Giro d’Italia stage 16: Egan Bernal solos to second stage win, pads overall lead
The Ineos Grenadier goes into second rest day wearing leader's jersey, while behind him the GC shuffled again.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) won a weather-shortened stage 16 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
Wearing the maglia rosa of the overall race leader, the young Colombian launched his race-winning attack inside of 21 kilometers to go.
Bernal passed the remnants of the break on the final climb and soloed the remaining 15km descent to victory on wet roads, in temperatures just above freezing.
“It’s a great victory. To win with the maglia rosa is special and I wanted to show it,” said Bernal.
He has been the race leader — and also lead the best young rider category — since his stage 9 win.
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) rode into third on the stage and second overall on the general classification crossing the finish line just behind Romain Bardet (Team DSM). Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), and a handful of GC favorites all ceded big chunks of time on the Dolomite stage.
How it happened
Stage 16 was planned to be 212km, and wind through several of the Dolomites high-elevation passes. However, the stage was shortened to 153km and the final two climbs — the Passo Fedaia and the Passo Pordoi — were cut due to severe weather conditions and concerns about rider safety.
Discussion between teams, riders, representatives, and race officials took place before the scheduled start, and the decision was made to reroute the stage and delay the start by about 30 minutes.
With the stage modified, GC hopefuls took it upon themselves to launch an early attack to put pressure on Bernal, and to better their respective standings.
At 46.8km break of Gorka Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech), João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team), Vincenzo Nibali and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segaredo), and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) had four-and-a-half minutes on the maglia rosa. But not for long.
EF Education-Nippo took control of the front of the chase in cold and rainy conditions, to better Hugh Carthy’s standings.
The final ascent of the modified course, on Passo Giau, had 29 hairpin turns and was this year’s Cima Coppi (highest point of the race) at 2,239m elevation.
Trek’s Ghebreizgabhier was dropped from the lead group inside of 39km, his work for Nibali for the day was done.
After the summit of the penultimate climb, wet descent and pressure from Carth’s squad had the break in survival mode and riding in single-file formation, having ceded three minutes in just 15km to the maglia rosa group.
Izagirre went on the move and got a small amount of distance from the other four on the wet descent. Pedrero and Nibali chased behind him, temporarily distancing Almeida and Formolo, however, just a kilometer later the small group on the front came back together.
Nibali appeared to struggle, after several attempts to lead the break into the base of the final climb. Pedrero had dropped Almeida and Formolo, and forged on, solo.
And then Bernal went on the attack at 22km out — into the first third of the final climb — and only Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) was able to stick with him — but not for long. This move brought Pedrero, still on the front, within 30 seconds of the pink jersey, as the others were absorbed one by one by the chase.
Bernal dispatched the remains of the break and rode solo over the summit of the Passo Giau. He was just 17km of wet descending roads from his second stage win.
A competent bike handler even on cold and wet roads, riding a bike equipped with rim brakes, the young Colombian stretched his maximum advantage to nearly 40 seconds.
With a GC shuffle in the making behind him, Bardet battled with Caruso in the closing 10km and was able to get his wheel across the line in second, while Caruso settled for third.
“I wanted to do something special today. I wanted to show I am back in the game. The team believed in me during the stage and I just tried to go and do something special,” said Bernal. “The [stage] was hard, but when the race is hard because of the weather you need to be hard with the mentality. I had the mentality at the start of the race and I kept it. It was a day to suffer and we did it.”
What’s to come
After the second rest day Tuesday, stage 17 on Wednesday goes from Canazei to Sega di Ala. While not as mountainous as stage 16, the route will take on a massive elevation loss before taking riders over a cat 3 climb. In the second half of the stage, over a few small bumps, the route will travel over two cat 1 climbs — first the Passo San Valentino, and then the climb to the finish in Sega di Ala — which are sure to further shuffle the general classification.
Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:22:41
|2
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:27
|3
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:27
|4
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:19
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:21
|7
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:11
|8
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:31
|9
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:33
|10
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:33
|11
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|2:37
|12
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:51
|13
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:13
|14
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:12
|15
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|6:12
|16
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:10
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:16
|18
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:25
|19
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:33
|20
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:22
|21
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:24
|22
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|8:24
|23
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:17
|24
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:17
|25
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:32
|26
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:40
|27
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:40
|28
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:48
|29
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:48
|30
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:48
|31
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:11
|32
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|16:03
|33
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:03
|34
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|16:47
|35
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|16:47
|36
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:47
|37
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:44
|38
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|17:55
|39
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:32
|40
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:32
|41
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:49
|42
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:54
|43
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|18:54
|44
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:19
|45
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:49
|46
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|19:49
|47
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:57
|48
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20:16
|49
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:06
|50
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:06
|51
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:06
|52
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:06
|53
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:06
|54
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|23:19
|55
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|23:19
|56
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:19
|57
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:45
|58
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:05
|59
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:05
|60
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:05
|61
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:05
|62
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:05
|63
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:05
|64
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24:05
|65
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:05
|66
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|24:05
|67
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|26:42
|68
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:29
|69
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|27:41
|70
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|27:41
|71
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|27:41
|72
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:41
|73
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:50
|74
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:50
|75
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27:50
|76
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28:17
|77
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:17
|78
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28:17
|79
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:17
|80
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:49
|81
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:29
|82
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|29:29
|83
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|29:29
|84
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|29:53
|85
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|30:10
|86
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|30:19
|87
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:42
|88
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:26
|89
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|32:26
|90
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|32:36
|91
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:42
|92
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:42
|93
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:42
|94
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:42
|95
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:42
|96
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|33:03
|97
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|33:45
|98
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|33:45
|99
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|33:45
|100
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|33:45
|101
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|33:45
|102
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|33:45
|103
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|34:15
|104
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:30
|105
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|35:25
|106
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:16
|107
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:16
|108
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|36:16
|109
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:17
|110
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:17
|111
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41:28
|112
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|41:28
|113
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41:28
|114
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:28
|115
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:28
|116
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41:28
|117
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|41:32
|118
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|41:43
|119
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:45
|120
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:57
|121
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:57
|122
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|42:06
|123
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|42:06
|124
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|42:06
|125
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:06
|126
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|42:06
|127
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:06
|128
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|42:06
|129
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|42:06
|130
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42:06
|131
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|42:13
|132
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:15
|133
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42:15
|134
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43:07
|135
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43:07
|136
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|43:07
|137
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|43:07
|138
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|44:07
|139
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|44:33
|140
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|44:37
|141
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|44:50
|142
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|44:50
|143
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|45:05
|144
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:17
|145
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:17
|146
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:17
|147
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|45:19
|148
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|47:40
|149
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|48:17
|150
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|48:17
|151
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:00
|152
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:00
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|66:36:04
|2
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:24
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:40
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:18
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|4:20
|6
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:31
|7
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|5:02
|8
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:17
|9
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:20
|10
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:01
|11
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:45
|12
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:10
|13
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:23
|14
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:10
|15
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:50
|16
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:50
|17
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:10
|18
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|27:12
|19
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:07
|20
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|36:47
|21
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|37:07
|22
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|38:22
|23
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|38:52
|24
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|39:38
|25
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|42:27
|26
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|44:00
|27
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|46:57
|28
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|57:42
|29
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:10
|30
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:13
|31
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04:11
|32
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07:42
|33
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:08:21
|34
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12:05
|35
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16:13
|36
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:16:14
|37
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:16:31
|38
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:19:51
|39
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:20:11
|40
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21:34
|41
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22:42
|42
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:26:18
|43
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:26:40
|44
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:27:56
|45
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29:40
|46
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:29:47
|47
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30:26
|48
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:31:05
|49
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:34:09
|50
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:34:45
|51
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:35:05
|52
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:36:00
|53
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:36:29
|54
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:38:34
|55
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:40:05
|56
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:41:14
|57
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:46:30
|58
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:47:55
|59
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:48:45
|60
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:49:44
|61
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:52:10
|62
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|1:52:32
|63
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:54:05
|64
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:54:41
|65
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:54:47
|66
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:59:37
|67
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:01:22
|68
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:01:38
|69
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:07:10
|70
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:08:32
|71
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:09:33
|72
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:10:12
|73
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:11:18
|74
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|2:11:34
|75
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:13:25
|76
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:13:36
|77
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:14:49
|78
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|2:17:42
|79
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:18:00
|80
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:19:43
|81
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:20:52
|82
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:21:59
|83
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:22:57
|84
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:23:03
|85
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:25:11
|86
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:26:15
|87
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:26:52
|88
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:27:32
|89
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:28:24
|90
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:29:36
|91
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:32:03
|92
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:32:10
|93
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2:36:57
|94
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:37:40
|95
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:38:09
|96
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:39:05
|97
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:40:27
|98
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2:40:50
|99
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:43:19
|100
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:43:23
|101
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:44:27
|102
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2:45:19
|103
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:45:20
|104
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:47:37
|105
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:51:21
|106
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:54:57
|107
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:58:11
|108
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:58:58
|109
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:59:23
|110
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:02:07
|111
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:02:11
|112
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:02:27
|113
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:04:00
|114
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:04:54
|115
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:05:52
|116
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|3:06:31
|117
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|3:07:41
|118
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:08:25
|119
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:10:09
|120
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:10:34
|121
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:11:22
|122
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|3:11:35
|123
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:13:15
|124
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:14:25
|125
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|3:15:49
|126
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:17:57
|127
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:18:10
|128
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:18:17
|129
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:18:25
|130
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:19:16
|131
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:19:36
|132
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:20:04
|133
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:21:45
|134
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:23:48
|135
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:27:53
|136
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:27:58
|137
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:28:00
|138
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:29:34
|139
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:30:35
|140
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:34:18
|141
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|3:34:37
|142
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:35:29
|143
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:38:55
|144
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:39:57
|145
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:41:02
|146
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:42:30
|147
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:43:01
|148
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:45:35
|149
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:48:16
|150
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:49:28
|151
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:53:24
|152
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:55:29
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|135
|2
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|113
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|110
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|86
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55
|6
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|51
|7
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|8
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|45
|9
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|10
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|42
|11
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41
|12
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|40
|13
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|14
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|15
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|35
|16
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34
|17
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32
|18
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|19
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|31
|20
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|21
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27
|22
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|23
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|26
|24
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|25
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|23
|26
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|27
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22
|28
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|22
|29
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22
|30
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|21
|31
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|32
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|33
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|34
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|35
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|36
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|19
|37
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|38
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|39
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|40
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|41
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|18
|42
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|43
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17
|44
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|45
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|16
|46
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|47
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|48
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15
|49
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|50
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|13
|51
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|52
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|53
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|54
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|55
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|56
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9
|57
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|58
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|59
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|60
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|61
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|62
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8
|63
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|64
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|65
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|66
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|67
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|68
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|69
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|70
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|71
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|72
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|73
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|74
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|75
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|5
|76
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|77
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|78
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|5
|79
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|80
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|81
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|82
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|83
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|84
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|85
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|86
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|87
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|88
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|89
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|90
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|91
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|92
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|93
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|94
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|95
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|96
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|97
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|98
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-3
|99
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|100
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-3
|101
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-14
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|66:36:04
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:18
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:17
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:20
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:01
|6
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:23
|7
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:07
|8
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|37:07
|9
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12:05
|10
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:16:31
|11
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:19:51
|12
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:31:05
|13
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:35:05
|14
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:46:30
|15
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:47:55
|16
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:54:47
|17
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:08:32
|18
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:09:33
|19
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:10:12
|20
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:11:18
|21
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:13:36
|22
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:14:49
|23
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|2:17:42
|24
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:22:57
|25
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:28:24
|26
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:29:36
|27
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:32:10
|28
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2:40:50
|29
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:43:19
|30
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:44:27
|31
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2:45:19
|32
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:51:21
|33
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:54:57
|34
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:02:07
|35
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:02:11
|36
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:04:54
|37
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:05:52
|38
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:14:25
|39
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|3:15:49
|40
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:21:45
|41
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:27:58
|42
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:39:57
|43
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:48:16
|44
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:53:24
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|136
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|107
|3
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|53
|4
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|52
|5
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35
|6
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|34
|7
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|30
|8
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|9
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|22
|10
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|11
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|12
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|13
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|14
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|15
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16
|16
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|17
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|18
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|19
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|20
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11
|21
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|22
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|23
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|24
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|25
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|26
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|27
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|28
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|29
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|30
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|31
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|32
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|33
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|34
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|35
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|36
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|5
|37
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5
|38
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|39
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|4
|40
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|4
|41
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|42
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|43
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|44
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|45
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|46
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|47
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|48
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|49
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|50
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|51
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|52
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|53
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|54
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|55
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|56
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1
|57
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|58
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|59
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|60
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|61
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|62
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1
|63
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-2
|64
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|-4
|65
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-4
|66
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|67
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|68
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|69
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|-8
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:30
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:46
|3
|Team BikeExchange
|26:12
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:06
|5
|Movistar Team
|42:48
|6
|EF Education - Nippo
|46:27
|7
|Team DSM
|52:08
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|53:20
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:03:44
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09:43
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:26:33
|12
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:32:22
|13
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:41:49
|14
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:22:11
|15
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:52:34
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:01:24
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:07:53
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:23:18
|19
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:14:01
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:38:43
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:31:28
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:51:57
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.