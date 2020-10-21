2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 17: Ben O’Connor solos from break for the win

João Almeida stays calmly in lead, while attacks were thrown on the final climb.

Ben O’Connor (NTT Pro Cycling) nabbed the win on stage 17 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia in a successful solo effort.

The Australian was second on the previous stage, barely missing the win, in a similar situation when he went off the front of the break.

“Yesterday was so close. To pull it off today, in the mountains, it what I dream of,” O’Connor said.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) held onto the Maglia Rosa for another day, fending off attacks from Wilco Kelderman and Jai Hindley (Sunweb) on the steep slopes of the final climb.

How stage 17 unfolded

An 18-man break escaped, and at 88km to go, they had 7:15 advantage over the Maglia Rosa group, riding

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) featured strongly in this break, along with Rohan Denis (Ineos Grenadiers), doing much of the work. O’Conner had made his way into this break, having performed similarly the previous day.

Attacks broke this group up several times, but the bunch came back together several times through the following 55 kilometers.

With the final 10km all uphill, and a gap to the main group still 5:30, O’Connor launched an attack on Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) De Gendt and Denis, very quickly got a 20-second gap.

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-McLaren) went after O’Connor with 6km to go and dropped De Gendt after the Belgian struggled to keep the pace uphill.

Pernsteiner shaved 10 seconds from O’Connor on his initial counter, however, he was not able to sustain an overtaking pace and dropped back to a 25 seconds gap, where he would finish the day, in second.

In the peloton, Hindley and Kelderman applied pressure to Almeida at 6km to go but were not able to shake the race leader.

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) lead out the field sprint, but it was Tao Geoghegan Hart who came around to lead the best of the rest through the line.

