Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 4: Lennard Kämna fastest up Mount Etna

Mathieu van der Poel relinquishes the maglia rosa to Juan Pedro López on first climbing stage in ‘super hard’ conditions.

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the first rider to summit the Sicilian volcano Mount Etna, and won stage 4 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) fought to retain the overall race lead, but ultimately ceded it when the Dutch rider drifted off the back and into the groupetto with more than 20km to go.

More to follow…

Giro d'Italia Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe4:32:11
2LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
3TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:34
4MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:12
5VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:12
6LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma2:31
7CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:37
8BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:37
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:37
10ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2:37
11LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:37
12VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:37
13CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:37
14ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:37
15HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2:37
16PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:37
17KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe2:37
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:37
19SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2:37
20BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:37
21BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:37
22YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:37
23CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:37
24POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:56
25OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix2:58
26HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:58
27CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost3:10
28SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:32
29HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:32
30MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis4:08
31NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team4:52
32FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa4:52
33FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma4:52
34OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma4:52
35DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team4:52
36TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team4:52
37SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:52
38PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team4:59
39MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:01
40SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo5:01
41ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates5:32
42VILLELLA DavideCofidis5:32
43ROCHAS RémyCofidis5:56
44HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM5:56
45BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma5:56
46CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers6:25
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 14:17:07
2KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:39
3TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:58
4YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:42
5VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:47
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:55
7BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:00
8ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2:00
9PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:04
10BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:06
11CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:06
12LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:15
13ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:15
14HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2:16
15BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:18
16CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:20
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:23
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:27
19CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:32
20POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:37
21BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:39
22SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team3:05
23SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:14
24HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:16
25CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost3:26
26OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix3:35
27HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:41
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix62
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux55
3CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53
4DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ44
5GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates32
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 14:17:07
2VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:47
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2:00
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:15
5BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:18
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe40
2LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
3TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
4MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
5VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
6ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
7EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma5
8LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma4
9VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
10CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2
11GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
12YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
13BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1
14BARDET RomainTeam DSM1
15DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

