Giro d’Italia stage 2: Simon Yates blitzes Budapest TT, Mathieu van der Poel defends pink
Overnight GC leader Van der Poel finishes second on the stage to retain maglia rosa.
Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) blitzed the 9.2km Giro d’Italia time trial Saturday to get his GC challenge rolling in style.
Yates edged out a pink jersey-clad Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the blast around Budapest. Van der Poel finished a very close second and did enough to defend his GC lead. Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) placed third.
Van der Poel now holds an 11-second advantage in the fight for the pink jersey over BikeExchange captain Yates.
João Almeida (UAE Emirates), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) were among other GC contenders to clock top TTs and take gains in the classification, finishing eleventh, seventh and sixth respectively.
Yates put time into everyone however, including renowned specialists against the clock who would have hoped to have gained time over him today.
It’s his second career time trial win following a victory at the 2019 Paris-Nice, and he described it as “for sure my best!”
“Of course, I’m really happy. It’s a little bit unexpected, but I’ll take them as they come,” he said after the stage.
The 29-year-old looked genuinely surprised at the victory, laughing in disbelief when told in the post-race interview that he was also fastest on the flat opening section, posting the best time at an intermediate check prior to the finishing climb.
“I just tried to go as fast as possible. I have to thank our partners Giant and Cadex, we put a lot of work into our equipment this year. And of course it’s paying off.”
Yates posted his time just moments after Dumoulin smashed the previous benchmark of Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco) by eight seconds, a ride that initially looked as though it might be good enough to win.
Despite putting five seconds into Dumoulin, Yates wasn’t confident of victory, however, especially with Van der Poel still to ride.
“I was never confident,” he said. Van der Poel was close as well. But of course you always have that belief that you would win, and eventually I managed to hang on.”
Yates now sits perfectly poised within pink jersey range but without the burden of wearing the leader’s jersey.
“There’s some much more demanding stages to come,” Yates said. “We’ll enjoy today but keep looking at the bigger picture.”
In terms of the bigger picture, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) and Romain Bardet (DSM) were among the riders to impress, each finishing within 25 seconds of Yates, while Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) limited their losses to less than 35 seconds.
Worse off were Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), who all lost over 40 seconds.
How it happened
It was a dry, warm day in Budapest, with conditions staying constant throughout the day to ensure a level playing field between the riders starting off early and starting off late.
Alex Dowsett set the benchmark figure early on, with a time that just about held off challenges from his Israel-PremierTech teammates Matthias Brandle and Alessandro De Marchi.
These Israel-PremierTech riders were soon ousted from the top spots by Jumbo-Visma riders, as first Jos van Emden and, almost immediately after, Edoardo Affini posted new fastest times.
As one of the pre-stage favorites, Affini’s time was expected to remain undefeated for a while, and possibly even for the whole day as the stage-winning time.
So it came as a surprise when Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) beat his time by three seconds, despite not being a recognized time trialist.
Kämna’s time proved to be very robust, too, with only Thymen Arensman (DSM) threatening it with a time within just one second, prior to the final flurry of riders at the top of GC.
The German’s long time in the hot seat eventually came to an end when Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco), resplendent in his national colors as Italian national time trial champion, smashed it by four seconds.
But Sobrero’s time was to be much more short-lived, as Dumoulin and then Yates posted their superior times.
Giro d'Italia Stage 2 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:50
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03
|3
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|4
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:13
|5
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|6
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:17
|7
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:17
|8
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:17
|9
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:18
|10
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:18
|11
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18
|12
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:19
|13
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|14
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:21
|15
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:22
|16
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:22
|17
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:24
|18
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|19
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|20
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:28
|21
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|22
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|23
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|24
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:30
|25
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:30
|26
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|27
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:32
|28
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:33
|29
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:33
|30
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:33
|31
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:33
|32
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:34
|33
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:34
|34
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:34
|35
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35
|37
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:36
|38
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:36
|39
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:36
|40
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:36
|41
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:36
|42
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:37
|43
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:37
|44
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:37
|45
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:38
|46
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:38
|47
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|48
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:38
|49
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:38
|50
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:38
|51
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:39
|52
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:39
|53
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:40
|54
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:41
|55
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:41
|56
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|57
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:42
|58
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|0:42
|59
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:42
|60
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:42
|61
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:42
|62
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:43
|63
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:43
|64
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:44
|65
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:44
|66
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:44
|67
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|0:44
|68
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:45
|69
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:45
|70
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:46
|71
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:46
|72
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:46
|73
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:47
|74
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:48
|75
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:49
|76
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:49
|77
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:49
|78
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:50
|79
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:50
|80
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:50
|81
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:50
|82
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:51
|83
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:51
|84
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:53
|85
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:53
|86
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:53
|87
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:54
|88
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:54
|89
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:55
|90
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:55
|91
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:56
|92
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:56
|93
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:57
|94
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:57
|95
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:57
|96
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:58
|97
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:58
|98
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:58
|99
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:58
|100
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:58
|101
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:58
|102
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:58
|103
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:59
|104
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|1:00
|105
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:00
|106
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:01
|107
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01
|108
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02
|109
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:02
|110
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:02
|111
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:03
|112
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04
|113
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:04
|114
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:05
|115
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:05
|116
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:05
|117
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:05
|118
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:06
|119
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:06
|120
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|1:06
|121
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:06
|122
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:07
|123
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:07
|124
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:08
|125
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:08
|126
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08
|127
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:08
|128
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|129
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|130
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:09
|131
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|132
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|133
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:10
|134
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|135
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:10
|136
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10
|137
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|138
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|139
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|1:10
|140
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:10
|141
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:11
|142
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:11
|143
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:13
|144
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13
|145
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:14
|146
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:14
|147
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:14
|148
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14
|149
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:15
|150
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:15
|151
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:17
|152
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:17
|153
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|1:17
|154
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:17
|155
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:17
|156
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:20
|157
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:22
|158
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:22
|159
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|1:23
|160
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:23
|161
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23
|162
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23
|163
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:25
|164
|MARECZKO Jakub
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:27
|165
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1:27
|166
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:27
|167
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:30
|168
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:33
|169
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:33
|170
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:38
|171
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|1:40
|172
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40
|173
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|174
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:43
|175
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:49
|176
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:24
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:47:11
|2
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:11
|3
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|4
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:24
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:24
|6
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|7
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|8
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|10
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:29
|11
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29
|12
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:30
|13
