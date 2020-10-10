2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 8: Alex Dowsett wins from breakaway, Almeida retains pink jersey

British time trial expert attacks from break of six to ride solo to victory while GC contenders have an easy day and roll to the line together.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) attacked from the breakaway to time trial his way to victory at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

The British time trial expert went clear on 20 kilometers to go and held off a faltering chase by his five fellow escapees to take his second Giro career win, and the first WorldTour victory of 2020 for his team. Dowsett’s first victory at the Giro came seven years ago, winning the time trial when riding for Movistar in 2013.

Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers) took the sprint for second, edging out Matt Holmes (Lotto Soudal). American rider Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team) took fourth place having been part of the chase trio looking to shut down Dowsett’s move.

Behind the breakaway, the GC contenders had an easy day ahead of a major mountain clash Sunday, with all the top leaders rolling home together 14 minutes back, meaning João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) retains his pink jersey for another day.

Dowsett, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season, and so the victory comes well-timed as he hunts for a new deal with his finance currently pregnant with their first child.

“It’s such a tough year with all the uncertainty, trying to work out how to still be racing and doing what I love next year, and being able to put food on the table for three of us rather than two of us come January,” Dowsett said after the stage. “So, hopefully, this will help secure something for next year.”

“To win like that, as you get older, you wonder when your next win might be, so you learn to savor and enjoy it.”

There was drama before the stage even rolled out of Giovinazzo on Saturday morning when it was confirmed pre-race favorite Simon Yates was withdrawing from the event having tested positive for coronavirus overnight. The British climber was reported to be suffering only mild symptoms and otherwise in good health.

The rest of Yates’ Mitchelton-Scott team was cleared to resume racing having returned negative COVID results, though they are now down to only five men after the retirement of Yates, Brent Bookwalter, and Eduardo Affini, who broke a finger in a large crash on Friday’s stage.

Saturday’s 200-kilometer stage into Vieste saw the break of six go away early, with Dowsett, Holmes, Puccio, Rosskopf, Simone Ravanelli (Androni Giocattoli) and Dowsett’s teammate Matthias Brändle going clear in the opening 20km.

There was little action in either the breakaway or the escape in the first four hours of racing.

Dowsett started the attacks in the break in the final 30km, looking to profit from having teammate Brändle also in the move, though the Brit’s first acceleration failed to stick. Holmes, Rosskopf and Puccio were next to roll the dice, with Puccio and Holmes gaining a few seconds over a short climb with 25km to go before Rosskopf bridged across.

The group came back together on 20km, and the Israel Start-Up Nation duo pulled the one-two, with Brändle attacking and Dowsett countering up the other side of the road. The remaining escapees hesitated and failed to bridge as Brändle sat on the wheels of Puccio and then Rosskopf as they tried to chase. With indecision and a failure to cooperate in the pursuit, the Brit time trialed clear and soon held nearly 30 seconds of a gap.

“Me and Alex were dropped on the climb, but we worked together and came back,” Brändle said. “We decided, ‘One time you attack, one time I attack and the other guy control the others.’ He chose the perfect moment and was really strong after. I knew he could time trial back home to the finish line.”

Brändle continued to put the brakes on the followers as his teammate powered away, and it took until 10km to go for Rosskopf, Puccio and Holmes to drop their rivals and chase as a trio. However, the three were unable to bring back the TT specialist, who commanded over one minute of a lead going into the finish straight, giving him plenty of time to check over his shoulder and celebrate the win.

Holmes lead out the sprint for second, but was rounded by Puccio in the final 200 meters, leaving Rosskopf to settle for fourth.

Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation4:50:09
2PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:15
3HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1:15
4ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:15
5BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2:10
6RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:13
7MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb13:56
8GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates13:56
9BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates13:56
10VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale13:56
11BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step13:56
12VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:56
13BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation13:56
14DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb13:56
15LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:56
16ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation13:56
17ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step13:56
18BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe13:56
19ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal13:56
20MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step13:56
21OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal13:56
22RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:56
23VALTER AttilaCCC Team13:56
24RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:56
25SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers13:56
26FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team13:56
27OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb13:56
28MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:56
29HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step13:56
30BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren13:56
31HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb13:56
32CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:56
33VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team13:56
34MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo13:56
35NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo13:56
36KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe13:56
37PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team13:56
38FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team13:56
39SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling13:56
40BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren13:56
41HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott13:56
42ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM13:56
43SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM13:56
44ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates13:56
45PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma13:56
46MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe13:56
47WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling13:56
48POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling13:56
49VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM13:56
50VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13:56
51TORRES AlbertMovistar Team13:56
52SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation13:56
53HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal13:56
54PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren13:56
55MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates13:56
56KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb13:56
57HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal13:56
58SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team13:56
59DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team13:56
60MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team13:56
61BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team13:56
62CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers13:56
63HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step13:56
64GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling13:56
65O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling13:56
66GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers13:56
67VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma13:56
68BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13:56
69KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma13:56
70KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step13:56
71BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma13:56
72ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:56
73TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb13:56
74HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott13:56
75ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team13:56
76CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo13:56
77PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale13:56
78BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale13:56
79WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale13:56
80FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma13:56
81NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo13:56
82KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling13:56
83DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates13:56
84HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb13:56
85MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:56
86BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale13:56
87RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team13:56
88BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:56
89BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:56
90HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale13:56
91SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step13:56
92CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation13:56
93HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma13:56
94SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team13:56
95ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren13:56
96EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:56
97ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team13:56
98HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb13:56
99PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren13:56
100SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe13:56
101NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation14:09
102ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:20
103DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal14:20
104CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec14:20
105KOCHETKOV PavelCCC Team14:20
106HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:20
107LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:26
108VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM14:26
109GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team14:26
110TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma14:26
111POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe14:26
112GRADEK KamilCCC Team14:26
113BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe14:26
114ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14:26
115RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team14:26
116PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec14:26
117CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling14:26
118CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo14:26
119TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14:26
120WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling14:26
121BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo14:26
122MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates14:26
123RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates14:26
124CATALDO DarioMovistar Team14:26
125CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team14:26
126FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14:26
127DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers14:26
128CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling14:26
129FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ14:26
130MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott14:26
131BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM14:26
132CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling14:26
133FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe14:26
134HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott14:26
135CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team14:26
136FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM14:26
137HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott14:26
138MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling14:26
139NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers14:26
140CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling14:26
141CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation14:26
142MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling14:26
143HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:26
144CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren14:26
145SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling14:26
146CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec14:26
147TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren14:26
148GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers14:26
149CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates14:26
150CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14:35
151ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM14:47
152MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma14:50
153GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ14:50
154SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ17:16
155SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ17:16
156GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ17:16
157DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ17:16
158KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ17:16
159KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step17:16
160GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling17:16
161NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren17:16
162DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal17:16
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 29:52:34
2BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:43
3KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:48
4VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:59
5NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:01
6POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling1:05
7FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:19
8KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
9KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:26
10MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1:32
11HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:33
12MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:38
13ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team1:44
14PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren1:48
15PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:56
16SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team2:12
17HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott2:47
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:57
19GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers3:18
20KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:26
21PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale4:31
22HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma4:57
23BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:17
24CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers6:49
25DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates7:15
26WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale7:38
27OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb8:12
28VALTER AttilaCCC Team9:35
29ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:10
30TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb10:37
31KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling10:38
32HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott13:06
33FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe13:20
34BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo13:29
35NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation16:21
36FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team16:26
37HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale16:31
38CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling18:16
39GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling18:32
40VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team18:57
41FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma19:43
42RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team19:49
43CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè20:10
44NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo20:11
45PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers21:41
46ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team21:57
47MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo22:24
48RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team22:41
49DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team22:50
50GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers23:17
51KOCHETKOV PavelCCC Team23:18
52HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step24:53
53HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal25:14
54CATALDO DarioMovistar Team25:47
55CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo26:04
56SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers26:17
57ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates26:22
58ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal26:29
59PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma26:35
60SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step26:38
61PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren27:15
62TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren28:09
63VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM28:29
64BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo30:30
65POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe30:44
66BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale30:54
67BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren30:56
68GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team31:03
69HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:48
70BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale32:01
71RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec32:13
72ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM32:40
73CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo33:25
74HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott34:00
75DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal34:47
76HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb36:12
77VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale36:34
78HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb37:07
79MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling37:48
80SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team38:05
81CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team38:32
82ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38:47
83TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma40:50
84GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling41:06
85O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling41:14
86NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers41:28
87CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren41:47
88RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec42:12
89TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè42:16
90FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ42:32
91HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal42:48
92SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling44:12
93CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec45:14
94ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM45:28
95WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling45:38
96CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling46:02
97CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates46:48
98MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb46:57
99CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation48:11
100ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren48:11
101BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step48:46
102BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates50:39
103BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team50:55
104SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe51:21
105BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec51:53
106OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal52:12
107PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec52:32
108MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team52:44
109DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers53:08
110ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team54:53
111MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott55:34
112LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits57:02
113FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè58:15
114CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec58:15
115BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe58:44
116SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ59:41
117DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:00:23
118VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:00:29
119CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:00:34
120CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team1:01:13
121MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:01:38
122RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:02:05
123BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:02:08
124CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling1:02:20
125GRADEK KamilCCC Team1:02:36
126CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling1:02:57
127BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03:48
128ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:04:09
129ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:05:24
130DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:05:42
131FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM1:06:52
132HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott1:07:09
133HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07:29
134CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:08:22
135DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb1:08:23
136GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:08:36
137GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:09:03
138BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:09:09
139MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling1:09:12
140EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09:16
141GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:09:47
142VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM1:10:00
143MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:10:06
144WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling1:10:09
145KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:10:35
146MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:10:38
147HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal1:11:21
148LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:11:41
149TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:12:36
150SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling1:13:24
151BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM1:14:43
152RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:14:49
153VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:15:24
154SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM1:16:50
155NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren1:17:33
156MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18:24
157SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:20:01
158HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step1:20:18
159KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:23:33
160SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:28:14
161BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:28:18
162DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal1:34:48
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ163
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe107
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb87
4GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers45
5BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step40
6VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale31
7DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation29
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step29
9FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM28
10ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates27
11HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal27
12PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers26
13VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
14FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team25
15CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation24
16CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling23
17HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step22
18BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren21
19PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20
20BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20
21KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18
22SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers18
23MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates18
24RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17
25VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM16
26GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates16
27KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb15
28BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates15
29FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15
30ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team14
31HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step14
32VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
33RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13
34DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal12
35RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
36OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal12
37BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation12
38FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team10
39BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation10
40ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team9
41CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling9
42ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM8
43NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo7
44HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott7
45FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma6
46HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal6
47NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers6
48GRADEK KamilCCC Team6
49ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
50VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM6
51BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren5
52MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5
53HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb5
54TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
55CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling5
56WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling5
57MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates4
58TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren4
59SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling4
60LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
61CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3
62CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling3
63BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3
64POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling2
65CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2
66ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
67SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2
68SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ2
69KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
70MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
71OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1
72MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1
73CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1
74GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1
75BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo-2
76CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-10
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 29:52:34
2VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:59
3HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:33
4SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team2:12
5HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott2:47
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:57
7GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers3:18
8KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:26
9PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale4:31
10OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb8:12
11VALTER AttilaCCC Team9:35
12FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe13:20
13HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale16:31
14FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma19:43
15RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team19:49
16CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè20:10
17RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team22:41
18GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers23:17
19HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step24:53
20PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren27:15
21GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team31:03
22RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec32:13
23CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo33:25
24HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb37:07
25CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team38:32
26ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38:47
27O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling41:14
28NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers41:28
29SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling44:12
30CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec45:14
31ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM45:28
32BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates50:39
33OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal52:12
34MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team52:44
35LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits57:02
36BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:02:08
37ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:05:24
38GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:09:03
39MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:10:06
40WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling1:10:09
41LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:11:41
42SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling1:13:24
43BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM1:14:43
44NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren1:17:33
45HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step1:20:18
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers41
2CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling40
3HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal20
4POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling19
5ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM18
6FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team18
7VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM18
8KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb15
9VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal12
10NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo11
11PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
12WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling9
13CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team8
14BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8
15FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM8
16DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7
17PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers6
18RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
19DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5
20MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5
21OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4
22SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4
23ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3
24ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3
25HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb2
26CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
27BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
28GRADEK KamilCCC Team2
29CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1
30ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1
31HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1
32CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1
33BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1
34VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM1
35BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo-4
36CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 89:32:58
2Deceuninck - Quick Step9:07
3Team Sunweb10:29
4Team Jumbo-Visma13:29
5Mitchelton-Scott16:08
6BORA - hansgrohe16:58
7CCC Team20:36
8AG2R La Mondiale20:37
9Movistar Team24:04
10Trek - Segafredo27:10
11Bahrain - McLaren27:19
12Lotto Soudal27:49
13UAE-Team Emirates33:28
14Astana Pro Team36:42
15EF Pro Cycling46:22
16NTT Pro Cycling46:30
17Vini Zabù - KTM1:22:36
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:26:22
19Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:35:21
20Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:39:28
21Israel Start-Up Nation1:39:36
22Groupama - FDJ2:44:25

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic