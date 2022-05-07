Giro d’Italia stage 2: Simon Yates blitzes Budapest TT, Mathieu van der Poel defends pink

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) blitzed the 9.2km Giro d’Italia time trial Saturday to get his GC challenge rolling in style.

Yates edged out a pink jersey-clad Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the blast around Budapest. Van der Poel finished a very close second and did enough to defend his GC lead. Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) placed third.

Van der Poel now holds an 11-second advantage in the fight for the pink jersey over BikeExchange captain Yates.

João Almeida (UAE Emirates), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) were among other GC contenders to clock top TTs and take gains in the classification, finishing eleventh, seventh and sixth respectively.

Yates put time into everyone however, including renowned specialists against the clock who would have hoped to have gained time over him today.

It’s his second career time trial win following a victory at the 2019 Paris-Nice, and he described it as “for sure my best!”

“Of course, I’m really happy. It’s a little bit unexpected, but I’ll take them as they come,” he said after the stage.

The 29-year-old looked genuinely surprised at the victory, laughing in disbelief when told in the post-race interview that he was also fastest on the flat opening section, posting the best time at an intermediate check prior to the finishing climb.

“I just tried to go as fast as possible. I have to thank our partners Giant and Cadex, we put a lot of work into our equipment this year. And of course it’s paying off.”

Yates posted his time just moments after Dumoulin smashed the previous benchmark of Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco) by eight seconds, a ride that initially looked as though it might be good enough to win.

Despite putting five seconds into Dumoulin, Yates wasn’t confident of victory, however, especially with Van der Poel still to ride.

“I was never confident,” he said. Van der Poel was close as well. But of course you always have that belief that you would win, and eventually I managed to hang on.”

Yates now sits perfectly poised within pink jersey range but without the burden of wearing the leader’s jersey.

“There’s some much more demanding stages to come,” Yates said. “We’ll enjoy today but keep looking at the bigger picture.”

In terms of the bigger picture, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) and Romain Bardet (DSM) were among the riders to impress, each finishing within 25 seconds of Yates, while Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) limited their losses to less than 35 seconds.

Worse off were Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), who all lost over 40 seconds.

How it happened

It was a dry, warm day in Budapest, with conditions staying constant throughout the day to ensure a level playing field between the riders starting off early and starting off late.

Alex Dowsett set the benchmark figure early on, with a time that just about held off challenges from his Israel-PremierTech teammates Matthias Brandle and Alessandro De Marchi.

These Israel-PremierTech riders were soon ousted from the top spots by Jumbo-Visma riders, as first Jos van Emden and, almost immediately after, Edoardo Affini posted new fastest times.

As one of the pre-stage favorites, Affini’s time was expected to remain undefeated for a while, and possibly even for the whole day as the stage-winning time.

So it came as a surprise when Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) beat his time by three seconds, despite not being a recognized time trialist.

Kämna’s time proved to be very robust, too, with only Thymen Arensman (DSM) threatening it with a time within just one second, prior to the final flurry of riders at the top of GC.

The German’s long time in the hot seat eventually came to an end when Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco), resplendent in his national colors as Italian national time trial champion, smashed it by four seconds.

But Sobrero’s time was to be much more short-lived, as Dumoulin and then Yates posted their superior times.

