Giro d’Italia stage 17: Ben O’Connor solos from break for the win
João Almeida stays calmly in lead, while attacks were thrown on the final climb.
Ben O’Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) nabbed the win on stage 17 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia in a successful solo effort.
The Australian was second on the previous stage, barely missing the win, in a similar situation when he went off the front of the break.
“Yesterday was so close. To pull it off today, in the mountains, it what I dream of,” O’Connor said.
João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) held onto the Maglia Rosa for another day, fending off attacks from Wilco Kelderman and Jai Hindley (Sunweb) on the steep slopes of the final climb.
How stage 17 unfolded
An 18-man break escaped, and at 88km to go, they had 7:15 advantage over the Maglia Rosa group, riding
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) featured strongly in this break, along with Rohan Denis (Ineos Grenadiers), doing much of the work. O’Conner had made his way into this break, having performed similarly the previous day.
Attacks broke this group up several times, but the bunch came back together several times through the following 55 kilometers.
With the final 10km all uphill, and a gap to the main group still 5:30, O’Connor launched an attack on Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) De Gendt and Denis, very quickly got a 20-second gap.
Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-McLaren) went after O’Connor with 6km to go and dropped De Gendt after the Belgian struggled to keep the pace uphill.
Pernsteiner shaved 10 seconds from O’Connor on his initial counter, however, he was not able to sustain an overtaking pace and dropped back to a 25 seconds gap, where he would finish the day, in second.
In the peloton, Hindley and Kelderman applied pressure to Almeida at 6km to go but were not able to shake the race leader.
Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) lead out the field sprint, but it was Tao Geoghegan Hart who came around to lead the best of the rest through the line.
Giro d'Italia Stage 17 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:50:59
|2
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:31
|3
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10
|4
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|1:13
|5
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:55
|6
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:49
|7
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|3:29
|8
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|3:29
|9
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:30
|10
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:32
|11
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:11
|12
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|5:11
|13
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:11
|14
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|5:11
|15
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:11
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:11
|17
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:11
|18
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:11
|19
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|5:11
|20
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:11
|21
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:13
|22
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:58
|23
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|6:04
|24
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:30
|25
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|6:48
|26
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:48
|27
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:50
|28
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:50
|29
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:47
|30
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|8:29
|31
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|8:29
|32
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|10:11
|33
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|10:11
|34
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:02
|35
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|11:02
|36
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:02
|37
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:25
|38
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|11:25
|39
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:25
|40
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|11:41
|41
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|12:02
|42
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:02
|43
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:02
|44
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:34
|45
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:24
|46
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14:47
|47
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|14:47
|48
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:47
|49
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|14:47
|50
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|14:47
|51
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|15:55
|52
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16:06
|53
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|16:21
|54
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:21
|55
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|17:20
|56
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18:34
|57
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|18:44
|58
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|18:44
|59
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18:44
|60
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:44
|61
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:44
|62
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:44
|63
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:44
|64
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|18:44
|65
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|20:10
|66
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|20:10
|67
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|20:10
|68
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|20:10
|69
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:38
|70
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21:38
|71
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:38
|72
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|21:38
|73
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:38
|74
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:38
|75
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|22:48
|76
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|23:15
|77
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:47
|78
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:47
|79
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:47
|80
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|26:11
|81
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|26:11
|82
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:39
|83
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|31:48
|84
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|32:34
|85
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|32:34
|86
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|32:34
|87
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|32:34
|88
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|32:34
|89
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|32:34
|90
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|35:09
|91
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:15
|92
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|37:15
|93
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|39:21
|94
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|41:59
|95
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|42:06
|96
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:13
|97
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|46:13
|98
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:13
|99
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:13
|100
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:13
|101
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:13
|102
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|46:13
|103
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:13
|104
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|46:13
|105
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:13
|106
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:13
|107
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|46:13
|108
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:13
|109
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|46:13
|110
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|46:13
|111
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|46:13
|112
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:13
|113
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|46:13
|114
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|46:13
|115
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|46:13
|116
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|46:13
|117
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:13
|118
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|46:13
|119
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|46:13
|120
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|46:13
|121
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|46:13
|122
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|46:13
|123
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|46:13
|124
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|46:13
|125
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:13
|126
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:13
|127
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:13
|128
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:13
|129
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|46:13
|130
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:13
|131
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:13
|132
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|46:13
|133
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|46:13
|134
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:13
|135
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:13
|136
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:13
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|71:41:18
|2
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:17
|3
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|2:58
|4
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:59
|5
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:12
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:20
|7
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:31
|8
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:52
|9
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:11
|10
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:26
|11
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:07
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|5:09
|13
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:10
|14
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:26
|15
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|12:25
|16
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|14:56
|17
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:18
|18
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|26:57
|19
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|28:45
|20
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32:19
|21
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|35:37
|22
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:58
|23
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:40
|24
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|42:41
|25
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|50:59
|26
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|55:15
|27
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|57:26
|28
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|58:50
|29
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:09
|30
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|59:16
|31
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|1:03:06
|32
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03:15
|33
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:09:43
|34
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:13:29
|35
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:47
|36
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:19:02
|37
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:24:15
|38
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25:01
|39
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:28:07
|40
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:29:29
|41
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:30:21
|42
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:30:53
|43
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:31:20
|44
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:38:03
|45
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:38:36
|46
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:41:45
|47
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|1:43:26
|48
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:43:32
|49
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:45:31
|50
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46:27
|51
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:48:41
|52
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:10
|53
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:51:25
|54
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|1:52:19
|55
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52:53
|56
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:56:17
|57
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:58:39
|58
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:05:35
|59
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:08:12
|60
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:08:34
|61
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:11:08
|62
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:12:13
|63
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:14:25
|64
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|2:16:28
|65
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:17:24
|66
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|2:18:04
|67
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:18:05
|68
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:18
|69
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|2:20:12
|70
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:20:31
|71
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:25:21
|72
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:26:53
|73
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:28:05
|74
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:28:07
|75
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:31:19
|76
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:34:05
|77
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:36:59
|78
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:39:31
|79
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:46:56
|80
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|2:47:49
|81
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:48:43
|82
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:49:35
|83
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:51:10
|84
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:54:28
|85
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:56:02
|86
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:56:49
|87
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|2:57:40
|88
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:59:06
|89
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:59:48
|90
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:00:27
|91
