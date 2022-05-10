Giro d’Italia stage 4: Lennard Kämna fastest up Mount Etna
Mathieu van der Poel relinquishes the maglia rosa to Juan Pedro López on first climbing stage in ‘super hard’ conditions.
Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the first rider to summit the Sicilian volcano Mount Etna, and won stage 4 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) fought to retain the overall race lead, but ultimately ceded it when the Dutch rider drifted off the back and into the groupetto with more than 20km to go.
Giro d'Italia Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:32:11
|2
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:34
|4
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|5
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:12
|6
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:31
|7
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:37
|8
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:37
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:37
|10
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:37
|11
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:37
|12
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:37
|13
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:37
|14
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:37
|15
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:37
|16
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:37
|17
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:37
|18
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:37
|19
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|2:37
|20
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:37
|21
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:37
|22
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:37
|23
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:37
|24
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:56
|25
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:58
|26
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:58
|27
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:10
|28
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:32
|29
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:32
|30
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|4:08
|31
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:52
|32
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:52
|33
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:52
|34
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:52
|35
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:52
|36
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:52
|37
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:52
|38
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|4:59
|39
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:01
|40
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:01
|41
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:32
|42
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|5:32
|43
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|5:56
|44
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|5:56
|45
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:56
|46
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:25
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:17:07
|2
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|3
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:58
|4
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:42
|5
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:47
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55
|7
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:00
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:00
|9
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04
|10
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:06
|11
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:06
|12
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:15
|13
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:15
|14
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16
|15
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:18
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:20
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:23
|18
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:27
|19
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:32
|20
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:37
|21
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:39
|22
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|3:05
|23
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:14
|24
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:16
|25
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:26
|26
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:35
|27
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:41
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|2
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|55
|3
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53
|4
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|44
|5
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:17:07
|2
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:47
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:00
|4
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:15
|5
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:18
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40
|2
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|3
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|4
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|5
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|6
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|7
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|8
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|9
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|10
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|11
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|12
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|14
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1
|15
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.