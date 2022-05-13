Giro d’Italia stage 7: Koen Bouwman wins from remnants of break

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 7 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia from the remnants of the breakaway, distancing Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) in the closing, steep uphill final meters.

More to follow…