Giro d’Italia stage 21: Jai Hindley crowned champion, Matteo Sobrero powers to TT stage win
National TT champ Sobrero dominates to bring Italy its fifth stage win, Hindley scores first-ever maglia rosa for both Bora-Hansgrohe and Australia.
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) successfully defended his 1:25 overnight lead to win the 2022 Giro d’Italia.
Hindley rolled into the Verona arena at the close of the stage 21 time trial only seven seconds slower than Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) to win his first grand tour by 1:18 over his Ecuadorian rival.
As well as marking a massive moment in the 26-year-old’s career, Hindley’s victory brings Bora-Hansgrohe its first grand tour classification victory and Australia its first maglia rosa.
Hindley also secured his nation’s first grand tour win since Cadel Evans won the 2011 Tour de France.
Carapaz emptied the tank in Sunday’s stage in an effort to undo his deficit to Hindley but couldn’t do enough to match his 2019 victory. Second on the podium reconfirms Carapaz as one of the top GC riders of the active peloton but will taste bittersweet after his stage 20 overturn.
Italian national TT champion Matteo Sobrero won the Giro’s closing 17.4km race against the clock to bring the host country its fifth stage win and a third for Team BikeExchange-Jayco.
Sobrero beat both Thymen Arensman (DSM) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) by more than 20 seconds in a dominant performance over the 22-minute race.
Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) started the stage in third overall and was all-but assured a podium finish with his six-minute lead over Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan) in fourth.
Landa was way back on Carapaz when he rolled to a stop in Verona but did enough to finish third overall behind the 2019 champion.
The 17.4km course was dominated by a 5km, 5 percent climb, but there were no road bikes or lightweight mods for a TT decided by pure power and handling skills.
Julius van den Berg (EF Education EasyPost) was first in the hotseat with his early marker. Van den Berg’s teammate Magnus Cort soon stole the fastest time away, bettering the Dutchman’s time by more than one minute as the race for the stage started to heat up.
Finishing times kept reducing through the afternoon as the roads dried out after morning showers.
Mauro Schmid (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) had just settled into the hotseat when Sobrero crushed his time with an inch-perfect TT.
The Italian stallion climbed strong in the TT bars and made a stunning high-speed descent to move into pole position by more than one minute.
Like always, Van der Poel didn’t hold back with his ride.
The flying Dutchman went deep in the final stage of his first grand tour to set the provisional second-fastest time behind Sobrero.
Highly-touted Ineos Grenadiers rookie Ben Tulett finished soon after Van der Poel. The 20-year-old supertalent put in another impressive ride that left him fifth on the stage. He also finished fifth in the Budapest TT three weeks ago.
Arensman was the last major threat to Sobrero and his provisional lead on the race. The 22-year-old couldn’t match Sobrero’s stunning ride through either the climb or descent but did enough to finish second on the stage.
Hindley was last down the ramp, kitted out in a pink skinsuit and riding a pink-flourished Specialized.
The Aussie kept pace with a storming ride from Carapaz, who had rolled out three minutes earlier. Carapaz rallied after blowing up Saturday to finish 10th on the stage, but it was no way near enough to overturn Hindley and his 1:25 advantage.
U.S. contenders
Joe Dombrowski (Astana-Qazaqstan), Will Barta (Movistar) and U.S. national time trial champion Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange) all successfully finished their Giri.
Dombrowski finished 22nd overall, Barta 59th, and Craddock 107th.
Other classifications
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) rumbled home to secure his second maglia ciclamino jersey after dominating the Giro’s sprints with three victories.
Koen Bouwman put a sticking-plaster over Jumbo Visma’s GC disappointment by winning the Azzura jersey of best climber and claiming two stages.
The white jersey of best young rider was comfortably secured by Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo). The Spaniard was the breakout star of the race after holding pink for 10 days.