Giro d'Italia Stage 17 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling5:50:59
2PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren0:31
3DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:10
4ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team1:13
5FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:55
6VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:49
7VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team3:29
8RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team3:29
9GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling3:30
10HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:32
11GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5:11
12HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb5:11
13MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5:11
14KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb5:11
15ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:11
16BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren5:11
17KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:11
18NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5:11
19FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team5:11
20POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling5:11
21MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:13
22DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers5:58
23DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team6:04
24KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step6:30
25SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team6:48
26SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers6:48
27MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates6:50
28PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale6:50
29WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale7:47
30OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb8:29
31TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb8:29
32MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling10:11
33GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team10:11
34SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step11:02
35HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb11:02
36FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe11:02
37BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale11:25
38VALTER AttilaCCC Team11:25
39NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo11:25
40PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team11:41
41HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal12:02
42DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates12:02
43BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale12:02
44MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo12:34
45CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers14:24
46TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14:47
47BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren14:47
48BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo14:47
49ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal14:47
50BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec14:47
51CATALDO DarioMovistar Team15:55
52NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren16:06
53FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM16:21
54HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step16:21
55VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM17:20
56CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18:34
57DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb18:44
58HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb18:44
59PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18:44
60LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:44
61NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation18:44
62BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe18:44
63CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo18:44
64KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling18:44
65CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling20:10
66GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling20:10
67SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team20:10
68CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling20:10
69PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers21:38
70CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren21:38
71ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates21:38
72FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team21:38
73HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale21:38
74GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers21:38
75WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling22:48
76ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team23:15
77BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:47
78VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale25:47
79RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:47
80PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren26:11
81ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren26:11
82BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step26:39
83MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling31:48
84GRADEK KamilCCC Team32:34
85MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team32:34
86SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling32:34
87CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team32:34
88ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè32:34
89ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM32:34
90TORRES AlbertMovistar Team35:09
91KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step37:15
92ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè37:15
93OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal39:21
94BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team41:59
95CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè42:06
96MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:13
97WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling46:13
98DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation46:13
99HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:13
100SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe46:13
101VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:13
102HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal46:13
103CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates46:13
104RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec46:13
105SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation46:13
106BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation46:13
107FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè46:13
108POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe46:13
109CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec46:13
110TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren46:13
111SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM46:13
112BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe46:13
113VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM46:13
114BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM46:13
115SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling46:13
116RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec46:13
117ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation46:13
118CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling46:13
119HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal46:13
120ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team46:13
121LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè46:13
122RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team46:13
123CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec46:13
124ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM46:13
125SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ46:13
126CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation46:13
127DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ46:13
128GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ46:13
129MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè46:13
130KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ46:13
131GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ46:13
132HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step46:13
133DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal46:13
134BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates46:13
135ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:13
136CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:13
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 71:41:18
2KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:17
3HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb2:58
4GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:59
5BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren3:12
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe3:20
7NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo3:31
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling3:52
9KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:11
10MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:26
11PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren5:07
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team5:09
13MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates6:10
14KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step10:26
15SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team12:25
16PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team14:56
17FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe26:18
18ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team26:57
19PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale28:45
20WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale32:19
21OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb35:37
22SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers36:58
23CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers40:40
24VALTER AttilaCCC Team42:41
25O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling50:59
26TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb55:15
27HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step57:26
28FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team58:50
29MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo59:09
30HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb59:16
31DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team1:03:06
32SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03:15
33KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling1:09:43
34VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:13:29
35BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale1:13:47
36NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:19:02
37RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:24:15
38DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:25:01
39MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling1:28:07
40HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:29:29
41BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren1:30:21
42ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:30:53
43GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling1:31:20
44VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:38:03
45PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:38:36
46BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:41:45
47GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team1:43:26
48HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal1:43:32
49DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:45:31
50CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:46:27
51TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:48:41
52VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale1:49:10
53NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation1:51:25
54SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team1:52:19
55ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1:52:53
56BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale1:56:17
57DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers1:58:39
58PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren2:05:35
59CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:08:12
60POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:08:34
61RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:11:08
62GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling2:12:13
63TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren2:14:25
64ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team2:16:28
65CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling2:17:24
66HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb2:18:04
67VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM2:18:05
68HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale2:19:18
69BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team2:20:12
70RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:20:31
71ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:25:21
72NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:26:53
73GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:28:05
74FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ2:28:07
75MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team2:31:19
76BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2:34:05
77CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling2:36:59
78PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:39:31
79SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling2:46:56
80DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb2:47:49
81BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:48:43
82WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling2:49:35
83CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren2:51:10
84ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren2:54:28
85CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:56:02
86CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:56:49
87ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team2:57:40
88VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM2:59:06
89CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:59:48
90ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:00:27
91BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:00:33
92CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:01:23
93SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe3:03:51
94ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM3:05:10
95ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM3:05:53
96BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:08:39
97OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal3:11:09
98RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:14:47
99LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:16:26
100CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates3:21:37
101ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:27:01
102CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling3:29:17
103HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3:30:49
104RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:32:24
105BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:33:20
106GRADEK KamilCCC Team3:36:54
107BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3:40:47
108TORRES AlbertMovistar Team3:43:44
109CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team3:45:40
110FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM3:45:45
111WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling3:50:27
112CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:51:54
113VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:54:03
114MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling3:55:37
115HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal3:55:54
116SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ3:57:21
117SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling3:59:27
118DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:01:33
119CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation4:02:07
120FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:04:42
121HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:06:12
122ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation4:09:38
123KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4:10:58
124DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation4:11:31
125GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ4:11:48
126KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:15:47
127LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:17:36
128SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM4:19:30
129BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation4:19:49
130GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4:20:07
131MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:21:36
132BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM4:23:06
133HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step4:29:38
134MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:31:04
135SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation4:46:06
136DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal4:48:00
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ221
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe184
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step90
4ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates77
5GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers66
6VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale66
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe56
8PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec50
9O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling41
10KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb40
11BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step40
12GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers39
13HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step39
14MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates37
15SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers37
16DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal36
17FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM36
18HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step36
19GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling33
20ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team33
21VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits32
22FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team31
23BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren30
24PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers30
25DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation29
26HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal27
27HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb27
28BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26
29VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal26
30RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
31FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team24
32CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers24
33BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates24
34CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation24
35CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling23
36VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM22
37TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren20
38OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal20
39MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe19
40CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
41PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren18
42CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
43BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren17
44SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team17
45CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling17
46FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17
47NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo16
48DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers16
49RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
50ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team15
51ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
52WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale14
53ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation14
54FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ13
55RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
56PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren12
57ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team12
58TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè12
59BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale12
60DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb12
61VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team11
62GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling10
63BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation10
64BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team9
65MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo8
66BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe8
67ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM8
68ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM8
69LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
70MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team7
71HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal6
72VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM6
73ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
74GRADEK KamilCCC Team6
75KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step5
76SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team5
77CATALDO DarioMovistar Team5
78CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling5
79WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling5
80MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
81POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling4
82KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling4
83ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal4
84SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling4
85GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4
86FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3
87RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team3
88HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
89BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3
90TORRES AlbertMovistar Team3
91CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team3
92NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation2
93CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
94SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2
95MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
96OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1
97BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
98CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 71:41:18
2HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb2:58
3GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:59
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates6:10
5KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step10:26
6SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team12:25
7FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe26:18
8PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale28:45
9OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb35:37
10VALTER AttilaCCC Team42:41
11O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling50:59
12HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step57:26
13HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb59:16
14RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:24:15
15VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:38:03
16GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team1:43:26
17CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:46:27
18PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren2:05:35
19RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:11:08
20HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale2:19:18
21RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:20:31
22NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:26:53
23GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:28:05
24MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team2:31:19
25SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling2:46:56
26CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:56:02
27CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:56:49
28CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:59:48
29ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:00:27
30ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM3:05:10
31BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:08:39
32OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal3:11:09
33LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:16:26
34ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:27:01
35BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:33:20
36WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling3:50:27
37SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling3:59:27
38GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ4:11:48
39LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:17:36
40MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:21:36
41BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM4:23:06
42HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step4:29:38
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling198
2VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM148
3DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal82
4O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling59
5DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers53
6GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers48
7GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers45
8CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers45
9CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling40
10PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
11KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb34
12HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal32
13ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team31
14FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ26
15PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren24
16VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal22
17POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling20
18WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale20
19TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren18
20ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM18
21FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team18
22WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling16
23SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe15
24BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates15
25HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb14
26MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe11
27NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo11
28VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM11
29CATALDO DarioMovistar Team10
30BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale10
31ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step9
32VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale8
33CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team8
34FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM8
35BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8
36DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7
37VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team7
38DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team6
39HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
40PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers6
41ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
42RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
43BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
44BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
45SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team5
46SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team5
47CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling4
48KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4
49KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4
50OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4
51SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers4
52BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren4
53TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
54BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team4
55ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3
56ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3
57BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren3
58PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren3
59ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM3
60CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates3
61MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling2
62MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team2
63GRADEK KamilCCC Team2
64MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
65MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1
66HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1
67RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1
68ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1
69BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1
70BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1
71KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1
72CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 214:56:18
2Deceuninck - Quick Step21:33
3BORA - hansgrohe27:04
4Team Sunweb28:57
5Bahrain - McLaren37:30
6Movistar Team1:04:36
7CCC Team1:18:51
8Astana Pro Team1:23:34
9AG2R La Mondiale1:25:48
10NTT Pro Cycling1:32:10
11Trek - Segafredo1:36:23
12UAE-Team Emirates2:19:24
13Lotto Soudal3:07:25
14EF Pro Cycling4:06:56
15Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:41:34
16Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5:59:29
17Vini Zabù - KTM6:28:01
18Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:06:09
19Israel Start-Up Nation9:03:42
20Groupama - FDJ 10:21:23

