Giro d’Italia stage 16: Hirt kicks for breakaway win, Hindley grabs bonuses with third-place finish

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jan Hirt added another victory to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert’s season haul with a breakaway win on one of the toughest days of the Giro d’Italia.

The Czech stalwart scored his first grand tour victory by proving strongest from a stacked escape group and distancing Thymen Arensman (DSM) on the third of three huge Alpine ascents.

The GC group also exploded on the final Santa Cristina climb.

Bahrain-Victorious set a crushing pace over the steep slopes before Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and pink jersey Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) kicked away with a hail of attacks.

The trio went on to sprint for third along with breakaway survivor Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Hindley edged the podium spot and a handful of bonus points. The four-second scoop pushes the Aussie to within three seconds of Carapaz in a Giro that could go down to the wire.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) were the classification casualties of a crushing day in the mountains. Both lost nearly three minutes and dropped out of the pink jersey fight.

João Almeida (UAE Emirates( lost 14 seconds after being detached on the Santa Cristina GC showdown.

Victory sees Hirt go one better than when he finished second on the Mortirolo stage of the 2019 Giro.

“I wanted to try to do something nice today. Every time I’m on the Mortitolo I want to anticipate, and I wanted to get into the breakaway today,” he said.

“I had some difficult moments in the break, and in the end, on the last climb, my chain was jumping. I was really suffering, and I had all these problems, but I wanted to win so much and I kept fighting until the end.”

Hirt makes the day’s break

Everyone was expecting action from one of the toughest stages of the race, and Tuesday’s multi-mountain marathon disappoint.

Even with 200km and 5,000 meters of ascent on the men the race was red-hot from the get-go.

Ineos tried to keep things under control as attacks flew from the flag drop. A number of small escapes came together over the first mountain of the day to form a 20-rider break.

Top stars flooded into the group with Hirt, Arensman, Valverde, Wilco Kelderman and Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Hugh Carthy (EF), Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious), and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) all in the move.

The break split in two midway through the stage before a stack of counterattacks on the Mortirolo formed the decisive group.

Poels, Kämna, Carthy, Valverde, Arensman, Hirt and Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) emerged out front and braced to race for the stage.

Astana, Nibali light up the Mortirolo

Nibali took a bite on the Mortirolo but let it go.

Ineos Grenadiers controlled the diminished peloton all through the first half of the race as Hindley and Bora massed behind.

Astana suddenly stormed to the front on the Mortirolo ascent in what looked a pre-planned tactic.

U.S. climber Joe Dombrowski drilled the Astana engine room over the Mortirolo summit, popping Almeida and leaving Carapaz caught with just one wingman in the small GC group.

Nibali launched a wild descent of the narrow and gnarly Mortirolo downhill, pressuring Pozzovivo into a crash and giving “the shark” a gap over his rivals.

Nibali looked to let the group come back together after his warning flare, and Almeida and a number of Ineos riders were among those that clawed back to the GC group.

Pozzovivo took some small scrapes in his crash and had a long chase back to the group ahead of the Teglio and Valico di Santa Cristina doubleheader.

Santa Cristina showdown

Hindley, Carapaz and Landa went toe-to-toe on the day’s final climb.

Bahrain-Victorious began piling on in the peloton in the roads toward the final climb and cut the break’s advantage to less than three minutes ahead of the Valico di Santa Cristina.

Kämna went on the hunt for another stage win and kicked out of the break on the lower slopes of the severe Cat.1 climb.

Arensman and then Hirt went chasing after the charging German and bridged to Kämna 3km from the top of the final summit. Arensman and Hirt kept accelerating past Kämna and went away as a two.

Arensman blew as Hirt went deep into his locker, and the Czech hit the final summit with more than 15-seconds of a gap.

Poels went the other way from the breakaway. The Dutchman dropped back from the break to add numbers to the Bahrain mountain train.

Buchmann and then Pozzovivo were the main GC players to be detached by Landa’s pain-train and eventually lost a handful of minutes and their chance at the pink jersey.

