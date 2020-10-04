Giro d’Italia stage 2: Diego Ulissi wins hilltop sprint, Filippo Ganna retains pink jersey
Ulissi wins four-man sprint atop climb to Agrigento, bettering Peter Sagan and Mikkel Honoré.
Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) won the reduced sprint atop the short climb to Agrigento to take stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.
The Italian rider accelerated first to distance Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), taking the seventh Giro stage victory of his career.
All the key GC contenders finished shortly behind the lead sprint, with Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) retaining the pink jersey and no movent among the favorites. However, after seeing Miguel Angel Lopez crash and abandon stage 1 Saturday, there was further bad news for Astana and Jakob Fuglsang after key wingman Aleksandr Vlasov abandoned the stage with illness.
The 149km stage along the coast of Sicily to Agrigento finished on a grinding 3.7km climb averaging at around 5 percent gradient.
A break of five went clear early on, with Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) active in scooping mountain points wherever possible. The peloton seemed relaxed in letting the break go, and the group forged a comfortable gap as Ineos Grenadiers controlled the bunch through the first half of the race, protecting Ganna and Thomas.
UAE-Team Emirates and Sunweb added to the impetus as the race came toward its final hours as they looked to set up Ulissi and Michael Matthews respectively.
With 20km to go, the break still held around one minute, but with the peloton all together behind them and the teams of puncheurs looking to set up the summit-top sprint, their chances were doomed.
The break was finally caught in the final 10km as teams massed across the wide roads at the base of the climb. With 3km to the line and the gradient beginning to bite, the peloton stayed together, with Groupama-FDJ, Sunweb and Mitchelton-Scott massing at the front, with Thomas and a handful of Ineos riders close behind.
UAE-Team Emirates lit it up the action with Valerio Conti putting in a big turn on 1300 meters to go, stringing out the bunch under the pace. Luca Wackermann (Vini-Zabu KTM) attacked from behind the UAE-Team Emirates train, with Honoré following. Ulissi went next as Sagan followed a few bike lengths back.
The group of four all came together in the final 500m after Sagan ground his way across, dropping Matthews from his wheel. The quartet came to the lip of the climb together and Ulissi opened up a powerful move that none of his rivals were able to respond to, edging out a winning gap as the gradient eased in the final meters toward the line.
All the GC contenders finished in the bunch five seconds behind the sprint, meaning there are no changes on the GC, with Ganna leading by 22 seconds, and Joao Almedia and Geraint Thomas second and third overall.
Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:24:58
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|3
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:05
|5
|WACKERMANN Luca
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|0:05
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:05
|7
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|8
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:05
|10
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05
|11
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05
|13
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05
|14
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:05
|15
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:05
|16
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|17
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|18
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|19
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05
|20
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|21
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:05
|22
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:05
|23
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:05
|24
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05
|25
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:05
|26
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|0:05
|27
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:05
|28
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05
|29
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:05
|30
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|0:05
|31
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05
|32
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|0:05
|33
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:05
|34
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|35
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|36
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:05
|37
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|38
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05
|39
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:05
|40
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:05
|41
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|42
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:05
|43
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|44
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|0:05
|45
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|0:05
|46
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:05
|47
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05
|48
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|49
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:05
|50
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|51
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:05
|52
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|53
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:05
|54
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|55
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|0:05
|56
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05
|57
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|58
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:05
|59
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|0:22
|60
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:22
|61
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:30
|62
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:30
|63
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:43
|64
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:45
|65
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:45
|66
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:47
|67
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:47
|68
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:50
|69
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|70
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50
|71
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:50
|72
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|0:50
|73
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|CCC Team
|0:50
|74
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:55
|75
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:57
|76
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|1:07
|77
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:15
|78
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:15
|79
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1:21
|80
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:28
|81
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:28
|82
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:28
|83
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:36
|84
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36
|85
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:36
|86
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:38
|87
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:38
|88
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:43
|89
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:46
|90
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:48
|91
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50
|92
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:50
|93
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:52
|94
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:55
|95
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:16
|96
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:19
|97
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:37
|98
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:37
|99
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:37
|100
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:37
|101
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:37
|102
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2:51
|103
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:51
|104
|WEENING Pieter
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:11
|105
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|3:23
|106
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:24
|107
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:56
|108
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:56
|109
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:56
|110
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:56
|111
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:56
|112
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:00
|113
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:00
|114
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:00
|115
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:00
|116
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|4:00
|117
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:00
|118
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:00
|119
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:00
|120
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:05
|121
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|4:05
|122
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:12
|123
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|4:14
|124
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|4:24
|125
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:24
|126
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|4:24
|127
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:29
|128
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:29
|129
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|4:38
|130
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:40
|131
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:47
|132
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:51
|133
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:53
|134
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:53
|135
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:53
|136
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:53
|137
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:53
|138
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:53
|139
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:53
|140
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:53
|141
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:53
|142
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:53
|143
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:53
|144
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:53
|145
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:53
|146
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:53
|147
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|4:53
|148
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:53
|149
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|5:59
|150
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:59
|151
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:59
|152
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:59
|153
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:59
|154
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:59
|155
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:59
|156
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:02
|157
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|6:02
|158
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:27
|159
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:31
|160
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|6:37
|161
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6:37
|162
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:43
|163
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:43
|164
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|7:06
|165
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:26
|166
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:26
|167
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:28
|168
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|7:39
|169
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:40
|170
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:40
|171
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:58
|172
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|12:13
|173
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:39
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:40:27
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|5
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|0:36
|6
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:40
|7
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:42
|8
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:49
|9
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:49
|10
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:54
|11
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:58
|12
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:59
|13
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:59
|14
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:59
|15
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00
|16
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03
|17
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04
|18
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|19
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:11
|21
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13
|22
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:15
|23
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:18
|24
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19
|25
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|26
