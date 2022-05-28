Giro d’Italia stage 20: Covi wins with long break as Carapaz cracks and Hindley surges to pink
Covi scores with 50km solo move, overnight leader Carapaz loses wheel to Hindley in final three kilometers in dramatic GC overturn.
Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) won the Dolomite “queen stage” of the Giro d’Italia with a 50km solo breakaway Saturday, narrowly holding off a hot pursuit from Domen Novak (Bahrain-Victorious).
Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) crossed the line third.
Behind the break, the GC action finally cracked open on the super steep Marmolada summit finish.
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) surged clear from pink jersey Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in the final three kilometers of the extreme slope to seize control of the race ahead of the Verona TT.
Carapaz finished nearly 90 seconds down on his Aussie foe, leaving him a huge 1:25 to claw back to the new pink jersey Sunday.
🇮🇹 #Giro@JaiHindley HAS RIDDEN INTO PINK WITH A 1:25 GAP IN GC! 💗👏🏼👊🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/5MmMtATzDu
— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) May 28, 2022
Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) also looked in trouble on the Marmolada summit but rallied to round Carapaz and finish 39-seconds ahead of the Ecuadorian. Landa remains third overall but is just 26 seconds down on Carapaz.
Vincenzo Nibali’s dream of a podium finish was undone on the Fedaia finale. Astana-Qazaqstan’s “Shark” sank on the relentless final ramps and is now nearly eight minutes down on Hindley.
Hindley pulled on pink courtesy of a pre-planned move. The 26-year-old received a vital pull from breakaway survivor Lennard Kämna in the final that proved crucial to unhitching Carapaz.
“I knew this was going to be the crucial stage of the race and this finish was brutal, if you had the legs you could make the difference,” Hindley said.
“We stayed patient and saved our matches for today. It was perfect, Lenny was in the breakaway and he couldn’t have timed it better to drop back and give me a boost up the road.
“When I heard Carapaz was dropping the wheel I just went all out …. it was an epic stage.”
Covi makes the early break
Racing was frantic from the start in a fearsome fight for the break.
The peloton was stretched to the limit from as soon as the flag dropped. A number of attacks split and came back together before 15 riders went away.
GC teams Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain Victorious both got riders into Novak, Covi and Kämna’s decisive breakaway group.
Ciccone, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step-AlphaVinyl), Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) were among the other riders to watch in the strong escape.
The bunch hit the first of the day’s terrible triptych of climbs with a 5:30 gap over a Bahrain-Victorious-bossed peloton.
Covi pounces on the Pordoi
Big burly Van der Poel’s day in the break was finally done when the escape lingered around 5 minutes up the road on the high-altitude Pordoi. The Alpecin-Fenix ace was first to be dropped and never made it back.
UAE Emirates played its two-card move when Covi attacked out of the break on the lower slopes of the Pordoi and split the group, leaving teammate Formolo to mark.
Covi hit the 2,200 meter summit with nearly 90 seconds of a gap and railed the long, smooth descent to further grow his advantage
Back in the bunch, Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) rallied after struggling through the opening hours and took control of the tempo in the GC group. Bahrain jerseys swamped the front of the peloton as Ineos Grenadiers and Bora-Hansgrohe sat in the wheels.
Hindley haymaker on the Marmolada
As expected, the Marmolada played kingmaker.
Covi hit the base of the infamous ascent with around two minutes over the slogging breakaway chasers. The GC group sat poised for mayhem, a further four minutes back.
The break looked labored in what seemed to be a doomed chase behind Covi. Stage 15-winner Ciccone was most active, and dragged away Arensman and Novak.
Bahrain Victorious kept pulling all the way through the lower slopes of the Fedaia as Carapaz and Hindley sat in the wheels flanked by three teammates each.
Just as Bahrain was pulling in the break, Novak launched out of the chasers to hunt after stage-leader Covi and started rapidly reeling back the gap.
Covi wasn’t to be broken, however, and held strong through the final kilometers to score his first grand tour victory in style, 32 seconds ahead.
📊 After a 3rd place on the Zoncolan and a 2nd place in Montalcino last year, on his third stage podium @AlessandroCovi takes his first victory in the Giro.#Giro pic.twitter.com/AvTlwT69kS
— Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 28, 2022
It was the infamously tough, straight final 5km that made the difference in the GC group.
Ineos Grenadiers mobbed on the front and stretched the classification contenders, dropping Bora-Hansgrohe superdomestique Wilco Kelderman.
Nibali was the first major casualty at 3.5km to go, with Bahrain co-captain Bilbao next to go.
Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) was last domestique to pop at 3.5km to go and Hindley countered immediately. Carapaz marked the wheel while Landa and Hugh Carthy (EF Education EasyPost) were gapped.
Hindley and Carapaz bridged across to the Aussie’s teammate Kämna as the German fell away from the break.
Kämna pulled hard for 500 meters and Carapaz finally cracked at around 2.5km to go, leaving Hindley to crank away to a 20-second gap on the relentless 16 percent slope.
Carapaz suffered hard in the final kilometer.
