafay (Cofidis) won from a day-long breakaway at the Giro d’Italia.
The Frenchman pulled back a late attack from Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF) and Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos) to win on the short final climb to the line at Sanfranmondi after being part of the day’s nine-man escape group.
Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa) finished second, Nikias Arndt (DSM) third.
Atilla Valter (Groupama FDJ) retained the pink jersey after crossing the line in the GC pack, several minutes behind Lafay. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and the rest of the top favorites finished in the pack with Valter, meaning there are no changes between the race’s key players.
Carboni – fifth to the finish line – had followed an attack from Campenaerts at the base of the short hilltop finish, and the pair looked set to battle for the stage.
Lafay kicked hard out of the remnants of the break behind and bridged to Campenaerts and then Carboni before motoring through to the finish line to take Cofidis’ first win at the Giro in 11 years. It was also the 25-year-old’s first pro win.
“It was very difficult to get into the breakaway, but when it had gone, the peloton gave us a lot of time so we could recover a little,” Lafay said. “The final climb was hard, but it was around 10-minutes long, which is where I’m best. I was focused all the day, and so I’m really happy. I was confident in my legs and when I attacked with three K to go, and I just don’t believe it.”
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦 @victorlafay 🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥#Giro pic.twitter.com/Yj17VJweCQ
— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 15, 2021
Behind the battle for the stage, EF-Education Nippo had driven the GC group into the final climb before Ineos Grenadiers took charge in the final kilometer as all the favorites followed in the wheels. With the pace high and the pack so closely bunched, there was no final kick for the line and so no time gaps emerged, protecting Valter’s 11-second gap over Evenepoel.
“I’ll never get used to wearing the pink jersey,” Valter said. “Many people today and yesterday shouted my name, it was the perfect day to wear the maglia rosa. The finish was hard but I enjoyed every moment.”
Caleb Ewan abandons with knee pain
Double stage-winner Caleb Ewan abandoned after around an hour of racing. Lotto-Soudal later confirmed that the Aussie was suffering knee pain.
Unfortunately @CalebEwan had to abandon #giro with pain in the knee.
— Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) May 15, 2021
The 26-year-old hopes to win across all three grand tours this year, and many had been expecting him to leave the race ahead of the high mountains.
Frantic start as headwinds blow
It took some 60km for the race to settle as winds swept across the peloton. There were several splits in the bunch, with Ineos Grenadiers aggressive in attempting to shake the race. However, with Groupama-FDJ and Deceuninck-Quick-Step marking the moves, none of the early flurries stuck.
After well over an hour of racing, Lafay, Carboni, Campenaerts, Gavazzi, Arndt, Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Emirates), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Kobe Goossens (Lotto-Soudal) and Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r Citroën) finally got away.
The group of nine was given a long leash and crested the Bocca Della Selva climb with over seven minutes advantage. Gaviria tried to push the pace through the long descent and slid out on a bend, hitting the wall at speed.
🚴♂️ @FndoGaviria's crash.#Giro pic.twitter.com/dQFeG7ESG3
— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 15, 2021
The Colombian was able to get back on the bike and chased back the break as they made their way toward the base of the descent.
Campenaerts tried to go away solo a handful of times in the final approach to the Safradmondi climb but was unable to snap the elastic, until an effort at eight kilometers to go, with Carboni and then Gougeard bridging across.
What’s to come
Stage 9 on Sunday is sure to see some moves in the GC. Dubbed the ‘queen stage of the Apennines,’ the 158km stage could prove the toughest of the opening phase of the race, and the 1.6km unpaved climb to the line could see fireworks.
There will be a sprint stage Monday before the first rest day on Tuesday.
Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:06:47
|2
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:36
|3
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:37
|4
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:41
|5
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:44
|6
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:58
|7
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:00
|8
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:54
|9
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:04
|10
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:48
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:48
|12
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:48
|13
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:48
|14
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:48
|15
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:48
|16
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|4:48
|17
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:48
|18
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|4:48
|19
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|4:48
|20
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|4:48
|21
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:48
|22
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:48
|23
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:48
|24
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:48
|25
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:48
|26
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:48
|27
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:48
|28
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:48
|29
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:48
|30
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:48
|31
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:48
|32
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:48
|33
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:48
|34
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:48
|35
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:48
|36
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|4:54
|37
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|4:59
|38
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|4:59
|39
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:06
|40
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:06
|41
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|5:06
|42
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:10
|43
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:13
|44
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:16
|45
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:18
|46
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:18
|47
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:18
|48
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:18
|49
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:27
|50
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:38
|51
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:38
|52
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:40
|53
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:43
|54
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:48
|55
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:48
|56
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|5:48
|57
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|5:58
|58
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:02
|59
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|6:05
|60
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:18
|61
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:18
|62
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:18
|63
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:35
|64
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|6:45
|65
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:53
|66
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6:53
|67
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6:53
|68
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:26
|69
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:26
|70
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:26
|71
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|8:08
|72
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:27
|73
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:27
|74
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:27
|75
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:27
|76
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:27
|77
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:27
|78
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:27
|79
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:27
|80
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:27
|81
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:27
|82
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:27
|83
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:44
|84
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:44
|85
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:44
|86
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:44
|87
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:44
|88
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:44
|89
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:44
|90
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|8:44
|91
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:44
|92
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:50
|93
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:55
|94
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:32
|95
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|9:40
|96
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:40
|97
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:40
|98
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:40
|99
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|9:40
|100
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|9:40
|101
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|9:40
|102
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:40
|103
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:40
|104
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:43
|105
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:43
|106
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:14
|107
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:16
|108
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|10:16
|109
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:28
|110
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:28
|111
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:28
|112
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:28
|113
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:28
|114
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:28
|115
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:40
|116
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:46
|117
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|11:14
|118
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|11:14
|119
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:29
|120
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:36
|121
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|12:12
|122
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:00
|123
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:00
|124
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:49
|125
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:49
|126
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:49
|127
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:49
|128
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:49
|129
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:49
|130
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:49
|131
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:49
|132
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:49
|133
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:49
|134
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:49
|135
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:49
|136
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:49
|137
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:49
|138
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:49
|139
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:49
|140
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:49
|141
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|13:49
|142
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:49
|143
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|13:49
|144
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:49
|145
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:49
|146
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:49
|147
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:49
|148
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:49
|149
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|13:49
|150
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|13:49
|151
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:49
|152
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:49
|153
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:49
|154
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|13:49
|155
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|13:49
|156
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14:11
|157
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:11
|158
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:11
|159
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|14:11
|160
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:11
|161
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:11
|162
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|14:11
|163
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14:11
|164
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:11
|165
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:11
|166
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:11
|167
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:11
|168
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:11
|169
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:11
|170
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|14:11
|171
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|14:11
|172
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:19
|173
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:19
|174
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:19
|175
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:19
|176
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|18:00
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:10:53
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:11
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:38
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|7
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|8
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:47
|9
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:49
|10
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:50
|11
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:55
|12
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|13
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:14
|14
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:14
|15
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:40
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:43
|17
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:50
|18
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:53
|19
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|2:01
|20
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:03
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:31
|22
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:09
|23
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|3:40
|24
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:44
|25
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:49
|26
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:13
|27
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|5:37
|28
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:11
|29
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:06
|30
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:44
|31
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:55
|32
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:55
|33
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|11:02
|34
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:45
|35
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|15:05
|36
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:09
|37
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|16:20
|38
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|16:24
|39
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:47
|40
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:56
|41
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|18:01
|42
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:36
|43
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:13
|44
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:40
|45
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|21:50
|46
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|21:56
|47
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:58
|48
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:53
|49
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:53
|50
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:53
|51
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:00
|52
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:09
|53
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:10
|54
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:24
|55
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:54
|56
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|27:32
|57
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:36
|58
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:51
|59
