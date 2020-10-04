Giro d’Italia stage 2: Diego Ulissi wins hilltop sprint, Filippo Ganna retains pink jersey

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) won the reduced sprint atop the short climb to Agrigento to take stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

The Italian rider accelerated first to distance Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), taking the seventh Giro stage victory of his career.

All the key GC contenders finished shortly behind the lead sprint, with Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) retaining the pink jersey and no movent among the favorites. However, after seeing Miguel Angel Lopez crash and abandon stage 1 Saturday, there was further bad news for Astana and Jakob Fuglsang after key wingman Aleksandr Vlasov abandoned the stage with illness.

The 149km stage along the coast of Sicily to Agrigento finished on a grinding 3.7km climb averaging at around 5 percent gradient.

A break of five went clear early on, with Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) active in scooping mountain points wherever possible. The peloton seemed relaxed in letting the break go, and the group forged a comfortable gap as Ineos Grenadiers controlled the bunch through the first half of the race, protecting Ganna and Thomas.

UAE-Team Emirates and Sunweb added to the impetus as the race came toward its final hours as they looked to set up Ulissi and Michael Matthews respectively.

With 20km to go, the break still held around one minute, but with the peloton all together behind them and the teams of puncheurs looking to set up the summit-top sprint, their chances were doomed.

The break was finally caught in the final 10km as teams massed across the wide roads at the base of the climb. With 3km to the line and the gradient beginning to bite, the peloton stayed together, with Groupama-FDJ, Sunweb and Mitchelton-Scott massing at the front, with Thomas and a handful of Ineos riders close behind.

UAE-Team Emirates lit it up the action with Valerio Conti putting in a big turn on 1300 meters to go, stringing out the bunch under the pace. Luca Wackermann (Vini-Zabu KTM) attacked from behind the UAE-Team Emirates train, with Honoré following. Ulissi went next as Sagan followed a few bike lengths back.

The group of four all came together in the final 500m after Sagan ground his way across, dropping Matthews from his wheel. The quartet came to the lip of the climb together and Ulissi opened up a powerful move that none of his rivals were able to respond to, edging out a winning gap as the gradient eased in the final meters toward the line.

All the GC contenders finished in the bunch five seconds behind the sprint, meaning there are no changes on the GC, with Ganna leading by 22 seconds, and Joao Almedia and Geraint Thomas second and third overall.

Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Results Stage

GC

Points

Youth

Mountains

Teams Stage Rank Name Team Time 1 ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates 3:24:58 2 SAGAN Peter BORA - hansgrohe 0:00 3 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:00 4 MATTHEWS Michael Team Sunweb 0:05 5 WACKERMANN Luca Vini Zabù - KTM 0:05 6 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:05 7 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek - Segafredo 0:05 8 NIBALI Vincenzo Trek - Segafredo 0:05 9 BILBAO Pello Bahrain - McLaren 0:05 10 HAMILTON Lucas Mitchelton-Scott 0:05 11 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 0:05 12 FUGLSANG Jakob Astana Pro Team 0:05 13 VENDRAME Andrea AG2R La Mondiale 0:05 14 POZZOVIVO Domenico NTT Pro Cycling 0:05 15 SOBRERO Matteo NTT Pro Cycling 0:05 16 KRUIJSWIJK Steven Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05 17 MAJKA Rafał BORA - hansgrohe 0:05 18 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05 19 YATES Simon Mitchelton-Scott 0:05 20 KONRAD Patrick BORA - hansgrohe 0:05 21 GUERREIRO Ruben EF Pro Cycling 0:05 22 MASNADA Fausto Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:05 23 TRATNIK Jan Bahrain - McLaren 0:05 24 HAIG Jack Mitchelton-Scott 0:05 25 KELDERMAN Wilco Team Sunweb 0:05 26 ZAKARIN Ilnur CCC Team 0:05 27 MCNULTY Brandon UAE-Team Emirates 0:05 28 GALLOPIN Tony AG2R La Mondiale 0:05 29 KNOX James Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:05 30 HINDLEY Jai Team Sunweb 0:05 31 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 0:05 32 OOMEN Sam Team Sunweb 0:05 33 KANGERT Tanel EF Pro Cycling 0:05 34 CATALDO Dario Movistar Team 0:05 35 PEDRERO Antonio Movistar Team 0:05 36 HANSEN Jesper Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:05 37 MOSCA Jacopo Trek - Segafredo 0:05 38 HAGEN Carl Fredrik Lotto Soudal 0:05 39 CAPECCHI Eros Bahrain - McLaren 0:05 40 O'CONNOR Ben NTT Pro Cycling 0:05 41 SAMITIER Sergio Movistar Team 0:05 42 MEINTJES Louis NTT Pro Cycling 0:05 43 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 0:05 44 VALTER Attila CCC Team 0:05 45 ČERNÝ Josef CCC Team 0:05 46 CLARKE Simon EF Pro Cycling 0:05 47 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R La Mondiale 0:05 48 SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo Movistar Team 0:05 49 CARBONI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 0:05 50 GEOGHEGAN HART Tao INEOS Grenadiers 0:05 51 NAVARRO Daniel Israel Start-Up Nation 0:05 52 HARPER Chris Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05 53 CONTI Valerio UAE-Team Emirates 0:05 54 FABBRO Matteo BORA - hansgrohe 0:05 55 DE LA PARTE Víctor CCC Team 0:05 56 WARBASSE Larry AG2R La Mondiale 0:05 57 VILLELLA Davide Movistar Team 0:05 58 PERNSTEINER Hermann Bahrain - McLaren 0:05 59 ROSSKOPF Joey CCC Team 0:22 60 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel NTT Pro Cycling 0:22 61 CAICEDO Jonathan Klever EF Pro Cycling 0:30 62 DOMBROWSKI Joe UAE-Team Emirates 0:30 63 CONCI Nicola Trek - Segafredo 0:43 64 CATAFORD Alexander Israel Start-Up Nation 0:45 65 SERRY Pieter Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:45 66 RUBIO Einer Augusto Movistar Team 0:47 67 NIBALI Antonio Trek - Segafredo 0:47 68 POLJAŃSKI Paweł BORA - hansgrohe 0:50 69 BOUWMAN Koen Team Jumbo-Visma 0:50 70 BIDARD François AG2R La Mondiale 0:50 71 ROMANO Francesco Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 0:50 72 HAMILTON Chris Team Sunweb 0:50 73 KOCHETKOV Pavel CCC Team 0:50 74 CONSONNI Simone Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:55 