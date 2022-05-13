Giro d’Italia stage 7: Koen Bouwman wins from remnants of break

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you
Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 7 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia from the remnants of the breakaway, distancing Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) in the closing, steep uphill final meters.
Stage Rank Name Team Time 1 BOUWMAN Koen Jumbo-Visma 5:12:30 2 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek - Segafredo 0:02 3 FORMOLO Davide UAE Team Emirates 0:02 4 DUMOULIN Tom Jumbo-Visma 0:19 5 VILLELLA Davide Cofidis 2:25 6 KÄMNA Lennard BORA - hansgrohe 2:59 7 ALBANESE Vincenzo EOLO-Kometa 2:59 8 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 2:59 9 VALVERDE Alejandro Movistar Team 2:59 10 CARAPAZ Richard INEOS Grenadiers 2:59 11 BARDET Romain Team DSM 2:59 12 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange - Jayco 2:59 13 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 2:59 14 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 2:59 15 VALTER Attila Groupama - FDJ 2:59 16 LANDA Mikel Bahrain - Victorious 2:59 17 FORTUNATO Lorenzo EOLO-Kometa 2:59 18 POZZOVIVO Domenico Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 2:59 19 BILBAO Pello Bahrain - Victorious 2:59 20 NOVAK Domen Bahrain - Victorious 2:59 21 LEEMREIZE Gijs Jumbo-Visma 2:59 22 NIBALI Vincenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 2:59 23 OOMEN Sam Jumbo-Visma 2:59 24 CICCONE Giulio Trek - Segafredo 2:59 25 HAMILTON Lucas Team BikeExchange - Jayco 2:59 26 PORTE Richie INEOS Grenadiers 2:59 27 SIVAKOV Pavel INEOS Grenadiers 2:59 28 KELDERMAN Wilco BORA - hansgrohe 2:59 29 CARTHY Hugh EF Education-EasyPost 2:59 30 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA - hansgrohe 2:59 31 HINDLEY Jai BORA - hansgrohe 2:59 32 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain - Victorious 2:59 33 FOSS Tobias Jumbo-Visma 2:59 34 CHEREL Mikaël AG2R Citroën Team 2:59 35 GABBURO Davide Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 2:59 36 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Trek - Segafredo 2:59 37 TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 2:59 38 VANSEVENANT Mauri Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 2:59 39 SOSA Iván Ramiro Movistar Team 2:59 40 ARENSMAN Thymen Team DSM 2:59 41 MONIQUET Sylvain Lotto Soudal 2:59 42 HIRT Jan Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 2:59 43 PRONSKIY Vadim Astana Qazaqstan Team 2:59 44 DOMBROWSKI Joe Astana Qazaqstan Team 2:59 45 HOWSON Damien Team BikeExchange - Jayco 2:59 46 ROCHAS Rémy Cofidis 3:14 47 COSTA Rui UAE Team Emirates 3:24 48 COVILI Luca Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 3:56 49 CAICEDO Jonathan Klever EF Education-EasyPost 5:06 50 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers 5:06 51 HAMILTON Chris Team DSM 5:22 52 COVI Alessandro UAE Team Emirates 5:56 53 PEDRERO Antonio Movistar Team 6:33 54 ARCAS Jorge Movistar Team 6:33 55 TULETT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 6:33 56 CAMARGO Diego Andrés EF Education-EasyPost 6:33 57 ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA - hansgrohe 7:25 58 KUDUS Merhawi EF Education-EasyPost 9:32 59 DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal 9:56 60 ULISSI Diego UAE Team Emirates 14:47 61 EENKHOORN Pascal Jumbo-Visma 15:43 62 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Fenix 15:43 63 OLDANI Stefano Alpecin-Fenix 15:43 64 PETERS Nans AG2R Citroën Team 15:43 65 TUSVELD Martijn Team DSM 15:43 66 ZARDINI Edoardo Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 15:43 67 ROJAS José Joaquín Movistar Team 15:43 68 FELLINE Fabio Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:43 