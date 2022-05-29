Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia stage 21: Jai Hindley crowned champion, Matteo Sobrero powers to TT stage win

National TT champ Sobrero dominates to bring Italy its fifth stage win, Hindley scores first-ever maglia rosa for both Bora-Hansgrohe and Australia.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) successfully defended his 1:25 overnight lead to win the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

Hindley rolled into the Verona arena at the close of the stage 21 time trial only seven seconds slower than Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) to win his first grand tour by 1:18 over his Ecuadorian rival.

As well as marking a massive moment in the 26-year-old’s career, Hindley’s victory brings Bora-Hansgrohe its first grand tour classification victory and Australia its first maglia rosa.

Hindley also secured his nation’s first grand tour win since Cadel Evans won the 2011 Tour de France.

Carapaz emptied the tank in Sunday’s stage in an effort to undo his deficit to Hindley but couldn’t do enough to match his 2019 victory. Second on the podium reconfirms Carapaz as one of the top GC riders of the active peloton but will taste bittersweet after his stage 20 overturn.

Also read:  Giro d’Italia: Jai Hindley puts bad year behind him with ’emotional’ pink jersey

Italian national TT champion Matteo Sobrero won the Giro’s closing 17.4km race against the clock to bring the host country its fifth stage win and a third for Team BikeExchange-Jayco.

Sobrero beat both Thymen Arensman (DSM) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) by more than 20 seconds in a dominant performance over the 22-minute race.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) started the stage in third overall and was all-but assured a podium finish with his six-minute lead over Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan) in fourth.

Landa was way back on Carapaz when he rolled to a stop in Verona but did enough to finish third overall behind the 2019 champion.

Sobrero scorched to his first grand tour win in front of a home crowd.

The 17.4km course was dominated by a 5km, 5 percent climb, but there were no road bikes or lightweight mods for a TT decided by pure power and handling skills.

Julius van den Berg (EF Education EasyPost) was first in the hotseat with his early marker. Van den Berg’s teammate Magnus Cort soon stole the fastest time away, bettering the Dutchman’s time by more than one minute as the race for the stage started to heat up.

Finishing times kept reducing through the afternoon as the roads dried out after morning showers.

Mauro Schmid (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) had just settled into the hotseat when Sobrero crushed his time with an inch-perfect TT.

The Italian stallion climbed strong in the TT bars and made a stunning high-speed descent to move into pole position by more than one minute.

Like always, Van der Poel didn’t hold back with his ride.

The flying Dutchman went deep in the final stage of his first grand tour to set the provisional second-fastest time behind Sobrero.

Highly-touted Ineos Grenadiers rookie Ben Tulett finished soon after Van der Poel. The 20-year-old supertalent put in another impressive ride that left him fifth on the stage. He also finished fifth in the Budapest TT three weeks ago.

Arensman was the last major threat to Sobrero and his provisional lead on the race. The 22-year-old couldn’t match Sobrero’s stunning ride through either the climb or descent but did enough to finish second on the stage.

Hindley was last down the ramp, kitted out in a pink skinsuit and riding a pink-flourished Specialized.

The Aussie kept pace with a storming ride from Carapaz, who had rolled out three minutes earlier. Carapaz rallied after blowing up Saturday to finish 10th on the stage, but it was no way near enough to overturn Hindley and his 1:25 advantage.

U.S. contenders

Joe Dombrowski (Astana-Qazaqstan), Will Barta (Movistar) and U.S. national time trial champion Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange) all successfully finished their Giri.

Dombrowski finished 22nd overall, Barta 59th, and Craddock 107th.

Other classifications

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) rumbled home to secure his second maglia ciclamino jersey after dominating the Giro’s sprints with three victories.

Koen Bouwman put a sticking-plaster over Jumbo Visma’s GC disappointment by winning the Azzura jersey of best climber and claiming two stages.

The white jersey of best young rider was comfortably secured by Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo). The Spaniard was the breakout star of the race after holding pink for 10 days.