75 CHIRICO Luca Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:57 76 TUSVELD Martijn Team Sunweb 1:07 77 RAVANELLI Simone Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 1:15 78 RUMAC Josip Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 1:15 79 ARMÉE Sander Lotto Soudal 1:21 80 HAAS Nathan Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1:28 81 ZABEL Rick Israel Start-Up Nation 1:28 82 PFINGSTEN Christoph Team Jumbo-Visma 1:28 83 ROTA Lorenzo Vini Zabù - KTM 1:36 84 ROSSETTO Stéphane Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1:36 85 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers 1:36 86 WYSS Danilo NTT Pro Cycling 1:38 87 SCOTSON Miles Groupama - FDJ 1:38 88 BALLERINI Davide Deceuninck - Quick Step 1:43 89 CARRETERO Héctor Movistar Team 1:46 90 CICCONE Giulio Trek - Segafredo 1:48 91 HÄNNINEN Jaakko AG2R La Mondiale 1:50 92 RESTREPO Jhonatan Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 1:50 93 VISCONTI Giovanni Vini Zabù - KTM 1:52 94 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 1:55 95 MAŁECKI Kamil CCC Team 2:16 96 HOWSON Damien Mitchelton-Scott 2:19 97 FRAPPORTI Marco Vini Zabù - KTM 2:37 98 ZARDINI Edoardo Vini Zabù - KTM 2:37 99 FRANKINY Kilian Groupama - FDJ 2:37 100 FIORELLI Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 2:37 101 PADUN Mark Bahrain - McLaren 2:37 102 OLDANI Stefano Lotto Soudal 2:51 103 GASTAUER Ben AG2R La Mondiale 2:51 104 WEENING Pieter Trek - Segafredo 3:11 105 BOARO Manuele Astana Pro Team 3:23 106 BATTAGLIN Enrico Bahrain - McLaren 3:24 107 SPREAFICO Matteo Vini Zabù - KTM 3:56 108 PELLAUD Simon Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 3:56 109 BAIS Mattia Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 3:56 110 CRADDOCK Lawson EF Pro Cycling 3:56 111 ARASHIRO Yukiya Bahrain - McLaren 3:56 112 MEYER Cameron Mitchelton-Scott 4:00 113 SINKELDAM Ramon Groupama - FDJ 4:00 114 DÉMARE Arnaud Groupama - FDJ 4:00 115 GUGLIELMI Simon Groupama - FDJ 4:00 116 GRADEK Kamil CCC Team 4:00 117 LONARDI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 4:00 118 NOVAK Domen Bahrain - McLaren 4:00 119 BENNETT Sean EF Pro Cycling 4:00 120 BODNAR Maciej BORA - hansgrohe 4:05 121 CONTRERAS Rodrigo Astana Pro Team 4:05 122 VIVIANI Elia Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 4:12 123 GREGAARD Jonas Astana Pro Team 4:14 124 HANSEN Adam Lotto Soudal 4:24 125 MORTON Lachlan EF Pro Cycling 4:24 126 HOLMES Matthew Lotto Soudal 4:24 127 BERNARD Julien Trek - Segafredo 4:29 128 BARBIER Rudy Israel Start-Up Nation 4:29 129 HAGA Chad Team Sunweb 4:38 130 THOMAS Benjamin Groupama - FDJ 4:40 131 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE-Team Emirates 4:47 132 SWIFT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 4:51 133 KONOVALOVAS Ignatas Groupama - FDJ 4:53 134 SUNDERLAND Dylan NTT Pro Cycling 4:53 135 MAZZUCCO Fabio Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 4:53 136 CAMPENAERTS Victor NTT Pro Cycling 4:53 137 TONELLI Alessandro Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 4:53 138 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R La Mondiale 4:53 139 ZANA Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 4:53 140 GUARNIERI Jacopo Groupama - FDJ 4:53 141 BEVILACQUA Simone Vini Zabù - KTM 4:53 142 SAGIV Guy Israel Start-Up Nation 4:53 143 LE TURNIER Mathias Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 4:53 144 MATHIS Marco Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 4:53 145 TOLHOEK Antwan Team Jumbo-Visma 4:53 146 BRÄNDLE Matthias Israel Start-Up Nation 