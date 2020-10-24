2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 20: Tao Geoghegan Hart wins stage to draw level on time with Jai Hindley on GC

Hindley takes pink jersey, but the young Australian is left level on time after Geoghegan Hart gains bonus seconds for the sprint win.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

The GC battle of the Giro d’Italia is posed on a knife-edge with one stage remaining.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) took his second win of the race, beating Jai Hindley (Sunweb) in a sprint after the pair went clear in the final kilometers of the final climb of the day.

“There’s still one more day to go, and it’s extremely close. We’ll see what happens,” said the stage-winner. “I’m really happy. I was super comfortable. I knew it wasn’t for me to force it. I was focused on the stage. I knew we had a lot of time on the riders behind. It was up [Hindley] to make the difference. I knew that he couldn’t once he made his first attack.”

Hindley takes the pink jersey, but having started the day down on time on the young Sunweb rider, Geoghegan Hart is now level on time at the top of the classification with only the 15-kilometer time trial in Milano remaining.

“I’m speechless. It’s I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little boy. To wear the leader’s jersey in a grand tour is an incredible privilege. It’s not ideal to take it off, Wilco [Kelderman] but it’s nice to keep it in the team.”

Hindley acknowledged that Geoghegan Hart is the favored time-trialist, but has his eyes on the top of the podium.

“I’ll give it my best tomorrow and see how it goes. Regardless, I’m happy with how I’ve been riding and I’m super happy with how the team’s ridden this Giro.”

Overnight race leader Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) cracked midway on the stage’s second ascent of Sestriere and went backward fast to lose 1:35 overall.

After 20 stages and thousands of kilometers, a sub-20 minute time trial will decide the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

How stage 20 unfolded

A break of over 20 riders went clear on the long roll to the mountains and gained over five minutes as Astana, Sunweb, and Ineos Grenadiers controlled the bunch.

The action began at the top of the first climb, when Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) attacked the break over the summit of the first to soon gain around 40 seconds gap as the break behind split apart, with a bunch of four leading the chase behind.

Quick-Step riders Pieter Sierry and Mikkel Honore, Einer Augusto Rubio and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier lead the chase.

Having lurked at the front through the first climb, Ineos started drilling the pace on the second climb as Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the first GC rider to start struggling.

Rohan Dennis (Ineos-Grenadiers) took to the front midway up the second climb and shattered the front group, with Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) soon falling back.

As Dennis continued motoring, only Geoghegan Hart and Hindley were able to hold his wheel as Kelderman, João Almeida, (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) began to cede ground.

Geoghegan Hart, Kelderman, and Hindley continued pressing on and scooping up the remnants of the escapees while Kelderman’s group fell over 40 seconds back through the course of the second climb as Almeida, Bilbao, and Pozzovivo led the pursuit.

Meanwhile, Rubio caught and dropped Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to lead the stage alone, with the Italian and his teammate Pieter Serry chasing.

Heading in the final seven-kilometer haul to the Sestriere ski station, Rubio and the Deceuninck-Quick-Step pair were caught by Hindley, Geoghegan Hart, and Dennis, who had scooped up several riders from the breakaway. Kelderman and Co. were now well over 1:40 back in a group of 15 as their GC hopes evaporated.

Hindley scooped a valuable couple extra seconds by sprinting clear of Geoghegan Hart on the intermediate sprint at the base of the final climb. In a repeat of his formidable ride over the Stelvio on Thursday, Dennis continued to dictate the pace on the final climb until all but Geoghegan Hart, and Hindley remained.

As the pace in the GC group ratcheted up in a late chase, Nibali popped off the back with 4km to go as Kelderman, Almeida, and Bilbao continued to hang tough. Looking to rescue any time he could, Almeida accelerated away from his GC rivals to bridge up to Serry, who had fallen back from the front group as the Portuguese youngster soon built a 25-second advantage.

Hindley started the attacks with 3km to go, making a short burst before being bossed back into place by Dennis. Hindley went again and again in the next kilometer, shelling Dennis as Geoghegan Hart stalked his wheel, undroppable.

Dennis hauled himself back to the lead pair with 1.5km to go before Hindley again accelerated, dragging Geoghegan Hart with him.

The pair went into the final straight together with Geoghegan Hart launching the sprint from behind Hindley to snatch his second stage of the race by half a wheel.

Hindley gave a nod to Geoghagan Hart for the final move of the stage saying, “I was trying everything when I was attacking and I just couldn’t get rid of him. I thought I could beat him in the sprint but he was too strong.”

Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4:52:45
2HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb0:00
3DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:25
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01
5VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale1:34
6RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:35
7BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren1:35
8KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1:35
9VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:48
10KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:00
11NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:02
12POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling2:09
13GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling2:09
14SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step2:25
15O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling2:28
16PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren2:28
17KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:28
18FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team2:36
19HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:41
20MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:41
21ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3:33
22PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale3:41
23MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates5:13
24BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale5:33
25HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step5:50
26TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb5:59
27MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team6:10
28TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren6:46
29VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team6:52
30CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo7:39
31HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb7:55
32SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team8:03
33SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers8:03
34WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale8:03
35MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling8:03
36BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo8:03
37FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team8:03
38CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling8:03
39LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:28
40KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling8:28
41GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling8:43
42OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb9:28
43ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team9:28
44CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers9:58
45BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step11:46
46FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe11:52
47CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:52
48MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe11:52
49DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team11:52
50CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team11:52
51HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal11:52
52SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team11:52
53DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates11:52
54HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:52
55MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo11:52
56CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:56
57FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:00
58ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team14:07
59GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ14:23
60ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:33
61NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo15:33
62PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team16:49
63GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers17:39
64NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren20:07
65SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling20:15
66DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20:42
67PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers26:40
68VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:40
69CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation26:40
70BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren26:40
71NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation26:40
72CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:40
73FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ27:45
74DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb27:45
75PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:45
76VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM27:45
77WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling27:45
78ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM27:45
79WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling27:45
80SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling27:45
81HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb27:45
82SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ27:45
83ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè27:45
84ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè27:45
85TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè27:45
86HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale27:45
87CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren27:45
88BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:45
89RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:45
90CATALDO DarioMovistar Team27:45
91ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren27:45
92ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal27:45
93BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale27:45
94CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling27:50
95VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal27:50
96POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe27:53
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb 85:22:07
2GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1:32
4BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2:51
5ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:14
6FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team6:32
7NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo7:46
8KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8:05
9MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step9:24
10PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren10:08
11POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling11:40
12MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe19:17
13SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team34:12
14KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step36:46
15MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates38:22
16PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale44:49
17WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale52:45
18SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers57:11
19PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team57:45
20O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:02:37
21OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:03:10
22ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team1:05:22
23FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:12:47
24CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:14:58
25FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team1:24:58
26TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb1:25:34
27VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:29:32
28SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30:00
29HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:31:31
30HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:34:33
31MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:47:18
32KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling1:54:48
33GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling1:57:49
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ233
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe184
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step101
4VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale78
5ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates77
6ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team73
7GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers72
8PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec70
9GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers66
10KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe61
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb 85:22:07
2GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:14
4SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team34:12
5KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step36:46
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates38:22
7PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale44:49
8O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:02:37
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling234
2GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers157
3DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal122
4DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers119
5O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling71
6HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb71
7KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb55
8GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers48
9CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers45
10RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team44
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic