Giro d’Italia stage 2: Tim Merlier unseats the favorites with storming sprint finish

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) opened his grand tour account on just the second day of asking, scoring a dominant sprint win at the Giro d’Italia.

Merlier punched away from Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) with a long, muscling acceleration, leaving the European champ to settle for second-place. Elia Viviani (Cofidis) came third.

Merlier’s win was also the first grand tour victory for his second-division Alpecin-Fenix team, which is racing over three weeks for the first time at this month’s Giro.

Pink jersey Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) led the bunch into the final kilometer before finishing safely in the bunch to retain his GC lead. There were no changes among the key payers in the battle for the overall.

Cofidis and Qhubeka-Assos took control through a series of sweeping bends in the final kilometer, with Merlier loitering around fifth wheel. The Belgian kicked hard at around 250 meters to go, and Nizzolo followed. The Italian attempted to round the Alpecin-Fenix fastman but didn’t have the power to match his 28-year-old rival, who blasted to the win in his debut grand tour road stage.

Merlier has impressed through the season, winning a trio of smaller Belgian races, including Le Samyn. His win in Novara on Sunday came after Alpecin-Fenix had committed to controlling the stage as they looked to take it to the WorldTour teams.

“I’m really happy, I’m really proud of it,” he said. “I was only thinking we need to be faster, faster, faster, Alex [Krieger] gave me a great aeadout. I went from far – 250m – it seemed a bit far, but it was a great victory.”

🇮🇹 #Giro First ever Grand Tour ✅

First ever Grand Tour win ✅ Awesome, flying @MerlierTim 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NEHzCKkEH7 — Alpecin-Fenix Cycling Team (@AlpecinFenix) May 9, 2021

Viviani squeezed onto the podium with a late lunge to beat returning sprinter Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), who came fourth.

“The feeling after a really long time is OK, fourth-place after nine months, you need to be happy,” Groenewegen said. “I’m a winner and I always want more … The legs are perfect, I am looking forward to the next sprints.”

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished fifth, while Caleb Ewan maybe didn’t get the start he wanted for his grand tour triple, finishing 10th. Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Emirates) was unable to contest the sprint after a bizarre moment in the final saw him bumped into the barriers by his own leadout man – although thankfully he remained upright as the fencing kept him upright.

By-the-numbers sprint stage

The peloton took the majority of the stage at snail’s pace as they kept their powder dry for the long three weeks to come.

Filippo Tagliani (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizané) and Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) formed the all-Italian ProTeam breakaway in the opening hour as the bunch sat up behind them.

Albanese was first to pop from the escape trio, with Marengo and Tagliani caught just ahead of the intermediate sprint at 25km to go.

Ganna won the kick for the bonus points to extend his GC lead, with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) scoring a valuable few seconds with his second-place at the line.

It took until the final 15-kilometers for the race to really pick up pace as the sprint teams began massing toward the front, with GC squads staying in the wheels to keep their leaders safe.

Peloton pays respects to Wouter Weylandt

The stage started after a minute’s silence to commemorate the Belgian sprinter Wouter Weylandt, who passed away after a heavy crash on stage 3 of the 2011 Giro.

The Giro does not forget Wouter Weylandt. After having permanently retired the bib number 108, the whole Carovana Rosa wanted to remember the rider, in the 10th anniversary of Wouter Weylandt's tragic death at the Giro d'Italia in 2011.#Giro #WW108 pic.twitter.com/Cn0uLRQvuw — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 9, 2021

Race organizers have since retired the use of bib number 108 after Weylandt was racing under that number when he fell on the descent from the Passo del Bocco.

What’s to come

Stage 3 could see any number of scenarios in the final.

Racing resumes Monday with a 190km stage into Canale that could see attacking racing in the final due to a series of short climbs in the final 80km. If the GC doesn’t get a shakeup Monday, it most likely will on stage 4 Tuesday where the finish line falls just a few kilometers after a category 2 ascent.