Giro d’Italia stage 19: Josef Černý solos to the win in shortened stage

Josef Černý (CCC Team) won a shortened stage 19 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia riding off the front of a strong break.

Getting into the breakaway established from the re-start of the day’s racing, Černý at first worked with the 13 others to keep away from a chasing peloton that contained the maglia rosa and maglia chiclomeno of Wilco Kelderman (Team Subweb) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).

This is Černý’s first grand tour victory, and the first stage win for CCC Team at this year’s Giro.

Just 8km into the stage, the action was then stopped due to the deteriorating weather, and organizers scrambled to redesign the stage. The stage had already been lengthened by 5km on Thursday following the collapse of a bridge.

Riders piled into team cars and buses and drove down the route. The race was restarted in Abbiategrasso, with 124.5km to go, after an extended delay.

“I’m sorry, I haven’t received any rider proposals or association, neither last night nor this morning,” stormed Giro race director Mauro Vegni, furious at the
situation.

How stage 19 unfolded

After the raced was restarted, a 200-meter long neutral rollout launched a three-man break of Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec), and Josef Černý (CCC Team).

The break never got more than about 22 seconds and was caught by the chasing bunch within 10 kilometers due to the efforts of Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The following 40km saw the break hovering between 30 and 45 seconds advantage before the group finally stretched out to a minute advantage, and then continued to pile on the time gap to the peloton.

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Campenaerts, both previous holders of the world hour record went to the front of the break to animate, getting the small group an additional gap.

At 60km to go, the break had a 1:45 gap. The margin shot up to 2:10 at 55km, and just 5km later, they had 4:20 advantage and continued to grow this lead.

Back in the bunch, Jai Hindley (Team Subweb) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) were seen together, laughing, just a day after their one-on-one battle on the Stelvio.

Campenaerts attacked the break several times near 32km to go, just to push the pace.

Černý, the time trial champion of the Czech Republic, used Campenaerts’ attacks as a springboard to get away.

He quickly got 30 seconds on Ilijo Keisse (Deceuninck–Quick-Step), Sander Armee (Lotto-Soudal), Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Clarke (EF Pro Cycling), and Campenaerts.

In the remains of the break, Campenaerts went off the front with 1km to go and held on for second place, while Mosca came through in third, just 26 seconds back of the stage winner.

“It’s a really special day. I really enjoyed every minute of it,” said the new race leader Kelderman about the weather-delayed stage start. “This
morning the weather was bad, it was very cold. it’s been a hard week and risky for our immune system. I am grateful to RCS Sport [the Giro organizer] for listening to us and shortening the stage.”

Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team2:30:40
2CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling0:18
3MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:26
4CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling0:26
5KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
6ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal0:26
7TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:10
8PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:10
9CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:10
10DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:10
11HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:17
12VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM2:17
13MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling2:21
14MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:15
15BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step11:43
16HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step11:43
17GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers11:43
18ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step11:43
19TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren11:43
20CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren11:43
21BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo11:43
22NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo11:43
23VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:43
24FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team11:43
25HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb11:43
26KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe11:43
27KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb11:43
28FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team11:43
29GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers11:43
30TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb11:43
31PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren11:43
32SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers11:43
33SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling11:43
34BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren11:43
35FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:43
36MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step11:43
37OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb11:43
38KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step11:43
39CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo11:43
40POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling11:43
41MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe11:43
42DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ11:43
43GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ11:43
44SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe11:43
45HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb11:43
46LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:43
47ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren11:43
48PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale11:43
49CATALDO DarioMovistar Team11:43
50BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale11:43
51SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team11:43
52RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team11:43
53CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:43
54BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe11:43
55WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale11:43
56FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe11:43
57DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb11:43
58PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren11:43
59POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe11:43
60MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team11:43
61MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates11:43
62RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:43
63HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb11:43
64VALTER AttilaCCC Team11:43
65ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team11:43
66DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team11:43
67SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation11:43
68FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ11:43
69GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ11:43
70PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers11:43
71SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling11:43
72SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ11:43
73BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe11:43
74KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ11:43
75OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal11:43
76RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:43
77NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo11:43
78ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation11:43
79DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers11:43
80MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:43
81GRADEK KamilCCC Team11:43
82GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling11:43
83WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling11:43
84SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step11:43
85SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team11:43
86BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:43
87VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale11:43
88KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling11:43
89HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal11:43
90MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling11:43
91HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step11:43
92HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:43
93O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling11:43
94HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal11:43
95BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren11:43
96CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers11:43
97CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:43
98BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale11:43
99HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale11:43
100BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates11:43
101CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation11:43
102ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:43
103BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM11:43
104ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM11:43
105TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:43
106RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team11:43
107GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling11:43
108BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:43
109ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates11:43
110VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team11:43
111PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team11:43
112RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:43
113DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal11:43
114NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation11:43
115FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM11:43
116DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal11:43
117ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:43
118DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates11:43
119CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:43
120CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team11:43
121CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates11:43
122ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team11:43
123WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling11:43
124ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:43
125LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:43
126CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team11:43
127VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal11:43
128GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team11:43
129CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling11:43
130ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM11:43
131BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation11:43
132HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal11:43
133NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren12:15
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb 80:29:19
2HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb0:12
3GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:15
4BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren1:19
5ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:16
6FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team3:59
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:40
8NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5:47
9MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step6:46
10MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe7:28
11PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren7:43
12POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling9:34
13SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team26:12
14MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates33:12
15KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step34:49
16PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team40:59
17PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale41:11
18WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale44:45
19SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers49:11
20ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team51:18
21OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb53:45
22O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:00:12
23FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:00:58
24CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:05:03
25FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team1:16:58
26TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb1:19:38
27HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:23:39
28SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:27:38
29VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:27:47
30HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:28:46
31MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:35:29
32BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale1:38:08
33KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling1:46:23
34DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team1:47:36
35NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:48:08
36DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:54:07
37GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling1:55:43
38MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling1:57:13
39RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:58:55
40VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:01:52
41ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates2:03:09
42ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal2:03:16
43DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers2:04:35
44BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren2:05:01
45HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal2:07:53
46NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation2:09:33
47DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates2:09:54
48GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:10:28
49TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:13:04
50HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:13:59
51PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:23:06
52VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:26:26
53BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:29:28
54NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:33:05
55CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:34:50
56GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling2:36:36
57SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team2:36:49
58VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale2:37:33
59BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale2:41:23
60GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:46:38
61RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:47:48
62PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren2:52:03
63ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:52:23
64CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:52:42
65POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:53:04
66HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb2:55:38
67PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:58:33
68TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren2:58:55
69ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team3:00:58
70HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale3:05:46
71CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling3:05:47
72RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:08:54
73CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling3:12:09
74MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team3:15:49
75FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ3:16:30
76BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step3:18:35
77SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling3:21:36
78ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team3:30:17
79WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling3:34:05
80DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb3:34:17
81CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:34:28
82CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:34:39
83CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren3:35:40
84BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:37:06
85VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM3:38:03
86CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:40:32
87ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren3:40:56
88SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe3:48:21
89ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:48:50
90BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:48:56
91CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:49:46
92LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:51:06
93CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling3:52:26
94ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM3:53:33
95ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM3:54:16
96BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:57:02
97HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3:58:00
98OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal3:59:32
99RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:59:53
100CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates4:10:00
101ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:15:24
102BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:19:48
103RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:20:47
104GRADEK KamilCCC Team4:21:24
105TORRES AlbertMovistar Team4:21:34
106WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling4:28:55
107BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe4:29:10
108FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM4:30:15
109MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling4:32:43
110CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team4:34:03
111CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:40:17
112HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal4:42:22
113VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:42:26
114SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling4:44:33
115HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:45:09
116SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:45:44
117DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation4:47:26
118DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:49:56
119CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation4:50:30
120KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:52:53
121FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:53:05
122ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation4:55:18
123KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4:59:21
124GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ5:00:11
125LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:05:59
126BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation5:06:17
127GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:08:30
128MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:09:59
129BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM5:11:29
130MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:15:59
131HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step5:18:01
132SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation5:34:29
133DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal5:36:23
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ221
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe184
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step94
4ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates77
5ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team73
6GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers72
7PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec70
8VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale66
9KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe61
10GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers51
11DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal48
12KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb46
13CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling46
14O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling45
15SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers45
16HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb42
17BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step41
18HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step39
19MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates37
20FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM36
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step36
22DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation35
23CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling35
24GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling34
25MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo34
26ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team33
27VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits32
28FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team31
29FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team31
30BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren30
31PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers30
32HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal27
33BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26
34BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren26
35VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal26
36RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
37CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers24
38BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates24
39CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation24
40CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling23
41ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal21
42TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren20
43OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal20
44NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo19
45MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe19
46CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
47PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren18
48CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
49SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team17
50FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17
51DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers16
52TORRES AlbertMovistar Team16
53RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
54ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
55WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale14
56VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM14
57KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step14
58ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation14
59FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ13
60RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
61ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team12
62TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè12
63BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale12
64DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb12
65PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren11
66VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team11
67GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling10
68CATALDO DarioMovistar Team10
69BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation10
70BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe8
71ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM8
72ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM8
73LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
74MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team7
75HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal6
76ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
77GRADEK KamilCCC Team6
78KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step5
79NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation5
80SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team5
81WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling5
82MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling5
83HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
84MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
85POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling4
86KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling4
87SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling4
88GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4
89FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3
90RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team3
91HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
92BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3
93CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team3
94MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step2
95PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2
96CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
97SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2
98MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
99OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1
100BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
101CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb 80:29:31
2GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:03
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:04
4SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team26:00
5MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates33:00
6KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step34:37
7PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale40:59
8OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb53:33
9O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:00:00
10FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:00:46
11HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:23:27
12VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:27:35
13HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:28:34
14RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:58:43
15GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:10:16
16VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:26:14
17NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:32:53
18CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:34:38
19GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:46:26
20RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:47:36
21PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren2:51:51
22HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale3:05:34
23RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:08:42
24MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team3:15:37
25SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling3:21:24
26CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:34:16
27CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:34:27
28CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:40:20
29ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:48:38
30LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:50:54
31ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM3:53:21
32BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:56:50
33OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal3:59:20
34ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:15:12
35BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:19:36
36WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling4:28:43
37SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling4:44:21
38GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ4:59:59
39LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:05:47
40MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:09:47
41BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM5:11:17
42HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step5:17:49
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling234
2DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal122
3GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers115
4DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers103
5O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling71
6KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb54
7HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb52
8GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers48
9CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers45
10CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling40
11PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
12HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal33
13FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team33
14ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team31
15FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ26
16BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren25
17VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal22
18POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling20
19WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale20
20TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren18
21ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM18
22CATALDO DarioMovistar Team18
23WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling16
24ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits16
25SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe15
26NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo15
27PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren15
28BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates15
29ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step12
30MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe11
31DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates11
32VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM11
33BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale10
34KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8
35MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling8
36VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale8
37CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team8
38FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM8
39BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8
40DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7
41VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team7
42DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team6
43HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
44PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers6
45ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
46RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
47BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
48BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
49SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team5
50SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team5
51CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling4
52KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4
53SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers4
54OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4
55BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren4
56TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
57ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3
58ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3
59NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren3
60PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren3
61ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM3
62CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates3
63MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team2
64GRADEK KamilCCC Team2
65MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
66MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1
67HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1
68RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1
69ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1
70BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1
71BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1
72KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1
73CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 241:35:57
2Deceuninck - Quick Step23:39
3Bahrain - McLaren28:01
4Team Sunweb28:37
5BORA - hansgrohe51:45
6NTT Pro Cycling1:44:27
7Astana Pro Team1:51:58
8Movistar Team1:54:57
9AG2R La Mondiale1:59:25
10Trek - Segafredo2:28:35
11CCC Team2:44:53
12UAE-Team Emirates3:27:29
13Lotto Soudal3:53:44
14EF Pro Cycling5:10:12
15Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:04:49
16Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7:17:11
17Vini Zabù - KTM8:24:15
18Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:41:09
19Israel Start-Up Nation 10:27:49
20Groupama - FDJ 12:30:56

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

