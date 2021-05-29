Giro d’Italia stage 20: Damiano Caruso pounces for stage win, Egan Bernal defends GC lead
Bernal limits losses as Caruso makes long-range move. He now holds 1:59 lead on GC with just one stage remaining.
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) blew Romain Bardet (DSM) off his wheel to win stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.
Egan Bernal finished second on the stage after fending off a dangerous move that had seen Caruso attack from the GC group in the final 50km as he looked to move up from second on the classification.
Caruso had made it into a split at the front of the race as he looked to regain over two minutes on Bernal to pull an unbelievable turnaround.
Bernal played it cool as Caruso’s escape group gained up to one minute through the close of the multi-mountain test and Ineos Grenadiers was put under pressure.
Daniel Martínez again played MVP on the final climb of the day, chewing into Caruso’s advantage as Bernal sat on his wheel. Martínez dropped a handful of Bernal’s rivals on the final ascent before the pink jersey rode clear in the final kilometer to all-but-seal his overall victory, leaving Martínez to finish third on the day.
Although Caruso didn’t unseat Bernal on Saturday, the stage-win makes for some reward for the rider who had started the race as wingman for teammate Mikel Landa. The victory was the Sicilian’s first at his home grand tour.
“I thought about a thousand things in the last meters before the line, all the sacrifices, my training, and all the work done by my teammates,” Caruso said.
“We rode in an exemplary way today, Pello Bilbao in particular did an incredible job and he played a fundamental role in this victory. Today I realized a dream, I think I am the happiest man in the world!”
That all important GC 👌
A strong advantage for @Eganbernal, and @danifmartinez96 now up to sixth! Richly deserved.
Full focus on Milan. Still one day to go in this #Giro pic.twitter.com/UQm6FRtL1O
— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 29, 2021
Many were expecting team BikeExchange to detonate the day on behalf of Simon Yates, but it was team DSM that lit up the action as it looked to position Bardet for a stage win and a move up the GC. Instead, Yates was dropped on the final climb and finished sixth on the stage but did not lose positions on GC.
The podium positions now look set with just a 30km TT remaining Sunday. Bernal holds 1:59 over Caruso and 3:23 over Yates. Fourth-place Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) is way back at 7:07.
“I’m satisfied with the result,” Bernal said. “We managed the situation well, finally we have two minutes advantage for tomorrow, so we’re in a good position.
“It’s not the best to have second on GC in front of you [on the stage] with almost one minute’s lead. But thankfully I still had teammates so I tried to use them and arrive as fresh as possible in the last climb and also for tomorrow.”
DSM squeeze the accelerator, split the bunch
Although BikeExchange had controlled the peloton in the first half of the stage and was expected to try to blow up the race for Yates, it was DSM that started to do the damage on the interminable 24km Bernardino climb.
DSM massed at the front through the second half of the ascent, thinning out the peloton and eating into the gap to the five remaining breakaway riders. Three of Team DSM continued piling on through the long downhill, splitting a small bunch off the peloton that caught the break.
We've bridged to the remainder of the breakaway with @ChrisHamo_, @mjstorer_au and @romainbardet, leading the Maglia Rosa group by 18".👊🏻 #Giro pic.twitter.com/RdqogOa6tE
— Team DSM (@TeamDSM) May 29, 2021
Bardet and Bahrain-Victorious duo Caruso and Pello Bilbao made it into the small group at the front of the race as Ineos Grenadiers was forced to burn riders in the chase.
Bernal didn’t look to panic as second-place Caruso went nearly one-minute up the road over the second climb of the stage as several of his Ineos teammates began to fade.
The lead group came down to just Caruso, Bilbao, Bardet, and his DSM teammate Michael Storer as the race hit the final climb to Alpe Motta, with the GC group of around a dozen riders chasing 40 seconds back.
Martínez motors through final climb for Bernal
The 8km climb to the line came down to a straight battle between Caruso and Bardet as Daniel Martínez led the chase in the group of six classification riders behind.
Bardet looked cooked through the Alpe Motta ascent and Caruso eventually blew the Frenchman off his wheel before doggedly time trialing to the line to win his first stage of the race.
Tremendous victory 🥇 by @CarusoDamiano
Winning his first grand tour stage on the penultimate day @giroditalia atop Alpe Motta#RideAsOne #Giro pic.twitter.com/1J6izY8azl
— Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) May 29, 2021
Martínez motored hard through the lower slopes of the summit finish as Bernal and João Almeida clung to the wheel. Yates and Aleksandr Vlasov both struggled to hold the pace, and the Russian was the first to pop under Ineos Grenadiers’ unrelenting tempo.
Martínez and Bernal kept pushing hard through the final kilometer, dropping Yates and then Almeida, catching the struggling Bardet. Bernal was unable to catch Caruso, but was able to limit the damage to his GC rival to just 24 seconds.
30km time trial to close the Giro
The Giro will come to a close with a flat 30km TT in Milano on Sunday.
