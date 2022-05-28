Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 20: Covi wins with long break as Carapaz cracks and Hindley surges to pink

Covi scores with 50km solo move, overnight leader Carapaz loses wheel to Hindley in final three kilometers in dramatic GC overturn.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) won the Dolomite “queen stage” of the Giro d’Italia with a 50km solo breakaway Saturday, narrowly holding off a hot pursuit from Domen Novak (Bahrain-Victorious).

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) crossed the line third.

Behind the break, the GC action finally cracked open on the super steep Marmolada summit finish.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) surged clear from pink jersey Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in the final three kilometers of the extreme slope to seize control of the race ahead of the Verona TT.

Carapaz finished nearly 90 seconds down on his Aussie foe, leaving him a huge 1:25 to claw back to the new pink jersey Sunday.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) also looked in trouble on the Marmolada summit but rallied to round Carapaz and finish 39-seconds ahead of the Ecuadorian. Landa remains third overall but is just 26 seconds down on Carapaz.

Vincenzo Nibali’s dream of a podium finish was undone on the Fedaia finale. Astana-Qazaqstan’s “Shark” sank on the relentless final ramps and is now nearly eight minutes down on Hindley.

Hindley pulled on pink courtesy of a pre-planned move. The 26-year-old received a vital pull from breakaway survivor Lennard Kämna in the final that proved crucial to unhitching Carapaz.

“I knew this was going to be the crucial stage of the race and this finish was brutal, if you had the legs you could make the difference,” Hindley said.

“We stayed patient and saved our matches for today. It was perfect, Lenny was in the breakaway and he couldn’t have timed it better to drop back and give me a boost up the road.

“When I heard Carapaz was dropping the wheel I just went all out …. it was an epic stage.”

Covi makes the early break

Racing was frantic from the start in a fearsome fight for the break.

The peloton was stretched to the limit from as soon as the flag dropped. A number of attacks split and came back together before 15 riders went away.

GC teams Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain Victorious both got riders into Novak, Covi and Kämna’s decisive breakaway group.

Ciccone, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step-AlphaVinyl), Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) were among the other riders to watch in the strong escape.

The bunch hit the first of the day’s terrible triptych of climbs with a 5:30 gap over a Bahrain-Victorious-bossed peloton.

Covi pounces on the Pordoi

Big burly Van der Poel’s day in the break was finally done when the escape lingered around 5 minutes up the road on the high-altitude Pordoi. The Alpecin-Fenix ace was first to be dropped and never made it back.

UAE Emirates played its two-card move when Covi attacked out of the break on the lower slopes of the Pordoi and split the group, leaving teammate Formolo to mark.

Covi hit the 2,200 meter summit with nearly 90 seconds of a gap and railed the long, smooth descent to further grow his advantage

Back in the bunch, Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) rallied after struggling through the opening hours and took control of the tempo in the GC group. Bahrain jerseys swamped the front of the peloton as Ineos Grenadiers and Bora-Hansgrohe sat in the wheels.

Hindley haymaker on the Marmolada

As expected, the Marmolada played kingmaker.

Covi hit the base of the infamous ascent with around two minutes over the slogging breakaway chasers. The GC group sat poised for mayhem, a further four minutes back.

The break looked labored in what seemed to be a doomed chase behind Covi. Stage 15-winner Ciccone was most active, and dragged away Arensman and Novak.

Bahrain Victorious kept pulling all the way through the lower slopes of the Fedaia as Carapaz and Hindley sat in the wheels flanked by three teammates each.

Just as Bahrain was pulling in the break, Novak launched out of the chasers to hunt after stage-leader Covi and started rapidly reeling back the gap.

Covi wasn’t to be broken, however, and held strong through the final kilometers to score his first grand tour victory in style, 32 seconds ahead.

It was the infamously tough, straight final 5km that made the difference in the GC group.

Ineos Grenadiers mobbed on the front and stretched the classification contenders, dropping Bora-Hansgrohe superdomestique Wilco Kelderman.

