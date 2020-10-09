Giro d’Italia stage 7: Arnaud Démare bests Sagan again, scores hat trick
João Almeida stays safe in the leader's jersey for another day, through chaotic, windy final kilometers.
Nabbing his third win in just seven stages of racing in the 2020 Giro d’Italia, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) further solidified his grip on the sprinter’s jersey.
The French national champion was set up in perfect position for the final straight by his lead-out and held off a charging Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) who was glued to his wheel.
