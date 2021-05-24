Become a Member

2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia stage 16: Egan Bernal solos to second stage win, pads overall lead

The Ineos Grenadier goes into second rest day wearing leader's jersey, while behind him the GC shuffled again.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) won a weather-shortened stage 16 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Wearing the maglia rosa of the overall race leader, the young Colombian launched his race-winning attack inside of 21 kilometers to go.

Bernal passed the remnants of the break on the final climb and soloed the remaining 15km descent to victory on wet roads, in temperatures just above freezing.

“It’s a great victory. To win with the maglia rosa is special and I wanted to show it,” said Bernal.

He has been the race leader — and also lead the best young rider category — since his stage 9 win.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) rode into third on the stage and second overall on the general classification crossing the finish line just behind Romain Bardet (Team DSM). Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), and a handful of GC favorites all ceded big chunks of time on the Dolomite stage.

How it happened

Stage 16 was planned to be 212km, and wind through several of the Dolomites high-elevation passes. However, the stage was shortened to 153km and the final two climbs — the Passo Fedaia and the Passo Pordoi — were cut due to severe weather conditions and concerns about rider safety.

Discussion between teams, riders, representatives, and race officials took place before the scheduled start, and the decision was made to reroute the stage and delay the start by about 30 minutes.

With the stage modified, GC hopefuls took it upon themselves to launch an early attack to put pressure on Bernal, and to better their respective standings.

At 46.8km break of Gorka Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech), João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team), Vincenzo Nibali and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segaredo), and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) had four-and-a-half minutes on the maglia rosa. But not for long.

EF Education-Nippo took control of the front of the chase in cold and rainy conditions, to better Hugh Carthy’s standings.

The final ascent of the modified course, on Passo Giau, had 29 hairpin turns and was this year’s Cima Coppi (highest point of the race) at 2,239m elevation.

Trek’s Ghebreizgabhier was dropped from the lead group inside of 39km, his work for Nibali for the day was done.

After the summit of the penultimate climb, wet descent and pressure from Carth’s squad had the break in survival mode and riding in single-file formation, having ceded three minutes in just 15km to the maglia rosa group.

Izagirre went on the move and got a small amount of distance from the other four on the wet descent. Pedrero and Nibali chased behind him, temporarily distancing Almeida and Formolo, however, just a kilometer later the small group on the front came back together.

Nibali appeared to struggle, after several attempts to lead the break into the base of the final climb. Pedrero had dropped Almeida and Formolo, and forged on, solo.

And then Bernal went on the attack at 22km out — into the first third of the final climb — and only Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) was able to stick with him — but not for long. This move brought Pedrero, still on the front, within 30 seconds of the pink jersey, as the others were absorbed one by one by the chase.

Bernal dispatched the remains of the break and rode solo over the summit of the Passo Giau. He was just 17km of wet descending roads from his second stage win.

A competent bike handler even on cold and wet roads, riding a bike equipped with rim brakes, the young Colombian stretched his maximum advantage to nearly 40 seconds.

With a GC shuffle in the making behind him, Bardet battled with Caruso in the closing 10km and was able to get his wheel across the line in second, while Caruso settled for third.

“I wanted to do something special today. I wanted to show I am back in the game. The team believed in me during the stage and I just tried to go and do something special,” said Bernal. “The [stage] was hard, but when the race is hard because of the weather you need to be hard with the mentality. I had the mentality at the start of the race and I kept it. It was a day to suffer and we did it.”

What’s to come

After the second rest day Tuesday, stage 17 on Wednesday goes from Canazei to Sega di Ala. While not as mountainous as stage 16, the route will take on a massive elevation loss before taking riders over a cat 3 climb. In the second half of the stage, over a few small bumps, the route will travel over two cat 1 climbs — first the Passo San Valentino, and then the climb to the finish in Sega di Ala — which are sure to further shuffle the general classification.

