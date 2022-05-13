Become a Member

Giro d’Italia stage 7: Koen Bouwman wins from remnants of break

Juan Pedro López defends the overall race lead and continues on in the maglia rosa.

Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 7 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia from the remnants of the breakaway, distancing Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) in the closing, steep uphill final meters.

More to follow…

Giro d'Italia Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma5:12:30
2MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:02
3FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:02
4DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:19
5VILLELLA DavideCofidis2:25
6KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe2:59
7ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:59
8ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2:59
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:59
10CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:59
11BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:59
12YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:59
13GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team2:59
14MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis2:59
15VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ2:59
16LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:59
17FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa2:59
18POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:59
19BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:59
20NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious2:59
21LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma2:59
22NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team2:59
23OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma2:59
24CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:59
25HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:59
26PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:59
27SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2:59
28KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe2:59
29CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:59
30BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:59
31HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2:59
32BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:59
33FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma2:59
34CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team2:59
35GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:59
36LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:59
37TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:59
38VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:59
39SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2:59
40ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:59
41MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:59
42HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:59
43PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team2:59
44DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team2:59
45HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:59
46ROCHAS RémyCofidis3:14
47COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates3:24
48COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:56
49CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost5:06
50NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5:06
51HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM5:22
52COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates5:56
53PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team6:33
54ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team6:33
55TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers6:33
56CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost6:33
57ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe7:25
58KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost9:32
59DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:56
60ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates14:47
61EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma15:43
62VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix15:43
63OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix15:43
64PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team15:43
65TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM15:43
66ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli15:43
67ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team15:43
68FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team15:43
69BARTA WillMovistar Team15:43
70PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers15:43
71SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers15:43
72TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team17:19
73POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious18:59
74GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa20:01
75TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè20:01
76BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli20:01
77CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo20:01
78CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team20:01
79PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team20:01
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 28:39:05
2KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:38
3TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:58
4YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:42
5VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:47
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:55
7ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:58
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:00
9PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:04
10BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:06
11CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:06
12LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:15
13ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:15
14HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2:16
15BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:18
16BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma2:19
17CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:20
18VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:23
19HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:27
20CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:32
21POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:37
22BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:39
23MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:43
24SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team3:05
25SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:14
26HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:16
27HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:41
28MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis4:06
29FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma4:14
30NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team4:16
31OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma4:33
32LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma5:19
33DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma5:40
34FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa5:53
35VILLELLA DavideCofidis6:05
36GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team6:48
37ROCHAS RémyCofidis7:04
38FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates7:25
39DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team7:54
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ147
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux94
3CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team78
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix62
5NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech54
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 28:39:05
2VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:51
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:58
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:19
5BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:22
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma68
2KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43
3POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious27
4FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates25
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo20
Teams
RankNameTime
1Trek - Segafredo 86:00:38
2BORA - hansgrohe0:10
3Jumbo-Visma1:10
4Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:27
5Bahrain - Victorious3:13
6INEOS Grenadiers3:31
7Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:36
8Movistar Team9:47
9Astana Qazaqstan Team9:53
10Team DSM10:39
11Cofidis11:36
12UAE Team Emirates11:43
13EF Education-EasyPost16:22

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

