Giro d’Italia stage 6: Arnaud Démare best in sprinter showdown with Cavendish and Ewan
Juan Pedro López continued on in the overall race leader's jersey.
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was the fastest of the sprinters on stage 6 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia.
While he was nearly boxed in on the barrier at 200m to go, Démare was able to work his way into contention on Caleb Ewan’s (Lotto-Soudal) wheel and took the stage win ahead of the Lotto-Soudal rider and Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in a photo finish with an expertly timed bike-throw. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché Wanty Gobert Matériaux) finished just off the podium.
This is Démare’s second consecutive stage win, further padding his lead in the points competition.
“It was really hot, it’s easy to play but today it’s in my favor,” said Démare. “The team did a huge job, I couldn’t have had better.”
Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) continued on in the overall race leader’s jersey, after riding a relatively relaxed pace for 192km, from Palmi to Scalea.
How it happened
Riding at a relatively relaxed pace, the peloton was some 40 minutes behind the fastest predicted stage time, when the bunch came through the 100km to-go mark.
Diego Rosa (Eolo Kometa) was the sole man in the break, with nearly a four-minute advantage with two-some-hours of racing remaining.
This lead was shaved through the following 50km, to just 100 seconds, and then just half a minute over the following 15km.
With tactics at play before the final run-in, Rosa’s advantage was allowed to drift to a minute, with 32km remaining, before this advantage was wiped and he was reeled in at 30km to go.
Lotto-Soudal did its best to control the front for Ewan under the 15km to-go banner, while on the other side of the road Groupama-FDJ was towing Démare into position. While this was happening, Mathieu van der Poel and his Alpecin-Fenix squad faltered in the middle of the bunch.
With just 12km remaining, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl brought Cavendish to the front, alongside Ewan, while UAE Team Emirates tried to position Fernando Gaviria to the front just a few kilometers later.
Girmay’s easily identifiable Intermarché Wanty Gobert Matériaux team tried to muscle their way up, but never made it to the front line.
Ewan had locked onto Cavendish’s wheel at 3km to go after he exhausted his Lotto-Soudal leadout train, while on the other side of the road Démare was in position behind his Groupama-FDJ setup.
Groupama opened the final sprint, with Démare in third wheel, but Mørkøv expertly brought Cavendish through chaotic traffic from the red kite though 300m to go.
Gaviria had to navigate a fading Cees Bol (Team DSM) and the two nearly brought each other down in the final few hundred meters, but both men ultimately remained upright.
Cavendish was delivered to 150m to go, but over the following 100m faded, and was passed by a fast-charging Ewan with Démare on his wheel.
When Démare came out of Ewan’s slipstream, the much taller rider kicked and with an expertly timed shove, launched his bike through the finish line for his second consecutive stage win.
What’s to come
Stage 7 is another one for the climbers and GC hopefuls. The 196km route from Diamante to Potenza will take riders over 4,450m of climbing, but never exceed 1,410m in vertical elevation. The finish is atop a 350m climb with an average grade of 8 percent.
Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:02:33
|2
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|3
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|4
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|5
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|6
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|7
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|8
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|0:00
|9
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|10
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|11
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|12
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|13
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|14
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|15
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|16
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|17
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|18
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|19
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|20
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|21
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|22
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|23
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|24
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|25
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|26
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|27
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|28
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|29
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|30
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|31
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|32
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|33
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|34
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|35
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|36
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|37
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|38
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|39
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|40
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|41
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|42
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|43
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|44
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|45
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|46
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:00
|47
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|48
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|49
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|50
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|51
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|52
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|53
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|54
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|55
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|56
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|57
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|58
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|59
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|0:00
|60
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|61
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|62
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|63
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|64
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|65
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|66
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|67
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|68
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|69
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|70
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|71
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|72
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|73
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|74
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:00
|75
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|76
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|77
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:00
|78
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|79
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|80
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|81
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|82
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|83
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|84
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|85
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|86
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|87
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|88
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|89
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|90
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|91
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|92
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|93
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|94
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|95
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|96
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|97
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|98
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|99
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|100
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|0:00
|101
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|102
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|103
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|104
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|105
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|106
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|107
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|108
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|109
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|110
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|111
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|112
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|113
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|114
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|115
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|116
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|117
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|0:00
|118
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|119
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|120
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|121
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|122
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|123
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|124
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|125
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|126
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|127
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|128
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|129
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|130
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|131
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|132
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|133
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|134
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|135
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|136
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|137
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|138
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|139
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|140
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|141
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|142
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:00
|143
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|0:00
|144
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|145
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|146
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|147
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|148
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|149
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|150
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|151
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:21
|152
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:21
|153
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21
|154
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:21
|155
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21
|156
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21
|157
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21
|158
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:21
|159
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:21
|160
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:21
|161
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:21
|162
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|0:25
|163
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|0:27
|164
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:30
|165
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:33
|166
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:33
|167
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:33
|168
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:43
|169
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:43
|170
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:13
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:23:36
|2
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:38
|3
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:58
|4
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:42
|5
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:47
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:58
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:00
|9
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04
|10
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:06
|11
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:06
|12
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:15
|13
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:15
|14
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16
|15
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:20
|16
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:23
|17
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:27
|18
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:32
|19
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:32
|20
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:37
|21
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:39
|22
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|3:05
|23
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:14
|24
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:16
|25
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:35
|26
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:41
|27
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|4:06
|28
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:14
|29
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:16
|30
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:22
|31
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:33
|32
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:35
