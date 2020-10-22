2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 18: Jai Hindley wins battle on the Stelvio

Wilco Kelderman struggled on the stage but rode into Maglia Rosa leader's jersey, as a shattered João Almeida slips off the overall podium.

Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) rode to victory on the brutally steep slopes of the Stelvio on stage 18 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

The young Australian shadowed Tao Geoghegan Hart and Rohan Dennis (both Ineos Grenadiers) on the decisive climb, the following descent, and into the final uphill kilometers to the stage finish.

Only Hindley and Geoghegan Hart remained at the front in the final 10km climb, and in the final 100m, the young Australian came around Geoghegan Hart to take his first stage win, and the first win for Sunweb at the Giro.

While Wilco Kelderman (Team Subweb) rode very strongly on the first 15km of Stelvio, he fell off the pace set by Hindley, Geoghegan Hart, and Dennis with 5 kilometers remaining on the climb.

Kelderman rode raggedly on the remainder of the stage to collect the leader’s jersey from the shoulders of João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

Kelderman sits just 12 seconds ahead of his young teammate Hindley.

How stage 18 unfolded

A break of 15 men went up the road early, with Ineos Grenadiers doing most of the work on the front.

Ben O’Connor (NTT Pro Cycling), winner of stage 18, and a close second on stage 17 attacked the group before the ascent on the Stelvio.

As the break exploded in the opening kilometers of the decisive climb, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Dennis, Geoghegan Hart, Kelderman, and Hindley brought O’Connor back.

The Maglia Rosa of Almeida, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) distanced by the tempo this move too

As Kelderman rode into the virtual lead, he started to falter on his teammate’s wheel.

When O’Connor was caught, he tried to jump on the wheels of the attacking group, but could not hold the pace set by the Ineos Grenadiers.

As Dennis came across the summit of the Stelvio, he was closely trailed by Geoghegan Hart, and Hindley who was struggling to get his long sleeve jersey on for the cold descent.

Hindley was seen riding with his long sleeve top unzipped in -3C or -2C wind chill on the technical descent.

Kelderman made up a handful of seconds on the descent, but by the time the lead three were into the valley before the final climb, he had ceded nearly a minute to the front group.

Denis set a blistering tempo to the base of the final climb, delivering Geoghegan Hart into a position for the final 10km, with Hindley on his wheel.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) rode through the stragglers, including Dennis, Fuglsang, and Nibali, seeing an opportunity to get onto the overall podium.

Geoghegan Hart and Hindley rode conservatively for the first 8km of the climb, and the lifted the tempo ever so slightly.

In the final 200 meters, Geoghegan Hart launched from the front, but it was Hindley, who had not been doing any of the work for the previous 28km who came around for the stage win.

Kelderman, seeing his virtual lead slipping, upped the pace, and managed to salvage the day assuming the overall race lead.

Giro d'Italia Stage 18 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb6:03:03
2GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:46
4FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:25
5KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb2:18
6KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:04
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:51
8NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo4:51
9PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren4:51
10MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:55
11MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe6:43
12NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren8:15
13POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling8:17
14DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers8:33
15O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling11:48
16SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers14:48
17WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale15:01
18PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale15:01
19SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team16:22
20OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb20:43
21FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team20:43
22NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation20:43
23GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers21:08
24ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal24:15
25ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team26:56
26BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale26:56
27HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal26:56
28KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step26:58
29TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb26:58
30DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates26:58
31GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling26:58
32SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step26:58
33HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb26:58
34CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers26:58
35TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:58
36GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling26:58
37PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team28:38
38ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:37
39MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates29:37
40GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team29:37
41HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal29:46
42DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal31:41
43NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo31:41
44MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling31:41
45PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec32:13
46HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step33:55
47ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates34:51
48LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits37:15
49BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren37:15
50RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team37:15
51FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe37:15
52CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling37:15
53SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling37:15
54CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec37:15
55RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team39:15
56KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling39:15
57HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb40:09
58WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling41:03
59CATALDO DarioMovistar Team47:05
60BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step47:05
61PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers47:05
62CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren47:05
63GRADEK KamilCCC Team47:05
64MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team47:05
65DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team47:05
66SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team47:05
67WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling47:05
68ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team47:05
69ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team47:05
70SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe47:05
71POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe47:05
72FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM47:05
73HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits47:05
74TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren47:05
75CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team47:05
76BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale47:41
77RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec47:41
78SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling47:41
79VALTER AttilaCCC Team47:41
80ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation48:15
81DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation49:03
82BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation49:03
83HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale49:03
84PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren49:03
85HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal49:03
86ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren49:03
87BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec49:03
88DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb49:03
89CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling49:03
90MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling49:03
91MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo50:18
92BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo50:18
93SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ50:58
94DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ50:58
95HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits50:58
96ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè50:58
97VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits50:58
98CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits50:58
99ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM50:58
100CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates50:58
101GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ50:58
102CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè50:58
103BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM50:58
104SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM50:58
105CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation50:58
106CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec50:58
107CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling50:58
108VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale50:58
109CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team50:58
110OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal50:58
111FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè50:58
112CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo50:58
113RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec50:58
114BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe50:58
115LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè50:58
116MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits50:58
117BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec50:58
118ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè50:58
119SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation50:58
120ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM50:58
121MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè50:58
122FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ50:58
123BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates50:58
124RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec50:58
125HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step50:58
126VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM50:58
127DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal50:58
128VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team50:58
129TORRES AlbertMovistar Team50:58
130KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step50:58
131GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ50:58
132VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal50:58
133KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ50:58
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb 77:46:56
2HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb0:12
3GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:15
4BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren1:19
5ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:16
6FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team3:59
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:40
8NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5:47
9MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step6:46
10PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren7:23
11MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe7:28
12POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling9:34
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ221
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe184
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step90
4ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates77
5GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers72
6VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale66
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe56
8GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers51
9PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec50
10DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal48
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb 77:47:08
2GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:03
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:04
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling234
2DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal122
3GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers115
4DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers103
5O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling71
6KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb54
7HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb52
8GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers48
9CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers45
10CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling40
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

