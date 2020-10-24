Giro d’Italia stage 20: Tao Geoghegan Hart wins stage to draw level on time with Jai Hindley on GC
Hindley takes pink jersey, but the young Australian is left level on time after Geoghegan Hart gains bonus seconds for the sprint win.
The GC battle of the Giro d’Italia is posed on a knife-edge with one stage remaining.
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second win of the race, beating Jai Hindley (Sunweb) in a sprint after the pair went clear in the final kilometers of the final climb of the day.
“There’s still one more day to go, and it’s extremely close. We’ll see what happens,” said the stage-winner. “I’m really happy. I was super comfortable. I knew it wasn’t for me to force it. I was focused on the stage. I knew we had a lot of time on the riders behind. It was up [Hindley] to make the difference. I knew that he couldn’t once he made his first attack.”
Hindley takes the pink jersey, but having started the day down on time on the young Sunweb rider, Geoghegan Hart is now level on time at the top of the classification with only the 15-kilometer time trial in Milano remaining.
“I’m speechless. It’s I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little boy. To wear the leader’s jersey in a grand tour is an incredible privilege. It’s not ideal to take it off, Wilco [Kelderman] but it’s nice to keep it in the team.”
Hindley acknowledged that Geoghegan Hart is the favored time-trialist, but has his eyes on the top of the podium.
“I’ll give it my best tomorrow and see how it goes. Regardless, I’m happy with how I’ve been riding and I’m super happy with how the team’s ridden this Giro.”
Overnight race leader Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) cracked midway on the stage’s second ascent of Sestriere and went backward fast to lose 1:35 overall.
After 20 stages and thousands of kilometers, a sub-20 minute time trial will decide the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.
🇮🇹 Giro d'Italia 2020
🗓️ 24/10/2020
🚴♂️ Stage 20 | Alba – Sestriere
📏 190 km
2⃣ GPM 1cat
1⃣ GPM 2cat
⏰ 11:10 AM (CET)
🏁 ~4:10 PM (CET)
✒️ Live: https://t.co/3RV3dXR0s3
#️⃣ #Giro
Powered by @ENIT_italia pic.twitter.com/BYjBzaCBv8
— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) October 24, 2020
How stage 20 unfolded
A break of over 20 riders went clear on the long roll to the mountains and gained over five minutes as Astana, Sunweb, and Ineos Grenadiers controlled the bunch.
The action began at the top of the first climb, when Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) attacked the break over the summit of the first to soon gain around 40 seconds gap as the break behind split apart, with a bunch of four leading the chase behind.
Quick-Step riders Pieter Sierry and Mikkel Honore, Einer Augusto Rubio and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier lead the chase.
Having lurked at the front through the first climb, Ineos started drilling the pace on the second climb as Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the first GC rider to start struggling.
Rohan Dennis (Ineos-Grenadiers) took to the front midway up the second climb and shattered the front group, with Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) soon falling back.
As Dennis continued motoring, only Geoghegan Hart and Hindley were able to hold his wheel as Kelderman, João Almeida, (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) began to cede ground.
Geoghegan Hart, Kelderman, and Hindley continued pressing on and scooping up the remnants of the escapees while Kelderman’s group fell over 40 seconds back through the course of the second climb as Almeida, Bilbao, and Pozzovivo led the pursuit.
Meanwhile, Rubio caught and dropped Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to lead the stage alone, with the Italian and his teammate Pieter Serry chasing.
Heading in the final seven-kilometer haul to the Sestriere ski station, Rubio and the Deceuninck-Quick-Step pair were caught by Hindley, Geoghegan Hart, and Dennis, who had scooped up several riders from the breakaway. Kelderman and Co. were now well over 1:40 back in a group of 15 as their GC hopes evaporated.
Hindley scooped a valuable couple extra seconds by sprinting clear of Geoghegan Hart on the intermediate sprint at the base of the final climb. In a repeat of his formidable ride over the Stelvio on Thursday, Dennis continued to dictate the pace on the final climb until all but Geoghegan Hart, and Hindley remained.
