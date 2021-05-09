2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 2: Tim Merlier unseats the favorites with storming sprint finish

Merlier takes career-first grand tour victory in Novara, Filippo Ganna retains pink jersey after finishing safely in the bunch.

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) opened his grand tour account on just the second day of asking, scoring a dominant sprint win at the Giro d’Italia.

Merlier punched away from Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) with a long, muscling acceleration, leaving the European champ to settle for second-place. Elia Viviani (Cofidis) came third.

Merlier’s win was also the first grand tour victory for his second-division Alpecin-Fenix team, which is racing over three weeks for the first time at this month’s Giro.

Pink jersey Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) led the bunch into the final kilometer before finishing safely in the bunch to retain his GC lead. There were no changes among the key payers in the battle for the overall.

Cofidis and Qhubeka-Assos took control through a series of sweeping bends in the final kilometer, with Merlier loitering around fifth wheel. The Belgian kicked hard at around 250 meters to go, and Nizzolo followed. The Italian attempted to round the Alpecin-Fenix fastman but didn’t have the power to match his 28-year-old rival, who blasted to the win in his debut grand tour road stage.

Merlier has impressed through the season, winning a trio of smaller Belgian races, including Le Samyn. His win in Novara on Sunday came after Alpecin-Fenix had committed to controlling the stage as they looked to take it to the WorldTour teams.

“I’m really happy, I’m really proud of it,” he said. “I was only thinking we need to be faster, faster, faster, Alex [Krieger] gave me a great aeadout. I went from far – 250m – it seemed a bit far, but it was a great victory.”

Viviani squeezed onto the podium with a late lunge to beat returning sprinter Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), who came fourth.

“The feeling after a really long time is OK, fourth-place after nine months, you need to be happy,” Groenewegen said. “I’m a winner and I always want more … The legs are perfect, I am looking forward to the next sprints.”

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished fifth, while Caleb Ewan maybe didn’t get the start he wanted for his grand tour triple, finishing 10th. Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Emirates) was unable to contest the sprint after a bizarre moment in the final saw him bumped into the barriers by his own leadout man – although thankfully he remained upright as the fencing kept him upright.

By-the-numbers sprint stage

The peloton took the majority of the stage at snail’s pace as they kept their powder dry for the long three weeks to come.

Filippo Tagliani (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizané) and Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) formed the all-Italian ProTeam breakaway in the opening hour as the bunch sat up behind them.

Albanese was first to pop from the escape trio, with Marengo and Tagliani caught just ahead of the intermediate sprint at 25km to go.

Ganna won the kick for the bonus points to extend his GC lead, with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) scoring a valuable few seconds with his second-place at the line.

It took until the final 15-kilometers for the race to really pick up pace as the sprint teams began massing toward the front, with GC squads staying in the wheels to keep their leaders safe.

Peloton pays respects to Wouter Weylandt

The stage started after a minute’s silence to commemorate the Belgian sprinter Wouter Weylandt, who passed away after a heavy crash on stage 3 of the 2011 Giro.

Race organizers have since retired the use of bib number 108 after Weylandt was racing under that number when he fell on the descent from the Passo del Bocco.

What’s to come

Stage 3 could see any number of scenarios in the final.

Racing resumes Monday with a 190km stage into Canale that could see attacking racing in the final due to a series of short climbs in the final 80km. If the GC doesn’t get a shakeup Monday, it most likely will on stage 4 Tuesday where the finish line falls just a few kilometers after a category 2 ascent.

Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix4:21:09
2NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
3VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
4GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
6MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:00
7FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
8NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team0:00
9CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
10EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
11MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:00
12KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:00
13BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa0:00
14DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:00
15MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
16BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
17HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
18DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
19SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
20GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
21CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
22PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
23RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
24GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
25DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:00
26GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
27CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
28VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
29WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
30COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:00
31KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix0:00
32ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
33SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
34NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:00
35BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
36MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:00
37HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:00
38GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo0:00
39BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
40BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
41WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
42GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
43ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
44DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix0:00
45SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
46CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
47VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:00
48FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
49HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
50ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
51BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:00
52BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
53FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:00
54KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo0:00
55MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:00
56MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
57MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
58RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa0:00
59GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:00
60VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
61OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:00
62OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
63CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:00
64MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
65VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
66DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
67VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:00
68BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:00
69DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates0:00
70SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:00
71GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:00
72LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
73FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
74KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:00
75MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
76BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
77HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:00
78BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
79CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
80SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:00
81GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:00
82WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
83SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
84YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:00
85KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
86MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange0:00
87SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:00
88SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
89BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
90IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:00
91VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
92CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:00
93VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:00
94CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:00
95ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:00
96VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo0:00
97VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo0:00
98KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
99CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
100FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
101AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
102MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
103BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
104EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
105RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:00
106NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
107DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:00
108TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:00
109DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
110BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
111CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
112PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:00
113BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
114PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:00
115ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
116PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
117VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:00
118VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
119BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
120KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:00
121ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
122GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ0:00
123OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:00
124CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
125ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:00
126BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team0:00
127MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:00
128RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
129HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
130FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
131PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
132CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
133POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
134ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
135VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
136TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
137VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ0:00
138PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
139MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
140CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates0:00
141TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
142GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
143SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
144MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal0:00
145TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
146JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange0:00
147KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
148BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:00
149TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:00
150NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange0:00
151GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team0:00
152CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:00
153FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
154MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
155RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa0:00
156EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
157LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
158NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
159VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
160SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:00
161JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
162VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
163PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:00
164HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:00
165STORER MichaelTeam DSM0:00
166LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:00
167DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa0:00
168RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix0:00
169CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
170ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
171MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
172JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix0:00
173CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa0:00
174DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:00
175ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
176LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
177DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo0:00
178VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious0:35
179BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:35
180REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:35
181BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:35
182TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:45
183SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step2:33
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4:29:53
2AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
3FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
4EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:20
5ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:20
6CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:21
7VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:21
8WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:22
9BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:25
10MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:26
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:27
12BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:29
13CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:30
14DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation0:30
15BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:31
16ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:32
17OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:32
18KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:33
19DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:33
20FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:34
21POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:34
22CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates0:34
23CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:35
24TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:35
25CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:35
26DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:35
27HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:36
28BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:36
29FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:36
30SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:36
31HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:37
32SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:37
33MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:39
34JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:39
35CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:41
36BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:41
37YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:41
38MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:41
39MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:41
40BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:42
41SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:42
42VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo0:42
43VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo0:42
44GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:42
45IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:43
46ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:43
47MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:43
48CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:43
49GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:44
50NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:44
51SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:44
52BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:44
53TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:44
54MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:44
55MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:44
56SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:45
57ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:45
58RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix0:45
59MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange0:45
60NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:45
61KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:46
62SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:46
63GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:46
64LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:46
65RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:47
66BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:47
67MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:47
68VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:48
69JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange0:48
70DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:48
71KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo0:48
72CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:49
73HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:49
74VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:50
75GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:50
76BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:50
77MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:51
78LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:52
79VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ0:52
80FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:52
81NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:53
82GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:53
83WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:53
84HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:53
85PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:53
86COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:53
87MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma0:53
88WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:53
89VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:53
90ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:54
91BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:55
92FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:55
93DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:55
94VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:56
95VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:56
96ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:56
97CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:56
98SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:56
99TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:57
100ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:57
101HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:58
102BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:58
103OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:59
104CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:59
105KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:59
106MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:00
107DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:00
108STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:01
109JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix1:01
110CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01
111BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:02
112PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:02
113MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:02
114SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange1:02
115VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:04
116RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:04
117CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:04
118ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04
119PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:05
120GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1:05
121KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05
122MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:05
123EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06
124DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:06
125SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07
126PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:07
127LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07
128DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:08
129KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:09
130HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:09
131GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo1:09
132CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:09
133VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:11
134DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:12
135DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:12
136BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team1:12
137ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:13
138CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:13
139PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:13
140CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:13
141EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:14
142OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:14
143MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:15
144KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:15
145DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:16
146GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:16
147NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:17
148GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:17
149PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:18
150GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:18
151SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:18
152MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:19
153LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:19
154RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:20
155BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:21
156TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:22
157REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:23
158VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:24
159PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:24
160KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
161BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:26
162MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:26
163RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:27
164NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:27
165FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:28
166ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:29
167RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:29
168VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:30
169CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:31
170GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:33
171BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:33
172VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:34
173BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa1:35
174BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:35
175FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:35
176VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:36
177TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:37
178NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:37
179SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:40
180TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:41
181BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:48
182VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious1:51
183SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3:28
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix50
2NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS35
3VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits30
4GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma18
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe17
6GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
7TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
8AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
9MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo12
10FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10
11FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
12NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team8
13MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
14ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7
15CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation7
16CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
17EWAN CalebLotto Soudal6
18GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates6
19VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
20MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates5
21EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
22PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
23KANTER MaxTeam DSM4
24WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
25BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa3
26BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2
27MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
28DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2
29RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
30MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4:29:53
2AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
3FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
4EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:20
5ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:20
6VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:27
7DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:35
8HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:36
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa3
2TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
3MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 13:30:29
2INEOS Grenadiers0:09
3Deceuninck - Quick Step0:13
4Israel Start-Up Nation0:38
5Team Qhubeka ASSOS0:41
6Astana - Premier Tech0:47
7UAE-Team Emirates0:52
8Bahrain - Victorious1:01
9EF Education - Nippo1:02
10Movistar Team1:06
11BORA - hansgrohe1:07
12Team BikeExchange1:13
13Groupama - FDJ1:23
14Lotto Soudal1:24
15Team DSM1:26
16Alpecin-Fenix1:34
17Trek - Segafredo1:37
18AG2R Citroën Team1:38
19Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:07
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:09
21EOLO-Kometa2:27
22Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:37
23Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:58

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

