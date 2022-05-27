Giro d’Italia stage 19: Koen Bouwman climbs out of break for mountaintop victory, GC top-3 hit stalemate

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Koen Bouwman (Jumbo Visma) outsprinted his breakaway rivals on the Santuario di Castelmonte summit finish to score his second stage win of the Giro d’Italia.

The Dutch climbing king topped Mauro Schmid (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF) after a tight bend in the final 100 meters left Andrea Vendrame (Ag2r-Citroën) and Attila Valter (Groupama FDJ) battering into the barriers and out of contention.

The GC contenders came to the line together, around four minutes later.

There were no gaps between the key players Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) to leave the top-3 separated by 65 seconds, and only three seconds between pink jersey Carapaz and second-place Hindley.

Those tiny margins set the scene for a stunning final weekend with its Dolomite “Queen Stage” and final TT.

Bouwman brought Jumbo-Visma more than just a second stage victory after the disappointment of Tom Dumoulin and Tobias Foss’ torpedoed GC bid.

Bouwman also did enough to seal the KoM classification with his ride Friday. He just needs to make it through to Verona to become the first Dutchman to win the Giro’s Azzura jersey.

“After my first victory, it would be really nice if I could have another one. It was only my second win as a pro, now winning two stages in the Giro, I am just so happy, I don’t have words,” he said.

“I knew there was a corner to the left, but I didn’t know it was this sharp. I knew I had to take the inside line, I don’t know if anyone crashed, I am just really happy. That was the goal today to make sure I kept the blue jersey, and now that is coming with the stage victory, I cannot believe it.”

Steep climbs and a trip to Slovenia for stage 19.

Bouwman and break gets breathing space, Porte abandons

The fight for the break was fierce as ever and a stellar selection eventually went clear. Groupama FDJ, Jumbo Visma and Quick Step all put two riders into the 12-rider move.

Schmid, Bouwman, Valter, Magnus Cort (EF Education EasyPost), and Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) were riders to watch in a powerful group that soon grew a huge gap of up to 10 minutes over the bunch as it rolled through the first-half of the stage.

Bora-Hansgrohe kept the tempo high in the bunch behind, briefly splitting the peloton with its high-paced descent from the second climb as the race rumbled across the border into Slovenia.

The most significant inflection point of the first half of the stage was when Richie Porte was dropped in the first half of the race after being spotted vomiting at the side of the road.

Also read: Porte out of Giro d’Italia

The veteran superdomestique ground away at the back of the bunch for 20km before abandoning at around 80km to go in what could be a crucial moment for Richard Carapaz.

Kolovrat climb cracks the break

Inisders had touted the Cat.1 Kolovrat climb at 50km to go as crucial to Friday’s stage.

At 10.3km and 9.2 percent and with a stack of shocking ramps, the Slovenian climb soon whittled down the break.

By the summit, a stack of breakaway riders had lost the wheels to leave just Schmid, Bouwman, Valter and Tonelli out front. Tonelli yo-yo’d on and off the break but hung tough to crest the climb with the rest as Bouwman took the final points needed to seal the KoM competition.

Verdrame emerged from nowhere to lead the breakaway in the descent after being dropped on the climb some time before.

The fivesome kept rolling together all the way through the huge descent toward the final climb that would eventually crown the stage-winner.

Meanwhile, the attrition was similar in the peloton on the steep Slovenian climb.

Bora-Hansgrohe kept bossing on the front through the lower slopes as Ineos Grenadiers began to lose riders. The German crew also lost depth under its own relentless pace to leave both Carapaz and Hindley short of support. Landa kept close behind with a phalanx of Bahrain-Victorious teammates.

Santuario di Castelmonte summit sprints

Again, no gaps between the Giro’s ‘big 3’.

The five-rider group hit the final seven-kilometer climb with an eight-minute gap, and the stage was there to play for.

With such a huge advantage to play with, the escapees sat waiting for each other to make the first move. It wasn’t until the final 3km when the tension broke as Bouwman, Valter and then Tonelli threw some testing surges.

Vendrame was the fastest finisher of the group and the other four all wanted to see him off the back. The Italian struggled to hold the wheels but suck tight and the fivesome came to the final 400m together.

Bouwman moved first and took the crucial final bend from the front. Vendrame overcooked the increasingly tightening corner and crashed into the barrier as Valter followed behind.

The crash carnage and a moment’s pause from Schmid left Bouwman to score number two of the race.

Back in the bunch, Ineos Grenadiers swamped to the front on the approach to the Santuario di Castelmonte. Jonathan Castroviejo and then Ben Tulett controlled and the peloton was just as tense as the break had been a few minutes up the raod.

Sivakov turned up the heat at around 3km and the peloton blew to bits. Bora-Hansgrohe riders fell out the back and Hindley was alone in a group of around 12. Sivakov kept drilling the pace until Carapaz kicked at 2km to go.

Like so many times before, Hindley and then Landa marked the pink jersey. Landa kicked moved and got the gap before Hindley and Carapaz reeled the Basque back.

The pace slowed in the GC group and other classification contenders came across. Carapaz went again, and guess what? Landa and Hindley were there.

The Giro’s three capi lead out a sprint of classification contenders and again, there were no gaps at the line.

“Today was a hard day, and it’s a shame about Richie, it’s unlucky, but the team stepped up and did a good job,” Carapaz said. “Everyone is at a good level, and we’re going to push to the end. Today was a bit of balancing the forces, but we’re all near the same level of the riders at the top. It wasn’t so hard in the end, so there wasn’t going to be big differences. Tomorrow is the big day, and the altitude should favor me. I hope to have a good day.”

Up next: ‘Queen stage’ in the Dolomites to serve drama

Stage 20 of this Giro will be BIG.

Three huge climbs and two trips above 2,000 meters makes stage 20 the most grueling of the race.

Throwing more than 5,000 meters of climbing through the dramatic limestone cliffs of the Dolomites, stage 20 could blow the 65-second gap between the top-3 on GC into huge chasms over the space of its 168km.

Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma4:32:55
2SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
3TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:03
4VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:06
5VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:10
6BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix2:45
7MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis3:49
8CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers3:56
9HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe3:56
10LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious3:56
11BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3:59
12HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:59
13NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team4:01
14CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4:03
15VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4:21
16LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:21
17POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:21
18BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious4:21
19FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa5:02
20BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe5:04
21LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma5:21
22HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:25
23KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe5:38
24SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers7:05
25NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious8:19
26CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers8:28
27CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team9:14
28PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team9:45
29COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:51
30ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli9:51
31OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma10:06
32POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious10:22
33TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers10:22
34KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe10:22
35GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team10:22
36HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:40
37MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal10:50
38CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo14:29
39THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo14:29
40BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:21
41NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers17:16
42PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team17:22
43CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost17:56
44SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo17:56
45BARTA WillMovistar Team19:27
46DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team19:27
47ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe19:27
48ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:27
49MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo19:27
50ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates19:47
51PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis19:47
52ROCHAS RémyCofidis19:47
53PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team19:47
54HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team19:47
55CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team19:47
56COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates19:47
57SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19:47
58TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:47
59DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ23:31
60GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa24:20
61CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo24:20
62MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa24:20
63GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates24:20
64AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma24:20
65HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM24:20
66CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost24:20
67TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM24:20
68ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team24:20
69KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost24:20
70DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:20
71VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team24:20
72VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo24:20
73DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal24:20
74ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team24:20
75SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious24:20
76TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team24:20
77GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè24:20
78ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa24:20
79SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:04
80ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM26:30
81EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma26:30
82VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix26:30
83ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:30
84FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates26:30
85LAZKANO OierMovistar Team26:30
86VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma27:40
87NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team27:40
88FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa27:40
89HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal27:40
90PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:40
91HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech27:40
92CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech27:40
93SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:40
94PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers27:40
95FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team27:40
96ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe27:40
97MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo27:40
98PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team27:40
99BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli27:40
100RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli27:40
101JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:40
102KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team28:19
103CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:27
104FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma28:30
105PEREZ AnthonyCofidis28:30
106SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers28:47
107DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech30:06
108DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM30:34
109DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix30:34
110OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix30:34
111RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix30:34
112MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè30:34
113RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa30:39
114BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious31:52
115OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates33:41
116RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè35:29
117TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli35:29
118HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco35:29
119LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ35:29
120COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM35:32
121BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech35:36
122VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team35:36
123LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix35:36
124SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ35:36
125ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech35:36
126KREDER WesleyCofidis35:36
127BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe35:36
128BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa35:36
129ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa35:36
130GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe35:36
131SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ35:36
132SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team35:36
133DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team35:36
134PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli35:36
135DENZ NicoTeam DSM35:36
136VILLELLA DavideCofidis35:36
137SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team35:43
138CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team35:43
139COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates35:46
140RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates35:46
141BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech35:46
142KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal35:46
143DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech35:46
144SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal35:46
145VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost35:46
146CIMOLAI DavideCofidis35:46
147CONSONNI SimoneCofidis35:46
148GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ35:57
149DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ35:57
150KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ35:57
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 81:18:12
2HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:03
3LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:05
4NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team5:53
5BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious6:22
6HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:15
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe8:21
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:55
9LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo15:29
10CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost17:10
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18:11
12BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious20:40
13HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco25:26
14MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis25:45
15FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa30:29
16SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers34:01
17KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe36:46
18KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe42:52
19ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM44:24
20BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma57:48
21OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:01:09
22DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06:23
23CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:08:11
24COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:18:06
25MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:23:44
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:33:13
27VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:46:29
28PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:49:19
29PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:55:26
30POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:57:04
31ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:57:31
32ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates1:58:44
33LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:58:52
34VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ2:00:23
35HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:06:23
36HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:09:46
37NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious2:09:47
38NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:13:32
39FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates2:18:19
40TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:20:13
41COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates2:21:00
42TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:22:22
43SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:24:13
44SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2:25:39
45FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team2:27:02
46TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM2:27:37
47MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:40:34
48GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team2:41:35
49FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma2:42:07
50ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe2:42:54
51TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:43:05
52ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:45:10
53TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:45:16
54GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:49:37
55COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates2:50:23
56ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:56:06
57VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:56:17
58VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix2:58:34
59PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2:59:30
60KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost2:59:31
61BARTA WillMovistar Team3:01:14
62EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma3:03:39
63GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa3:06:51
64ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3:08:10
65CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:09:27
66SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:12:33
67ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa3:13:09
68SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers3:16:32
69VILLELLA DavideCofidis3:17:01
70PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:19:22
71SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:19:58
72ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3:20:42
73DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:23:27
74CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3:25:42
75ROCHAS RémyCofidis3:26:33
76ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa3:31:21
77BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:35:53
78SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:38:12
79FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa3:40:44
80SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:41:14
81CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3:41:14
82DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team3:41:44
83OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix3:45:29
84PEREZ AnthonyCofidis3:48:56
85ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:50:24
86PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers3:51:10
87SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious3:55:31
88HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:56:07
89RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:56:57
90KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:58:18
91DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech3:58:26
92CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3:59:47
93VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma4:04:21
94PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis4:04:55
95CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost4:06:22
96AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma4:09:45
97MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa4:10:20
98BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix4:18:15
99CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech4:20:13
100MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo4:22:13
101LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ4:24:07
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:24:20
103COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM4:27:45
104GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:32:40
105CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:33:55
106LAZKANO OierMovistar Team4:34:00
107DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix4:37:18
108DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:43:14
109PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:44:31
110BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:45:40
111MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:46:21
112HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:48:37
113KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4:48:55
114RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:51:09
115PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:53:06
116DENZ NicoTeam DSM4:56:37
117LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix4:59:21
118RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix5:00:03
119BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe5:00:45
120CONSONNI SimoneCofidis5:01:29
121DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM5:01:37
122HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal5:04:40
123NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team5:05:30
124BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5:07:09
125GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates5:08:14
126SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5:08:45
127DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5:14:08
128BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech5:14:34
129VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo5:15:11
130THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo5:16:35
131SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ5:19:05
132RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa5:19:52
133HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech5:23:45
134SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal5:27:18
135DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech5:29:12
136GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:35:01
137CIMOLAI DavideCofidis5:35:25
138BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious5:39:43
139KREDER WesleyCofidis5:40:52
140ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5:42:12
141OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates5:43:59
142VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost5:44:50
143RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates5:45:22
144TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:47:54
145DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ5:54:27
146CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:02:58
147VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:05:44
148BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech6:10:52
149SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:15:58
150KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal6:31:05
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ254
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates136
3CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team132
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix96
5DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM95
6DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix83
7CONSONNI SimoneCofidis73
8BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious72
9BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma71
10TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli70
11GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè68
12CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers58
13DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53
14AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma52
15CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost51
16HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe43
17THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo43
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo42
19ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa42
20VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team41
21OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix38
22KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe34
23BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious33
24BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious33
25LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma33
26SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team33
27BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli32
28KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe31
29BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team27
30MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis26
31ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa25
32ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25
33HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
34ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
35ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM19
36SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli18
37LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious18
38LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
39VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18
40NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team18
41POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious17
42ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates17
43CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo16
44GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team16
45TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè16
46VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost16
47CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost15
48FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates15
49CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
50TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
51VILLELLA DavideCofidis14
52BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix14
53MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
54MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa13
55RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix12
56NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team12
57POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11
58PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team11
59VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ11
60EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma11
61PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team11
62RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
63VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10
64MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal10
65CIMOLAI DavideCofidis10
66DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team9
67SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
68RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9
69TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM8
70COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates8
71ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
72HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
73KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8
74RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
75TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
76ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7
77ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech7
78BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe6
79HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM6
80SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
81FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team6
82ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
83DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
84VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
85COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
86NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
87SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team5
88FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
89ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
90HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
91OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma4
92SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal4
93TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team3
94DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team3
95CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3
96PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
97PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2
98SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2
99CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo2
100SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
101FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1
102GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1
103RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates1
104DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 81:33:41
2BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious5:11
3SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers18:32
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM28:55
5COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:02:37
6VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:31:00
7PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:39:57
8LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:43:23
9VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:44:54
10NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:58:03
11TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:04:44
12SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo2:08:44
13SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team2:10:10
14MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:25:05
15GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team2:26:06
16FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma2:26:38
17ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:29:41
18TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:29:47
19COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates2:34:54
20EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma2:48:10
21SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:57:04
22PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:03:53
23SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:04:29
24ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3:05:13
25FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa3:25:15
26OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix3:30:00
27HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:40:38
28CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3:44:18
29BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix4:02:46
30GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:17:11
31LAZKANO OierMovistar Team4:18:31
32PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:29:02
33RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:35:40
34PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:37:37
35DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM4:46:08
36BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa4:51:40
37RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa5:04:23
38DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ5:38:58
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma294
2CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo103
3ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa94
4HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe74
5KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe74
6BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious71
7CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers65
8HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux57
9LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma47
10KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe42
11MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo40
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM39
13CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost33
14POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious31
15FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates27
16GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team26
17SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26
18LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo22
19TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè22
20VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix21
21MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa20
22LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious20
23SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19
24ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
25EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma18
26PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
27BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe17
28VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17
29DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team17
30NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team13
31VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ13
32PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team13
33TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
34BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
35DENZ NicoTeam DSM12
36BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10
37HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
38POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
39BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious9
40MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
41VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9
42COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates8
43OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix8
44DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
45DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix6
46VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
47TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6
48KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost6
49HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6
50ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
51MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis5
52ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
53VILLELLA DavideCofidis5
54AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma5
55BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix5
56DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
57TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team4
58PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team4
59CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost4
60KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
61THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4
62COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
63GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
64CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost3
65PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2
66NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2
67TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2
68HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1
69ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
70CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
71VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1
72DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 244:06:06
2BORA - hansgrohe2:36
3Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:08:09
4INEOS Grenadiers1:09:16
5Astana Qazaqstan Team2:06:48
6Trek - Segafredo2:14:21
7Jumbo-Visma2:32:45
8UAE Team Emirates3:06:21
9Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:08:56
10Movistar Team3:21:06
11Team DSM4:04:57
12AG2R Citroën Team4:46:26
13Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:11:44
14EF Education-EasyPost5:19:58
15EOLO-Kometa5:24:37
16Cofidis5:26:01
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:40:15
18Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8:08:47
19Alpecin-Fenix9:28:56
20Groupama - FDJ9:46:37
21Lotto Soudal 10:16:22
22Israel - Premier Tech 12:28:21

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