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:00:33
|92
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:01:23
|93
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:03:51
|94
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:05:10
|95
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:05:53
|96
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:08:39
|97
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|3:11:09
|98
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:14:47
|99
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:16:26
|100
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:21:37
|101
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:27:01
|102
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:29:17
|103
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3:30:49
|104
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:32:24
|105
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:33:20
|106
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|3:36:54
|107
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:40:47
|108
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|3:43:44
|109
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|3:45:40
|110
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:45:45
|111
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:50:27
|112
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:51:54
|113
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:54:03
|114
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:55:37
|115
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|3:55:54
|116
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:57:21
|117
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:59:27
|118
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:01:33
|119
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:02:07
|120
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:04:42
|121
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:06:12
|122
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:09:38
|123
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:10:58
|124
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:11:31
|125
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:11:48
|126
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:15:47
|127
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:17:36
|128
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:19:30
|129
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:19:49
|130
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:20:07
|131
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:21:36
|132
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:23:06
|133
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:29:38
|134
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:31:04
|135
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:46:06
|136
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|4:48:00
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|221
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|184
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|90
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|77
|5
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|66
|6
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56
|8
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|50
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|41
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|40
|11
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40
|12
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39
|13
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39
|14
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37
|15
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37
|16
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|36
|17
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|36
|18
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36
|19
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|33
|20
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|33
|21
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32
|22
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|31
|23
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30
|24
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|25
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29
|26
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|27
|27
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|27
|28
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|29
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|30
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|31
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|24
|32
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|33
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24
|34
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24
|35
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|23
|36
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|22
|37
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20
|38
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|39
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19
|40
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|41
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18
|42
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|43
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|17
|44
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|17
|45
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|46
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17
|47
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|48
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|49
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|50
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|15
|51
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|52
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|53
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|54
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|55
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|56
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12
|57
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|12
|58
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|12
|59
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|60
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|12
|61
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|11
|62
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|63
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|64
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|65
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|66
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|67
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|68
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|69
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|70
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|7
|71
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|72
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6
|73
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|74
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|6
|75
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|76
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|5
|77
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|5
|78
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|79
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|80
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|81
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|82
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|83
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|84
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|85
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|86
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|87
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|88
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|89
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|90
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|3
|91
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|92
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|93
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|94
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|95
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|96
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1
|97
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|98
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|71:41:18
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|2:58
|3
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:59
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:10
|5
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:26
|6
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|12:25
|7
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:18
|8
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|28:45
|9
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|35:37
|10
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|42:41
|11
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|50:59
|12
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|57:26
|13
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|59:16
|14
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:24:15
|15
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:38:03
|16
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|1:43:26
|17
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46:27
|18
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:05:35
|19
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:11:08
|20
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:18
|21
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:20:31
|22
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:26:53
|23
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:28:05
|24
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:31:19
|25
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:46:56
|26
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:56:02
|27
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:56:49
|28
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:59:48
|29
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:00:27
|30
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:05:10
|31
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:08:39
|32
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|3:11:09
|33
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:16:26
|34
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:27:01
|35
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:33:20
|36
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:50:27
|37
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:59:27
|38
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:11:48
|39
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:17:36
|40
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:21:36
|41
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:23:06
|42
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:29:38
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|198
|2
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|148
|3
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|82
|4
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|59
|5
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|53
|6
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|8
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|9
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|40
|10
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|34
|12
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|13
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|31
|14
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|26
|15
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|24
|16
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|17
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|18
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|19
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18
|20
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|18
|21
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|22
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|23
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|24
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|25
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|14
|26
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|27
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|28
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|11
|29
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|10
|30
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|31
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|32
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|33
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|8
|34
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|35
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|36
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|37
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|7
|38
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|6
|39
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|40
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|41
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|6
|42
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|43
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|44
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|45
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|5
|46
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|5
|47
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|48
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|49
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|50
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4
|51
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|52
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|53
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|54
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|55
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|56
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|57
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3
|58
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3
|59
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3
|60
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|61
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2
|62
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|2
|63
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2
|64
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|65
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|66
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|67
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|68
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|69
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|70
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|71
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|72
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|214:56:18
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:33
|3
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:04
|4
|Team Sunweb
|28:57
|5
|Bahrain - McLaren
|37:30
|6
|Movistar Team
|1:04:36
|7
|CCC Team
|1:18:51
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|1:23:34
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:48
|10
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:32:10
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:36:23
|12
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:19:24
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|3:07:25
|14
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:06:56
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:41:34
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:59:29
|17
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6:28:01
|18
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:06:09
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:03:42
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:21:23
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.