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:26
|60
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:03
|61
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30:18
|62
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:08
|63
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:59
|64
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|32:05
|65
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|32:38
|66
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:40
|67
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|33:00
|68
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|33:51
|69
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|33:54
|70
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:23
|71
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:02
|72
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:51
|73
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|38:50
|74
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|39:28
|75
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|39:30
|76
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39:32
|77
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39:48
|78
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|40:08
|79
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|40:44
|80
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41:03
|81
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:19
|82
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|41:20
|83
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|41:36
|84
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|41:40
|85
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|41:56
|86
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|42:58
|87
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|43:19
|88
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|44:23
|89
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:15
|90
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:08
|91
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|46:42
|92
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|47:09
|93
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|47:25
|94
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|47:45
|95
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|48:04
|96
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:35
|97
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|48:35
|98
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|48:50
|99
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|49:29
|100
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|49:42
|101
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|49:54
|102
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50:00
|103
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|50:03
|104
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|50:45
|105
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:41
|106
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|51:53
|107
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51:55
|108
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|52:30
|109
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|53:01
|110
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|54:58
|111
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|55:05
|112
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|55:31
|113
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|55:43
|114
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|55:49
|115
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|55:49
|116
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|56:32
|117
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|57:16
|118
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|57:38
|119
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|57:59
|120
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|58:06
|121
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|58:31
|122
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|58:32
|123
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|58:32
|124
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|58:50
|125
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|59:55
|126
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|59:56
|127
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:00:13
|128
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:00:19
|129
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:00:47
|130
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:00:57
|131
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:02:51
|132
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:51
|133
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:03:20
|134
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03:46
|135
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|1:04:42
|136
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:05:19
|137
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:05:28
|138
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06:16
|139
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06:28
|140
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:07:04
|141
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:07:09
|142
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:07:29
|143
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:07:38
|144
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:43
|145
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:08:03
|146
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:08:19
|147
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:08:27
|148
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:08:40
|149
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:08:44
|150
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:09:16
|151
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:09:30
|152
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:34
|153
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09:40
|154
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09:54
|155
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10:01
|156
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:10:56
|157
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:57
|158
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:11:02
|159
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:11:08
|160
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:11:43
|161
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:12:08
|162
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:12:38
|163
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:13:12
|164
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13:19
|165
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13:50
|166
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13:58
|167
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:14:37
|168
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:15:49
|169
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16:18
|170
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:16:23
|171
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:23
|172
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:17:51
|173
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:18:20
|174
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:18:29
|175
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:25:22
|176
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:09
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|2
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|76
|3
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|69
|4
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|66
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57
|6
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|56
|7
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|42
|8
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|9
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|39
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|11
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29
|12
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|29
|13
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28
|14
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28
|15
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|27
|16
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|17
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23
|18
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|19
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|20
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|18
|21
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|22
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|15
|23
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|14
|24
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|25
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|26
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|27
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|28
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|29
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|30
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|31
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|32
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9
|33
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|34
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|35
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|36
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|37
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|38
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|39
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|40
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|41
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|42
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|43
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|44
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|45
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|46
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|47
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|48
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|49
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|50
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|51
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|52
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|53
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|54
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|55
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|56
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|57
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|58
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3
|59
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|60
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|61
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3
|62
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|63
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|64
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|65
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|66
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|67
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|68
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|69
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|70
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|71
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|72
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|73
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|74
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|75
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|76
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|77
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|78
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|79
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|80
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:10:53
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:11
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|6
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:53
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|3:40
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|2
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|3
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|4
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|5
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|6
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|7
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|8
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|9
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|10
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|11
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|12
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|13
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|14
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|15
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|16
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|17
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|19
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|20
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|21
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|22
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|4
|23
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|24
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|25
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|26
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|27
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|28
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|29
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|30
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|31
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|32
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|33
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|34
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|93:35:22
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|2:15