4:53 147 FELLINE Fabio Astana Pro Team 4:53 148 BENEDETTI Cesare BORA - hansgrohe 4:53 149 DIBBEN Jonathan Lotto Soudal 5:59 150 HEPBURN Michael Mitchelton-Scott 5:59 151 DOWSETT Alex Israel Start-Up Nation 5:59 152 KEISSE Iljo Deceuninck - Quick Step 5:59 153 MOLANO Juan Sebastián UAE-Team Emirates 5:59 154 RICHEZE Maximiliano UAE-Team Emirates 5:59 155 HODEG Álvaro José Deceuninck - Quick Step 5:59 156 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 6:02 157 TORRES Albert Movistar Team 6:02 158 VAN EMDEN Jos Team Jumbo-Visma 6:27 159 BISOLTI Alessandro Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 6:31 160 WHELAN James EF Pro Cycling 6:37 161 VAN EMPEL Etienne Vini Zabù - KTM 6:37 162 PUCCIO Salvatore INEOS Grenadiers 6:43 163 CIMOLAI Davide Israel Start-Up Nation 6:43 164 RODRÍGUEZ Óscar Astana Pro Team 7:06 165 GAMPER Patrick BORA - hansgrohe 7:26 166 AFFINI Edoardo Mitchelton-Scott 7:26 167 EDET Nicolas Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7:28 168 DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal 7:39 169 DENNIS Rohan INEOS Grenadiers 7:40 170 MARTIN Tony Team Jumbo-Visma 7:40 171 BJERG Mikkel UAE-Team Emirates 7:58 172 DENZ Nico Team Sunweb 12:13 173 BOOKWALTER Brent Mitchelton-Scott 16:39 GC Rank Name Team Time 1 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 3:40:27 2 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:22 3 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 0:23 4 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31 5 ČERNÝ Josef CCC Team 0:36 6 SOBRERO Matteo NTT Pro Cycling 0:40 7 TRATNIK Jan Bahrain - McLaren 0:42 8 YATES Simon Mitchelton-Scott 0:49 9 KANGERT Tanel EF Pro Cycling 0:49 10 ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates 0:54 11 MATTHEWS Michael Team Sunweb 0:58 12 MCNULTY Brandon UAE-Team Emirates 0:59 13 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:59 14 BILBAO Pello Bahrain - McLaren 0:59 15 O'CONNOR Ben NTT Pro Cycling 1:00 16 HARPER Chris Team Jumbo-Visma 1:03 17 WARBASSE Larry AG2R La Mondiale 1:04 18 MOSCA Jacopo Trek - Segafredo 1:04 19 GALLOPIN Tony AG2R La Mondiale 1:04 20 OOMEN Sam Team Sunweb 1:11 21 KNOX James Deceuninck - Quick Step 1:13 22 HINDLEY Jai Team Sunweb 1:15 23 HAMILTON Lucas Mitchelton-Scott 1:18 24 CONTI Valerio UAE-Team Emirates 1:19 25 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek - Segafredo 1:21 26 KONRAD Patrick BORA - hansgrohe 1:22 27 FABBRO Matteo BORA - hansgrohe 1:23 28 ZAKARIN Ilnur CCC Team 1:26 29 MASNADA Fausto Deceuninck - Quick Step 1:26 30 KELDERMAN Wilco Team Sunweb 1:28 31 NIBALI Vincenzo Trek - Segafredo 1:29 32 SERRY Pieter Deceuninck - Quick Step 1:31 33 POZZOVIVO Domenico NTT Pro Cycling 1:33 34 SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo Movistar Team 1:34 35 CAICEDO Jonathan Klever EF Pro Cycling 1:35 36 CAPECCHI Eros Bahrain - McLaren 1:37 37 GUERREIRO Ruben EF Pro Cycling 1:37 38 PERNSTEINER Hermann Bahrain - McLaren 1:38 39 SAGAN Peter BORA - hansgrohe 1:39 40 CATALDO Dario Movistar Team 1:40 41 VALTER Attila CCC Team 1:40 42 HAMILTON Chris Team Sunweb 1:40 43 HAIG Jack Mitchelton-Scott 1:42 44 KRUIJSWIJK Steven Team Jumbo-Visma 1:44 45 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel NTT Pro Cycling 1:46 46 FUGLSANG Jakob Astana Pro Team 1:47 47 CLARKE Simon EF Pro Cycling 1:47 48 MEINTJES Louis NTT Pro Cycling 1:47 49 TUSVELD Martijn Team Sunweb 1:50 50 DOMBROWSKI Joe UAE-Team Emirates 1:50 51 ROSSKOPF Joey CCC Team 1:51 52 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 1:52 53 PEDRERO Antonio Movistar Team 1:52 54 WACKERMANN Luca Vini Zabù - KTM 1:53 55 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R La Mondiale 1:54 56 SAMITIER Sergio Movistar Team 1:54 57 NAVARRO Daniel Israel Start-Up Nation 1:57 58 MAJKA Rafał BORA - hansgrohe 2:00 59 POLJAŃSKI Paweł BORA - hansgrohe 2:00 60 GEOGHEGAN HART Tao INEOS Grenadiers 2:04 61 BOUWMAN Koen Team Jumbo-Visma 2:05 62 VENDRAME Andrea AG2R La Mondiale 2:06 63 HAGEN Carl Fredrik Lotto Soudal 2:07 64 DE LA PARTE Víctor CCC Team 2:12 65 HANSEN Jesper Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 2:14 66 SCOTSON Miles Groupama - FDJ 2:15 67 CONCI Nicola Trek - Segafredo 2:27 68 CARBONI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 2:32 69 KOCHETKOV Pavel CCC Team 2:38 70 PFINGSTEN Christoph Team Jumbo-Visma 2:39 71 CATAFORD Alexander Israel Start-Up Nation 2:43 72 BALLERINI Davide Deceuninck - Quick Step 2:44 73 BIDARD François AG2R La Mondiale 2:45 74 RUMAC Josip Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2:46 75 VILLELLA Davide Movistar Team 2:54 76 WYSS Danilo NTT Pro Cycling 2:55 77 RAVANELLI Simone Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2:55 78 NIBALI Antonio Trek - Segafredo 3:01 79 RUBIO Einer Augusto Movistar Team 3:02 80 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers 3:06 81 CONSONNI Simone Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3:08 82 CARRETERO Héctor Movistar Team 3:15 83 ZABEL Rick Israel Start-Up Nation 3:22 84 ARMÉE Sander Lotto Soudal 3:28 85 ROSSETTO Stéphane Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3:30 86 ROMANO Francesco Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 3:32 87 ROTA Lorenzo Vini Zabù - KTM 3:36 88 CICCONE Giulio Trek - Segafredo 3:58 89 HOWSON Damien Mitchelton-Scott 4:01 90 GASTAUER Ben AG2R La Mondiale 4:08 91 FRANKINY Kilian Groupama - FDJ 4:12 92 MAŁECKI Kamil CCC Team 4:20 93 VISCONTI Giovanni Vini Zabù - KTM 4:22 94 FRAPPORTI Marco Vini Zabù - KTM 4:25 95 OLDANI Stefano Lotto Soudal 4:28 96 CRADDOCK Lawson EF Pro Cycling 4:32 97 HAAS Nathan Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 4:35 98 HÄNNINEN Jaakko AG2R La Mondiale 4:37 99 BOARO Manuele Astana Pro Team 4:38 100 ZARDINI Edoardo Vini Zabù - KTM 4:39 101 PADUN Mark Bahrain - McLaren 4:43 102 RESTREPO Jhonatan Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 4:45 103 GRADEK Kamil CCC Team 4:45 104 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 4:46 105 CHIRICO Luca Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 4:52 106 BENNETT Sean EF Pro Cycling 5:01 107 SINKELDAM Ramon Groupama - FDJ 5:04 108 BODNAR Maciej BORA - hansgrohe 5:13 109 HAGA Chad Team Sunweb 5:17 110 BAIS Mattia Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 5:22 111 WEENING Pieter Trek - Segafredo 5:27 112 BRÄNDLE Matthias Israel Start-Up Nation 5:30 113 BATTAGLIN Enrico Bahrain - McLaren 5:30 114 CONTRERAS Rodrigo Astana Pro Team 5:31 115 MEYER Cameron Mitchelton-Scott 5:33 116 DÉMARE Arnaud Groupama - FDJ 5:35 117 PELLAUD Simon Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 5:38 118 ARASHIRO Yukiya Bahrain - McLaren 5:45 119 MORTON Lachlan EF Pro Cycling 5:48 120 CAMPENAERTS Victor NTT Pro Cycling 5:55 121 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE-Team Emirates 6:01 122 FELLINE Fabio Astana Pro Team 6:01 123 SPREAFICO Matteo Vini Zabù - KTM 6:02 124 BENEDETTI Cesare BORA - hansgrohe 6:07 125 NOVAK Domen Bahrain - McLaren 6:09 126 THOMAS Benjamin Groupama - FDJ 6:09 127 GREGAARD Jonas Astana Pro Team 6:12 128 SWIFT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 6:14 129 MATHIS Marco Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 6:19 130 FIORELLI Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 6:25 131 VIVIANI Elia Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 6:30 132 HOLMES Matthew Lotto Soudal 6:31 133 BARBIER Rudy Israel Start-Up Nation 6:36 134 LONARDI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 6:38 135 HEPBURN Michael Mitchelton-Scott 6:38 136 KONOVALOVAS Ignatas Groupama - FDJ 6:39 137 LE TURNIER Mathias Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 6:42 138 SAGIV Guy Israel Start-Up Nation 6:45 139 GUARNIERI Jacopo Groupama - FDJ 6:46 140 GUGLIELMI Simon Groupama - FDJ 6:54 141 BERNARD Julien Trek - Segafredo 7:00 142 HANSEN Adam Lotto Soudal 7:01 143 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R La Mondiale 7:01 144 ZANA Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 7:02 145 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 7:03 146 VAN EMDEN Jos Team Jumbo-Visma 7:04 147 TOLHOEK Antwan Team Jumbo-Visma 7:08 148 TONELLI Alessandro Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 7:09 149 MAZZUCCO Fabio Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 7:23 150 SUNDERLAND Dylan NTT Pro Cycling 7:28 151 MOLANO Juan Sebastián UAE-Team Emirates 7:29 152 BEVILACQUA Simone Vini Zabù - KTM 7:32 153 RICHEZE Maximiliano UAE-Team Emirates 7:33 154 DOWSETT Alex Israel Start-Up Nation 7:36 155 WHELAN James EF Pro Cycling 7:38 156 KEISSE Iljo Deceuninck - Quick Step 7:41 157 DIBBEN Jonathan Lotto Soudal 8:06 158 TORRES Albert Movistar Team 8:08 159 BJERG Mikkel UAE-Team Emirates 8:15 160 PUCCIO Salvatore INEOS Grenadiers 8:23 161 DENNIS Rohan INEOS Grenadiers 8:23 162 RODRÍGUEZ Óscar Astana Pro Team 8:23 163 DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal 8:33 164 GAMPER Patrick BORA - hansgrohe 8:40 165 HODEG Álvaro José Deceuninck - Quick Step 8:41 166 BISOLTI Alessandro Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 8:47 167 AFFINI Edoardo Mitchelton-Scott 8:57 168 MARTIN Tony Team Jumbo-Visma 8:57 169 VAN EMPEL Etienne Vini Zabù - KTM 9:19 170 CIMOLAI Davide Israel Start-Up Nation 9:27 171 EDET Nicolas Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 10:53 172 DENZ Nico Team Sunweb 13:03 173 BOOKWALTER Brent Mitchelton-Scott 17:52 Points Rank Name Team Points 1 ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates 25 2 SAGAN Peter BORA - hansgrohe 19 3 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck - Quick Step 17 4 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 15 5 DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal 12 6 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich Deceuninck - Quick Step 12 7 BJERG Mikkel UAE-Team Emirates 9 8 MATTHEWS Michael Team Sunweb 8 9 BAIS Mattia Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 8 10 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 7 11 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 6 12 WACKERMANN Luca Vini Zabù - KTM 6 13 VAN EMPEL Etienne Vini Zabù - KTM 6 14 ČERNÝ Josef CCC Team 5 15 TONELLI Alessandro Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 5 16 SOBRERO Matteo NTT Pro Cycling 4 17 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek - Segafredo 4 18 GASTAUER Ben AG2R La Mondiale 4 19 NIBALI Vincenzo Trek - Segafredo 3 20 CRADDOCK Lawson EF Pro Cycling 3 21 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE-Team Emirates 3 22 BILBAO Pello Bahrain - McLaren 2 23 SCOTSON Miles Groupama - FDJ 2 24 DÉMARE Arnaud Groupama - FDJ 2 25 HAMILTON Lucas Mitchelton-Scott 1 26 BRÄNDLE Matthias Israel Start-Up Nation 1 Youth Rank Name Team Time 1 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 3:40:27 2 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:22 3 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31 4 SOBRERO Matteo NTT Pro Cycling 0:40 5 MCNULTY Brandon UAE-Team Emirates 0:59 6 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:59 7 O'CONNOR Ben NTT Pro Cycling 1:00 8 OOMEN Sam Team Sunweb 1:11 9 KNOX James Deceuninck - Quick Step 1:13 10 HINDLEY Jai Team Sunweb 1:15 11 HAMILTON Lucas Mitchelton-Scott 1:18 12 FABBRO Matteo BORA - hansgrohe 1:23 13 VALTER Attila CCC Team 1:40 14 HAMILTON Chris Team Sunweb 1:40 15 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 1:52 16 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R La Mondiale 1:54 17 SAMITIER Sergio Movistar Team 1:54 18 GEOGHEGAN HART Tao INEOS Grenadiers 2:04 19 CONCI Nicola Trek - Segafredo 2:27 20 CARBONI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 2:32 21 RAVANELLI Simone Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2:55 22 RUBIO Einer Augusto Movistar Team 3:02 23 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers 3:06 24 CARRETERO Héctor Movistar Team 3:15 25 ROMANO Francesco Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 3:32 26 ROTA Lorenzo Vini Zabù - KTM 3:36 27 MAŁECKI Kamil CCC Team 4:20 28 OLDANI Stefano Lotto Soudal 4:28 29 HÄNNINEN Jaakko AG2R La Mondiale 4:37 30 PADUN Mark Bahrain - McLaren 4:43 31 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 4:46 32 BENNETT Sean EF Pro Cycling 5:01 33 BAIS Mattia Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 5:22 34 NOVAK Domen Bahrain - McLaren 6:09 35 THOMAS Benjamin Groupama - FDJ 6:09 36 GREGAARD Jonas Astana Pro Team 6:12 37 LONARDI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 6:38 38 LE TURNIER Mathias Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 6:42 39 GUGLIELMI Simon Groupama - FDJ 6:54 40 ZANA Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 7:02 41 MAZZUCCO Fabio Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 7:23 42 SUNDERLAND Dylan NTT Pro Cycling 7:28 43 BEVILACQUA Simone Vini Zabù - KTM 7:32 44 WHELAN James EF Pro Cycling 7:38 45 BJERG Mikkel UAE-Team Emirates 8:15 46 RODRÍGUEZ Óscar Astana Pro Team 8:23 47 GAMPER Patrick BORA - hansgrohe 8:40 48 HODEG Álvaro José Deceuninck - Quick Step 8:41 49 AFFINI Edoardo Mitchelton-Scott 8:57 Mountains Rank Name Team Points 1 SAGAN Peter BORA - hansgrohe 4 2 ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates 3 3 ZABEL Rick Israel Start-Up Nation 3 4 DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal 3 5 BAIS Mattia Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 6 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich Deceuninck - Quick Step 1 7 BALLERINI Davide Deceuninck - Quick Step 1 8 VAN EMPEL Etienne Vini Zabù - KTM 1 Teams Rank Name Time 1 INEOS Grenadiers 11:02:32 2 Deceuninck - Quick Step 1:03 3 Team Jumbo-Visma 1:05 4 UAE-Team Emirates 1:14 5 Team Sunweb 1:16 6 EF Pro Cycling 1:25 7 NTT Pro Cycling 1:36 8 Mitchelton-Scott 1:40 9 CCC Team 1:41 10 Bahrain - McLaren 2:07 11 AG2R La Mondiale 2:19 12 BORA - hansgrohe 2:31 13 Trek - Segafredo 2:43 14 Movistar Team 3:37 15 Lotto Soudal 4:41 16 Israel Start-Up Nation 5:13 17 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 6:26 18 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 6:55 19 Vini Zabù - KTM 7:58 20 Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 9:14 21 Astana Pro Team 10:00 22 Groupama - FDJ 10:14 Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Full report to follow shortly.