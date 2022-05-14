Become a Member

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 8: Thomas De Gendt takes sensational win from the break

Lotto-Soudal rider wins from four-rider sprint.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) came out on top on stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia, winning from a four-man group in Naples.

The Belgian breakaway specialist beat Davide Gabruso and Jorge Arcas to the line, with De Gendt’s teammate Harm Vanhoucke finishing fourth.

Stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia got off to a blistering start in Napoli as Mathieu van der Poel initiated a 21-man breakaway boasting names like Girmay, De Gendt, Poels, and Ulissi. However the presence of Guillaume Martin meant that Trek-Segafredo worked hard to keep the gap in check, thus protecting the maglia rosa of Juan Pedro Lopez. Girmay took the 12 points in the intermediate sprint and on the Monte di Procida, De Gendt took the king of the mountain points.

An attack at 43 kilometers to go saw a group of five split off from the breakaway: Gabburo, De Gendt, Vanhoucke, Arcas, and Ravanelli, with Ravanelli later being dropped. An attack at 2km by Van der Poel and Girmay see the two attempt to bridge, but ultimately, Thomas De Gendt prevailed in the reduced sprint.

