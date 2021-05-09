Giro d’Italia stage 2: Tim Merlier unseats the favorites with storming sprint finish
Merlier takes career-first grand tour victory in Novara, Filippo Ganna retains pink jersey after finishing safely in the bunch.
Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) opened his grand tour account on just the second day of asking, scoring a dominant sprint win at the Giro d’Italia.
Merlier punched away from Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) with a long, muscling acceleration, leaving the European champ to settle for second-place. Elia Viviani (Cofidis) came third.
Merlier’s win was also the first grand tour victory for his second-division Alpecin-Fenix team, which is racing over three weeks for the first time at this month’s Giro.
Pink jersey Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) led the bunch into the final kilometer before finishing safely in the bunch to retain his GC lead. There were no changes among the key payers in the battle for the overall.
Cofidis and Qhubeka-Assos took control through a series of sweeping bends in the final kilometer, with Merlier loitering around fifth wheel. The Belgian kicked hard at around 250 meters to go, and Nizzolo followed. The Italian attempted to round the Alpecin-Fenix fastman but didn’t have the power to match his 28-year-old rival, who blasted to the win in his debut grand tour road stage.
Merlier has impressed through the season, winning a trio of smaller Belgian races, including Le Samyn. His win in Novara on Sunday came after Alpecin-Fenix had committed to controlling the stage as they looked to take it to the WorldTour teams.
“I’m really happy, I’m really proud of it,” he said. “I was only thinking we need to be faster, faster, faster, Alex [Krieger] gave me a great aeadout. I went from far – 250m – it seemed a bit far, but it was a great victory.”
🇮🇹 #Giro
First ever Grand Tour ✅
First ever Grand Tour win ✅
Awesome, flying @MerlierTim 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NEHzCKkEH7
— Alpecin-Fenix Cycling Team (@AlpecinFenix) May 9, 2021
Viviani squeezed onto the podium with a late lunge to beat returning sprinter Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), who came fourth.
“The feeling after a really long time is OK, fourth-place after nine months, you need to be happy,” Groenewegen said. “I’m a winner and I always want more … The legs are perfect, I am looking forward to the next sprints.”
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished fifth, while Caleb Ewan maybe didn’t get the start he wanted for his grand tour triple, finishing 10th. Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Emirates) was unable to contest the sprint after a bizarre moment in the final saw him bumped into the barriers by his own leadout man – although thankfully he remained upright as the fencing kept him upright.
— Cycling out of context (@OutOfCycling) May 9, 2021
By-the-numbers sprint stage
The peloton took the majority of the stage at snail’s pace as they kept their powder dry for the long three weeks to come.
Filippo Tagliani (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizané) and Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) formed the all-Italian ProTeam breakaway in the opening hour as the bunch sat up behind them.
Albanese was first to pop from the escape trio, with Marengo and Tagliani caught just ahead of the intermediate sprint at 25km to go.
Ganna won the kick for the bonus points to extend his GC lead, with Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) scoring a valuable few seconds with his second-place at the line.
It took until the final 15-kilometers for the race to really pick up pace as the sprint teams began massing toward the front, with GC squads staying in the wheels to keep their leaders safe.
Peloton pays respects to Wouter Weylandt
The stage started after a minute’s silence to commemorate the Belgian sprinter Wouter Weylandt, who passed away after a heavy crash on stage 3 of the 2011 Giro.
The Giro does not forget Wouter Weylandt. After having permanently retired the bib number 108, the whole Carovana Rosa wanted to remember the rider, in the 10th anniversary of Wouter Weylandt's tragic death at the Giro d'Italia in 2011.#Giro #WW108 pic.twitter.com/Cn0uLRQvuw
— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 9, 2021
Race organizers have since retired the use of bib number 108 after Weylandt was racing under that number when he fell on the descent from the Passo del Bocco.
What’s to come
Racing resumes Monday with a 190km stage into Canale that could see attacking racing in the final due to a series of short climbs in the final 80km. If the GC doesn’t get a shakeup Monday, it most likely will on stage 4 Tuesday where the finish line falls just a few kilometers after a category 2 ascent.
Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:21:09
|2
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|3
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|4
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|6
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|7
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|8
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|9
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|10
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|11
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|12
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:00
|13
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|14
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|15
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|16
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|17
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|18
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|19
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|20
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|21
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|22
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|23
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|24
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|25
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:00
|26
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|27
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|28
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|29
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|30
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|31
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|32
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|33
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|34
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|35
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|36
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|37
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:00
|38
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|39
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|40
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|41
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|42
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|43
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|44
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|45
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|46
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|47
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|48
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|49
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|50
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|51
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|52
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|53
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|54
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|55
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|56
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|57
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|58
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|59
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|60
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|61
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|62
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|63
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|64
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|65
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|66
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|67
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|68
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|69
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|70
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|71
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|72
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|73
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|74
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|75
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|76
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|77
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|78
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|79
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|80
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|81
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|82
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|83
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|84
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|85
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|86
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|87
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|88
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|89
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|90
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|91
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|92
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|93
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|94
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|95
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|96
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|97
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|98
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|99
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|100
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|101
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|102
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|103
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|104
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|105
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|106
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|107
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|108
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|109
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|110
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|111
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|112
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|113
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|114
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|115
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|116
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|117
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|118
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|119
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|120
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|121
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|122
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|123
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|124
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|125
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|126
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|127
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|128
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|129
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|130
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|131
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|132
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|133
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|134
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|135
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|136
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|137
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|138
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|139
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|140
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|141
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|142
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|143
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|144
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|145
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|146
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|147
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|148
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|149
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|150
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|151
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|152
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|153
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|154
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|155
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|156
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|157
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|158
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|159
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|160
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|161
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|162
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|163
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|164
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|165
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|0:00
|166
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|167
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|168
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|169
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|170
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|171
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|172
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|173
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|174
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|175
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|176
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|177
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|178
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|179
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:35
|180
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:35
|181
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:35
|182
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:45
|183
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:33
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:29:53
|2
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|3
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|4
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:20
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:20
|6
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:21
|7
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21
|8
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:22
|9
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:25
|10
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:27
|12
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:29
|13
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:30
|14
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:30
|15
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|16
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:32
|17
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|18
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:33
|19
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:33
|20
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:34
|21
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:34
|22
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:34
|23
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:35
|24
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|25
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|26
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35
|27
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:36
|28
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:36
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:36
|30
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:36
|31
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:37
|32
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:37
|33
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|34
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|35
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:41
|36
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:41
|37
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:41
|38
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:41
|39
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:41
|40
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|41
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:42
|42
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:42
|43
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:42
|44
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:42
|45
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:43
|46
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:43
|47
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:43
|48
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:43
|49
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|50
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:44
|51
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:44
|52
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|53
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:44
|54
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:44
|55
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:44
|56
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:45
|57
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:45
|58
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:45
|59
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|0:45
|60
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:45
|61
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:46
|62
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:46
|63
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|64
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:46
|65
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:47
|66
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:47
|67
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:47
|68
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:48
|69
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|0:48
|70
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:48
|71
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:48
|72
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:49
|73
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:49
|74
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:50
|75
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:50
|76
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|77
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:51
|78
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:52
|79
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|80
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:52
|81
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:53
|82
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53
|83
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:53
|84
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:53
|85
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:53
|86
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:53
|87
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:53
|88
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:53
|89
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:53
|90
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:54
|91
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:55
|92
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|93
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:55
|94
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:56
|95
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56
|96
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|97
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:56
|98
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:56
|99
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:57
|100
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:57
|101
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:58
|102
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:58
|103
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:59
|104
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:59
|105
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:59
|106
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:00
|107
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00
|108
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:01
|109
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01
|110
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:01
|111
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|112
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:02
|113
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02
|114
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|1:02
|115
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:04
|116
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:04
|117
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:04
|118
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04
|119
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:05
|120
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:05
|121
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05
|122
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05
|123
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06
|124
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:06
|125
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07
|126
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:07
|127
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07
|128
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08
|129
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:09
|130
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:09
|131
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09
|132
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:09
|133
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:11
|134
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12
|135
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:12
|136
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12
|137
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:13
|138
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:13
|139
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:13
|140
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:13
|141
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14
|142
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14
|143
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15
|144
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:15
|145
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:16
|146
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16
|147
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:17
|148
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:17
|149
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:18
|150
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:18
|151
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:18
|152
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:19
|153
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:19
|154
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:20
|155
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|156
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:22
|157
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23
|158
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:24
|159
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:24
|160
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|161
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:26
|162
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:26
|163
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:27
|164
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:27
|165
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:28
|166
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:29
|167
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|168
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:30
|169
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:31
|170
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:33
|171
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:33
|172
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:34
|173
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:35
|174
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:35
|175
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:35
|176
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36
|177
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:37
|178
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:37
|179
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:40
|180
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:41
|181
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:48
|182
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:51
|183
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:28
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|50
|2
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|35
|3
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|30
|4
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|6
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|7
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|8
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|9
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|10
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10
|11
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|12
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|13
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|14
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|15
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|16
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|17
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|18
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|19
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|20
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|21
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|22
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|23
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|4
|24
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|25
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|26
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|27
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|28
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|29
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|30
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:29:53
|2
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|3
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|4
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:20
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:20
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:27
|7
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35
|8
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:36
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|2
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|3
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:30:29
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:09
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:13
|4
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:38
|5
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:41
|6
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:47
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:52
|8
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01
|9
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:02
|10
|Movistar Team
|1:06
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|1:13
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|1:24
|15
|Team DSM
|1:26
|16
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:34
|17
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:37
|18
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:38
|19
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:07
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:09
|21
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:27
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:37
|23
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:58
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.