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:33
|14
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:35
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|16
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:40
|17
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|18
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:41
|19
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:43
|20
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:43
|21
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:44
|22
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:44
|23
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:45
|24
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:46
|25
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:47
|26
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:47
|27
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:47
|28
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:47
|29
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:47
|30
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:48
|31
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:49
|32
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|33
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:53
|34
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:53
|35
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:53
|36
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:54
|37
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:56
|38
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:00
|39
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01
|40
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02
|41
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:03
|42
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1:04
|43
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04
|44
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|45
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08
|46
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|47
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|48
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12
|49
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:15
|50
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:16
|51
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|1:19
|52
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19
|53
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20
|54
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:22
|55
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:24
|56
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:33
|57
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:34
|58
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|59
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:34
|60
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:35
|61
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|62
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:40
|63
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:40
|64
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:44
|65
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:46
|66
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:47
|67
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:50
|68
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55
|69
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:57
|70
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|1:59
|71
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:05
|72
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:06
|73
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:06
|74
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:07
|75
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:10
|76
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:11
|77
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:12
|78
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:12
|79
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|80
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:17
|81
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|2:17
|82
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:19
|83
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:23
|84
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:23
|85
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:30
|86
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:30
|87
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:30
|88
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:37
|89
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:39
|90
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:40
|91
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2:41
|92
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:41
|93
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:45
|94
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:51
|95
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:56
|96
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:56
|97
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:56
|98
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:58
|99
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:01
|100
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:04
|101
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:07
|102
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:07
|103
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|3:08
|104
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:08
|105
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:12
|106
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:12
|107
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:13
|108
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:14
|109
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:20
|110
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:21
|111
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:22
|112
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:23
|113
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:28
|114
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:34
|115
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|3:39
|116
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:41
|117
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|3:43
|118
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:44
|119
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:47
|120
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3:49
|121
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:52
|122
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:55
|123
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:58
|124
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:59
|125
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:03
|126
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:08
|127
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|4:11
|128
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:25
|129
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:27
|130
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:33
|131
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|4:34
|132
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:53
|133
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|5:00
|134
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:08
|135
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:08
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:08
|137
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:11
|138
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|5:15
|139
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|5:17
|140
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|5:21
|141
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:21
|142
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|5:24
|143
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:28
|144
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:32
|145
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:42
|146
|MARECZKO Jakub
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:42
|147
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:51
|148
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|5:56
|149
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:00
|150
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:19
|151
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:20
|152
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:23
|153
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:23
|154
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:24
|155
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:25
|156
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:26
|157
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:29
|158
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:29
|159
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:32
|160
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|6:32
|161
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:33
|162
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:34
|163
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:40
|164
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|6:43
|165
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:43
|166
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:47
|167
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|7:05
|168
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|7:26
|169
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:31
|170
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:53
|171
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:56
|172
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8:45
|173
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:58
|174
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:00
|175
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|10:13
|176
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:20
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|2
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25
|4
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|5
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18
|6
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|7
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|8
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|10
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|11
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|12
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|13
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|14
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|15
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|16
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|17
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|18
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|19
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|20
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|21
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|22
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|23
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|24
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|25
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|26
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|27
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|28
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|29
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1
|30
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:47:35
|2
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:04
|4
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05
|6
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|7
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:19
|8
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:19
|9
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:20
|10
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:23
|11
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|12
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|13
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|14
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:45
|15
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|16
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:52
|17
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|18
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:58
|19
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|20
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:20
|21
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:22
|22
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:23
|23
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:33
|24
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:06
|25
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:06
|26
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:17
|27
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:32
|28
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:32
|29
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:43
|30
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:44
|31
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:48
|32
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:49
|33
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:10
|34
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:23
|35
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:35
|36
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|4:36
|37
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|5:00
|38
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|5:32
|39
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:55
|40
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:05
|41
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:10
|42
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:16
|43
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:34
|44
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:36
|45
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|9:49
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|2
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|3
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|4
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|6
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:22:48
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|3
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:16
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|5
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:43
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:45
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|8
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:48
|9
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:01
|10
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:24
|11
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|12
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:43
|14
|Cofidis
|1:45
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:15
|16
|Team DSM
|2:32
|17
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:43
|18
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:54
|19
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:03
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:52
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|5:40
|22
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8:11
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.