The Ecuadorian hemorrhaged time through the cruel final ramps as Hindley danced his way into the maglia rosa. Carapaz crossed the line 1:28 down on Hindley, his pink jersey bid decisively upturned.
Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:46:34
|2
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|3
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:37
|4
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|5
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:50
|6
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:30
|7
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:04
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:19
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:19
|10
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:39
|11
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:58
|12
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:58
|13
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:07
|14
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:25
|15
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:31
|16
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:33
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:37
|18
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:48
|19
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|4:48
|20
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:06
|21
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:18
|22
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:30
|23
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:42
|24
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6:00
|25
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:55
|26
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:59
|27
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:01
|28
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|7:50
|29
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:38
|30
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:06
|31
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:07
|32
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:05
|33
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10:11
|34
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:17
|35
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:44
|36
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:13
|37
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:49
|38
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:55
|39
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:34
|40
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|12:56
|41
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:06
|42
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|13:20
|43
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|13:25
|44
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:41
|45
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:05
|46
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:06
|47
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:08
|48
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|14:55
|49
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:09
|50
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:38
|51
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:29
|52
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:53
|53
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|17:53
|54
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:53
|55
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:53
|56
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:53
|57
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:29
|58
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18:37
|59
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|18:58
|60
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:59
|61
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:29
|62
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|19:29
|63
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:29
|64
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|20:19
|65
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|20:19
|66
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20:32
|67
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|20:32
|68
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|22:33
|69
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|22:33
|70
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|23:31
|71
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:14
|72
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:14
|73
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:14
|74
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|24:24
|75
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:28
|76
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|27:58
|77
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27:58
|78
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27:58
|79
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|28:45
|80
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|28:45
|81
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|28:45
|82
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|28:45
|83
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|28:45
|84
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:45
|85
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:45
|86
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:48
|87
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|28:50
|88
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|28:57
|89
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:57
|90
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:03
|91
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|29:18
|92
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|29:21
|93
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:47
|94
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:47
|95
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|29:57
|96
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|29:57
|97
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|34:22
|98
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|36:08
|99
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:08
|100
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|36:40
|101
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|36:40
|102
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|36:40
|103
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|36:45
|104
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|37:04
|105
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37:13
|106
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|38:12
|107
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|39:21
|108
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|39:21
|109
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|40:25
|110
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:37
|111
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40:37
|112
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|40:37
|113
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|40:37
|114
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|40:38
|115
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|40:38
|116
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|40:38
|117
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40:38
|118
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|40:46
|119
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|40:56
|120
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:00
|121
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:00
|122
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:00
|123
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:00
|124
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:00
|125
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:00
|126
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|41:00
|127
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|41:00
|128
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:00
|129
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:00
|130
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|41:00
|131
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|41:00
|132
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:00
|133
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|41:00
|134
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|41:00
|135
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|41:00
|136
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|41:09
|137
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|41:09
|138
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|41:09
|139
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|41:15
|140
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|41:15
|141
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|41:15
|142
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|42:14
|143
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|42:14
|144
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|42:14
|145
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|42:34
|146
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|42:36
|147
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|42:36
|148
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|42:36
|149
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|42:36
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|86:07:19
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:25
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:51
|4
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:57
|5
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:55
|6
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:07
|7
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:18
|8
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:04
|9
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:29
|10
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:56
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|21:38
|12
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:25
|13
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:41
|14
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|28:00
|15
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|32:03
|16
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:35
|17
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:14
|18
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|43:39
|19
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:58
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:07
|21
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:05:59
|22
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:10:49
|23
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:19:44
|24
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:28:39
|25
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:31:12
|26
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:40:10
|27
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:48:22
|28
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:59:23
|29
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:01:59
|30
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:02:33
|31
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:07:40
|32
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:09:06
|33
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:13:00
|34
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:14:07
|35
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:15:19
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:19:44
|37
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:25:29
|38
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2:27:32
|39
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:27:45
|40
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:32:53
|41
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:35:05
|42
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:35:27
|43
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:36:24
|44
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|2:38:00
|45
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:47:37
|46
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:48:34
|47
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|2:51:51
|48
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:52:48
|49
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:52:56
|50
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:56:55
|51
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:58:14
|52
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:03:05
|53
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:07:23
|54
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:08:53
|55
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:09:31
|56
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:12:04
|57
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:14:50
|58
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:15:30
|59
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|3:16:34
|60
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|3:17:04
|61
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:17:30
|62
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:20:04
|63
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:20:59
|64
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|3:22:18
|65
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:25:27
|66
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:25:48
|67
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:33:03
|68
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3:34:22
|69
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:35:00
|70
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|3:44:32
|71
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:46:15
|72
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:46:57
|73
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:47:23
|74
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:49:39
|75
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:52:01
|76
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:52:36
|77
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:57:33
|78
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:01:16
|79
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:04:09
|80
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:04:42
|81
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:08:19
|82
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:10:00
|83
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:11:41
|84
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:12:33
|85
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:12:51
|86
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:15:54
|87
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:22:45
|88
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|4:25:44
|89
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:29:42
|90
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:30:45
|91
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:31:04
|92
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:34:05
|93
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:39:40
|94
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|4:41:43
|95
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:44:27
|96
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:45:04
|97
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:48:12
|98
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|4:50:56
|99
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:56:07
|100
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:56:48
|101
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:58:17
|102
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:00:10
|103
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:00:40
|104
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|5:01:20
|105
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:02:11
|106
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:11:07
|107
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:11:09
|108
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:12:37
|109
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:15:31
|110
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:18:43
|111
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|5:22:02