Landa finally kicked out of his teammates’ wheels at 10km to go, but Carapaz and Hindley marked.

Almeida was dropped looked close to catching across when Hindley and Carapaz began trading haymakers a few kilometers from the summit..

Hindley, Carapaz and Landa couldn’t shake each other and stayed locked together over the crest of the Cristina as Almeida limited his losses a few seconds behind.

Hirt shed a handful of seconds as he made tough work of the twisting, recently dampened descent off the Cristina, but had enough left to hold off Arensman to finally land victory in his ninth grand tour.

Carapaz, Landa, Hindley and breakaway survivor Valverde hit the sprint for third together. Valverde went first, but Hindley came through fast.

Carapaz took the Aussie to the line, but Hindley scored the bonus points for third.

Up next: More climbing, a strong chance of storms

Although less severe on paper, stage 17 will still be serious.

Around 4,000 meters of ascent and the chance of heavy storms will make a true stage of attrition after such a heavy day Tuesday.

Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:40:45
2ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:07
3HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:24
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:24
5VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:24
6LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:24
7KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:38
8ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:38
9NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team2:06
10CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:13
11BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3:23
12POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:11
13SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers4:11
14BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4:11
15HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:07
16LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo7:15
17BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious8:22
18POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious8:22
19DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team11:58
20PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers11:58
21FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa11:58
22CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers14:58
23YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:29
24CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team16:59
25BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma16:59
26ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates17:01
27MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis19:08
28PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team19:14
29ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19:19
30MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal19:56
31KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe23:27
32TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:27
33HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM24:06
34VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team24:47
35FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates24:47
36CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo25:24
37SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo26:50
38COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:50
39OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma27:19
40TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM27:58
41PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team28:14
42NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers28:50
43TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers28:50
44ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa29:13
45NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious31:23
46TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè33:32
47GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa33:32
48ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team33:32
49BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli33:32
50SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli33:32
51EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma33:32
52DENZ NicoTeam DSM33:32
53RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli33:32
54ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team33:32
55ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe33:32
56BARTA WillMovistar Team33:32
57VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team33:32
58ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33:32
59FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma33:32
60HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33:32
61FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team33:32
62SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33:32
63LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ33:32
64VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ33:32
65DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team33:32
66COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates33:32
67PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team33:32
68TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team33:32
69KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team33:32
70SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious33:32
71SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33:49
72COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates35:48
73ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe35:48
74PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team35:48
75DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech35:48
76LAZKANO OierMovistar Team36:35
77CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo38:39
78PEREZ AnthonyCofidis39:25
79PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis39:25
80DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal39:36
81GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè39:36
82MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo40:42
83VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo40:42
84GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team40:42
85VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma41:55
86PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers41:55
87CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost41:55
88SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers41:55
89MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa41:55
90LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix44:09
91BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix44:09
92FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa44:29
93AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma44:46
94VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix44:46
95ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli44:46
96RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix44:46
97VILLELLA DavideCofidis44:46
98KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ44:50
99MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè46:35
100CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco47:19
101JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco47:19
102OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix48:14
103RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè48:14
104BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team48:14
105HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco48:14
106DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix48:14
107ROCHAS RémyCofidis48:14
108CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team48:14
109DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech48:14
110BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech48:14
111COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM48:14
112HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team48:14
113KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost48:14
114ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech48:14
115HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech48:14
116SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ48:14
117MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo48:14
118SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ48:14
119DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ48:14
120NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team48:14
121DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM48:14
122GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ48:14
123SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team48:14
124SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team48:14
125GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe48:14
126CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli48:14
127BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa48:14
128PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux48:14
129BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe48:14
130PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli48:14
131CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech48:14
132LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma48:14
133ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa48:14
134RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa48:14
135THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo48:14
136BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious48:14
137DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux48:14
138KREDER WesleyCofidis48:14
139HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal48:14
140DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ48:14
141SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal48:14
142BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech48:14
143VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal48:47
144CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost48:55
145VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost48:55
146TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli48:55
147CIMOLAI DavideCofidis48:55
148VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53:11
149SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53:11
150KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal53:11
151CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53:11
152RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates53:11
153OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates53:11
154GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates53:11
155CONSONNI SimoneCofidis53:11
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 68:49:06
2HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:03
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:44
4LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:59
5NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team3:40
6POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:48
7BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3:51
8BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4:45
9HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:42
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team9:04
11LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo9:55
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM10:23
13HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:11
14CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost17:28
15BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious23:18
16MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis25:46
17FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa27:20
18SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers28:24
19KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe32:37
20KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe32:44
21YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:49
22CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo39:33
23DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team45:47
24OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma46:38
25CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team50:57
26MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo56:54
27PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers58:40
28BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma59:12
29COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:00:52
30ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates1:13:04
31PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:16:49
32VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:22:30
33PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:24:47
34ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25:12
35FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates1:26:47
36HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:27:46
37HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:35:57
38TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:37:44
39NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:38:28
40SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team1:40:40
41FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma1:45:19
42POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:46:16
43FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:46:30
44TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:46:32
45COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates1:48:05
46LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:49:33
47SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:49:51
48NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious1:51:32
49COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates1:55:12
50TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:59:10
51VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:59:35
52TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:01:51
53EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma2:10:04
54KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost2:11:23
55PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2:11:44
56VILLELLA DavideCofidis2:12:20
57GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:12:47
58ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:13:17
59ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:16:00
60ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe2:16:04
61MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:20:02
62ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:20:54
63GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa2:23:38
64ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:24:06
65GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team2:24:39
66TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:25:15
67ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa2:26:52
68BARTA WillMovistar Team2:29:12
69VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix2:30:38
70ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe2:31:57
71DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:36:13
72SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:39:26
73SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:39:45
74ROCHAS RémyCofidis2:40:46
75PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:41:05
76CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo2:42:20
77VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:43:23
78OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix2:45:38
79DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team2:45:49
80CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:49:18
81FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa2:50:18
82BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:50:33
83SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:53:37
84CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team2:54:22
85SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:56:10
86PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:57:35
87KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:58:04
88CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3:00:15
89DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech3:00:16
90SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious3:04:06
91HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:05:42
92SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:06:41
93PEREZ AnthonyCofidis3:06:52
94VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma3:09:09
95ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:11:28
96LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ3:18:00
97RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:18:44
98PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis3:19:11
99AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma3:21:23
100CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech3:21:55
101MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo3:23:55
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:28:18
103MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa3:28:51
104GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:30:56
105CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost3:31:35
106COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM3:36:44
107DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix3:39:16
108CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:39:40
109PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:42:25
110LAZKANO OierMovistar Team3:42:36
111KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ3:43:04
112MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:43:49
113HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:46:03
114BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix3:47:35
115DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:49:08
116CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:50:32
117LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix3:52:27
118DENZ NicoTeam DSM3:53:56
119CONSONNI SimoneCofidis3:54:19
120SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ3:54:36
121PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:54:58
122RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:55:27
123BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:57:19
124BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:59:07
125DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM4:03:08
126RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix4:03:54
127BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa4:04:03
128BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech4:08:20
129NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team4:09:55
130DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:10:16
131RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa4:10:51
132GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates4:12:30
133SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ4:12:51
134HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal4:14:06
135VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo4:15:39
136HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech4:17:43
137SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal4:20:54
138DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech4:22:48
139VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:26:21
140THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4:28:35
141GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4:30:45
142CIMOLAI DavideCofidis4:31:44
143BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious4:32:39
144TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:34:03
145KREDER WesleyCofidis4:34:11
146ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech4:35:58
147VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost4:37:19
148RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates4:38:09
149OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates4:39:45
150DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ4:52:23
151BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech4:53:15
152CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:56:44
153VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:58:52
154SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:06:07
155KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal5:16:23
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ238
2CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team121
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates117
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix91
5DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM81
6BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious72
7TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli70
8CONSONNI SimoneCofidis67
9DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53
10CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers49
11BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma48
12MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo42
13OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix38
14GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38
15ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa37
16HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe36
17THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo35
18KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe34
19BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious33
20BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli32
21VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team32
22KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe31
23YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30
24DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix27
25ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa25
26ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25
27ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates22
28VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal22
29LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma21
30SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21
31CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost21
32BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21
33ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
34ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM19
35SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli18
36VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18
37LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
38BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious18
39POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious17
40LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious16
41ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates16
42VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost16
43HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
44CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo15
45FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates15
46CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
47TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
48VILLELLA DavideCofidis14
49MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
50NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team14
51MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa13
52RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix12
53NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team12
54POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11
55EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma11
56PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team11
57RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
58MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal10
59DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team9
60PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team9
61SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
62RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9
63CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost8
64MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis8
65TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM8
66GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team8
67HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
68ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
69RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
70TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
71ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7
72ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech7
73BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe6
74VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
75HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM6
76FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team6
77SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
78ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
79KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
80DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
81AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma6
82BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix6
83VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
84COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
85NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
86SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team5
87FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
88ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
89TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
90HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
91SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal4
92TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team3
93CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3
94PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
95COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates2
96PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2
97SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2
98CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo2
99SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
100FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1
101GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1
102DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates 68:49:50
2LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo9:11
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM9:39
4BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious22:34
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers27:40
6COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:00:08
7VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:21:46
8PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:24:03
9NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:37:44
10SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team1:39:56
11FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma1:44:35
12LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:48:49
13SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:49:07
14COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates1:54:28
15TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:58:26
16VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:58:51
17TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers2:01:07
18EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma2:09:20
19ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:12:33
20MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:19:18
21GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team2:23:55
22ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe2:31:13
23SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:38:42
24PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:40:21
25OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix2:44:54
26FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa2:49:34
27SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:52:53
28CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2:59:31
29HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:04:58
30GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:30:12
31PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:41:41
32LAZKANO OierMovistar Team3:41:52
33BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix3:46:51
34CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:49:48
35PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:54:14
36RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:54:43
37DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM4:02:24
38BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa4:03:19
39RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa4:10:07
40VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:25:37
41DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ4:51:39
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma167
2CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo99
3ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa92
4HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe74
5KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe74
6CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers65
7HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42
8KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe42
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo40
10ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM39
11POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious31
12BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious27
13FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates27
14LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo22
15MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa20
16LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious20
17CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost19
18SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19
19ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
20EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma18
21PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
22BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe17
23VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17
24DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team17
25GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team16
26ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates15
27NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team13
28PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team13
29TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
30BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
31DENZ NicoTeam DSM12
32LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma10
33HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
34POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
35BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious9
36MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
37COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates8
38OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix8
39DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
40VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
41TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6
42KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost6
43HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6
44ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
45YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
46VILLELLA DavideCofidis5
47ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
48DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
49TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team4
50TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
51PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team4
52CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost4
53KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
54VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
55COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
56BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
57PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2
58NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2
59VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2
60TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2
61HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1
62ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
63CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
64VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1
65DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe6:33:39
2Bahrain - Victorious6:58
3Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:14
4INEOS Grenadiers59:08
5Trek - Segafredo1:21:09
6Astana Qazaqstan Team1:26:31
7UAE Team Emirates1:46:03
8Team BikeExchange - Jayco2:02:02
9Team DSM2:17:54
10Movistar Team2:23:36
11Jumbo-Visma2:25:49
12EOLO-Kometa4:03:45
13EF Education-EasyPost4:05:41
14Cofidis4:17:39
15AG2R Citroën Team4:19:48
16Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:21:39
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:26:50
18Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli6:42:58
19Alpecin-Fenix7:44:49
20Groupama - FDJ7:56:28
21Lotto Soudal8:23:11
22Israel - Premier Tech9:38:44

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

