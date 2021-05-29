Giro d’Italia stage 20: Damiano Caruso pounces for stage win, Egan Bernal defends GC lead

Become a Member

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) blew Romain Bardet (DSM) off his wheel to win stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

Egan Bernal finished second on the stage after fending off a dangerous move that had seen Caruso attack from the GC group in the final 50km as he looked to move up from second on the classification.

Caruso had made it into a split at the front of the race as he looked to regain over two minutes on Bernal to pull an unbelievable turnaround.

Bernal played it cool as Caruso’s escape group gained up to one minute through the close of the multi-mountain test and Ineos Grenadiers was put under pressure.

Daniel Martínez again played MVP on the final climb of the day, chewing into Caruso’s advantage as Bernal sat on his wheel. Martínez dropped a handful of Bernal’s rivals on the final ascent before the pink jersey rode clear in the final kilometer to all-but-seal his overall victory, leaving Martínez to finish third on the day.

Although Caruso didn’t unseat Bernal on Saturday, the stage-win makes for some reward for the rider who had started the race as wingman for teammate Mikel Landa. The victory was the Sicilian’s first at his home grand tour.

“I thought about a thousand things in the last meters before the line, all the sacrifices, my training, and all the work done by my teammates,” Caruso said.

“We rode in an exemplary way today, Pello Bilbao in particular did an incredible job and he played a fundamental role in this victory. Today I realized a dream, I think I am the happiest man in the world!”

Many were expecting team BikeExchange to detonate the day on behalf of Simon Yates, but it was team DSM that lit up the action as it looked to position Bardet for a stage win and a move up the GC. Instead, Yates was dropped on the final climb and finished sixth on the stage but did not lose positions on GC.

The podium positions now look set with just a 30km TT remaining Sunday. Bernal holds 1:59 over Caruso and 3:23 over Yates. Fourth-place Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) is way back at 7:07.

“I’m satisfied with the result,” Bernal said. “We managed the situation well, finally we have two minutes advantage for tomorrow, so we’re in a good position.

“It’s not the best to have second on GC in front of you [on the stage] with almost one minute’s lead. But thankfully I still had teammates so I tried to use them and arrive as fresh as possible in the last climb and also for tomorrow.”

DSM squeeze the accelerator, split the bunch

Although BikeExchange had controlled the peloton in the first half of the stage and was expected to try to blow up the race for Yates, it was DSM that started to do the damage on the interminable 24km Bernardino climb.

DSM massed at the front through the second half of the ascent, thinning out the peloton and eating into the gap to the five remaining breakaway riders. Three of Team DSM continued piling on through the long downhill, splitting a small bunch off the peloton that caught the break.

Bardet and Bahrain-Victorious duo Caruso and Pello Bilbao made it into the small group at the front of the race as Ineos Grenadiers was forced to burn riders in the chase.

Bernal didn’t look to panic as second-place Caruso went nearly one-minute up the road over the second climb of the stage as several of his Ineos teammates began to fade.

The lead group came down to just Caruso, Bilbao, Bardet, and his DSM teammate Michael Storer as the race hit the final climb to Alpe Motta, with the GC group of around a dozen riders chasing 40 seconds back.

Martínez motors through final climb for Bernal

The 8km climb to the line came down to a straight battle between Caruso and Bardet as Daniel Martínez led the chase in the group of six classification riders behind.

Bardet looked cooked through the Alpe Motta ascent and Caruso eventually blew the Frenchman off his wheel before doggedly time trialing to the line to win his first stage of the race.

Martínez motored hard through the lower slopes of the summit finish as Bernal and João Almeida clung to the wheel. Yates and Aleksandr Vlasov both struggled to hold the pace, and the Russian was the first to pop under Ineos Grenadiers’ unrelenting tempo.

Martínez and Bernal kept pushing hard through the final kilometer, dropping Yates and then Almeida, catching the struggling Bardet. Bernal was unable to catch Caruso, but was able to limit the damage to his GC rival to just 24 seconds.

30km time trial to close the Giro

The Giro will come to a close with a flat 30km TT in Milano on Sunday.

Caruso is the fastest of the podium contenders on a time trial bike and took six and seven seconds on Yates and Bernal respectively on the 8.6km blast through Turin in the Grande Partenza earlier this month.

However, with the gaps between the podium positions so wide, it’s highly unlikely there will be a change in the top-three Sunday.

Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious4:27:53
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:24
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:35
4BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:35
5ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:41
6YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:51
7VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:13
8CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:29
9FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa2:07
10PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:23
11HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:23
12FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:37
13BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma2:37
14MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation3:10
15BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:42
16PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech3:42
17BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious4:08
18RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team4:10
19TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech4:44
20GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe5:29
21NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange6:01
22FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6:25
23CATALDO DarioMovistar Team6:41
24STORER MichaelTeam DSM6:46
25VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ6:50
26FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6:50
27PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:55
28BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team6:56
29BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ7:00
30SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:33
31ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates8:02
32SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:02
33KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step8:02
34VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8:15
35CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers8:18
36RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa9:05
37CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè12:28
38NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo13:42
39MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo13:42
40COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates13:42
41MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ13:42
42SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step13:42
43SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech13:42
44IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech13:42
45KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange13:42
46WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team14:00
47GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa14:18
48JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix14:30
49GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ14:53
50VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team14:55
51HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:58
52LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix17:58
53NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation17:58
54NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers17:58
55PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:58
56MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers18:01
57FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:47
58CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates20:13
59OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team22:06
60SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech22:06
61BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation22:10
62SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ22:18
63BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo24:06
64TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious24:06
65MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma24:25
66KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo24:59
67CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo24:59
68JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team24:59
69HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM25:38
70PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:43
71RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26:43
72JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange27:09
73PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers27:55
74ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28:25
75GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team28:25
76GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team28:25
77VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team28:25
78DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa29:50
79ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa29:50
80ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe31:17
81BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech31:17
82ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious31:17
83VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious31:17
84FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè31:17
85BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè31:17
86VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè31:17
87LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS31:17
88VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix31:17
89KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step31:37
90DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ31:37
91VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ31:37
92CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa31:37
93BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe31:39
94PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec31:39
95GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè31:39
96RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix31:39
97DENZ NicoTeam DSM32:05
98ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM32:05
99DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo32:48
100VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:48
101ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM32:58
102GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo33:29
103TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec33:29
104VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo33:45
105OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal34:07
106HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange34:17
107SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange34:17
108KANTER MaxTeam DSM34:18
109HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step34:47
110VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo35:18
111OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe35:38
112SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits37:36
113MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:36
114NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team37:36
115VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec37:36
116DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix37:36
117MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè37:36
118MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo37:36
119MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo37:36
120VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits37:36
121TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec37:36
122ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè37:36
123TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:42
124VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits37:47
125GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates37:47
126WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS37:47
127KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:47
128AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma37:47
129CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step37:53
130CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits38:05
131GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers38:05
132RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates38:05
133MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates38:05
134WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS38:05
135KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix38:05
136VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal38:05
137BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation38:05
138MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange38:05
139RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa38:05
140TORRES AlbertMovistar Team38:09
141BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe38:21
142SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe38:21
143CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation38:21
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 85:41:47
2CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:59
3YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3:23
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech7:07
5BARDET RomainTeam DSM7:48
6MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers7:56
7CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo8:22
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:50
9FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma12:39
10MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation16:48
11BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma24:55
12BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma31:04
13BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious36:11
14FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa44:09
15VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ44:51
16FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates47:24
17ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates57:02
18NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:03:27
19VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix1:03:29
20IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech1:03:54
21PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:05:25
22KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange1:05:57
23CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:18:12
24NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:18:20
25MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers1:19:26
26HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:31:13
27MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:34:50
28OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:35:52
29GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:38:13
30BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo1:45:02
31STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:47:48
32FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:48:12
33BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:49:32
34SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:49:36
35CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:58:34
36RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:59:29
37MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:59:45
38TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech2:00:40
39COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates2:02:54
40PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech2:03:11
41WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team2:05:17
42HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:11:55
43PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:11:56
44GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:12:40
45HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:16:01
46RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa2:16:23
47SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:18:35
48NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:20:03
49BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation2:20:36
50VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:22:41
51TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:23:11
52MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2:25:02
53VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:27:52
54KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:28:00
55CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:28:16
56SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step2:30:29
57FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:31:59
58BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:34:25
59ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM2:39:18
60GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team2:43:57
61SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech2:48:55
62ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM2:56:55
63GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo2:57:15
64VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ3:12:27
65JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix3:14:21
66PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:16:44
67PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:17:22
68CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo3:17:49
69RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:20:12
70CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3:21:24
71PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:22:23
72TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious3:23:39
73ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:27:24
74NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation3:30:21
75CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa3:32:04
76ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa3:32:26
77ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious3:34:22
78KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo3:35:51
79OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal3:36:42
80ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3:39:15
81HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:41:23
82VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo3:43:46
83SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange3:44:25
84BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:44:47
85VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:45:20
86BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech3:45:31
87VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix3:49:32
88SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ3:55:11
89GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ3:56:15
90CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates3:57:18
91TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:59:46
92SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:01:15
93DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix4:01:26
94VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious4:02:08
95VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:02:11
96PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers4:02:54
97JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange4:04:53
98JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team4:05:19
99MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma4:07:37
100DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa4:08:14
101LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix4:14:41
102DENZ NicoTeam DSM4:15:55
103BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe4:24:14
104ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:30:34
105VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:32:21
106GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:32:30
107FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:32:30
108RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix4:33:19
109GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates4:36:39
110MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange4:36:42
111CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:36:43
112OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe4:41:02
113DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ4:41:33
114GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team4:42:58
115SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4:45:18
116NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team4:45:20
117AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma4:45:31
118KANTER MaxTeam DSM4:45:34
119HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange4:47:59
120GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4:49:33
121KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:51:51
122LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:55:51
123TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:57:16
124CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation5:00:11
125MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates5:00:23
126VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo5:00:26
127KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:00:44
128WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:00:57
129RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa5:01:10
130BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation5:04:04
131VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:04:16
132SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:07:37
133WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:07:52
134DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo5:08:22
135VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:10:23
136BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe5:15:41
137RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates5:15:42
138MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:16:12
139TORRES AlbertMovistar Team5:16:26
140KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix5:23:17
141VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:26:43
142MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo5:27:04
143MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:34:03
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe136
2CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation118
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates116
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits86
5BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers80
6DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix71
7PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux61
8CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits60
9MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè57
10BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo53
11ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM53
12AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma50
13CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious48
14ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step48
15MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo48
16PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec43
17GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa42
18OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal42
19VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team40
20FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè40
21TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
22MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation38
23YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange34
24VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34
25RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa32
26COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates32
27VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix31
28TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious30
29ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM29
30VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech27
31MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers26
32MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates26
33ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
34BARDET RomainTeam DSM24
35FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa23
36VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal23
37SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22
38BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma22
39KANTER MaxTeam DSM22
40OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team20
41HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
42ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa20
43MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo19
44HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM19
45RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
46RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix18
47CATALDO DarioMovistar Team17
48GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ17
49NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team16
50VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec16
51GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
52IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech15
53CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15
54CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step13
55GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
56GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12
57FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma12
58PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
59BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech12
60CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo11
61ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11
62HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step10
63PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team9
64PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
65MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo9
66CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa9
67BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma8
68NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo8
69VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
70MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers8
71STORER MichaelTeam DSM8
72BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team8
73TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
74ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
75BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
76GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo6
77BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
78VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
79JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
80ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe5
81BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation5
82TORRES AlbertMovistar Team5
83KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix5
84WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team4
85CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates4
86WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
87RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates4
88SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
89JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3
90BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2
91FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2
92SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
93TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
94DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
95OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
96BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1
97VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
98JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
99DENZ NicoTeam DSM1
100KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
101MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-1
102GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
103VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-3
104VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-14
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 85:41:47
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech7:07
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers7:56
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:50
5FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma12:39
6FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa44:09
7VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ44:51
8STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:47:48
9RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:59:29
10TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech2:00:40
11COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates2:02:54
12PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech2:03:11
13NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:20:03
14SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech2:48:55
15VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ3:12:27
16PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:17:22
17CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo3:17:49
18ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:27:24
19ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa3:32:26
20OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal3:36:42
21ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3:39:15
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:41:23
23SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange3:44:25
24VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:45:20
25BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech3:45:31
26GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ3:56:15
27TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:59:46
28SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:01:15
29JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team4:05:19
30DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa4:08:14
31LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix4:14:41
32ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:30:34
33AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma4:45:31
34KANTER MaxTeam DSM4:45:34
35GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4:49:33
36VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo5:00:26
37RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa5:01:10
38VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:04:16
39VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:26:43
40MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo5:27:04
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team184
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers140
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious99
4MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation83
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange61
6ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step54
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo53
8FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa52
9BARDET RomainTeam DSM49
10STORER MichaelTeam DSM46
11VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè43
12DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix39
13ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa34
14VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech28
15TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious26
16MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers22
17PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21
18NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo18
19GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
20COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates17
21GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe15
22TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
23VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
24VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix13
25RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13
26BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious12
27MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers12
28SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11
29CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo11
30ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates11
31BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10
32PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team10
33MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo10
34CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10
35WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team9
36VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9
37ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
38HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
39CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
40PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
41HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM6
42VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
43JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
44FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
45CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa5
46OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team5
47ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe4
48VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team4
49CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
50AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma4
51CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3
52KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3
53PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
54RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix3
55GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
56BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation2
57JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
58ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
59OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
60TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
61VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
62BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
63VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
64HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
65RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1
66GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1
67GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1
68NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1
69TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1
70MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-2
71GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
72VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
73MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-4
74FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates-8
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 57:47:02
2Team Jumbo-Visma26:01
3Team DSM26:02
4Astana - Premier Tech31:21
5Team BikeExchange1:09:53
6Trek - Segafredo1:19:18
7Movistar Team1:22:40
8Deceuninck - Quick Step1:38:30
9Bahrain - Victorious1:47:25
10UAE-Team Emirates1:50:27
11EF Education - Nippo1:58:01
12Groupama - FDJ2:21:30
13EOLO-Kometa2:31:49
14Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:38:17
15AG2R Citroën Team4:30:50
16BORA - hansgrohe4:35:32
17Israel Start-Up Nation4:39:49
18Alpecin-Fenix5:07:35
19Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:11:12
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè6:45:35
21Team Qhubeka ASSOS8:39:00
22Cofidis, Solutions Crédits9:29:21

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