69 BARTA Will Movistar Team 15:43 70 PUCCIO Salvatore INEOS Grenadiers 15:43 71 SWIFT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 15:43 72 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 17:19 73 POELS Wout Bahrain - Victorious 18:59 74 GAVAZZI Francesco EOLO-Kometa 20:01 75 TONELLI Alessandro Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 20:01 76 BAIS Mattia Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 20:01 77 CATALDO Dario Trek - Segafredo 20:01 78 CALMEJANE Lilian AG2R Citroën Team 20:01 79 PRODHOMME Nicolas AG2R Citroën Team 20:01
GC Rank Name Team Time 1 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Trek - Segafredo 28:39:05 2 KÄMNA Lennard BORA - hansgrohe 0:38 3 TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:58 4 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange - Jayco 1:42 5 VANSEVENANT Mauri Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:47 6 KELDERMAN Wilco BORA - hansgrohe 1:55 7 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 1:58 8 BILBAO Pello Bahrain - Victorious 2:00 9 PORTE Richie INEOS Grenadiers 2:04 10 BARDET Romain Team DSM 2:06 11 CARAPAZ Richard INEOS Grenadiers 2:06 12 LANDA Mikel Bahrain - Victorious 2:15 13 ARENSMAN Thymen Team DSM 2:15 14 HINDLEY Jai BORA - hansgrohe 2:16 15 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain - Victorious 2:18 16 BOUWMAN Koen Jumbo-Visma 2:19 17 CARTHY Hugh EF Education-EasyPost 2:20 18 VALVERDE Alejandro Movistar Team 2:23 19 HAMILTON Lucas Team BikeExchange - Jayco 2:27 20 CICCONE Giulio Trek - Segafredo 2:32 21 POZZOVIVO Domenico Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 2:37 22 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA - hansgrohe 2:39 23 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek - Segafredo 2:43 24 SOSA Iván Ramiro Movistar Team 3:05 25 SIVAKOV Pavel INEOS Grenadiers 3:14 26 HIRT Jan Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 3:16 27 HOWSON Damien Team BikeExchange - Jayco 3:41 28 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 4:06 29 FOSS Tobias Jumbo-Visma 4:14 30 NIBALI Vincenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 4:16 31 OOMEN Sam Jumbo-Visma 4:33 32 LEEMREIZE Gijs Jumbo-Visma 5:19 33 DUMOULIN Tom Jumbo-Visma 5:40 34 FORTUNATO Lorenzo EOLO-Kometa 5:53 35 VILLELLA Davide Cofidis 6:05 36 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 6:48 37 ROCHAS Rémy Cofidis 7:04 38 FORMOLO Davide UAE Team Emirates 7:25 39 DOMBROWSKI Joe Astana Qazaqstan Team 7:54
Points Rank Name Team Points 1 DÉMARE Arnaud Groupama - FDJ 147 2 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 94 3 CAVENDISH Mark Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 78 4 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Fenix 62 5 NIZZOLO Giacomo Israel - Premier Tech 54
Youth Rank Name Team Time 1 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Trek - Segafredo 28:39:05 2 VANSEVENANT Mauri Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:51 3 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 1:58 4 ARENSMAN Thymen Team DSM 2:19 5 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain - Victorious 2:22
Mountains Rank Name Team Points 1 BOUWMAN Koen Jumbo-Visma 68 2 KÄMNA Lennard BORA - hansgrohe 43 3 POELS Wout Bahrain - Victorious 27 4 FORMOLO Davide UAE Team Emirates 25 5 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek - Segafredo 20
Teams Rank Name Time 1 Trek - Segafredo 86:00:38 2 BORA - hansgrohe 0:10 3 Jumbo-Visma 1:10 4 Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 2:27 5 Bahrain - Victorious 3:13 6 INEOS Grenadiers 3:31 7 Team BikeExchange - Jayco 3:36 8 Movistar Team 9:47 9 Astana Qazaqstan Team 9:53 10 Team DSM 10:39 11 Cofidis 11:36 12 UAE Team Emirates 11:43 13 EF Education-EasyPost 16:22 Results provided by ProCyclingStats.