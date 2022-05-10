Giro d’Italia stage 4: Lennard Kämna fastest up Mount Etna

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the first rider to summit the Sicilian volcano Mount Etna, and won stage 4 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) fought to retain the overall race lead, but ultimately ceded it when the Dutch rider drifted off the back and into the groupetto with more than 20km to go.

More to follow…