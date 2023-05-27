Become a Member

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia stage 20: Start times, preview of leg-snapper time trial that will decide pink jersey

Monte Lussari and its 22 percent ramps will play kingmaker as Thomas, Roglič, Almeida close in on blockbuster Giro finale.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After 3,300km and 82 hours of racing, a 7km wall of pain on Saturday’s 20th stage will decide who wins the maglia rosa of the Giro d’Italia.

Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglič are separated by just 26 seconds after 19 stages of one of the most attritional and tightly wound corsa rosa in memory.

And with João Almeida in third only 59 seconds down on Thomas, the pink jersey is most definitely still in play ahead of a stage that could deliver more drama than the rest of the race put together.

Saturday’s time trial will be determined by the Monte Lussari climb that’s overshadowed the entire Giro so far.

Stage 20 is one that packs aerodynamic considerations and bike change complications, but that will be decided by this horror climb that’s been likened to the Zoncolan. The Lussari’s double-digit ramps could see the seconds that currently separate the Giro’s “big three” evaporate in a matter of meters.

“It’s going to be exciting to watch, horrible to do,” Thomas previewed.

Roglič trails Thomas by 26 seconds ahead of stage 20. (Photo: Gruber Images / VN)

Thomas, Roglič, and Almeida will speed out of Tarvisio late Saturday afternoon for a deceptively rolling opening 9.4km of the Giro’s third ITT.

A tightly policed bike change area will see them switch from time trial bikes to a pure-climbing machine for a decisive ascent that looks drawn straight out of a comic book.

Monte Lussari points skyward from the start with a 15 percent ramp that stretches 5km. The opening grades will put riders deep into the red before a false-flat breather and legbreaker kick to a finishline that’s only a stone’s throw from the Slovenian border.

The 7.3km that will decide the maglia rosa? (Photo: RCS Sport)

Despite the likelihood of massed support from home, Roglič might be getting chills Saturday morning. The Giro’s Alpine TT looks like the Planche des Belles Filles final of the 2020 Tour de France, only turned up to factor 12.

The Slovenian wasn’t giving much away Friday after he clawed three seconds back from Thomas on the Tre Cime di Lavaredo.

“If I wasn’t confident, I wouldn’t start,” Roglič said of Saturday’s stage. “The best one will win, eh.”

And it’s not just the podium positions that are on a knife-edge after 19 days of racing.

Classification spots four through nine are separated by less than two minutes and potentially palmarès-topping results are at stake all through the top of the GC.

Mechanics on motos and a tightly policed bike-change box

The goat path-style Lussari climb forced organizers to impose a series of unique regulations over the stage Saturday.

No time trial bikes will be allowed on the severe gradient of the Lussari.

A marked-out 25m bike change area close to the foot of the Alp will see racers scrambling onto climbing bikes that pack the tiniest gears on the team truck.

Team cars are also forbidden on the extra-narrow ascent, meaning staffers will be required to follow riders on motorbikes. Expect to see mechanics hauling spare bikes on their shoulders while they cling to the back of a stalling race moto.

The maglia rosa-defining madness kick-starts 11.30 CET. Almeida, Roglič, and Thomas roll down the start ramp in a six-minute window that starts at 17:08 CET.

Don’t miss it.