As the pace in the GC group ratcheted up in a late chase, Nibali popped off the back with 4km to go as Kelderman, Almeida, and Bilbao continued to hang tough. Looking to rescue any time he could, Almeida accelerated away from his GC rivals to bridge up to Serry, who had fallen back from the front group as the Portuguese youngster soon built a 25-second advantage.
Hindley started the attacks with 3km to go, making a short burst before being bossed back into place by Dennis. Hindley went again and again in the next kilometer, shelling Dennis as Geoghegan Hart stalked his wheel, undroppable.
Dennis hauled himself back to the lead pair with 1.5km to go before Hindley again accelerated, dragging Geoghegan Hart with him.
The pair went into the final straight together with Geoghegan Hart launching the sprint from behind Hindley to snatch his second stage of the race by half a wheel.
Hindley gave a nod to Geoghagan Hart for the final move of the stage saying, “I was trying everything when I was attacking and I just couldn’t get rid of him. I thought I could beat him in the sprint but he was too strong.”
Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:52:45
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|3
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:25
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01
|5
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34
|6
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:35
|7
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:35
|8
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:35
|9
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:48
|10
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:00
|11
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:02
|12
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:09
|13
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:09
|14
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:25
|15
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:28
|16
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:28
|17
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:28
|18
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|2:36
|19
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:41
|20
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:41
|21
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:33
|22
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:41
|23
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:13
|24
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:33
|25
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:50
|26
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|5:59
|27
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|6:10
|28
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|6:46
|29
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|6:52
|30
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:39
|31
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|7:55
|32
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|8:03
|33
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:03
|34
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:03
|35
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:03
|36
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:03
|37
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|8:03
|38
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|8:03
|39
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:28
|40
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|8:28
|41
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:43
|42
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|9:28
|43
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|9:28
|44
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:58
|45
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:46
|46
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:52
|47
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:52
|48
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:52
|49
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|11:52
|50
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|11:52
|51
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|11:52
|52
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|11:52
|53
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:52
|54
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:52
|55
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:52
|56
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:56
|57
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:00
|58
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|14:07
|59
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:23
|60
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:33
|61
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:33
|62
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|16:49
|63
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:39
|64
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20:07
|65
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:15
|66
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20:42
|67
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:40
|68
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:40
|69
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:40
|70
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|26:40
|71
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:40
|72
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:40
|73
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:45
|74
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|27:45
|75
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:45
|76
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|27:45
|77
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|27:45
|78
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|27:45
|79
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|27:45
|80
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|27:45
|81
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|27:45
|82
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:45
|83
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|27:45
|84
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|27:45
|85
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|27:45
|86
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|27:45
|87
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|27:45
|88
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:45
|89
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:45
|90
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|27:45
|91
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|27:45
|92
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|27:45
|93
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|27:45
|94
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|27:50
|95
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|27:50
|96
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:53
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|85:22:07
|2
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:32
|4
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:51
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:14
|6
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|6:32
|7
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:46
|8
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:05
|9
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:24
|10
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|10:08
|11
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:40
|12
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:17
|13
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|34:12
|14
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:46
|15
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:22
|16
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|44:49
|17
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|52:45
|18
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|57:11
|19
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|57:45
|20
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:02:37
|21
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:03:10
|22
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|1:05:22
|23
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12:47
|24
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:14:58
|25
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|1:24:58
|26
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|1:25:34
|27
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:29:32
|28
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30:00
|29
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:31:31
|30
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:34:33
|31
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47:18
|32
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:54:48
|33
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:57:49
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|233
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|184
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|101
|4
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|5
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|77
|6
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|73
|7
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|72
|8
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|70
|9
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|66
|10
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|61
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|85:22:07
|2
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:14
|4
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|34:12
|5
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:46
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:22
|7
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|44:49
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:02:37
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|234
|2
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|157
|3
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|122
|4
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|119
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|71
|6
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|71
|7
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|55
|8
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|9
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|10
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|44
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.