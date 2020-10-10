Giro d’Italia stage 8: Alex Dowsett wins from breakaway, Almeida retains pink jersey
British time trial expert attacks from break of six to ride solo to victory while GC contenders have an easy day and roll to the line together.
Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) attacked from the breakaway to time trial his way to victory at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.
The British time trial expert went clear on 20 kilometers to go and held off a faltering chase by his five fellow escapees to take his second Giro career win, and the first WorldTour victory of 2020 for his team. Dowsett’s first victory at the Giro came seven years ago, winning the time trial when riding for Movistar in 2013.
Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers) took the sprint for second, edging out Matt Holmes (Lotto Soudal). American rider Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team) took fourth place having been part of the chase trio looking to shut down Dowsett’s move.
Behind the breakaway, the GC contenders had an easy day ahead of a major mountain clash Sunday, with all the top leaders rolling home together 14 minutes back, meaning João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) retains his pink jersey for another day.
Dowsett, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season, and so the victory comes well-timed as he hunts for a new deal with his finance currently pregnant with their first child.
“It’s such a tough year with all the uncertainty, trying to work out how to still be racing and doing what I love next year, and being able to put food on the table for three of us rather than two of us come January,” Dowsett said after the stage. “So, hopefully, this will help secure something for next year.”
“To win like that, as you get older, you wonder when your next win might be, so you learn to savor and enjoy it.”
There was drama before the stage even rolled out of Giovinazzo on Saturday morning when it was confirmed pre-race favorite Simon Yates was withdrawing from the event having tested positive for coronavirus overnight. The British climber was reported to be suffering only mild symptoms and otherwise in good health.
The rest of Yates’ Mitchelton-Scott team was cleared to resume racing having returned negative COVID results, though they are now down to only five men after the retirement of Yates, Brent Bookwalter, and Eduardo Affini, who broke a finger in a large crash on Friday’s stage.
Saturday’s 200-kilometer stage into Vieste saw the break of six go away early, with Dowsett, Holmes, Puccio, Rosskopf, Simone Ravanelli (Androni Giocattoli) and Dowsett’s teammate Matthias Brändle going clear in the opening 20km.
There was little action in either the breakaway or the escape in the first four hours of racing.
Dowsett started the attacks in the break in the final 30km, looking to profit from having teammate Brändle also in the move, though the Brit’s first acceleration failed to stick. Holmes, Rosskopf and Puccio were next to roll the dice, with Puccio and Holmes gaining a few seconds over a short climb with 25km to go before Rosskopf bridged across.
The group came back together on 20km, and the Israel Start-Up Nation duo pulled the one-two, with Brändle attacking and Dowsett countering up the other side of the road. The remaining escapees hesitated and failed to bridge as Brändle sat on the wheels of Puccio and then Rosskopf as they tried to chase. With indecision and a failure to cooperate in the pursuit, the Brit time trialed clear and soon held nearly 30 seconds of a gap.
“Me and Alex were dropped on the climb, but we worked together and came back,” Brändle said. “We decided, ‘One time you attack, one time I attack and the other guy control the others.’ He chose the perfect moment and was really strong after. I knew he could time trial back home to the finish line.”
Brändle continued to put the brakes on the followers as his teammate powered away, and it took until 10km to go for Rosskopf, Puccio and Holmes to drop their rivals and chase as a trio. However, the three were unable to bring back the TT specialist, who commanded over one minute of a lead going into the finish straight, giving him plenty of time to check over his shoulder and celebrate the win.
Holmes lead out the sprint for second, but was rounded by Puccio in the final 200 meters, leaving Rosskopf to settle for fourth.
Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:50:09
|2
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:15
|3
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1:15
|4
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1:15
|5
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:10
|6
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:13
|7
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|13:56
|8
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:56
|9
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:56
|10
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:56
|11
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:56
|12
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:56
|13
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:56
|14
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|13:56
|15
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:56
|16
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:56
|17
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:56
|18
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:56
|19
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|13:56
|20
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:56
|21
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|13:56
|22
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:56
|23
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|13:56
|24
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:56
|25
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:56
|26
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|13:56
|27
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|13:56
|28
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:56
|29
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:56
|30
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|13:56
|31
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|13:56
|32
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:56
|33
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|13:56
|34
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:56
|35
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:56
|36
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:56
|37
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|13:56
|38
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|13:56
|39
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13:56
|40
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|13:56
|41
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:56
|42
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|13:56
|43
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|13:56
|44
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:56
|45
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:56
|46
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:56
|47
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13:56
|48
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13:56
|49
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|13:56
|50
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13:56
|51
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|13:56
|52
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:56
|53
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|13:56
|54
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|13:56
|55
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:56
|56
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|13:56
|57
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|13:56
|58
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|13:56
|59
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|13:56
|60
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|13:56
|61
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|13:56
|62
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:56
|63
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:56
|64
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|13:56
|65
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13:56
|66
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:56
|67
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:56
|68
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:56
|69
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:56
|70
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:56
|71
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:56
|72
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:56
|73
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|13:56
|74
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:56
|75
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|13:56
|76
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:56
|77
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:56
|78
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:56
|79
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:56
|80
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:56
|81
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:56
|82
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|13:56
|83
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:56
|84
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|13:56
|85
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:56
|86
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:56
|87
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|13:56
|88
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:56
|89
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:56
|90
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:56
|91
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:56
|92
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:56
|93
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:56
|94
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|13:56
|95
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|13:56
|96
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:56
|97
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|13:56
|98
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|13:56
|99
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|13:56
|100
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:56
|101
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:09
|102
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:20
|103
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|14:20
|104
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|14:20
|105
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|CCC Team
|14:20
|106
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:20
|107
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:26
|108
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|14:26
|109
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|14:26
|110
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:26
|111
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:26
|112
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|14:26
|113
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:26
|114
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14:26
|115
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|14:26
|116
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|14:26
|117
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|14:26
|118
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:26
|119
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14:26
|120
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:26
|121
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:26
|122
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:26
|123
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:26
|124
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|14:26
|125
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|14:26
|126
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14:26
|127
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:26
|128
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:26
|129
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:26
|130
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:26
|131
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|14:26
|132
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:26
|133
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:26
|134
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:26
|135
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|14:26
|136
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|14:26
|137
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:26
|138
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|14:26
|139
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:26
|140
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:26
|141
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:26
|142
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|14:26
|143
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:26
|144
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|14:26
|145
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|14:26
|146
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|14:26
|147
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|14:26
|148
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:26
|149
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:26
|150
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14:35
|151
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|14:47
|152
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:50
|153
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:50
|154
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:16
|155
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:16
|156
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:16
|157
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:16
|158
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:16
|159
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:16
|160
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|17:16
|161
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|17:16
|162
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|17:16
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:52:34
|2
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:43
|3
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:48
|4
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:59
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01
|6
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:05
|7
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:19
|8
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21
|9
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:26
|10
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:32
|11
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:33
|12
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:38
|13
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|1:44
|14
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:48
|15
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:56
|16
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|2:12
|17
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:47
|18
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:57
|19
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:18
|20
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:26
|21
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:31
|22
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:57
|23
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:17
|24
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:49
|25
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:15
|26
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:38
|27
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|8:12
|28
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|9:35
|29
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:10
|30
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|10:37
|31
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|10:38
|32
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:06
|33
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:20
|34
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:29
|35
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:21
|36
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|16:26
|37
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:31
|38
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:16
|39
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:32
|40
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|18:57
|41
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:43
|42
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|19:49
|43
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|20:10
|44
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:11
|45
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:41
|46
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|21:57
|47
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:24
|48
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|22:41
|49
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|22:50
|50
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:17
|51
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|CCC Team
|23:18
|52
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:53
|53
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|25:14
|54
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|25:47
|55
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:04
|56
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:17
|57
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:22
|58
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|26:29
|59
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:35
|60
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:38
|61
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|27:15
|62
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|28:09
|63
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|28:29
|64
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:30
|65
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:44
|66
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30:54
|67
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30:56
|68
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|31:03
|69
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:48
|70
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32:01
|71
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32:13
|72
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|32:40
|73
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:25
|74
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|34:00
|75
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|34:47
|76
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|36:12
|77
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36:34
|78
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|37:07
|79
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|37:48
|80
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|38:05
|81
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|38:32
|82
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38:47
|83
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40:50
|84
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|41:06
|85
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|41:14
|86
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:28
|87
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|41:47
|88
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|42:12
|89
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|42:16
|90
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|42:32
|91
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|42:48
|92
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|44:12
|93
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45:14
|94
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|45:28
|95
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|45:38
|96
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|46:02
|97
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:48
|98
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|46:57
|99
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|48:11
|100
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|48:11
|101
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48:46
|102
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|50:39
|103
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|50:55
|104
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|51:21
|105
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|51:53
|106
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|52:12
|107
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|52:32
|108
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|52:44
|109
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|53:08
|110
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|54:53
|111
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|55:34
|112
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57:02
|113
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|58:15
|114
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|58:15
|115
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:44
|116
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:41
|117
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:00:23
|118
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00:29
|119
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:00:34
|120
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01:13
|121
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01:38
|122
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:02:05
|123
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:02:08
|124
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:02:20
|125
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:02:36
|126
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:02:57
|127
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03:48
|128
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:04:09
|129
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:05:24
|130
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:42
|131
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:06:52
|132
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:07:09
|133
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07:29
|134
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:08:22
|135
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|1:08:23
|136
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:08:36
|137
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:03
|138
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09:09
|139
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:09:12
|140
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09:16
|141
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:47
|142
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:10:00
|143
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:10:06
|144
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:10:09
|145
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10:35
|146
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:10:38
|147
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11:21
|148
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:11:41
|149
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:12:36
|150
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:13:24
|151
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:14:43
|152
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14:49
|153
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:15:24
|154
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:16:50
|155
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:17:33
|156
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18:24
|157
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:20:01
|158
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:20:18
|159
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23:33
|160
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:28:14
|161
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:28:18
|162
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|1:34:48
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|163
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|107
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|87
|4
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|5
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40
|6
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|7
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29
|9
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|28
|10
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27
|11
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|27
|12
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|13
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|14
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|15
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24
|16
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|23
|17
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|18
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21
|19
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|20
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|21
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|22
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|23
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18
|24
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17
|25
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|16
|26
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|27
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|15
|28
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|29
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15
|30
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|14
|31
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|32
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|33
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13
|34
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|35
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|36
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|37
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|38
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|39
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|40
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|9
|41
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|9
|42
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|43
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|44
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|45
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|46
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|47
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|48
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|6
|49
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|50
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6
|51
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5
|52
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|53
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|5
|54
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|55
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|56
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|57
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|58
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|59
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|60
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|61
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|62
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|3
|63
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|64
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2
|65
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2
|66
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|67
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|68
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|69
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|70
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|71
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1
|72
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|73
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|74
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|75
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|-2
|76
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-10
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:52:34
|2
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:59
|3
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:33
|4
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|2:12
|5
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:47
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:57
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:18
|8
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:26
|9
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:31
|10
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|8:12
|11
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|9:35
|12
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:20
|13
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:31
|14
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:43
|15
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|19:49
|16
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|20:10
|17
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|22:41
|18
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:17
|19
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:53
|20
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|27:15
|21
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|31:03
|22
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32:13
|23
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:25
|24
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|37:07
|25
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|38:32
|26
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38:47
|27
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|41:14
|28
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:28
|29
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|44:12
|30
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45:14
|31
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|45:28
|32
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|50:39
|33
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|52:12
|34
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|52:44
|35
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57:02
|36
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:02:08
|37
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:05:24
|38
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:03
|39
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:10:06
|40
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:10:09
|41
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:11:41
|42
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:13:24
|43
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:14:43
|44
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:17:33
|45
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:20:18
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41
|2
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|40
|3
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|4
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|19
|5
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|18
|6
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|7
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|18
|8
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|15
|9
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|10
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|11
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|12
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|9
|13
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|8
|14
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|15
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|16
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|17
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|18
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|19
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|20
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|21
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4
|22
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|23
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|24
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|25
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|2
|26
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|27
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|28
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2
|29
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|30
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1
|31
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|32
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|33
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|34
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1
|35
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|-4
|36
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|89:32:58
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:07
|3
|Team Sunweb
|10:29
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:29
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:08
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:58
|7
|CCC Team
|20:36
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:37
|9
|Movistar Team
|24:04
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:10
|11
|Bahrain - McLaren
|27:19
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|27:49
|13
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:28
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|36:42
|15
|EF Pro Cycling
|46:22
|16
|NTT Pro Cycling
|46:30
|17
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:22:36
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:26:22
|19
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:35:21
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:39:28
|21
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:39:36
|22
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:44:25