Giro d’Italia stage 20: Start times

1 Nicolas Dalla Valle  Corratec-Selle Italia 11:30:00
2 Alberto Dainese  Team DSM 11:31:00
3 Alberto Torres  Movistar Team 11:32:00
4 Yukiya Arashiro  Bahrain Victorious 11:33:00
5 Alexander Krieger  Alpecin-Deceuninck 11:34:00
6 Alessandro Iacchi  Corratec-Selle Italia 11:35:00
7 Mark Cavendish  Astana Qazaqstan 11:36:00
8 Filippo Fiorelli  Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané 11:37:00
9 Alan Riou Arkéa Samsic 11:38:00
10 Fernando Gaviria  Movistar Team 11:39:00
11 Charles Quartermann  Corratec-Selle Italia 11:40:00
12 Fabian Lienhard  Groupama-FDJ 11:41:00
13 Jonas Hvideberg  Team DSM 11:42:00
14 Arne Marit  Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 11:43:00
15 Simone Consonni  Cofidis 11:44:00
16 Daan Hoole  Trek-Segafredo 11:45:00
17 Campbell Stewart  Jayco-AlUla 11:46:00
18 Max Kanter  Movistar Team 11:47:00
19 Gianni Moscon  Astana Qazaqstan 11:48:00
20 Filippo Magli  Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané 11:49:00
21 Ignata Konovalovas  Groupama-FDJ 11:50:00
22 Niklas Markl  Team DSM 11:51:00
23 Jonathan Milan  Bahrain Victorious 11:52:00
24 Aleksander Konychev  Corratec-Selle Italia 11:53:00
25 Martin Marcellusi  Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané 11:54:00
26 Otto Vergaerde  Trek-Segafredo 11:55:00
27 Veljko Stojnic  Corratec-Selle Italia 11:56:00
28 Cesare Benedetti  Bora-Hansgrohe 11:57:00
29 Alex Kirsch  Trek-Segafredo 11:58:00
30 Diego Sevilla Lopez  Eolo Kometa 11:59:00
31 Lukas Postlberger  Jayco-AlUla 12:00:00
32 Stephen Williams  Israel-Premier Tech 12:01:00
33 Jake Stewart  Groupama-FDJ 12:02:00
34 Thibault Guernalec  Arkéa-Samsic 12:03:00
35 Senne Leysen  Alpecin-Deceuninck 12:04:00
36 Edoardo Affini  Jumbo-Visma 12:05:00
37 Alexandre Delettre  Cofidis 12:06:00
38 Laurenz Rex  Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 12:07:00
39 Henok Muluebrhan  Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané 12:08:00
40 Michel Ries  Arkéa-Samsic 12:09:00
41 Kristian Sbaragli  Alpecin-Deceuninck 12:10:00
42 Karel Vacek  Corratec-Selle Italia 12:11:00
43 Hugo Toumire  Cofidis 12:12:00
44 Pascal Ackermann  UAE Team Emirates 12:13:00
45 Davide Bais  Eolo Kometa 12:14:00
46 JosE’ Joaquin Rojas  Movistar Team 13:50:00
47 Mirco Maestri  Eolo Kometa 13:51:00
48 Maxime Bouet  Arkéa-Samsic 13:52:00
49 Michael Hepburn  Jayco-AlUla 13:53:00
50 Thomas Gloag  Jumbo-Visma 13:54:00
51 Jasha Sutterlin  Bahrain Victorious 13:55:00
52 Alex Baudin  AG2R Citroën 13:56:00
53 Sebastian Berwick  Israel-Premier Tech 13:57:00
54 Marius Mayrhofer  Team DSM 13:58:00
55 Vincenzo Albanese  Eolo Kometa 13:59:00
56 Salvatore Puccio  Ineos Grenadiers 14:00:00
57 Rudy Molard  Groupama-FDJ 14:01:00
58 Ryan Gibbons  UAE Team Emirates 14:02:00
59 Thomas Champion  Cofidis 14:03:00
60 Francesco Gavazzi  Eolo Kometa 14:04:00
61 Andrea Pasqualon  Bahrain Victorious 14:05:00
62 Davide Gabburo  Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané 14:06:00