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22
|27
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:23
|28
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|1:26
|29
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:26
|30
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:28
|31
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29
|32
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:31
|33
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:33
|34
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|35
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:35
|36
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:37
|37
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:37
|38
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:38
|39
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:39
|40
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:40
|41
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:40
|42
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:40
|43
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:42
|44
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:44
|45
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:46
|46
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:47
|47
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:47
|48
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:47
|49
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|1:50
|50
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:50
|51
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1:51
|52
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52
|53
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:52
|54
|WACKERMANN Luca
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:53
|55
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54
|56
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|57
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:57
|58
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00
|59
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00
|60
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04
|61
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:05
|62
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06
|63
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07
|64
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|2:12
|65
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:14
|66
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:15
|67
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:27
|68
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:32
|69
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|CCC Team
|2:38
|70
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:39
|71
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:43
|72
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:44
|73
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:45
|74
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:46
|75
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:54
|76
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:55
|77
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:55
|78
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:01
|79
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|3:02
|80
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:06
|81
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:08
|82
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:15
|83
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:22
|84
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|3:28
|85
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:30
|86
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:32
|87
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:36
|88
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:58
|89
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:01
|90
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:08
|91
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:12
|92
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|4:20
|93
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:22
|94
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:25
|95
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|4:28
|96
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:32
|97
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:35
|98
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:37
|99
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|4:38
|100
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:39
|101
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:43
|102
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:45
|103
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|4:45
|104
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:46
|105
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:52
|106
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:01
|107
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:04
|108
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:13
|109
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5:17
|110
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:22
|111
|WEENING Pieter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:27
|112
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:30
|113
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:30
|114
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|5:31
|115
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:33
|116
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:35
|117
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:38
|118
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:45
|119
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:48
|120
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:55
|121
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:01
|122
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|6:01
|123
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6:02
|124
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:07
|125
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|6:09
|126
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:09
|127
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|6:12
|128
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:14
|129
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:19
|130
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6:25
|131
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:30
|132
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|6:31
|133
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:36
|134
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6:38
|135
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:38
|136
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:39
|137
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:42
|138
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:45
|139
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:46
|140
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:54
|141
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:00
|142
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|7:01
|143
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:01
|144
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:02
|145
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:03
|146
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:04
|147
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:08
|148
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:09
|149
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:23
|150
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7:28
|151
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:29
|152
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|7:32
|153
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:33
|154
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:36
|155
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|7:38
|156
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:41
|157
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|8:06
|158
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|8:08
|159
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:15
|160
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:23
|161
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:23
|162
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|8:23
|163
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8:33
|164
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:40
|165
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:41
|166
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:47
|167
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:57
|168
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:57
|169
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|9:19
|170
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:27
|171
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:53
|172
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|13:03
|173
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:52
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|4
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|5
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|7
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9
|8
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|10
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|11
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|12
|WACKERMANN Luca
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6
|13
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6
|14
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|5
|15
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|16
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|17
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|18
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|19
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|20
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|3
|21
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|22
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|23
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|24
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|25
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|26
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:40:27
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|3
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|4
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:40
|5
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:59
|6
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:59
|7
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00
|8
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:11
|9
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:15
|11
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:18
|12
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:23
|13
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:40
|14
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:40
|15
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52
|16
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54
|17
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|18
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04
|19
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:27
|20
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:32
|21
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:55
|22
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|3:02
|23
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:06
|24
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:15
|25
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:32
|26
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:36
|27
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|4:20
|28
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|4:28
|29
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:37
|30
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:43
|31
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:46
|32
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:01
|33
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:22
|34
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|6:09
|35
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:09
|36
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|6:12
|37
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6:38
|38
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:42
|39
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:54
|40
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:02
|41
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:23
|42
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7:28
|43
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|7:32
|44
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|7:38
|45
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:15
|46
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|8:23
|47
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:40
|48
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:41
|49
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:57
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|2
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|3
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|4
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|6
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|7
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|8
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:02:32
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:05
|4
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14
|5
|Team Sunweb
|1:16
|6
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:25
|7
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:36
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:40
|9
|CCC Team
|1:41
|10
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:07
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:31
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:43
|14
|Movistar Team
|3:37
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|4:41
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:13
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:26
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:55
|19
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|7:58
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:14
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|10:00
|22
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:14
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.
Full report to follow shortly.