Nibali was the first major casualty at 3.5km to go, with Bahrain co-captain Bilbao next to go.

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) was last domestique to pop at 3.5km to go and Hindley countered immediately. Carapaz marked the wheel while Landa and Hugh Carthy (EF Education EasyPost) were gapped.

Hindley and Carapaz bridged across to the Aussie’s teammate Kämna as the German fell away from the break.

Kämna pulled hard for 500 meters and Carapaz finally cracked at around 2.5km to go, leaving Hindley to crank away to a 20-second gap on the relentless 16 percent slope.

Carapaz suffered hard in the final kilometer.

The Ecuadorian hemorrhaged time through the cruel final ramps as Hindley danced his way into the maglia rosa. Carapaz crossed the line 1:28 down on Hindley, his pink jersey bid decisively upturned.

Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates4:46:34
2NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious0:32
3CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:37
4PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:36
5ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:50
6HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2:30
7LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma3:04
8CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost3:19
9LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious3:19
10KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe3:39
11CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers3:58
12FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates3:58
13FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa4:07
14HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:25
15OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma4:31
16LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:33
17NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team4:37
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:48
19MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis4:48
20BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5:06
21BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious5:18
22BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe5:30
23POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:42
24VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6:00
25CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost6:55
26DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team6:59
27KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe7:01
28VILLELLA DavideCofidis7:50
29PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team8:38
30PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team9:06
31SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers9:07
32TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers10:05
33ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10:11
34HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:17
35BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma10:44
36SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo11:13
37SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers11:49
38FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team11:55
39KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12:34
40TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM12:56
41COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:06
42SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli13:20
43ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli13:25
44BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:41
45CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers14:05
46CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team14:06
47ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:08
48MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal14:55
49VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team15:09
50COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates16:38
51VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:29
52ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe17:53
53BARTA WillMovistar Team17:53
54PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team17:53
55GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team17:53
56JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:53
57POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious18:29
58VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18:37
59EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma18:58
60MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo18:59
61VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix19:29
62LAZKANO OierMovistar Team19:29
63DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:29
64HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM20:19
65GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè20:19
66KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost20:32
67ROCHAS RémyCofidis20:32
68TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè22:33
69RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè22:33
70ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team23:31
71PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers24:14
72CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo24:14
73VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo24:14
74ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa24:24
75NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers24:28
76DENZ NicoTeam DSM27:58
77BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech27:58
78HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech27:58
79ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team28:45
80SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team28:45
81GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa28:45
82ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa28:45
83DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal28:45
84TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:45
85OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix28:45
86ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe28:48
87SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:50
88VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma28:57
89RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix28:57
90SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:03
91ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates29:18
92TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team29:21
93SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious29:47
94RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa29:47
95HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal29:57
96FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma29:57
97FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa34:22
98COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM36:08
99HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team36:08
100RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli36:40
101BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli36:40
102MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa36:40
103PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux36:45
104ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech37:04
105CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team37:13
106DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech38:12
107PEREZ AnthonyCofidis39:21
108PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis39:21
109BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix40:25
110LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ40:37
111NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team40:37
112DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech40:37
113CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech40:37
114LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix40:38
115HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco40:38
116BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious40:38
117BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe40:38
118DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix40:46
119DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM40:56
120SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ41:00
121SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ41:00
122GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ41:00
123DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ41:00
124DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ41:00
125MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo41:00
126TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli41:00
127AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma41:00
128KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ41:00
129GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe41:00
130PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli41:00
131BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa41:00
132THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo41:00
133SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal41:00
134BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech41:00
135MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè41:00
136CIMOLAI DavideCofidis41:09
137KREDER WesleyCofidis41:09
138CONSONNI SimoneCofidis41:09
139CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco41:15
140VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost41:15
141CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost41:15
142OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates42:14
143RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates42:14
144GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates42:14
145KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal42:34
146SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team42:36
147SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team42:36
148VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team42:36
149CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team42:36
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe 86:07:19
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:25
3LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:51
4NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team7:57
5BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious8:55
6HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:07
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe11:18
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:04
9LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo17:29
10CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost17:56
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team21:38
12BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious23:25
13HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:41
14MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis28:00
15FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa32:03
16SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers40:35
17KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe41:14
18ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM43:39
19KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43:58
20OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:03:07
21BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma1:05:59
22DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team1:10:49
23CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:19:44
24COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:28:39
25CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:31:12
26MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:40:10
27PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:48:22
28LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:59:23
29PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team2:01:59
30VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:02:33
31NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious2:07:40
32ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:09:06
33POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious2:13:00
34HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:14:07
35VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ2:15:19
36FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates2:19:44
37ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates2:25:29
38HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:27:32
39TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:27:45
40SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:32:53
41COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates2:35:05
42NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:35:27
43FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team2:36:24
44TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM2:38:00
45COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates2:47:37
46TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:48:34
47SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2:51:51
48ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:52:48
49MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:52:56
50GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team2:56:55
51ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe2:58:14
52TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:03:05
53GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:07:23
54VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3:08:53
55FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma3:09:31
56TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team3:12:04
57PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team3:14:50
58VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3:15:30
59BARTA WillMovistar Team3:16:34
60ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team3:17:04
61KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost3:17:30
62EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma3:20:04
63CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:20:59
64VILLELLA DavideCofidis3:22:18
65PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:25:27
66SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers3:25:48
67GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa3:33:03
68ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3:34:22
69ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa3:35:00
70ROCHAS RémyCofidis3:44:32
71SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:46:15
72ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3:46:57
73CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3:47:23
74DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:49:39
75SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:52:01
76SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:52:36
77ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa3:57:33
78ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:01:16
79CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost4:04:09
80SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:04:42
81KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:08:19
82BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:10:00
83OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix4:11:41
84FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa4:12:33
85PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers4:12:51
86CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team4:15:54
87SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious4:22:45
88PEREZ AnthonyCofidis4:25:44
89HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team4:29:42
90VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma4:30:45
91RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:31:04
92DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech4:34:05
93JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:39:40
94PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis4:41:43
95MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa4:44:27
96CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost4:45:04
97AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma4:48:12
98LAZKANO OierMovistar Team4:50:56
99BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix4:56:07
100BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:56:48
101CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech4:58:17
102DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:00:10
103MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo5:00:40
104COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM5:01:20
105LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ5:02:11
106GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:11:07
107RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:11:09
108CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:12:37
109DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix5:15:31
110PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:18:43
111DENZ NicoTeam DSM5:22:02
112MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:24:48
113RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix5:26:27
114HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:26:42
115KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ5:27:22
116PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:31:33
117HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal5:32:04
118VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo5:36:52
119LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix5:37:26
120BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe5:38:50
121BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech5:39:59
122DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM5:40:00
123CONSONNI SimoneCofidis5:40:05
124NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team5:43:34
125BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5:45:36
126RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa5:47:06
127SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5:47:12
128GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates5:47:55
129HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech5:49:10
130DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5:52:35
131THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo5:55:02
132SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ5:57:32
133SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal6:05:45
134DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech6:07:16
135GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ6:13:28
136CIMOLAI DavideCofidis6:14:01
137ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech6:16:43
138BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious6:17:48
139KREDER WesleyCofidis6:19:28
140VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost6:23:32
141OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates6:23:40
142RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates6:25:03
143TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli6:26:21
144DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ6:32:54
145CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:43:01
146VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:45:47
147BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech6:49:19
148SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:56:01
149KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal7:11:06
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ254
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates136
3CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team132
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix96
5DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM95
6DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix83
7CONSONNI SimoneCofidis73
8BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious72
9BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma71
10TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli70
11GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè68
12CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers58
13DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53
14AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma52
15CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost51
16HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe48
17THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo43
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo42
19LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma42
20ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa42
21VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team41
22BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team39
23OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix38
24KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe35
25BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious33
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo33
27BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious33
28SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team33
29BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli32
30KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe31
31MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis26
32ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa25
33ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM25
34ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25
35HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
36COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates23
37LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious20
38ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
39FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates19
40SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli18
41LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
42CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost18
43VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18
44PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
45NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team18
46POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious17
47ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates17
48VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
49GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team16
50TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè16
51VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost16
52CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
53TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
54VILLELLA DavideCofidis14
55BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix14
56MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
57MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa13
58RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix12
59NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team12
60NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious12
61MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal12
62POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11
63VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ11
64EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma11
65PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team11
66ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
67RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
68CIMOLAI DavideCofidis10
69DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team9
70SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
71RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9
72TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM8
73KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8
74HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
75RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
76TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
77ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7
78ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech7
79BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe6
80HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM6
81SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
82FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team6
83ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
84DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
85VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
86OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma5
87COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
88NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
89SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team5
90FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
91ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
92HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
93SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal4
94TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team3
95CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3
96PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
97PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2
98SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2
99CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo2
100SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
101FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1
102GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1
103RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates1
104DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 86:24:48
2BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious5:56
3SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers23:06
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM26:10
5COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:11:10
6LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:41:54
7PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:44:30
8VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:45:04
9VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:57:50
10TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:10:16
11SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:15:24
12NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:17:58
13COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates2:30:08
14SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2:34:22
15ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:35:19
16MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:35:27
17GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team2:39:26
18FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma2:52:02
19TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:54:35
20EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma3:02:35
21PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:07:58
22SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:28:46
23ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3:29:28
24SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:35:07
25CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3:46:40
26OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix3:54:12
27FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa3:55:04
28HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team4:12:13
29LAZKANO OierMovistar Team4:33:27
30BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix4:38:38
31GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:53:38
32RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:53:40
33PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:01:14
34PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:14:04
35DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM5:22:31
36BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5:28:07
37RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa5:29:37
38DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ6:15:25
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma294
2CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo163
3COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates102
4ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa94
5FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates87
6HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe78
7KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe78
8BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious71
9CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers65
10HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux57
11ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM55
12LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma51
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe42
14MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo40
15CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost34
16NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious32
17POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious31
18PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team29
19GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team26
20SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26
21VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix23
22LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo22
23TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè22
24MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa20
25LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious20
26SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19
27BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19
28ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
29EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma18
30BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe17
31VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17
32DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team17
33NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team13
34VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ13
35PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team13
36VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12
37TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
38BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
39DENZ NicoTeam DSM12
40OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma10
41HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
42POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
43BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious9
44MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
45VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9
46COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates8
47OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix8
48DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
49DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix6
50TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6
51KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost6
52HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6
53ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
54MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis5
55ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
56VILLELLA DavideCofidis5
57AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma5
58BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix5
59DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
60TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team4
61PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team4
62CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost4
63KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
64THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4
65COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
66GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
67CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost3
68PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2
69NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2
70TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2
71HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1
72ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
73CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
74VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1
75DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 58:34:45
2BORA - hansgrohe5:18
3Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:23:27
4INEOS Grenadiers1:23:29
5Astana Qazaqstan Team2:18:33
6Trek - Segafredo2:21:47
7Jumbo-Visma2:42:07
8UAE Team Emirates3:18:00
9Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:32:57
10Movistar Team3:37:38
11Team DSM4:31:05
12AG2R Citroën Team5:15:22
13EF Education-EasyPost5:41:47
14Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:46:23
15Cofidis5:50:14
16EOLO-Kometa6:12:56
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:16:10
18Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli9:03:15
19Alpecin-Fenix 10:37:10
20Groupama - FDJ 11:16:46
21Lotto Soudal 11:21:02
22Israel - Premier Tech 13:52:24

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo