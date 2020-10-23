Giro d’Italia stage 19: Josef Černý solos to the win in shortened stage
No change in the general classification with Wilco Kelderman maintaining a slim lead over teammate Jai Hindley.
Josef Černý (CCC Team) won a shortened stage 19 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia riding off the front of a strong break.
Getting into the breakaway established from the re-start of the day’s racing, Černý at first worked with the 13 others to keep away from a chasing peloton that contained the maglia rosa and maglia chiclomeno of Wilco Kelderman (Team Subweb) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).
This is Černý’s first grand tour victory, and the first stage win for CCC Team at this year’s Giro.
Just 8km into the stage, the action was then stopped due to the deteriorating weather, and organizers scrambled to redesign the stage. The stage had already been lengthened by 5km on Thursday following the collapse of a bridge.
Riders piled into team cars and buses and drove down the route. The race was restarted in Abbiategrasso, with 124.5km to go, after an extended delay.
“I’m sorry, I haven’t received any rider proposals or association, neither last night nor this morning,” stormed Giro race director Mauro Vegni, furious at the
situation.
How stage 19 unfolded
After the raced was restarted, a 200-meter long neutral rollout launched a three-man break of Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec), and Josef Černý (CCC Team).
The break never got more than about 22 seconds and was caught by the chasing bunch within 10 kilometers due to the efforts of Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe).
The following 40km saw the break hovering between 30 and 45 seconds advantage before the group finally stretched out to a minute advantage, and then continued to pile on the time gap to the peloton.
Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Campenaerts, both previous holders of the world hour record went to the front of the break to animate, getting the small group an additional gap.
At 60km to go, the break had a 1:45 gap. The margin shot up to 2:10 at 55km, and just 5km later, they had 4:20 advantage and continued to grow this lead.
Back in the bunch, Jai Hindley (Team Subweb) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) were seen together, laughing, just a day after their one-on-one battle on the Stelvio.
Campenaerts attacked the break several times near 32km to go, just to push the pace.
Černý, the time trial champion of the Czech Republic, used Campenaerts’ attacks as a springboard to get away.
He quickly got 30 seconds on Ilijo Keisse (Deceuninck–Quick-Step), Sander Armee (Lotto-Soudal), Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Clarke (EF Pro Cycling), and Campenaerts.
In the remains of the break, Campenaerts went off the front with 1km to go and held on for second place, while Mosca came through in third, just 26 seconds back of the stage winner.
“It’s a really special day. I really enjoyed every minute of it,” said the new race leader Kelderman about the weather-delayed stage start. “This
morning the weather was bad, it was very cold. it’s been a hard week and risky for our immune system. I am grateful to RCS Sport [the Giro organizer] for listening to us and shortening the stage.”
Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|2:30:40
|2
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:18
|3
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|4
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:26
|5
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:26
|6
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26
|7
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|8
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:10
|9
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:10
|10
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:10
|11
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:17
|12
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:17
|13
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:21
|14
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:15
|15
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:43
|16
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:43
|17
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:43
|18
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:43
|19
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:43
|20
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:43
|21
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:43
|22
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:43
|23
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:43
|24
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|11:43
|25
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|11:43
|26
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:43
|27
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|11:43
|28
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|11:43
|29
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:43
|30
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|11:43
|31
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:43
|32
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:43
|33
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:43
|34
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:43
|35
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:43
|36
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:43
|37
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|11:43
|38
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:43
|39
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:43
|40
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:43
|41
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:43
|42
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:43
|43
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:43
|44
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:43
|45
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|11:43
|46
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:43
|47
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:43
|48
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:43
|49
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|11:43
|50
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:43
|51
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|11:43
|52
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|11:43
|53
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:43
|54
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:43
|55
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:43
|56
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:43
|57
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|11:43
|58
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:43
|59
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:43
|60
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|11:43
|61
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:43
|62
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:43
|63
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|11:43
|64
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|11:43
|65
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|11:43
|66
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|11:43
|67
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:43
|68
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:43
|69
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:43
|70
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:43
|71
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:43
|72
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:43
|73
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:43
|74
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:43
|75
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|11:43
|76
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:43
|77
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:43
|78
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:43
|79
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:43
|80
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:43
|81
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|11:43
|82
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:43
|83
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:43
|84
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:43
|85
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|11:43
|86
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:43
|87
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:43
|88
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:43
|89
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|11:43
|90
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:43
|91
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:43
|92
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:43
|93
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:43
|94
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|11:43
|95
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:43
|96
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:43
|97
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:43
|98
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:43
|99
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:43
|100
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:43
|101
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:43
|102
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:43
|103
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|11:43
|104
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|11:43
|105
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:43
|106
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|11:43
|107
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:43
|108
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:43
|109
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:43
|110
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|11:43
|111
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|11:43
|112
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:43
|113
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|11:43
|114
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:43
|115
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|11:43
|116
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|11:43
|117
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:43
|118
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:43
|119
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:43
|120
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|11:43
|121
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:43
|122
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|11:43
|123
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:43
|124
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:43
|125
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:43
|126
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|11:43
|127
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|11:43
|128
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|11:43
|129
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:43
|130
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|11:43
|131
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:43
|132
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|11:43
|133
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12:15
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|80:29:19
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|0:12
|3
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|4
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:19
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:16
|6
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|3:59
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:40
|8
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:47
|9
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:46
|10
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:28
|11
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|7:43
|12
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:34
|13
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|26:12
|14
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:12
|15
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:49
|16
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|40:59
|17
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|41:11
|18
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|44:45
|19
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|49:11
|20
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|51:18
|21
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|53:45
|22
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00:12
|23
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00:58
|24
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:05:03
|25
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|1:16:58
|26
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|1:19:38
|27
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:23:39
|28
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:27:38
|29
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:27:47
|30
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28:46
|31
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:35:29
|32
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:08
|33
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:46:23
|34
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|1:47:36
|35
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:48:08
|36
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:54:07
|37
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:55:43
|38
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:57:13
|39
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:58:55
|40
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:01:52
|41
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:03:09
|42
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|2:03:16
|43
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04:35
|44
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:05:01
|45
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07:53
|46
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:09:33
|47
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:09:54
|48
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:10:28
|49
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:13:04
|50
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:13:59
|51
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:23:06
|52
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:26:26
|53
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:29:28
|54
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:33:05
|55
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:34:50
|56
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:36:36
|57
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|2:36:49
|58
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:37:33
|59
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:41:23
|60
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:46:38
|61
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:47:48
|62
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:52:03
|63
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:52:23
|64
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:52:42
|65
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:53:04
|66
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|2:55:38
|67
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:58:33
|68
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:58:55
|69
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|3:00:58
|70
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:05:46
|71
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:05:47
|72
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:08:54
|73
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:12:09
|74
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|3:15:49
|75
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:16:30
|76
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:18:35
|77
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:21:36
|78
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|3:30:17
|79
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:34:05
|80
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|3:34:17
|81
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:34:28
|82
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:34:39
|83
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:35:40
|84
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:37:06
|85
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:38:03
|86
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:40:32
|87
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:40:56
|88
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:48:21
|89
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:48:50
|90
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:48:56
|91
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:49:46
|92
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:51:06
|93
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:52:26
|94
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:53:33
|95
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:54:16
|96
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:57:02
|97
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3:58:00
|98
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|3:59:32
|99
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:59:53
|100
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:10:00
|101
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:15:24
|102
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:19:48
|103
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:20:47
|104
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|4:21:24
|105
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|4:21:34
|106
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:28:55
|107
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:29:10
|108
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:30:15
|109
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:32:43
|110
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|4:34:03
|111
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:40:17
|112
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|4:42:22
|113
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:42:26
|114
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:44:33
|115
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:45:09
|116
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:45:44
|117
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:47:26
|118
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:49:56
|119
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:50:30
|120
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:52:53
|121
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:53:05
|122
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:55:18
|123
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:59:21
|124
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:00:11
|125
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:05:59
|126
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:06:17
|127
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:08:30
|128
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:09:59
|129
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|5:11:29
|130
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:15:59
|131
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:18:01
|132
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:34:29
|133
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|5:36:23
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|221
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|184
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|94
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|77
|5
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|73
|6
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|72
|7
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|70
|8
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|9
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|61
|10
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51
|11
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|48
|12
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|46
|13
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|46
|14
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|45
|15
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|16
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|42
|17
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41
|18
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39
|19
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37
|20
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|36
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36
|22
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35
|23
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|35
|24
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|34
|25
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|34
|26
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|33
|27
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32
|28
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|31
|29
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|31
|30
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30
|31
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|32
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|27
|33
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|34
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|26
|35
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|36
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|37
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|38
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24
|39
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24
|40
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|23
|41
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|21
|42
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20
|43
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|44
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|45
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19
|46
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|47
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18
|48
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|49
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|17
|50
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17
|51
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|52
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|16
|53
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|54
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|55
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|56
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|14
|57
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|58
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|59
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|60
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|61
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|12
|62
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|12
|63
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|64
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|12
|65
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11
|66
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|11
|67
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|68
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|10
|69
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|70
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|71
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|72
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|73
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|74
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|7
|75
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|76
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|77
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|6
|78
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|79
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|80
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|5
|81
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|82
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|83
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|84
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|85
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|86
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|87
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|88
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|89
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|90
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|91
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|92
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|93
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|94
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|95
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2
|96
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|97
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|98
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|99
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1
|100
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|101
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|80:29:31
|2
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:03
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:04
|4
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|26:00
|5
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:00
|6
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:37
|7
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40:59
|8
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|53:33
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00:00
|10
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00:46
|11
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:23:27
|12
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:27:35
|13
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28:34
|14
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:58:43
|15
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:10:16
|16
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:26:14
|17
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:32:53
|18
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:34:38
|19
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:46:26
|20
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:47:36
|21
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:51:51
|22
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:05:34
|23
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:08:42
|24
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|3:15:37
|25
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:21:24
|26
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:34:16
|27
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:34:27
|28
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:40:20
|29
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:48:38
|30
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:50:54
|31
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:53:21
|32
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:56:50
|33
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|3:59:20
|34
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:15:12
|35
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:19:36
|36
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:28:43
|37
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:44:21
|38
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:59:59
|39
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:05:47
|40
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:09:47
|41
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|5:11:17
|42
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:17:49
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|234
|2
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|122
|3
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|115
|4
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|103
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|71
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|54
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|52
|8
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|9
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|10
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|40
|11
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|12
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|33
|13
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|33
|14
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|31
|15
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|26
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|25
|17
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|18
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|19
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|20
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18
|21
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|18
|22
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|18
|23
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|24
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|25
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|26
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|27
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15
|28
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|29
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|30
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|31
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|32
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|11
|33
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|34
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|35
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|36
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|37
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|8
|38
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|39
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|40
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|41
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|7
|42
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|6
|43
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|44
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|45
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|6
|46
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|47
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|48
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|49
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|5
|50
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|5
|51
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|52
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|53
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|54
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4
|55
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|56
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|57
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|58
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|59
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3
|60
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3
|61
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3
|62
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|63
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|2
|64
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2
|65
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|66
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|67
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|68
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|69
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|70
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|71
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|72
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|73
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|241:35:57
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:39
|3
|Bahrain - McLaren
|28:01
|4
|Team Sunweb
|28:37
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|51:45
|6
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:44:27
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|1:51:58
|8
|Movistar Team
|1:54:57
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:59:25
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:28:35
|11
|CCC Team
|2:44:53
|12
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:27:29
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|3:53:44
|14
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:10:12
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:04:49
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:17:11
|17
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8:24:15
|18
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:41:09
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:27:49
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:30:56