Caruso is the fastest of the podium contenders on a time trial bike and took six and seven seconds on Yates and Bernal respectively on the 8.6km blast through Turin in the Grande Partenza earlier this month.
However, with the gaps between the podium positions so wide, it’s highly unlikely there will be a change in the top-three Sunday.
Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:27:53
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|4
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:35
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:41
|6
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:51
|7
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:13
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:29
|9
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:07
|10
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:23
|11
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:23
|12
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:37
|13
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:37
|14
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:10
|15
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:42
|16
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:42
|17
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:08
|18
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|4:10
|19
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:44
|20
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:29
|21
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|6:01
|22
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:25
|23
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|6:41
|24
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|6:46
|25
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:50
|26
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:50
|27
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:55
|28
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:56
|29
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:00
|30
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:33
|31
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:02
|32
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:02
|33
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:02
|34
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:15
|35
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:18
|36
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:05
|37
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|12:28
|38
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:42
|39
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:42
|40
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:42
|41
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:42
|42
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:42
|43
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:42
|44
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:42
|45
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|13:42
|46
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:00
|47
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|14:18
|48
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:30
|49
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:53
|50
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|14:55
|51
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:58
|52
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:58
|53
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:58
|54
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:58
|55
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:58
|56
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:01
|57
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:47
|58
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:13
|59
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|22:06
|60
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:06
|61
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:10
|62
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:18
|63
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:06
|64
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:06
|65
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:25
|66
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:59
|67
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:59
|68
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|24:59
|69
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|25:38
|70
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:43
|71
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26:43
|72
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|27:09
|73
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:55
|74
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28:25
|75
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:25
|76
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:25
|77
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:25
|78
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:50
|79
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:50
|80
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:17
|81
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|31:17
|82
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:17
|83
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:17
|84
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|31:17
|85
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|31:17
|86
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|31:17
|87
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|31:17
|88
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:17
|89
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:37
|90
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:37
|91
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:37
|92
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|31:37
|93
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:39
|94
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|31:39
|95
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|31:39
|96
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:39
|97
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|32:05
|98
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|32:05
|99
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:48
|100
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:48
|101
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|32:58
|102
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:29
|103
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33:29
|104
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|33:45
|105
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|34:07
|106
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|34:17
|107
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|34:17
|108
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|34:18
|109
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:47
|110
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:18
|111
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:38
|112
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37:36
|113
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:36
|114
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37:36
|115
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|37:36
|116
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|37:36
|117
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|37:36
|118
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:36
|119
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:36
|120
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37:36
|121
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|37:36
|122
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|37:36
|123
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:42
|124
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37:47
|125
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:47
|126
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|37:47
|127
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:47
|128
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:47
|129
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:53
|130
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:05
|131
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:05
|132
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:05
|133
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:05
|134
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|38:05
|135
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38:05
|136
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|38:05
|137
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38:05
|138
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|38:05
|139
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|38:05
|140
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|38:09
|141
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:21
|142
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:21
|143
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38:21
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|85:41:47
|2
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:59
|3
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3:23
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:07
|5
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|7:48
|6
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:56
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:22
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:50
|9
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:39
|10
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:48
|11
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:55
|12
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:04
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36:11
|14
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|44:09
|15
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:51
|16
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|47:24
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|57:02
|18
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:03:27
|19
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03:29
|20
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:03:54
|21
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:05:25
|22
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:05:57
|23
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:18:12
|24
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:18:20
|25
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:19:26
|26
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:31:13
|27
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34:50
|28
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:35:52
|29
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:38:13
|30
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:45:02
|31
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:47:48
|32
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:48:12
|33
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:49:32
|34
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:49:36
|35
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:58:34
|36
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:59:29
|37
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:59:45
|38
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:00:40
|39
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:02:54
|40
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:03:11
|41
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:05:17
|42
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:11:55
|43
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:11:56
|44
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12:40
|45
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2:16:01
|46
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:16:23
|47
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:18:35
|48
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:20:03
|49
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:20:36
|50
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:22:41
|51
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:23:11
|52
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:25:02
|53
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:27:52
|54
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:28:00
|55
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:28:16
|56
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:30:29
|57
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:31:59
|58
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:34:25
|59
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|2:39:18
|60
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:43:57
|61
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:48:55
|62
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|2:56:55
|63
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:57:15
|64
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:12:27
|65
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:14:21
|66
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:16:44
|67
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:17:22
|68
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:17:49
|69
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:20:12
|70
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:21:24
|71
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:22:23
|72
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:23:39
|73
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:27:24
|74
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:30:21
|75
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:32:04
|76
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:32:26
|77
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:34:22
|78
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:35:51
|79
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|3:36:42
|80
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:39:15
|81
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:41:23
|82
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:43:46
|83
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|3:44:25
|84
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:44:47
|85
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3:45:20
|86
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:45:31
|87
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:49:32
|88
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:55:11
|89
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:56:15
|90
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:57:18
|91
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:59:46
|92
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:01:15
|93
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:01:26
|94
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:02:08
|95
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:02:11
|96
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:02:54
|97
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|4:04:53
|98
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|4:05:19
|99
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:07:37
|100
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:08:14
|101
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:14:41
|102
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|4:15:55
|103
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:24:14
|104
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:30:34
|105
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:32:21
|106
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:32:30
|107
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:32:30
|108
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:33:19
|109
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:36:39
|110
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|4:36:42
|111
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:36:43
