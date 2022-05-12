Become a Member

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia stage 6: Arnaud Démare best in sprinter showdown with Cavendish and Ewan

Juan Pedro López continued on in the overall race leader's jersey.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was the fastest of the sprinters on stage 6 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

While he was nearly boxed in on the barrier at 200m to go, Démare was able to work his way into contention on Caleb Ewan’s (Lotto-Soudal) wheel and took the stage win ahead of the Lotto-Soudal rider and Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in a photo finish with an expertly timed bike-throw. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché Wanty Gobert Matériaux) finished just off the podium.

This is Démare’s second consecutive stage win, further padding his lead in the points competition.

“It was really hot, it’s easy to play but today it’s in my favor,” said Démare. “The team did a huge job, I couldn’t have had better.”

Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) continued on in the overall race leader’s jersey, after riding a relatively relaxed pace for 192km, from Palmi to Scalea.

How it happened

Riding at a relatively relaxed pace, the peloton was some 40 minutes behind the fastest predicted stage time, when the bunch came through the 100km to-go mark.

Diego Rosa (Eolo Kometa) was the sole man in the break, with nearly a four-minute advantage with two-some-hours of racing remaining.

This lead was shaved through the following 50km, to just 100 seconds, and then just half a minute over the following 15km.

With tactics at play before the final run-in, Rosa’s advantage was allowed to drift to a minute, with 32km remaining, before this advantage was wiped and he was reeled in at 30km to go.

Lotto-Soudal did its best to control the front for Ewan under the 15km to-go banner, while on the other side of the road Groupama-FDJ was towing Démare into position. While this was happening, Mathieu van der Poel and his Alpecin-Fenix squad faltered in the middle of the bunch.

With just 12km remaining, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl brought Cavendish to the front, alongside Ewan, while UAE Team Emirates tried to position Fernando Gaviria to the front just a few kilometers later.

Girmay’s easily identifiable Intermarché Wanty Gobert Matériaux team tried to muscle their way up, but never made it to the front line.

Ewan had locked onto Cavendish’s wheel at 3km to go after he exhausted his Lotto-Soudal leadout train, while on the other side of the road Démare was in position behind his Groupama-FDJ setup.

Groupama opened the final sprint, with Démare in third wheel, but Mørkøv expertly brought Cavendish through chaotic traffic from the red kite though 300m to go.

Gaviria had to navigate a fading Cees Bol (Team DSM) and the two nearly brought each other down in the final few hundred meters, but both men ultimately remained upright.

Cavendish was delivered to 150m to go, but over the following 100m faded, and was passed by a fast-charging Ewan with Démare on his wheel.

When Démare came out of Ewan’s slipstream, the much taller rider kicked and with an expertly timed shove, launched his bike through the finish line for his second consecutive stage win.

What’s to come

Stage 7 is another one for the climbers and GC hopefuls. The 196km route from Diamante to Potenza will take riders over 4,450m of climbing, but never exceed 1,410m in vertical elevation. The finish is atop a 350m climb with an average grade of 8 percent.

Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5:02:33
2EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
3CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
4GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
5NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
6BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
7VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
8CONSONNI SimoneCofidis0:00
9ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
10THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
11MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
12ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
13GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
14AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:00
15TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
16NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team0:00
17ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
18SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:00
19NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
20TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
21BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:00
22FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma0:00
23GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:00
24ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
25KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
26GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
27COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
28KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:00
29SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
30VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
31FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:00
32PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:00
33LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma0:00
34HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
35DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:00
36CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
37HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
38FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa0:00
39VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
40HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
41NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
42ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
43CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
44HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
45HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
46BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
47CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:00
48PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:00
49HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:00
50SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal0:00
51PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:00
52DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
53CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost0:00
54SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
55CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
56YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
57CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:00
58PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
59ROCHAS RémyCofidis0:00
60LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
61ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
62CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
63BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:00
64BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
65FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
66TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
67LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
68SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:00
69OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:00
70GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:00
71OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:00
72TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
73VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:00
74TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:00
75POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
76ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
77MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
78PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
79ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:00
80BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
81BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
82PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
83COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:00
84BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
85ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
86ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:00
87SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
88SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
89TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
90BARTA WillMovistar Team0:00
91ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
92SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team0:00
93TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
94CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
95CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
96BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
97CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
98VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:00
99BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
100PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis0:00
101VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:00
102SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
103KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:00
104GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:00
105SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:00
106LAZKANO OierMovistar Team0:00
107ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
108RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
109RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:00
110FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
111ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa0:00
112VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
113SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:00
114RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
115CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost0:00
116LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:00
117PEREZ AnthonyCofidis0:00
118ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:00
119EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma0:00
120VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
121SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
122DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:00
123COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:00
124DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
125CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
126CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
127MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa0:00
128MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
129DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:00
130BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:00
131HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:00
132VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
133PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:00
134HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
135BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa0:00
136KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
137DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
138CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
139CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
140RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa0:00
141MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:00
142DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:00
143KREDER WesleyCofidis0:00
144COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:00
145DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
146JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
147MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:00
148PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
149SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
150GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates0:00
151NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious0:21
152LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:21
153HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:21
154DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech0:21
155VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:21
156KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix0:21
157RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix0:21
158VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo0:21
159BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech0:21
160SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:21
161POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:21
162CIMOLAI DavideCofidis0:25
163SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal0:27
164BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:30
165DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix0:33
166DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:33
167VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:33
168KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:43
169KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ2:43
170DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ5:13
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 23:23:36
2KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:38
3TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:58
4YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:42
5VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:47
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:55
7ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:58
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:00
9PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:04
10BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:06
11CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:06
12LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:15
13ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:15
14HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2:16
15CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:20
16VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:23
17HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:27
18BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:32
19CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:32
20POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:37
21BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:39
22SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team3:05
23SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:14
24HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:16
25OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix3:35
26HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:41
27MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis4:06
28FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma4:14
29NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team4:16
30CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost4:22
31OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma4:33
32SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo4:35
33ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates5:18
34LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma5:19
35BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma5:30
36TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team5:30
37FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa5:53
38MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6:03
39VILLELLA DavideCofidis6:39
40GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team6:48
41ROCHAS RémyCofidis6:49
42DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team8:08
43TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers8:14
44CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team8:15
45DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma8:20
46PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team9:09
47SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team9:40
48HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM9:55
49ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa9:58
50FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates10:27
51CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers10:40
52CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost11:28
53NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers12:11
54CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost12:30
55CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team12:39
56ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:45
57PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team14:22
58COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates15:09
59KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost15:13
60HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team15:21
61GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa15:23
62SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:29
63CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech15:29
64VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ15:37
65FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa15:46
66ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe16:02
67CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli16:17
68SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:26
69COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates16:32
70TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM16:44
71CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team16:45
72ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè16:49
73BARTA WillMovistar Team17:19
74TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:33
75ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team17:39
76EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma17:48
77PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team17:55
78MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal18:41
79ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team18:48
80ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19:05
81PEREZ AnthonyCofidis20:34
82ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe20:43
83GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè20:51
84KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21:05
85CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo21:18
86COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè21:19
87VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma21:34
88VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix21:48
89FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team22:29
90SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli22:38
91VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team22:41
92ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa22:42
93GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:46
94SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:09
95SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers23:13
96SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ24:33
97PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team24:44
98CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost24:52
99VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:06
100TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli25:15
101HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco25:16
102GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe25:22
103MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo25:23
104LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ25:31
105BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix25:35
106COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM25:42
107PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis26:00
108RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli26:02
109DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech26:14
110DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost26:37
111KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ26:41
112NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious26:49
113MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè27:01
114BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe27:04
115AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma27:19
116DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:07
117LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix28:09
118POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious28:23
119MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa28:23
120RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix28:35
121RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa29:16
122KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix29:30
123BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli29:32
124CIMOLAI DavideCofidis29:49
125CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:49
126CONSONNI SimoneCofidis29:49
127BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa29:55
128JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30:00
129GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates30:19
130SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious30:23
131PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:29
132DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ30:29
133NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech30:38
134DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal31:00
135THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo31:12
136PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers31:40
137BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech31:50
138NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team32:30
139ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè33:11
140PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli33:15
141BOL CeesTeam DSM33:36
142DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM33:49
143ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech33:56
144SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ33:57
145HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech34:32
146OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates35:12
147RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates35:21
148BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious35:22
149VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo35:37
150BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36:08
151VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost36:59
152DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix37:08
153DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech37:30
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ97
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux76
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates67
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix62
5CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53
6TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli44
7NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech40
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious27
9KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe22
10CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost21
11BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli20
12THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo19
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe18
14BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious18
15BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18
16LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo17
17DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM17
18CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers16
19CONSONNI SimoneCofidis16
20YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
21CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
22ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa12
23TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
24MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo10
25OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix9
26DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma9
27ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa9
28ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates8
29HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
30MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal8
31TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
32RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa8
33EWAN CalebLotto Soudal8
34LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma7
35TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
36SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
37VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7
38VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
39SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
40ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
41SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli6
42FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
43NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
44TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
45ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
46RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5
47CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team4
48MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa4
49VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
50ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates3
51BARDET RomainTeam DSM3
52BOL CeesTeam DSM3
53SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
54VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
55MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
56ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1
57EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1
58MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
59DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 23:23:40
2VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:47
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:54
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:15
5BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:18
6SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team3:05
7SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:14
8OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix3:35
9CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost4:08
10FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma4:10
11SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo4:35
12LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma5:19
13TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team5:30
14GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team6:48
15TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers8:14
16NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers12:07
17CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost12:30
18PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team14:22
19HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team15:21
20SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:29
21VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ15:37
22FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa15:46
23SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:12
24CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli16:17
25COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates16:18
26ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè16:49
27EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma17:34
28MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal18:27
29ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe20:43
30COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè21:15
31GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:42
32PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team24:44
33TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli25:11
34GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe25:18
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43
2MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa18
3LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
4TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
5MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
6BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
7VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
8HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6
9EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma5
10ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
11LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma4
12TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
13ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa3
14VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2
16GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
17TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2
18YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
19BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1
20BARDET RomainTeam DSM1
21DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
22DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 70:14:21
2Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:25
3Trek - Segafredo2:55
4Bahrain - Victorious3:03
5INEOS Grenadiers3:29
6Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:38
7Movistar Team6:11
8Jumbo-Visma6:42
9Team DSM8:18
10Astana Qazaqstan Team9:55
11EF Education-EasyPost10:43
12Cofidis11:53
13UAE Team Emirates14:13
14Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team23:29
15EOLO-Kometa23:38
16AG2R Citroën Team28:38
17Alpecin-Fenix46:05
18Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè48:12
19Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli49:53
20Israel - Premier Tech54:54
21Groupama - FDJ56:02
22Lotto Soudal1:16:11

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