Giro d'Italia Stage 21 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:24
|2
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:23
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:40
|4
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08
|5
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:12
|6
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:17
|7
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:18
|8
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:19
|9
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:24
|10
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:24
|11
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:29
|12
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:30
|13
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:31
|14
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:31
|15
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:31
|16
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:35
|17
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:36
|18
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:39
|19
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:44
|20
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:47
|21
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:48
|22
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:48
|23
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:49
|24
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:50
|25
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:52
|26
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:52
|27
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|28
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:55
|29
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:56
|30
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:02
|31
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:05
|32
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:05
|33
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|2:08
|34
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:10
|35
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:16
|36
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:18
|37
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:21
|38
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:24
|39
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:24
|40
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:28
|41
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|2:29
|42
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:29
|43
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:29
|44
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:30
|45
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:32
|46
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:32
|47
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:32
|48
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:35
|49
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:36
|50
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:37
|51
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:39
|52
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:39
|53
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:40
|54
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:40
|55
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:41
|56
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:41
|57
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:42
|58
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:42
|59
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:42
|60
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:43
|61
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:44
|62
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:45
|63
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:46
|64
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:50
|65
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:51
|66
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:53
|67
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:54
|68
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:56
|69
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:57
|70
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:01
|71
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|3:02
|72
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:02
|73
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:03
|74
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:03
|75
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:04
|76
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:04
|77
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:04
|78
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:04
|79
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:06
|80
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|3:07
|81
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:07
|82
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:08
|83
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|3:08
|84
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:09
|85
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:09
|86
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:09
|87
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:11
|88
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|3:11
|89
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:16
|90
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:16
|91
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:17
|92
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:17
|93
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:17
|94
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:18
|95
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|3:19
|96
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:20
|97
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3:22
|98
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:22
|99
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|3:23
|100
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|3:27
|101
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:32
|102
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:32
|103
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:33
|104
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|3:38
|105
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:40
|106
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:41
|107
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:44
|108
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:44
|109
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|3:44
|110
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:45
|111
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|3:46
|112
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:46
|113
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:49
|114
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:51
|115
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:56
|116
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:56
|117
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:57
|118
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:58
|119
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:00
|120
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:01
|121
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|4:04
|122
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:07
|123
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:08
|124
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|4:08
|125
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:09
|126
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:10
|127
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|4:13
|128
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:14
|129
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:19
|130
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:21
|131
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4:22
|132
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:24
|133
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:26
|134
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4:30
|135
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:34
|136
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:36
|137
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:37
|138
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:38
|139
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:42
|140
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:43
|141
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:50
|142
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:53
|143
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:58
|144
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:04
|145
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:08
|146
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:14
|147
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|5:15
|148
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:24
|149
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:30
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|86:31:14
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:18
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:24
|4
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:02
|5
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:14
|6
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:28
|7
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:19
|8
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:29
|9
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:54
|10
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:40
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|23:24
|12
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:23
|13
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|28:02
|14
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|28:37
|15
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|33:15
|16
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:43
|17
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:45
|18
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|42:31
|19
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:58
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:04:22
|21
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:06:03
|22
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:12:21
|23
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22:20
|24
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:30:24
|25
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32:25
|26
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39:47
|27
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:50:13
|28
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:59:40
|29
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:03:10
|30
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:03:44
|31
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:08:46
|32
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:09:53
|33
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:14:31
|34
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:15:18
|35
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:15:53
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:20:58
|37
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:26:30
|38
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:27:26
|39
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2:29:45
|40
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:33:10
|41
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:36:40
|42
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:37:05
|43
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|2:38:00
|44
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:38:11
|45
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:50:07
|46
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:51:22
|47
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:53:56
|48
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:54:15
|49
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|2:55:35
|50
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:58:05
|51
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:59:37
|52
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:04:45
|53
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:09:09
|54
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:09:19
|55
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:10:26
|56
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:12:38
|57
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:14:39
|58
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:16:00
|59
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|3:16:57
|60
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|3:18:44
|61
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:19:16
|62
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:21:01
|63
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|3:23:54
|64
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:24:18
|65
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:27:00
|66
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:27:26
|67
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:35:13
|68
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:35:53
|69
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3:37:21
|70
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:44:44
|71
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|3:46:28
|72
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:48:32
|73
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:49:24
|74
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:49:52
|75
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:52:22
|76
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:54:40
|77
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:58:26
|78
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:03:18
|79
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:05:46
|80
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:05:51
|81
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:09:18
|82
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:12:26
|83
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:12:51
|84
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:13:50
|85
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:14:36
|86
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:17:30
|87
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:23:10
|88
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|4:26:42
|89
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:31:35
|90
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:32:32
|91
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:32:42
|92
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:34:50
|93
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:41:31
|94
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|4:43:35
|95
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:44:51
|96
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:45:59
|97
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:48:11
|98
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|4:52:44
|99
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:56:56
|100
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:57:16
|101
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:01:44
|102
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:02:16
|103
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:03:07
|104
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|5:03:35
|105
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:03:53
|106
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:12:56
|107
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:13:16
|108
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:13:44
|109
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:17:20
|110
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:19:47
|111
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|5:24:09
|112
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:26:35
|113
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:27:57
|114
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:28:00
|115