|112
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:41:02
|113
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:41:33
|114
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:42:58
|115
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:45:18
|116
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:45:20
|117
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:45:31
|118
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|4:45:34
|119
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|4:47:59
|120
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:49:33
|121
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:51:51
|122
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:55:51
|123
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:57:16
|124
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:00:11
|125
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:00:23
|126
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:00:26
|127
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:00:44
|128
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:00:57
|129
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:01:10
|130
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:04:04
|131
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:04:16
|132
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:07:37
|133
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:07:52
|134
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:08:22
|135
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:10:23
|136
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:15:41
|137
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:15:42
|138
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:16:12
|139
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|5:16:26
|140
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:23:17
|141
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:26:43
|142
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:27:04
|143
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:34:03
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|136
|2
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|118
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|116
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|86
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|80
|6
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|71
|7
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|61
|8
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|60
|9
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|57
|10
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|53
|11
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|53
|12
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|13
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|48
|14
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48
|15
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|48
|16
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|43
|17
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|42
|18
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|42
|19
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|20
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|40
|21
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|22
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38
|23
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|34
|24
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34
|25
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|32
|26
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32
|27
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31
|28
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|29
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|29
|30
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|27
|31
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|32
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26
|33
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|34
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|24
|35
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|23
|36
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|23
|37
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22
|38
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|39
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|22
|40
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|20
|41
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|42
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|43
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|44
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|19
|45
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|46
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|47
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|17
|48
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|49
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|50
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16
|51
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|52
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15
|53
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15
|54
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|55
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|56
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|57
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|58
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|59
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|60
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|11
|61
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11
|62
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|63
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|9
|64
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|65
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|66
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|67
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|68
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|69
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|70
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|71
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8
|72
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|73
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|74
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|75
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|76
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|77
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|78
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|79
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|80
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|81
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|82
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|5
|83
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|84
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|85
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|86
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|87
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|88
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|89
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3
|90
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|91
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|92
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|93
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|94
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|95
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|96
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|97
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|98
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|99
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1
|100
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|101
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|102
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|103
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-3
|104
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-14
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|85:41:47
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:07
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:56
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:50
|5
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:39
|6
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|44:09
|7
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:51
|8
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:47:48
|9
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:59:29
|10
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:00:40
|11
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:02:54
|12
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:03:11
|13
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:20:03
|14
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:48:55
|15
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:12:27
|16
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:17:22
|17
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:17:49
|18
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:27:24
|19
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:32:26
|20
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|3:36:42
|21
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:39:15
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:41:23
|23
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|3:44:25
|24
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3:45:20
|25
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:45:31
|26
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:56:15
|27
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:59:46
|28
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:01:15
|29
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|4:05:19
|30
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:08:14
|31
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:14:41
|32
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:30:34
|33
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:45:31
|34
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|4:45:34
|35
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:49:33
|36
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:00:26
|37
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:01:10
|38
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:04:16
|39
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:26:43
|40
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:27:04
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|184
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|140
|3
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|99
|4
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|83
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|61
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|53
|8
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|52
|9
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|49
|10
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|46
|11
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|43
|12
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|13
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|34
|14
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28
|15
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|16
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22
|17
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21
|18
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|19
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|20
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|21
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|22
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|23
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|24
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|25
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13
|26
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|27
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|28
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11
|29
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|11
|30
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|31
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|32
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|10
|33
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|34
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|35
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|36
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|37
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|38
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|39
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|40
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|41
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|6
|42
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|43
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|44
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|45
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|46
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|5
|47
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|48
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|4
|49
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|50
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|51
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|52
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|53
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|54
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|55
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|56
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|57
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|58
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|59
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|60
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|61
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|62
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|63
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|64
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|65
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1
|66
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|67
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|68
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|69
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1
|70
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-2
|71
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|72
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|73
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|74
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|-8
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|57:47:02
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:01
|3
|Team DSM
|26:02
|4
|Astana - Premier Tech
|31:21
|5
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09:53
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:19:18
|7
|Movistar Team
|1:22:40
|8
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:38:30
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:47:25
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:50:27
|11
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:58:01
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:21:30
|13
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:31:49
|14
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:38:17
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:30:50
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:35:32
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:39:49
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:07:35
|19
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:11:12
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6:45:35
|21
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:39:00
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:29:21
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.