|33
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:18
|34
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:19
|35
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:30
|36
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:30
|37
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:53
|38
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:03
|39
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|6:39
|40
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:48
|41
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6:49
|42
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:08
|43
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:14
|44
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:15
|45
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:20
|46
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|9:09
|47
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|9:40
|48
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|9:55
|49
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:58
|50
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:27
|51
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:40
|52
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:28
|53
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:11
|54
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:30
|55
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:39
|56
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:45
|57
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:22
|58
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:09
|59
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:13
|60
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:21
|61
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:23
|62
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:29
|63
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:29
|64
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:37
|65
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:46
|66
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:02
|67
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|16:17
|68
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:26
|69
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:32
|70
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|16:44
|71
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:45
|72
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|16:49
|73
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|17:19
|74
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:33
|75
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|17:39
|76
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:48
|77
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:55
|78
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|18:41
|79
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|18:48
|80
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19:05
|81
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|20:34
|82
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:43
|83
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|20:51
|84
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21:05
|85
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:18
|86
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|21:19
|87
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:34
|88
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:48
|89
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:29
|90
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|22:38
|91
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:41
|92
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:42
|93
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:46
|94
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23:09
|95
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:13
|96
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:33
|97
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:44
|98
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|24:52
|99
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:06
|100
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|25:15
|101
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|25:16
|102
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:22
|103
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:23
|104
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:31
|105
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:35
|106
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|25:42
|107
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|26:00
|108
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|26:02
|109
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|26:14
|110
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:37
|111
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:41
|112
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26:49
|113
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|27:01
|114
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:04
|115
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|27:19
|116
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:07
|117
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:09
|118
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:23
|119
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|28:23
|120
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:35
|121
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:16
|122
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|29:30
|123
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|29:32
|124
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|29:49
|125
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:49
|126
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|29:49
|127
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:55
|128
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30:00
|129
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|30:19
|130
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:23
|131
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:29
|132
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:29
|133
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|30:38
|134
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|31:00
|135
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:12
|136
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:40
|137
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31:50
|138
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:30
|139
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|33:11
|140
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|33:15
|141
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|33:36
|142
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|33:49
|143
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|33:56
|144
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:57
|145
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|34:32
|146
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|35:12
|147
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|35:21
|148
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:22
|149
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:37
|150
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36:08
|151
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|36:59
|152
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|37:08
|153
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|37:30
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|97
|2
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|76
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|67
|4
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|5
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53
|6
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|44
|7
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|40
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|9
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|10
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|11
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|20
|12
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|14
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|15
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18
|16
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|17
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|17
|18
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|19
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|16
|20
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|21
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|22
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|12
|23
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|24
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|25
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|26
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|27
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|28
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|29
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|30
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|31
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|32
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|8
|33
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|34
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|35
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|36
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|37
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|38
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|39
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|40
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6
|41
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|6
|42
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|43
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|44
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|45
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5
|46
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5
|47
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|48
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|4
|49
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|50
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|51
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|3
|52
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|3
|53
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|54
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|55
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|56
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1
|57
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|58
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|59
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:23:40
|2
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:47
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:54
|4
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:15
|5
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:18
|6
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|3:05
|7
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:14
|8
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:35
|9
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:08
|10
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:10
|11
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:35
|12
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:19
|13
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:30
|14
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:48
|15
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:14
|16
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:07
|17
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:30
|18
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:22
|19
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:21
|20
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:29
|21
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:37
|22
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:46
|23
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:12
|24
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|16:17
|25
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:18
|26
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|16:49
|27
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:34
|28
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|18:27
|29
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:43
|30
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|21:15
|31
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:42
|32
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:44
|33
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|25:11
|34
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:18
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43
|2
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|18
|3
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|4
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|5
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|6
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|7
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|8
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|9
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|10
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|11
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|12
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|13
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|14
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|16
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|17
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2
|18
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|19
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|20
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1
|21
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|22
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|70:14:21
|2
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:25
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:55
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:03
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:29
|6
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:38
|7
|Movistar Team
|6:11
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:42
|9
|Team DSM
|8:18
|10
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:55
|11
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:43
|12
|Cofidis
|11:53
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:13
|14
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|23:29
|15
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:38
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:38
|17
|Alpecin-Fenix
|46:05
|18
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|48:12
|19
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|49:53
|20
|Israel - Premier Tech
|54:54
|21
|Groupama - FDJ
|56:02
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:11
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.