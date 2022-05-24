Giro d’Italia stage 16: Hirt kicks for breakaway win, Hindley grabs bonuses with third-place finish
Marathon mountain stage sees Pozzovivo and Buchmann bumped out of GC contention as Hindley moves to within three seconds of Carapaz.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Jan Hirt added another victory to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert’s season haul with a breakaway win on one of the toughest days of the Giro d’Italia.
The Czech stalwart scored his first grand tour victory by proving strongest from a stacked escape group and distancing Thymen Arensman (DSM) on the third of three huge Alpine ascents.
The GC group also exploded on the final Santa Cristina climb.
Bahrain-Victorious set a crushing pace over the steep slopes before Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and pink jersey Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) kicked away with a hail of attacks.
The trio went on to sprint for third along with breakaway survivor Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Hindley edged the podium spot and a handful of bonus points. The four-second scoop pushes the Aussie to within three seconds of Carapaz in a Giro that could go down to the wire.
Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) were the classification casualties of a crushing day in the mountains. Both lost nearly three minutes and dropped out of the pink jersey fight.
João Almeida (UAE Emirates( lost 14 seconds after being detached on the Santa Cristina GC showdown.
Victory sees Hirt go one better than when he finished second on the Mortirolo stage of the 2019 Giro.
“I wanted to try to do something nice today. Every time I’m on the Mortitolo I want to anticipate, and I wanted to get into the breakaway today,” he said.
“I had some difficult moments in the break, and in the end, on the last climb, my chain was jumping. I was really suffering, and I had all these problems, but I wanted to win so much and I kept fighting until the end.”
Hirt makes the day’s break
Everyone was expecting action from one of the toughest stages of the race, and Tuesday’s multi-mountain marathon disappoint.
Even with 200km and 5,000 meters of ascent on the men the race was red-hot from the get-go.
Ineos tried to keep things under control as attacks flew from the flag drop. A number of small escapes came together over the first mountain of the day to form a 20-rider break.
Top stars flooded into the group with Hirt, Arensman, Valverde, Wilco Kelderman and Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Hugh Carthy (EF), Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious), and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) all in the move.
The break split in two midway through the stage before a stack of counterattacks on the Mortirolo formed the decisive group.
Poels, Kämna, Carthy, Valverde, Arensman, Hirt and Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) emerged out front and braced to race for the stage.
Astana, Nibali light up the Mortirolo
Ineos Grenadiers controlled the diminished peloton all through the first half of the race as Hindley and Bora massed behind.
Astana suddenly stormed to the front on the Mortirolo ascent in what looked a pre-planned tactic.
U.S. climber Joe Dombrowski drilled the Astana engine room over the Mortirolo summit, popping Almeida and leaving Carapaz caught with just one wingman in the small GC group.
Nibali launched a wild descent of the narrow and gnarly Mortirolo downhill, pressuring Pozzovivo into a crash and giving “the shark” a gap over his rivals.
Nibali looked to let the group come back together after his warning flare, and Almeida and a number of Ineos riders were among those that clawed back to the GC group.
Pozzovivo took some small scrapes in his crash and had a long chase back to the group ahead of the Teglio and Valico di Santa Cristina doubleheader.
Santa Cristina showdown
Bahrain-Victorious began piling on in the peloton in the roads toward the final climb and cut the break’s advantage to less than three minutes ahead of the Valico di Santa Cristina.
Kämna went on the hunt for another stage win and kicked out of the break on the lower slopes of the severe Cat.1 climb.
Arensman and then Hirt went chasing after the charging German and bridged to Kämna 3km from the top of the final summit. Arensman and Hirt kept accelerating past Kämna and went away as a two.
Arensman blew as Hirt went deep into his locker, and the Czech hit the final summit with more than 15-seconds of a gap.
Poels went the other way from the breakaway. The Dutchman dropped back from the break to add numbers to the Bahrain mountain train.
Buchmann and then Pozzovivo were the main GC players to be detached by Landa’s pain-train and eventually lost a handful of minutes and their chance at the pink jersey.
Landa finally kicked out of his teammates’ wheels at 10km to go, but Carapaz and Hindley marked.
Almeida was dropped looked close to catching across when Hindley and Carapaz began trading haymakers a few kilometers from the summit..
Hindley, Carapaz and Landa couldn’t shake each other and stayed locked together over the crest of the Cristina as Almeida limited his losses a few seconds behind.
Hirt shed a handful of seconds as he made tough work of the twisting, recently dampened descent off the Cristina, but had enough left to hold off Arensman to finally land victory in his ninth grand tour.
Carapaz, Landa, Hindley and breakaway survivor Valverde hit the sprint for third together. Valverde went first, but Hindley came through fast.
Carapaz took the Aussie to the line, but Hindley scored the bonus points for third.
Up next: More climbing, a strong chance of storms
Although less severe on paper, stage 17 will still be serious.
Around 4,000 meters of ascent and the chance of heavy storms will make a true stage of attrition after such a heavy day Tuesday.
Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:40:45
|2
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:07
|3
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:24
|5
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:24
|6
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:24
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:38
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:38
|9
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:06
|10
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:13
|11
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:23
|12
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:11
|13
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:11
|14
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:11
|15
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:07
|16
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:15
|17
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:22
|18
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:22
|19
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:58
|20
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:58
|21
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|11:58
|22
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:58
|23
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:29
|24
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:59
|25
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:59
|26
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:01
|27
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|19:08
|28
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:14
|29
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19:19
|30
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|19:56
|31
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:27
|32
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:27
|33
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|24:06
|34
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24:47
|35
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|24:47
|36
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:24
|37
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:50
|38
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:50
|39
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|27:19
|40
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|27:58
|41
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|28:14
|42
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:50
|43
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:50
|44
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:13
|45
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:23
|46
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|33:32
|47
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|33:32
|48
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|33:32
|49
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|33:32
|50
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|33:32
|51
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|33:32
|52
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|33:32
|53
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|33:32
|54
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|33:32
|55
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:32
|56
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|33:32
|57
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:32
|58
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33:32
|59
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|33:32
|60
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33:32
|61
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|33:32
|62
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33:32
|63
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:32
|64
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:32
|65
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|33:32
|66
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|33:32
|67
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:32
|68
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|33:32
|69
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|33:32
|70
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:32
|71
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33:49
|72
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|35:48
|73
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:48
|74
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:48
|75
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|35:48
|76
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|36:35
|77
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:39
|78
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|39:25
|79
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|39:25
|80
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|39:36
|81
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|39:36
|82
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:42
|83
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:42
|84
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40:42
|85
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|41:55
|86
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:55
|87
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|41:55
|88
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:55
|89
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|41:55
|90
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|44:09
|91
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|44:09
|92
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|44:29
|93
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|44:46
|94
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|44:46
|95
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|44:46
|96
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|44:46
|97
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|44:46
|98
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:50
|99
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|46:35
|100
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|47:19
|101
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|47:19
|102
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|48:14
|103
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|48:14
|104
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|48:14
|105
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|48:14
|106
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|48:14
|107
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|48:14
|108
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|48:14
|109
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|48:14
|110
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|48:14
|111
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|48:14
|112
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|48:14
|113
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|48:14
|114
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|48:14
|115
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|48:14
|116
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:14
|117
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:14
|118
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:14
|119
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:14
|120
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|48:14
|121
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|48:14
|122
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:14
|123
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|48:14
|124
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|48:14
|125
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:14
|126
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|48:14
|127
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|48:14
|128
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|48:14
|129
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:14
|130
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|48:14
|131
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|48:14
|132
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|48:14
|133
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|48:14
|134
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|48:14
|135
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:14
|136
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|48:14
|137
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|48:14
|138
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|48:14
|139
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|48:14
|140
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:14
|141
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|48:14
|142
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|48:14
|143
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|48:47
|144
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|48:55
|145
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|48:55
|146
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|48:55
|147
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|48:55
|148
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53:11
|149
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53:11
|150
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|53:11
|151
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53:11
|152
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|53:11
|153
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|53:11
|154
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|53:11
|155
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|53:11
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|68:49:06
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:03
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:44
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:59
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:40
|6
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:48
|7
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:51
|8
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:45
|9
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:42
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|9:04
|11
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:55
|12
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|10:23
|13
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:11
|14
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:28
|15
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:18
|16
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|25:46
|17
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:20
|18
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:24
|19
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:37
|20
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:44
|21
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:49
|22
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:33
|23
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|45:47
|24
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|46:38
|25
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50:57
|26
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|56:54
|27
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|58:40
|28
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|59:12
|29
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:00:52
|30
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:04
|31
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:16:49
|32
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:22:30
|33
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:24:47
|34
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25:12
|35
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:26:47
|36
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:27:46
|37
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:35:57
|38
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:37:44
|39
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:38:28
|40
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|1:40:40
|41
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:45:19
|42
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:46:16
|43
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:46:30
|44
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:46:32
|45
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:48:05
|46
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:49:33
|47
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49:51
|48
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:51:32
|49
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:55:12
|50
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:59:10
|51
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:59:35
|52
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:01:51
|53
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:10:04
|54
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:11:23
|55
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:11:44
|56
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|2:12:20
|57
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:12:47
|58
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:13:17
|59
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:16:00
|60
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16:04
|61
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:20:02
|62
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:20:54
|63
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:23:38
|64
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:24:06
|65
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:24:39
|66
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:25:15
|67
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:26:52
|68
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|2:29:12
|69
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:30:38
|70
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:31:57
|71
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:36:13
|72
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:39:26
|73
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:39:45
|74
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|2:40:46
|75
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:41:05
|76
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:42:20
|77
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:43:23
|78
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:45:38
|79
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:45:49
|80
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:49:18
|81
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:50:18
|82
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:50:33
|83
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:53:37
|84
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:54:22
|85
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:56:10
|86
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:57:35
|87
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:58:04
|88
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:00:15
|89
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:00:16
|90
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:04:06
|91
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:05:42
|92
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:06:41
|93
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|3:06:52
|94
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:09:09
|95
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:11:28
|96
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:18:00
|97
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:18:44
|98
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|3:19:11
|99
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:21:23
|100
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:21:55
|101
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:23:55
|102
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:28:18
|103
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:28:51
|104
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:30:56
|105
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:31:35
|106
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|3:36:44
|107
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:39:16
|108
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:39:40