Giro d'Italia Stage 21 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:24
2ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:23
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:40
4MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:08
5TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:12
6SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:17
7CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost1:18
8FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma1:19
9HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:24
10CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:24
11CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1:29
12AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma1:30
13KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:31
14TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:31
15HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:31
16BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma1:35
17LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:36
18BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:39
19DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:44
20FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:47
21LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:48
22SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:48
23FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1:49
24BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:50
25HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:52
26HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:52
27BARTA WillMovistar Team1:54
28HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:55
29SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:56
30KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe2:02
31VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ2:05
32TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:05
33MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis2:08
34CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:10
35DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech2:16
36ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18
37VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma2:21
38ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:24
39ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa2:24
40EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma2:28
41PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2:29
42BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:29
43VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2:29
44KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:30
45SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:32
46HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:32
47ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates2:32
48PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:35
49NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team2:36
50NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious2:37
51ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:39
52SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2:39
53BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix2:40
54SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:40
55GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team2:41
56PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2:41
57LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:42
58VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:42
59PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team2:42
60FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa2:43
61CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:44
62FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates2:45
63OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma2:46
64MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:50
65SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:51
66RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:53
67ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe2:54
68POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:56
69DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ2:57
70RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix3:01
71CONSONNI SimoneCofidis3:02
72DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ3:02
73MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa3:03
74DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team3:03
75VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3:04
76LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious3:04
77LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix3:04
78PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:04
79ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3:06
80VILLELLA DavideCofidis3:07
81CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3:07
82CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3:08
83DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM3:08
84RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:09
85NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers3:09
86SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers3:09
87TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:11
88ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team3:11
89COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:16
90PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers3:16
91KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost3:17
92VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:17
93GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:17
94RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:18
95LAZKANO OierMovistar Team3:19
96DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix3:20
97PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3:22
98JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:22
99PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis3:23
100ROCHAS RémyCofidis3:27
101BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe3:32
102CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3:32
103ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:33
104DENZ NicoTeam DSM3:38
105OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix3:40
106GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa3:41
107VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo3:44
108BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa3:44
109HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:44
110PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:45
111COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM3:46
112HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech3:46
113POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious3:49
114NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team3:51
115BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious3:56
116BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech3:56
117BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:57
118MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo3:58
119GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates4:00
120COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates4:01
121CIMOLAI DavideCofidis4:04
122CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team4:07
123GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:08
124SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal4:08
125BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe4:09
126SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:10
127KREDER WesleyCofidis4:13
128TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:14
129TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:19
130HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team4:21
131KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4:22
132KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4:24
133RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates4:26
134ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4:30
135VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:34
136ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech4:36
137COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates4:37
138GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4:38
139THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4:42
140MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:43
141CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers4:50
142DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech4:53
143CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech4:58
144BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech5:04
145CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:08
146DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:14
147SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team5:15
148SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ5:24
149OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates5:30
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe 86:31:14
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:18
3LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious3:24
4NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team9:02
5BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious9:14
6HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:28
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe13:19
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:29
9CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost17:54
10LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18:40
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team23:24
12BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious24:23
13HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:02
14MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis28:37
15FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa33:15
16SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers41:43
17KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe41:45
18ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM42:31
19KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43:58
20OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:04:22
21BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma1:06:03
22DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team1:12:21
23CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:22:20
24COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:30:24
25CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:32:25
26MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:39:47
27PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:50:13
28LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:59:40
29PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team2:03:10
30VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:03:44
31NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious2:08:46
32ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:09:53
33HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:14:31
34POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious2:15:18
35VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ2:15:53
36FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates2:20:58
37ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates2:26:30
38TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:27:26
39HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:29:45
40SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:33:10
41FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team2:36:40
42NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:37:05
43TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM2:38:00
44COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates2:38:11
45COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates2:50:07
46TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:51:22
47ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:53:56
48MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:54:15
49SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2:55:35
50GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team2:58:05
51ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe2:59:37
52TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:04:45
53GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:09:09
54FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma3:09:19
55VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3:10:26
56TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team3:12:38
57VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3:14:39
58PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team3:16:00
59BARTA WillMovistar Team3:16:57
60ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team3:18:44
61KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost3:19:16
62EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma3:21:01
63VILLELLA DavideCofidis3:23:54
64CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:24:18
65PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:27:00
66SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers3:27:26
67GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa3:35:13
68ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa3:35:53
69ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3:37:21
70SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:44:44
71ROCHAS RémyCofidis3:46:28
72ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3:48:32
73CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3:49:24
74DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:49:52
75SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:52:22
76SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:54:40
77ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa3:58:26
78ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:03:18
79CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost4:05:46
80SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:05:51
81KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:09:18
82BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:12:26
83FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa4:12:51
84OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix4:13:50
85PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers4:14:36
86CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team4:17:30
87SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious4:23:10
88PEREZ AnthonyCofidis4:26:42
89VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma4:31:35
90HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team4:32:32
91RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:32:42
92DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech4:34:50
93JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:41:31
94PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis4:43:35
95CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost4:44:51
96MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa4:45:59
97AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma4:48:11
98LAZKANO OierMovistar Team4:52:44
99BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:56:56
100BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix4:57:16
101CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech5:01:44
102LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ5:02:16
103MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo5:03:07
104COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM5:03:35
105DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:03:53
106RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:12:56
107CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:13:16
108GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:13:44
109DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix5:17:20
110PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:19:47
111DENZ NicoTeam DSM5:24:09
112HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:26:35
113RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix5:27:57
114MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:28:00
115KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ5:30:15
116HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal5:33:05
117PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:33:47
118LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix5:38:59
119VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo5:39:05
120BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe5:41:28
121CONSONNI SimoneCofidis5:41:36
122DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM5:41:37
123BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech5:42:24
124NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team5:45:54
125BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5:47:49
126RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa5:48:28
127SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5:48:32
128GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates5:50:24
129HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech5:51:25
130DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5:54:06
131THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo5:58:13
132SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ6:01:25
133SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal6:08:22
134DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech6:10:38
135CIMOLAI DavideCofidis6:16:34
136GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ6:16:35
137ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech6:19:48
138BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious6:20:13
139KREDER WesleyCofidis6:22:10
140VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost6:24:30
141OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates6:27:39
142RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates6:27:58
143TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli6:29:04
144DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ6:34:20
145CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:46:38
146VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:48:50
147BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech6:52:52
148SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:57:02
149KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal7:13:57
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ254
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates136
3CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team132
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix105
5DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM95
6DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix83
7CONSONNI SimoneCofidis73
8BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious72
9BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma71
10TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli70
11GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè68
12CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers59
13CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost55
14DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53
15AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma52
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo49
17HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe48
18THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo43
19LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma42
20ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa42
21VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team41
22BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team39
23OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix38
24SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38
25ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM37
26KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe35
27BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious33
28CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo33
29BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious33
30BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli32
31KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe31
32MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis26
33ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa25
34ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25
35HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
36SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24
37COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates23
38LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious20
39ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
40FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates19
41SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli18
42CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost18
43LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
44VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18
45PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
46NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team18
47POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious17
48ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates17
49VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
50GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team16
51TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè16
52VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost16
53CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
54TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
55VILLELLA DavideCofidis14
56BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix14
57MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
58TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers13
59MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa13
60RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix12
61NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team12
62NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious12
63MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal12
64POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11
65VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ11
66EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma11
67PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team11
68ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
69RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
70CIMOLAI DavideCofidis10
71DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team9
72RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9
73TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM8
74FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma8
75KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8
76HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
77RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
78ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7
79ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech7
80BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe6
81HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM6
82SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
83FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team6
84ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
85DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
86VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
87OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma5
88COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
89NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
90SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team5
91ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
92HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
93SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal4
94TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team3
95CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3
96PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
97PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2
98SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2
99CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo2
100HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2
101SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
102FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1
103GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1
104RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates1
105DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 86:49:54
2BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious5:43
3SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers23:03
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM23:51
5COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:11:44
6LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:41:00
7PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:44:30
8VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:45:04
9VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:57:13
10TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:08:46
11SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:14:30
12NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:18:25
13COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates2:31:27
14ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:35:16
15MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:35:35
16SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2:36:55
17GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team2:39:25
18FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma2:50:39
19TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:53:58
20EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma3:02:21
21PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:08:20
22SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:26:04
23ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3:29:52
24SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:33:42
25CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3:47:06
26FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa3:54:11
27OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix3:55:10
28HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team4:13:52
29LAZKANO OierMovistar Team4:34:04
30BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix4:38:36
31RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:54:16
32GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:55:04
33PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:01:07
34PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:15:07
35DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM5:22:57
36BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5:29:09
37RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa5:29:48
38DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ6:15:40
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma294
2CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo163
3COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates102
4ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa94
5FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates87
6HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe78
7KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe78
8BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious71
9CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers65
10HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux57
11ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM57
12LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma51
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe42
14MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo40
15CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost34
16NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious32
17POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious31
18PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team29
19GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team26
20SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26
21VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix24
22LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo22
23TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè22
24MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa20
25LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious20
26SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19
27BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19
28ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
29EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma18
30BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe17
31VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17
32DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team17
33NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team13
34VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ13
35PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team13
36VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12
37TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
38BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
39DENZ NicoTeam DSM12
40OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma10
41HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
42POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
43BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious9
44MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
45VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9
46COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates8
47OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix8
48DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
49DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix6
50TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6
51KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost6
52HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6
53ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
54MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis5
55ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
56VILLELLA DavideCofidis5
57AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma5
58BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix5
59DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
60TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team4
61PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team4
62CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost4
63KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
64THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4
65SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
66COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
67GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
68CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost3
69PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2
70NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2
71TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2
72HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1
73ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
74CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
75VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1
76DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 259:48:12
2BORA - hansgrohe4:07
3INEOS Grenadiers1:22:29
4Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:23:57
5Astana Qazaqstan Team2:18:46
6Trek - Segafredo2:21:10
7Jumbo-Visma2:40:16
8UAE Team Emirates3:21:02
9Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:29:58
10Movistar Team3:39:45
11Team DSM4:29:52
12AG2R Citroën Team5:17:33
13EF Education-EasyPost5:40:48
14Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:49:14
15Cofidis5:51:38
16EOLO-Kometa6:13:18
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:15:21
18Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli9:07:27
19Alpecin-Fenix 10:37:16
20Groupama - FDJ 11:17:03
21Lotto Soudal 11:21:53
22Israel - Premier Tech 13:56:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