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:30:15
|116
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|5:33:05
|117
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:33:47
|118
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:38:59
|119
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:39:05
|120
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:41:28
|121
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|5:41:36
|122
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|5:41:37
|123
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:42:24
|124
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:45:54
|125
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:47:49
|126
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:48:28
|127
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:48:32
|128
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:50:24
|129
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:51:25
|130
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:54:06
|131
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:58:13
|132
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:01:25
|133
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|6:08:22
|134
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:10:38
|135
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|6:16:34
|136
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:16:35
|137
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:19:48
|138
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:20:13
|139
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|6:22:10
|140
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:24:30
|141
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:27:39
|142
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:27:58
|143
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|6:29:04
|144
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:34:20
|145
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:46:38
|146
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:48:50
|147
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:52:52
|148
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:57:02
|149
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|7:13:57
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|254
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|136
|3
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|132
|4
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|105
|5
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|95
|6
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|7
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|73
|8
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|72
|9
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|71
|10
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|70
|11
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|68
|12
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|59
|13
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|55
|14
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|53
|15
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|52
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|49
|17
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48
|18
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|43
|19
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|42
|20
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|42
|21
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|41
|22
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|39
|23
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38
|24
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38
|25
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|37
|26
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|27
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|28
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|33
|29
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|30
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|32
|31
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|32
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|26
|33
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|25
|34
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|25
|35
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|36
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24
|37
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|23
|38
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|39
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|40
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|41
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|18
|42
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18
|43
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|44
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|18
|45
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|46
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|47
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17
|48
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|49
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|50
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|51
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|16
|52
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16
|53
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|54
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|55
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|14
|56
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|57
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|58
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|59
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|60
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|61
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12
|62
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|63
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|64
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11
|65
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|66
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|11
|67
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|68
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|11
|69
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|11
|70
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|10
|71
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9
|72
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|73
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|8
|74
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|75
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|76
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|77
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|78
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7
|79
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7
|80
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|81
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|6
|82
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|83
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|84
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6
|85
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|86
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|87
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|88
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|89
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|90
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|5
|91
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5
|92
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4
|93
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|94
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|95
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|96
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|97
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|98
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|99
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|100
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2
|101
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|102
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|103
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|104
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|105
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|86:49:54
|2
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:43
|3
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:03
|4
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|23:51
|5
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:11:44
|6
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:41:00
|7
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:44:30
|8
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:45:04
|9
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:57:13
|10
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:08:46
|11
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:14:30
|12
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:18:25
|13
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:31:27
|14
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:35:16
|15
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35:35
|16
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|2:36:55
|17
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:39:25
|18
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:50:39
|19
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:53:58
|20
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:02:21
|21
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:08:20
|22
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:26:04
|23
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:29:52
|24
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:33:42
|25
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:47:06
|26
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:54:11
|27
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:55:10
|28
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:13:52
|29
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|4:34:04
|30
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:38:36
|31
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:54:16
|32
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:55:04
|33
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:01:07
|34
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:15:07
|35
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|5:22:57
|36
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:29:09
|37
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:29:48
|38
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:15:40
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|294
|2
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|163
|3
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|102
|4
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|94
|5
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|87
|6
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|78
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|78
|8
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|71
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|65
|10
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|57
|11
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|57
|12
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|51
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42
|14
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|15
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|34
|16
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32
|17
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31
|18
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|29
|19
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26
|20
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26
|21
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|22
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|23
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|22
|24
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|25
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|26
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19
|27
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19
|28
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|29
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|30
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|31
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17
|32
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17
|33
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13
|34
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|35
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|36
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12
|37
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|38
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|39
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|12
|40
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|41
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|42
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|43
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|44
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|45
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|46
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|47
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|48
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|49
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|50
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6
|51
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|52
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|53
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|54
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|5
|55
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|56
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|5
|57
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|58
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|59
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|60
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|61
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|62
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|63
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|64
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|65
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|66
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|67
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|68
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|69
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|2
|70
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|71
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2
|72
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1
|73
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|74
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|75
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|76
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|259:48:12
|2
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:07
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:22:29
|4
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:23:57
|5
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:18:46
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21:10
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:40:16
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:21:02
|9
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:29:58
|10
|Movistar Team
|3:39:45
|11
|Team DSM
|4:29:52
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:17:33
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:40:48
|14
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:49:14
|15
|Cofidis
|5:51:38
|16
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:13:18
|17
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:15:21
|18
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|9:07:27
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:37:16
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:17:03
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|11:21:53
|22
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:56:07
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.