|112
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:24:48
|113
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:26:27
|114
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:26:42
|115
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:27:22
|116
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:31:33
|117
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|5:32:04
|118
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:36:52
|119
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:37:26
|120
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:38:50
|121
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:39:59
|122
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|5:40:00
|123
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|5:40:05
|124
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:43:34
|125
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:45:36
|126
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:47:06
|127
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:47:12
|128
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:47:55
|129
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:49:10
|130
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:52:35
|131
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:55:02
|132
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:57:32
|133
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|6:05:45
|134
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:07:16
|135
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:13:28
|136
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|6:14:01
|137
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:16:43
|138
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:17:48
|139
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|6:19:28
|140
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:23:32
|141
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:23:40
|142
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:25:03
|143
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|6:26:21
|144
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:32:54
|145
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:43:01
|146
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:45:47
|147
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:49:19
|148
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:56:01
|149
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|7:11:06
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|254
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|136
|3
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|132
|4
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|96
|5
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|95
|6
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|7
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|73
|8
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|72
|9
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|71
|10
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|70
|11
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|68
|12
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|58
|13
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|53
|14
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|52
|15
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|51
|16
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48
|17
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|43
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|42
|19
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|42
|20
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|42
|21
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|41
|22
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|39
|23
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38
|24
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|25
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|26
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|33
|27
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|28
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|33
|29
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|32
|30
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|31
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|26
|32
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|25
|33
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|25
|34
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|25
|35
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|36
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|23
|37
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|38
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|39
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|40
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|18
|41
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|42
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18
|43
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|18
|44
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|45
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|46
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17
|47
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|48
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|49
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|50
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|16
|51
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16
|52
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|53
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|54
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|14
|55
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|56
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|57
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|58
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|59
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12
|60
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|61
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|62
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11
|63
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|64
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|11
|65
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|66
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|11
|67
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|11
|68
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|10
|69
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9
|70
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9
|71
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|72
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|8
|73
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|74
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|75
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|76
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|77
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7
|78
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7
|79
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|80
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|6
|81
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|82
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|83
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6
|84
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|85
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|86
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|87
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|88
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|89
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|5
|90
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|91
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5
|92
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4
|93
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|94
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|95
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|96
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|97
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|98
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|99
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|100
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|101
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|102
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|103
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|104
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|86:24:48
|2
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:56
|3
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:06
|4
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|26:10
|5
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:11:10
|6
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:41:54
|7
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:44:30
|8
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:45:04
|9
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:57:50
|10
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:10:16
|11
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:15:24
|12
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:17:58
|13
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:30:08
|14
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|2:34:22
|15
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:35:19
|16
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35:27
|17
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:39:26
|18
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:52:02
|19
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:54:35
|20
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:02:35
|21
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:07:58
|22
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:28:46
|23
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:29:28
|24
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:35:07
|25
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:46:40
|26
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:54:12
|27
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:55:04
|28
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:12:13
|29
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|4:33:27
|30
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:38:38
|31
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:53:38
|32
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:53:40
|33
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:01:14
|34
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:14:04
|35
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|5:22:31
|36
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:28:07
|37
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:29:37
|38
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:15:25
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|294
|2
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|163
|3
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|102
|4
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|94
|5
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|87
|6
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|78
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|78
|8
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|71
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|65
|10
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|57
|11
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|55
|12
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|51
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42
|14
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|15
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|34
|16
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32
|17
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31
|18
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|29
|19
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26
|20
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26
|21
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|22
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|23
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|22
|24
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|25
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|26
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19
|27
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19
|28
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|29
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|30
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|31
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17
|32
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17
|33
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13
|34
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|35
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|36
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12
|37
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|38
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|39
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|12
|40
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|41
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|42
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|43
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|44
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|45
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|46
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|47
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|48
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|49
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|50
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6
|51
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|52
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|53
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|54
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|5
|55
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|56
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|5
|57
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|58
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|59
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|60
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|61
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|62
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|63
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|64
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|65
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|66
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|67
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|68
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|2
|69
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|70
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2
|71
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1
|72
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|73
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|74
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|75
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|58:34:45
|2
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:18
|3
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:23:27
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:23:29
|5
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:18:33
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21:47
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:42:07
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:18:00
|9
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:32:57
|10
|Movistar Team
|3:37:38
|11
|Team DSM
|4:31:05
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:15:22
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:41:47
|14
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:46:23
|15
|Cofidis
|5:50:14
|16
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:12:56
|17
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:16:10
|18
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|9:03:15
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:37:10
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:16:46
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|11:21:02
|22
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:52:24
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.