2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 7: Arnaud Démare bests Sagan again, scores hat trick

João Almeida stays safe in the leader's jersey for another day, through chaotic, windy final kilometers.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Nabbing his third win in just seven stages of racing in the 2020 Giro d’Italia, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) further solidified his grip on the sprinter’s jersey.

The French national champion was set up in perfect position for the final straight by his lead-out and held off a charging Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) who was glued to his wheel.

Full report to follow.

Stay On Topic