Giro d'Italia Stage 2 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:50
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:03
3DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:05
4SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:13
5TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:13
6FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma0:17
7KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:17
8KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:17
9SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:18
10ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:18
11ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:18
12NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:19
13AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:20
14MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:21
15SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:22
16PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:22
17BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:24
18BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:26
19CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:28
20DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:28
21SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:29
22VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:29
23BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:29
24FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:30
25HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:30
26CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:31
27VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:32
28DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:33
29DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech0:33
30LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:33
31CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:33
32HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:34
33BARTA WillMovistar Team0:34
34HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:34
35SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:35
36FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:35
37BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:36
38POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:36
39SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:36
40OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:36
41CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:36
42BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech0:37
43DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:37
44LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:37
45FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa0:38
46LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma0:38
47LAZKANO OierMovistar Team0:38
48CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:38
49COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:38
50KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:38
51PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:39
52DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:39
53CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:40
54VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:41
55VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:41
56CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:41
57GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:42
58PEREZ AnthonyCofidis0:42
59LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:42
60SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:42
61VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:42
62ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:43
63RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix0:43
64POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:44
65CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:44
66PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:44
67PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis0:44
68MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:45
69TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:45
70ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:46
71DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:46
72LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:46
73CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost0:47
74PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:48
75VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:49
76HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:49
77ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:49
78COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:50
79CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:50
80ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:50
81TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:50
82VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:51
83PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:51
84LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:53
85MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa0:53
86SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:53
87KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:54
88ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:54
89MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:55
90NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:55
91TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:56
92HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech0:56
93NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team0:57
94OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:57
95BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:57
96HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:58
97HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:58
98SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:58
99RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:58
100DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:58
101GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:58
102VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:58
103DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:59
104CONSONNI SimoneCofidis1:00
105RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:00
106TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:01
107JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01
108NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious1:02
109MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:02
110ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:02
111VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1:03
112DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:04
113DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team1:04
114SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:05
115OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates1:05
116GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates1:05
117TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:05
118EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:06
119BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:06
120COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:06
121DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:06
122RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:07
123CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost1:07
124GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:08
125CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:08
126GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:08
127PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:08
128KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:09
129MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:09
130TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:09
131BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:09
132KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:09
133CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:10
134THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:10
135PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:10
136DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1:10
137ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:10
138SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:10
139ROCHAS RémyCofidis1:10
140BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious1:10
141EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1:11
142VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:11
143BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:13
144PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:13
145ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:14
146KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:14
147RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates1:14
148HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1:14
149GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:15
150CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:15
151VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo1:17
152CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech1:17
153KREDER WesleyCofidis1:17
154GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:17
155BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:17
156ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa1:20
157SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:22
158FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:22
159SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team1:23
160FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:23
161NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech1:23
162BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech1:23
163COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:25
164MARECZKO JakubAlpecin-Fenix1:27
165BOL CeesTeam DSM1:27
166TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:27
167ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech1:30
168MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:33
169HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:33
170ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:38
171CIMOLAI DavideCofidis1:40
172SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal1:40
173SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal1:42
174CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:43
175ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:49
176BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix2:24
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4:47:11
2YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:11
3DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:16
4SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:24
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:24
6TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:24
7FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma0:28
8MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:28
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:29
10SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:29
11ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:29
12NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:30
13PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:33
14BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:35
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:35
16SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:40
17BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:40
18FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:41
19GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:43
20VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:43
21LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:44
22ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:44
23HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:45
24FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:46
25BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:47
26POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:47
27OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:47
28CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:47
29CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:47
30SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:48
31CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:49
32VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:52
33ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:53
34LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:53
35VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:53
36ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:54
37HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:56
38VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:00
39CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:01
40VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:02
41POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:03
42MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:04
43KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04
44NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:06
45BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:08
46GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team1:09
47LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:12
48LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:12
49HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:15
50COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates1:16
51CONSONNI SimoneCofidis1:19
52ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:19
53ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20
54CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost1:22
55HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:24
56KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:33
57SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:34
58SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team1:34
59CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:34
60TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:35
61SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:36
62GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates1:40
63PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:40
64TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:44
65OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:46
66ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:47
67DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:50
68KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:55
69PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:57
70ROCHAS RémyCofidis1:59
71DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team2:05
72CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech2:06
73DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2:06
74FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa2:07
75SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:10
76CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2:11
77FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:12
78NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech2:12
79HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:12
80EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:17
81BARTA WillMovistar Team2:17
82ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa2:19
83THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:23
84ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:23
85VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:30
86RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:30
87CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2:30
88ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:37
89CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team2:39
90GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:40
91HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:41
92LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma2:41
93SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:45
94PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:51
95MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:56
96HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:56
97PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:56
98GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa2:58
99RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:01
100COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates3:04
101FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa3:07
102CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3:07
103PEREZ AnthonyCofidis3:08
104COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:08
105CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:12
106TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:12
107PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:13
108AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma3:14
109BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech3:20
110MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo3:21
111DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3:22
112VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma3:23
113HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:28
114GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:34
115TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM3:39
116NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team3:41
117SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal3:43
118ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe3:44
119BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix3:47
120PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3:49
121SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers3:52
122TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:55
123DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:58
124CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:59
125BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe4:03
126KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost4:08
127KREDER WesleyCofidis4:11
128ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:25
129SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:27
130RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix4:33
131CIMOLAI DavideCofidis4:34
132DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4:53
133DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM5:00
134LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix5:08
135MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa5:08
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ5:08
137HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech5:11
138PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis5:15
139BOL CeesTeam DSM5:17
140COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM5:21
141DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix5:21
142MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal5:24
143GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:28
144VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo5:32
145ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5:42
146MARECZKO JakubAlpecin-Fenix5:42
147CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:51
148LAZKANO OierMovistar Team5:56
149BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech6:00
150PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:19
151MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:20
152SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:23
153OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates6:23
154JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:24
155NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious6:25
156CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:26
157EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma6:29
158VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:29
159RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates6:32
160BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli6:32
161BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious6:33
162RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa6:34
163BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa6:40
164KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal6:43
165KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix6:43
166BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:47
167SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal7:05
168DENZ NicoTeam DSM7:26
169DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech7:31
170DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech7:53
171VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost7:56
172TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8:45
173ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:58
174DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ9:00
175VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal10:13
176TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious10:20
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix62
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious25
4KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe18
5CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost18
6YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
7TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
8CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers12
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo10
10DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma9
11ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates8
12BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
13SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
14TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
15VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7
16SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
17NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech6
18FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
19NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
20DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5
21CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team4
22VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
23ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa3
24KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe3
25CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
26SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
27ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2
28GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates2
29ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1
30MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:47:35
2TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma0:04
4SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
5ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:05
6SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:16
7GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:19
8VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:19
9ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:20
10BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:23
11SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:24
12VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:38
13NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:42
14GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:45
15LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:48
16COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:52
17ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:55
18CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost0:58
19SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team1:10
20TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:20
21OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:22
22ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:23
23PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:33
24RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:06
25CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2:06
26LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma2:17
27HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:32
28PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:32
29FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa2:43
30COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:44
31TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:48
32PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:49
33GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:10
34BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix3:23
35CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:35
36DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM4:36
37MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal5:00
38LAZKANO OierMovistar Team5:32
39PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:55
40EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma6:05
41RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa6:10
42BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa6:16
43ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:34
44DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ8:36
45VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal9:49
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
2ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech3
3GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
4EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma2
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
6BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 14:22:48
2INEOS Grenadiers0:11
3Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:16
4BORA - hansgrohe0:22
5Astana Qazaqstan Team0:43
6UAE Team Emirates0:45
7Trek - Segafredo0:45
8Bahrain - Victorious0:48
9Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:01
10EF Education-EasyPost1:24
11Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
12Movistar Team1:26
13AG2R Citroën Team1:43
14Cofidis1:45
15Groupama - FDJ2:15
16Team DSM2:32
17Alpecin-Fenix2:43
18EOLO-Kometa2:54
19Israel - Premier Tech4:03
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:52
21Lotto Soudal5:40
22Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8:11

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