|109
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:42:25
|110
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|3:42:36
|111
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:43:04
|112
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:43:49
|113
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:46:03
|114
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:47:35
|115
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:49:08
|116
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:50:32
|117
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:52:27
|118
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|3:53:56
|119
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|3:54:19
|120
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:54:36
|121
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:54:58
|122
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:55:27
|123
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:57:19
|124
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:59:07
|125
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|4:03:08
|126
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:03:54
|127
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:04:03
|128
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:08:20
|129
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:09:55
|130
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:10:16
|131
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:10:51
|132
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:12:30
|133
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:12:51
|134
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|4:14:06
|135
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:15:39
|136
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:17:43
|137
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|4:20:54
|138
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:22:48
|139
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:26:21
|140
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:28:35
|141
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:30:45
|142
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|4:31:44
|143
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:32:39
|144
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:34:03
|145
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|4:34:11
|146
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:35:58
|147
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:37:19
|148
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:38:09
|149
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:39:45
|150
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:52:23
|151
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:53:15
|152
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:56:44
|153
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:58:52
|154
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:06:07
|155
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|5:16:23
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|238
|2
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|121
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|117
|4
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|91
|5
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|81
|6
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|72
|7
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|70
|8
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|67
|9
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|53
|10
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|49
|11
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|48
|12
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|42
|13
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38
|14
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38
|15
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|37
|16
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36
|17
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|35
|18
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34
|19
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|20
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|32
|21
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32
|22
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|23
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30
|24
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|25
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|25
|26
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|25
|27
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|22
|28
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|29
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|21
|30
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21
|31
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|32
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21
|33
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|34
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|19
|35
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|18
|36
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|18
|37
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|38
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|39
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17
|40
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16
|41
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|42
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16
|43
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|44
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|45
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|46
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|47
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|48
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|14
|49
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|50
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|51
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|52
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|53
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12
|54
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11
|55
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|11
|56
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|57
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|11
|58
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|59
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9
|60
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|9
|61
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9
|62
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|63
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|64
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|8
|65
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|8
|66
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|67
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|68
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|69
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|70
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|71
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7
|72
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7
|73
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|74
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|75
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|6
|76
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|77
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|78
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6
|79
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|80
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|81
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|82
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|83
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|84
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|85
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|86
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|5
|87
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|88
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5
|89
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|90
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4
|91
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|92
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|93
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|94
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|95
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|96
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|97
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|98
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|99
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|100
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|101
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|102
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|68:49:50
|2
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:11
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|9:39
|4
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:34
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:40
|6
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:00:08
|7
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:21:46
|8
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:24:03
|9
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:37:44
|10
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|1:39:56
|11
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:44:35
|12
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:48:49
|13
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49:07
|14
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:54:28
|15
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:58:26
|16
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58:51
|17
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:01:07
|18
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:09:20
|19
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:12:33
|20
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19:18
|21
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:23:55
|22
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:31:13
|23
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:38:42
|24
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:40:21
|25
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:44:54
|26
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:49:34
|27
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:52:53
|28
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:59:31
|29
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:04:58
|30
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:30:12
|31
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:41:41
|32
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|3:41:52
|33
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:46:51
|34
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:49:48
|35
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:54:14
|36
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:54:43
|37
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|4:02:24
|38
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:03:19
|39
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:10:07
|40
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:25:37
|41
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:51:39
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|167
|2
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|99
|3
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|92
|4
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|74
|5
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|74
|6
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|65
|7
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42
|8
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|10
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|39
|11
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31
|12
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|13
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|27
|14
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|15
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|16
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|17
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19
|18
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19
|19
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|20
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|21
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|22
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|23
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17
|24
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17
|25
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|26
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|27
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13
|28
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|29
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|30
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|31
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|12
|32
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|33
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|34
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|35
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|36
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|37
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|38
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|39
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|40
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|41
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6
|42
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|43
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|44
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|45
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|46
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|5
|47
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|48
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|49
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|50
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|51
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|52
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|53
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|54
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|55
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|56
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|57
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|2
|58
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|59
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|60
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2
|61
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1
|62
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|63
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|64
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|65
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:33:39
|2
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:58
|3
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:14
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|59:08
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21:09
|6
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:26:31
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:46:03
|8
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:02:02
|9
|Team DSM
|2:17:54
|10
|Movistar Team
|2:23:36
|11
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:25:49
|12
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:03:45
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:05:41
|14
|Cofidis
|4:17:39
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:19:48
|16
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:21:39
|17
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:26:50
|18
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|6:42:58
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:44:49
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:56:28
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|8:23:11
|22
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:38:44
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.