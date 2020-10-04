2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 2: Diego Ulissi wins hilltop sprint, Filippo Ganna retains pink jersey

Ulissi wins four-man sprint atop climb to Agrigento, bettering Peter Sagan and Mikkel Honoré.

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) won the reduced sprint atop the short climb to Agrigento to take stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

The Italian rider accelerated first to distance Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), taking the seventh Giro stage victory of his career.

All the key GC contenders finished shortly behind the lead sprint, with Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) retaining the pink jersey and no movent among the favorites. However, after seeing Miguel Angel Lopez crash and abandon stage 1 Saturday, there was further bad news for Astana and Jakob Fuglsang after key wingman Aleksandr Vlasov abandoned the stage with illness.

 

The 149km stage along the coast of Sicily to Agrigento finished on a grinding 3.7km climb averaging at around 5 percent gradient.

A break of five went clear early on, with Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) active in scooping mountain points wherever possible. The peloton seemed relaxed in letting the break go, and the group forged a comfortable gap as Ineos Grenadiers controlled the bunch through the first half of the race, protecting Ganna and Thomas.

UAE-Team Emirates and Sunweb added to the impetus as the race came toward its final hours as they looked to set up Ulissi and Michael Matthews respectively.

With 20km to go, the break still held around one minute, but with the peloton all together behind them and the teams of puncheurs looking to set up the summit-top sprint, their chances were doomed.

The break was finally caught in the final 10km as teams massed across the wide roads at the base of the climb. With 3km to the line and the gradient beginning to bite, the peloton stayed together, with Groupama-FDJ, Sunweb and Mitchelton-Scott massing at the front, with Thomas and a handful of Ineos riders close behind.

UAE-Team Emirates lit it up the action with Valerio Conti putting in a big turn on 1300 meters to go, stringing out the bunch under the pace. Luca Wackermann (Vini-Zabu KTM) attacked from behind the UAE-Team Emirates train, with Honoré following.  Ulissi went next as Sagan followed a few bike lengths back.

The group of four all came together in the final 500m after Sagan ground his way across, dropping Matthews from his wheel. The quartet came to the lip of the climb together and Ulissi opened up a powerful move that none of his rivals were able to respond to, edging out a winning gap as the gradient eased in the final meters toward the line.

All the GC contenders finished in the bunch five seconds behind the sprint, meaning there are no changes on the GC, with Ganna leading by 22 seconds, and Joao Almedia and Geraint Thomas second and third overall.

Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3:24:58
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
3HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb0:05
5WACKERMANN LucaVini Zabù - KTM0:05
6ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:05
7BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:05
8NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:05
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:05
10HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott0:05
11THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:05
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team0:05
13VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale0:05
14POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling0:05
15SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling0:05
16KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:05
17MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe0:05
18FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:05
19YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott0:05
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:05
21GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling0:05
22MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:05
23TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren0:05
24HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott0:05
25KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:05
26ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team0:05
27MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:05
28GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale0:05
29KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:05
30HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb0:05
31VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:05
32OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb0:05
33KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling0:05
34CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:05
35PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:05
36HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05
37MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:05
38HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal0:05
39CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren0:05
40O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling0:05
41SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:05
42MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling0:05
43GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:05
44VALTER AttilaCCC Team0:05
45ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team0:05
46CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling0:05
47PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale0:05
48SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team0:05
49CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:05
50GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:05
51NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation0:05
52HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma0:05
53CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates0:05
54FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:05
55DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team0:05
56WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale0:05
57VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:05
58PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren0:05
59ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team0:22
60GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling0:22
61CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling0:30
62DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates0:30
63CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo0:43
64CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation0:45
65SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step0:45
66RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:47
67NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:47
68POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe0:50
69BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:50
70BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale0:50
71ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:50
72HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb0:50
73KOCHETKOV PavelCCC Team0:50
74CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:55
75CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:57
76TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb1:07
77RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:15
78RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:15
79ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1:21
80HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:28
81ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:28
82PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma1:28
83ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM1:36
84ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:36
85NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:36
86WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling1:38
87SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:38
88BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:43
89CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:46
90CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:48
91HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale1:50
92RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:50
93VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM1:52
94CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:55
95MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team2:16
96HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott2:19
97FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM2:37
98ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM2:37
99FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ2:37
100FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:37
101PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren2:37
102OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2:51
103GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale2:51
104WEENING PieterTrek - Segafredo3:11
105BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team3:23
106BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren3:24
107SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM3:56
108PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:56
109BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:56
110CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling3:56
111ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren3:56
112MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott4:00
113SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ4:00
114DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:00
115GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ4:00
116GRADEK KamilCCC Team4:00
117LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:00
118NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren4:00
119BENNETT SeanEF Pro Cycling4:00
120BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe4:05
121CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team4:05
122VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:12
123GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team4:14
124HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal4:24
125MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling4:24
126HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal4:24
127BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:29
128BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation4:29
129HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb4:38
130THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ4:40
131GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates4:47
132SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers4:51
133KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4:53
134SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling4:53
135MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:53
136CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling4:53
137TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:53
138BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale4:53
139ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:53
140GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4:53
141BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM4:53
142SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation4:53
143LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:53
144MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:53
145TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma4:53
146BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation4:53
147FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team4:53
148BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe4:53
149DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal5:59
150HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott5:59
151DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation5:59
152KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:59
153MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates5:59
154RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates5:59
155HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step5:59
156CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers6:02
157TORRES AlbertMovistar Team6:02
158VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma6:27
159BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:31
160WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling6:37
161VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM6:37
162PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers6:43
163CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation6:43
164RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team7:06
165GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe7:26
166AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott7:26
167EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:28
168DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal7:39
169DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers7:40
170MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma7:40
171BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates7:58
172DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb12:13
173BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott16:39
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:40:27
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:23
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
5ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team0:36
6SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling0:40
7TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren0:42
8YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott0:49
9KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling0:49
10ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:54
11MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb0:58
12MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:59
13HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:59
14BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:59
15O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:00
16HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03
17WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:04
18MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:04
19GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:04
20OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:11
21KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:13
22HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:15
23HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:18
24CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:19
25BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:21
26KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:22
27FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:23
28ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team1:26
29MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:26
30KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1:28
31NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:29
32SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:31
33POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling1:33
34SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team1:34
35CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling1:35
36CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren1:37
37GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling1:37
38PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren1:38
39SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:39
40CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:40
41VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:40
42HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:40
43HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott1:42
44KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:44
45GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling1:46
46FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:47
47CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling1:47
48MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling1:47
49TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb1:50
50DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:50
51ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:51
52VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:52
53PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:52
54WACKERMANN LucaVini Zabù - KTM1:53
55PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale1:54
56SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:54
57NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation1:57
58MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:00
59POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:00
60GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:04
61BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma2:05
62VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale2:06
63HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal2:07
64DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team2:12
65HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:14
66SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:15
67CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:27
68CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:32
69KOCHETKOV PavelCCC Team2:38
70PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma2:39
71CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation2:43
72BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2:44
73BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2:45
74RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:46
75VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:54
76WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling2:55
77RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:55
78NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:01
79RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team3:02
80NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers3:06
81CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:08
82CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:15
83ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3:22
84ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal3:28
85ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:30
86ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:32
87ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM3:36
88CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3:58
89HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott4:01
90GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale4:08
91FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ4:12
92MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team4:20
93VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM4:22
94FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM4:25
95OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal4:28
96CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling4:32
97HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:35
98HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale4:37
99BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team4:38
100ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM4:39
101PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren4:43
102RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:45
103GRADEK KamilCCC Team4:45
104CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:46
105CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:52
106BENNETT SeanEF Pro Cycling5:01
107SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ5:04
108BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe5:13
109HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5:17
110BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:22
111WEENING PieterTrek - Segafredo5:27
112BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation5:30
113BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren5:30
114CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team5:31
115MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott5:33
116DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5:35
117PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:38
118ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren5:45
119MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling5:48
120CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling5:55
121GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates6:01
122FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team6:01
123SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM6:02
124BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe6:07
125NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren6:09
126THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ6:09
127GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team6:12
128SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers6:14
129MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:19
130FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6:25
131VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:30
132HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal6:31
133BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation6:36
134LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6:38
135HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott6:38
136KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ6:39
137LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:42
138SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation6:45
139GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ6:46
140GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ6:54
141BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo7:00
142HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal7:01
143BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale7:01
144ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:02
145CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers7:03
146VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma7:04
147TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma7:08
148TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:09
149MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:23
150SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling7:28
151MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates7:29
152BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM7:32
153RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates7:33
154DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7:36
155WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling7:38
156KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step7:41
157DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal8:06
158TORRES AlbertMovistar Team8:08
159BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8:15
160PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers8:23
161DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers8:23
162RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team8:23
163DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8:33
164GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8:40
165HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step8:41
166BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:47
167AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott8:57
168MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma8:57
169VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM9:19
170CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation9:27
171EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:53
172DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb13:03
173BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott17:52
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe19
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step17
4GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
5DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal12
6HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step12
7BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates9
8MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb8
9BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
10THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
11FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma6
12WACKERMANN LucaVini Zabù - KTM6
13VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM6
14ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team5
15TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
16SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling4
17BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo4
18GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale4
19NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo3
20CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling3
21GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates3
22BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2
23SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2
24DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2
25HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1
26BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:40:27
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
3FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
4SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling0:40
5MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:59
6HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:59
7O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:00
8OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:11
9KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:13
10HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:15
11HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:18
12FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:23
13VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:40
14HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:40
15VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:52
16PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale1:54
17SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:54
18GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:04
19CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:27
20CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:32
21RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:55
22RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team3:02
23NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers3:06
24CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:15
25ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:32
26ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM3:36
27MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team4:20
28OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal4:28
29HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale4:37
30PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren4:43
31CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:46
32BENNETT SeanEF Pro Cycling5:01
33BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:22
34NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren6:09
35THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ6:09
36GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team6:12
37LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6:38
38LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:42
39GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ6:54
40ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:02
41MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:23
42SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling7:28
43BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM7:32
44WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling7:38
45BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8:15
46RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team8:23
47GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8:40
48HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step8:41
49AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott8:57
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4
2ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3
3ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3
4DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
5BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
6HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1
7BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1
8VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 11:02:32
2Deceuninck - Quick Step1:03
3Team Jumbo-Visma1:05
4UAE-Team Emirates1:14
5Team Sunweb1:16
6EF Pro Cycling1:25
7NTT Pro Cycling1:36
8Mitchelton-Scott1:40
9CCC Team1:41
10Bahrain - McLaren2:07
11AG2R La Mondiale2:19
12BORA - hansgrohe2:31
13Trek - Segafredo2:43
14Movistar Team3:37
15Lotto Soudal4:41
16Israel Start-Up Nation5:13
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits6:26
18Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:55
19Vini Zabù - KTM7:58
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:14
21Astana Pro Team10:00
22Groupama - FDJ10:14

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Full report to follow shortly.