63 Michael Matthews  Jayco-AlUla 14:07:00
64 Magnus Cort Nielsen  EF Education-EasyPost 14:08:00
65 Ben Swift  Ineos Grenadiers 14:09:00
66 Pieter Serry  Soudal-Quickstep 14:10:00
67 Christian Scaroni  Astana Qazaqstan 14:11:00
68 Joseph Dombrowski  Astana Qazaqstan 14:12:00
69 Matthew Riccitello  Israel-Premier Tech 14:13:00
70 Ben Healy  EF Education-EasyPost 14:14:00
71 Nico Denz  Bora-Hansgrohe 14:15:00
72 William Barta  Movistar Team 14:16:00
73 Francois Bidard  Cofidis 14:17:00
74 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz  EF Education-EasyPost 14:18:00
75 Anton Palzer  Bora-Hansgrohe 14:19:00
76 Mattia Bais  Eolo Kometa 14:20:00
77 Alberto Bettiol  EF Education-EasyPost 14:21:00
78 Bauke Mollema  Trek-Segafredo 14:22:00
79 Verona Quintanilla  Movistar Team 14:23:00
80 Lorenzo Rota  Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 14:24:00
81 Stefano Oldani  Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:25:00
82 Vadim Pronskiy  Astana Qazaqstan 14:26:00
83 Larry Warbasse  AG2R Citroën 14:27:00
84 Alessandro Tonelli  Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané 14:28:00
85 Edoardo Zambanini  Bahrain Victorious 14:29:00
86 Bob Jungels  Bora-Hansgrohe 16:05:00
87 Alessandro de Marchi  Jayco-AlUla 16:06:00
88 Rohan Dennis  Jumbo-Visma 16:07:00
89 Valen Paret-Peintre  AG2R Citroën 16:08:00
90 Jay Vine  UAE Team Emirates 16:09:00
91 Sam Oomen  Jumbo-Visma 16:10:00
92 Marco Frigo  Israel-Premier Tech 16:11:00
93 Michel Hessmann  Jumbo-Visma 16:12:00
94 Jon Lastra Martinez  Cofidis 16:13:00
95 Brandon McNulty  UAE Team Emirates 16:14:00
96 Davide Formolo  UAE Team Emirates 16:15:00
97 Toms Skujins  Trek-Segafredo 16:16:00
98 Diego Ulissi  UAE Team Emirates 16:17:00
99 Laurens Huys  Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 16:18:00
100 Simone Velasco  Astana Qazaqstan 16:19:00
101 Koen Bouwman  Jumbo-Visma 16:20:00
102 Nicolas Prodhomme  AG2R Citroën 16:21:00
103 Luis Leon Sanchez  Astana Qazaqstan 16:22:00
104 Derek Gee  Israel-Premier Tech 16:23:00
105 Lorenzo Fortunato  Eolo Kometa 16:24:00
106 Patrick Konrad  Bora-Hansgrohe 16:25:00
107 Jack Haig  Bahrain Victorious 16:26:00
108 Filippo Zana  Jayco-AlUla 16:27:00
109 Warren Barguil  Arkéa-Samsic 16:28:00
110 Bruno Armirail  Groupama-FDJ 16:29:00
111 Sepp Kuss  Jumbo-Visma 16:32:00
112 Aureli Paret-Peintre  AG2R Citroën 16:35:00
113 Ilan van Wilder  Soudal-Quickstep 16:38:00
114 Santiago Buitrago  Bahrain Victorious 16:41:00
115 Einer Rubio Reyes  Movistar Team 16:44:00
116 Laurens de Plus  Ineos Grenadiers 16:47:00
117 Andreas Leknessund  Team DSM 16:50:00
118 Lennard Kamna  Bora-Hansgrohe 16:53:00
119 Thymen Arensman  Ineos Grenadiers 16:56:00
120 Thibaut Pinot  Groupama-FDJ 16:59:00
121 Edward Dunbar  Jayco-AlUla 17:02:00
122 Damiano Caruso  Bahrain Victorious 17:05:00
123 Joao Pedro Almeida  UAE Team Emirates 17:08:00
124 Primoz Roglic  Jumbo-Visma 17:11:00
125 Geraint Thomas  Ineos Grenadiers 17:14:00

