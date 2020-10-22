Giro d’Italia stage 18: Jai Hindley wins battle on the Stelvio
Wilco Kelderman struggled on the stage but rode into Maglia Rosa leader's jersey, as a shattered João Almeida slips off the overall podium.
Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) rode to victory on the brutally steep slopes of the Stelvio on stage 18 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia.
The young Australian shadowed Tao Geoghegan Hart and Rohan Dennis (both Ineos Grenadiers) on the decisive climb, the following descent, and into the final uphill kilometers to the stage finish.
Only Hindley and Geoghegan Hart remained at the front in the final 10km climb, and in the final 100m, the young Australian came around Geoghegan Hart to take his first stage win, and the first win for Sunweb at the Giro.
While Wilco Kelderman (Team Subweb) rode very strongly on the first 15km of Stelvio, he fell off the pace set by Hindley, Geoghegan Hart, and Dennis with 5 kilometers remaining on the climb.
Kelderman rode raggedly on the remainder of the stage to collect the leader’s jersey from the shoulders of João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).
Kelderman sits just 12 seconds ahead of his young teammate Hindley.
How stage 18 unfolded
A break of 15 men went up the road early, with Ineos Grenadiers doing most of the work on the front.
Ben O’Connor (NTT Pro Cycling), winner of stage 18, and a close second on stage 17 attacked the group before the ascent on the Stelvio.
As the break exploded in the opening kilometers of the decisive climb, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Dennis, Geoghegan Hart, Kelderman, and Hindley brought O’Connor back.
The Maglia Rosa of Almeida, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) distanced by the tempo this move too
As Kelderman rode into the virtual lead, he started to falter on his teammate’s wheel.
When O’Connor was caught, he tried to jump on the wheels of the attacking group, but could not hold the pace set by the Ineos Grenadiers.
As Dennis came across the summit of the Stelvio, he was closely trailed by Geoghegan Hart, and Hindley who was struggling to get his long sleeve jersey on for the cold descent.
Hindley was seen riding with his long sleeve top unzipped in -3C or -2C wind chill on the technical descent.
Kelderman made up a handful of seconds on the descent, but by the time the lead three were into the valley before the final climb, he had ceded nearly a minute to the front group.
Denis set a blistering tempo to the base of the final climb, delivering Geoghegan Hart into a position for the final 10km, with Hindley on his wheel.
Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) rode through the stragglers, including Dennis, Fuglsang, and Nibali, seeing an opportunity to get onto the overall podium.
Geoghegan Hart and Hindley rode conservatively for the first 8km of the climb, and the lifted the tempo ever so slightly.
In the final 200 meters, Geoghegan Hart launched from the front, but it was Hindley, who had not been doing any of the work for the previous 28km who came around for the stage win.
Kelderman, seeing his virtual lead slipping, upped the pace, and managed to salvage the day assuming the overall race lead.
Giro d'Italia Stage 18 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|6:03:03
|2
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:46
|4
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:25
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|2:18
|6
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:04
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:51
|8
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:51
|9
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:51
|10
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:55
|11
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:43
|12
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|8:15
|13
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:17
|14
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:33
|15
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:48
|16
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:48
|17
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:01
|18
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:01
|19
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|16:22
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|20:43
|21
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|20:43
|22
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:43
|23
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:08
|24
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|24:15
|25
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|26:56
|26
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|26:56
|27
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|26:56
|28
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:58
|29
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|26:58
|30
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:58
|31
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|26:58
|32
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:58
|33
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|26:58
|34
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:58
|35
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:58
|36
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|26:58
|37
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|28:38
|38
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:37
|39
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:37
|40
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|29:37
|41
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|29:46
|42
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|31:41
|43
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:41
|44
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:41
|45
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32:13
|46
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:55
|47
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:51
|48
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37:15
|49
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|37:15
|50
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|37:15
|51
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37:15
|52
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|37:15
|53
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|37:15
|54
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|37:15
|55
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|39:15
|56
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|39:15
|57
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|40:09
|58
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|41:03
|59
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|47:05
|60
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47:05
|61
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|47:05
|62
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|47:05
|63
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|47:05
|64
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|47:05
|65
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|47:05
|66
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|47:05
|67
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|47:05
|68
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|47:05
|69
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|47:05
|70
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:05
|71
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:05
|72
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|47:05
|73
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|47:05
|74
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|47:05
|75
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|47:05
|76
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|47:41
|77
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47:41
|78
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|47:41
|79
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|47:41
|80
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|48:15
|81
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|49:03
|82
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|49:03
|83
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|49:03
|84
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|49:03
|85
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|49:03
|86
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|49:03
|87
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49:03
|88
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|49:03
|89
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|49:03
|90
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|49:03
|91
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:18
|92
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:18
|93
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:58
|94
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:58
|95
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:58
|96
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|50:58
|97
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:58
|98
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:58
|99
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|50:58
|100
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|50:58
|101
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:58
|102
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|50:58
|103
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|50:58
|104
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|50:58
|105
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|50:58
|106
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|50:58
|107
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|50:58
|108
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|50:58
|109
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|50:58
|110
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|50:58
|111
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|50:58
|112
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:58
|113
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|50:58
|114
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50:58
|115
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|50:58
|116
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:58
|117
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|50:58
|118
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|50:58
|119
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|50:58
|120
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|50:58
|121
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|50:58
|122
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:58
|123
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|50:58
|124
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|50:58
|125
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50:58
|126
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|50:58
|127
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|50:58
|128
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|50:58
|129
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|50:58
|130
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50:58
|131
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:58
|132
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|50:58
|133
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:58
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|77:46:56
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|0:12
|3
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|4
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:19
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:16
|6
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|3:59
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:40
|8
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:47
|9
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:46
|10
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|7:23
|11
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:28
|12
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:34
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|221
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|184
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|90
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|77
|5
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|72
|6
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56
|8
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51
|9
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|50
|10
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|48
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|77:47:08
|2
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:03
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:04
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|234
|2
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|122
|3
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|115
|4
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|103
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|71
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|54
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|52
|8
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|9
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|10
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|40
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