2021 Giro d'Italia stage 17 route profile.
2021 Giro d’Italia stage 17 route profile. Photo: PCS

Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers4:22:41
2BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:27
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:27
4CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:18
5CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:19
6ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:21
7VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech2:11
8IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech2:31
9FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2:33
10FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:33
11YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange2:37
12PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:51
13MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:13
14BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma6:12
15NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange6:12
16MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation7:10
17NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo7:16
18SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:25
19BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma7:33
20BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo8:22
21VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ8:24
22FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa8:24
23CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers10:17
24BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10:17
25CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10:32
26SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech11:40
27PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech11:40
28CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:48
29FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:48
30VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix11:48
31PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:11
32SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange16:03
33TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech16:03
34SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange16:47
35GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa16:47
36NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers16:47
37PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:44
38OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team17:55
39FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech18:32
40WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team18:32
41ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates18:49
42GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo18:54
43STORER MichaelTeam DSM18:54
44JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix19:19
45LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix19:49
46KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange19:49
47BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ19:57
48CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20:16
49VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team21:06
50PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:06
51RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:06
52GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team21:06
53PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:06
54JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange23:19
55HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange23:19
56BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation23:19
57BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo23:45
58EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step24:05
59KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step24:05
60HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:05
61SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ24:05
62SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step24:05
63CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step24:05
64SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech24:05
65MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers24:05
66JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team24:05
67MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange26:42
68VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious27:29
69BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè27:41
70ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè27:41
71OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal27:41
72COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates27:41
73ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa27:50
74DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa27:50
75HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:50
76ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28:17
77MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo28:17
78VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28:17
79MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ28:17
80BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech28:49
81GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe29:29
82VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team29:29
83RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team29:29
84VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix29:53
85DENZ NicoTeam DSM30:10
86GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè30:19
87DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ31:42
88ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious32:26
89ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM32:26
90HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM32:36
91ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe32:42
92FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe32:42
93SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe32:42
94OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe32:42
95TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious32:42
96VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal33:03
97VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo33:45
98VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo33:45
99KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo33:45
100CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa33:45
101RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa33:45
102RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa33:45
103KANTER MaxTeam DSM34:15
104MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo34:30
105ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM35:25
106MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma36:16
107AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma36:16
108CATALDO DarioMovistar Team36:16
109GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers40:17
110PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers40:17
111HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step41:28
112BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team41:28
113KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step41:28
114BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe41:28
115TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:28
116CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates41:28
117TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec41:32
118MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè41:43
119VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:45
120ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits41:57
121BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation41:57
122VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits42:06
123SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits42:06
124VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits42:06
125MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo42:06
126VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec42:06
127DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo42:06
128TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec42:06
129WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS42:06
130CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation42:06
131LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS42:13
132BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe42:15
133KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42:15
134NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team43:07
135GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team43:07
136MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux43:07
137NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation43:07
138FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè44:07
139SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS44:33
140CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits44:37
141LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits44:50
142KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix44:50
143RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix45:05
144MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates45:17
145RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates45:17
146GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates45:17
147TORRES AlbertMovistar Team45:19
148DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix47:40
149WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS48:17
150CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS48:17
151GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ49:00
152VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ49:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 66:36:04
2CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious2:24
3CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo3:40
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech4:18
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange4:20
6CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo4:31
7BARDET RomainTeam DSM5:02
8MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers7:17
9FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma8:20
10ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step10:01
11FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates12:45
12MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation15:10
13VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ16:23
14BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma18:10
15NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo21:50
16BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma23:50
17BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious27:10
18SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange27:12
19EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step28:07
20VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix36:47
21FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa37:07
22PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team38:22
23KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange38:52
24NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange39:38
25IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech42:27
26MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers44:00
27OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team46:57
28TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux57:42
29MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo59:10
30BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo59:13
31CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:04:11
32ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:07:42
33GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:08:21
34COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates1:12:05
35HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16:13
36SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:16:14
37RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:16:31
38TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:19:51
39BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo1:20:11
40FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:21:34
41WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:22:42
42HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:26:18
43MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:26:40
44HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:27:56
45GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:29:40
46CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:29:47
47MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:30:26
48NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:31:05
49VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:34:09
50BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:34:45
51STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:35:05
52GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1:36:00
53VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:36:29
54BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:38:34
55PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:40:05
56SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:41:14
57SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech1:46:30
58PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:47:55
59SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:48:45
60FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:49:44
61RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:52:10
62ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM1:52:32
63GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo1:54:05
64KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:54:41
65CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:54:47
66CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:59:37
67FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech2:01:22
68BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:01:38
69CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:07:10
70CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:08:32
71HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:09:33
72VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ2:10:12
73VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:11:18
74ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM2:11:34
75TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2:13:25
76ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:13:36
77LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:14:49
78SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange2:17:42
79PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18:00
80RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:19:43
81NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:20:52
82BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:21:59
83PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:22:57
84VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo2:23:03
85JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2:25:11
86PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:26:15
87ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious2:26:52
88KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo2:27:32
89ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe2:28:24
90ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:29:36
91DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix2:32:03
92ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:32:10
93JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2:36:57
94SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ2:37:40
95CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2:38:09
96VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:39:05
97PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:40:27
98JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2:40:50
99GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ2:43:19
100VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix2:43:23
101BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech2:44:27
102OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2:45:19
103VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious2:45:20
104CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:47:37
105DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2:51:21
106TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:54:57
107FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:58:11
108VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:58:58
109RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix2:59:23
110SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:02:07
111LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix3:02:11
112OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe3:02:27
113SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe3:04:00
114AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma3:04:54
115ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:05:52
116MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange3:06:31
117DENZ NicoTeam DSM3:07:41
118MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma3:08:25
119BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:10:09
120GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates3:10:34
121CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates3:11:22
122HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange3:11:35
123NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team3:13:15
124GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:14:25
125KANTER MaxTeam DSM3:15:49
126WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:17:57
127CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation3:18:10
128CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:18:17
129GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:18:25
130MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates3:19:16
131KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:19:36
132GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3:20:04
133VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo3:21:45
134DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ3:23:48
135BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation3:27:53
136VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:27:58
137LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:28:00
138VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:29:34
139WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:30:35
140BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3:34:18
141TORRES AlbertMovistar Team3:34:37
142SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:35:29
143KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:38:55
144RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa3:39:57
145DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3:41:02
146KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix3:42:30
147TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:43:01
148MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:45:35
149MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo3:48:16
150RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates3:49:28
151VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:53:24
152MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:55:29
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe135
2CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation113
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates110
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits86
5BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers55
6DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix51
7AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma50
8MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè45
9MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo44
10GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa42
11PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41
12FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè40
13TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
14VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team38
15ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM35
16VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34
17PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec32
18OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal32
19CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS31
20TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious30
21COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates27
22LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
23RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa26
24CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo25
25VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal23
26MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates23
27SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22
28KANTER MaxTeam DSM22
29CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits22
30FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa21
31BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma21
32CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious20
33ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa20
34EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step19
35MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo19
36HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM19
37VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix19
38RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
39ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step18
40MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation18
41OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team18
42RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix18
43VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech17
44GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ17
45BARDET RomainTeam DSM16
46NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team16
47GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
48IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech15
49HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
50CATALDO DarioMovistar Team13
51GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
52GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12
53PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
54FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma10
55HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step10
56CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9
57PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
58CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo8
59MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers8
60NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo8
61VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
62STORER MichaelTeam DSM8
63BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team8
64ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
65VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
66MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers6
67BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
68GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo6
69CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
70BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
71CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa6
72YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange5
73VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
74BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5
75PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team5
76JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
77ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
78TORRES AlbertMovistar Team5
79KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix5
80ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates4
81WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
82BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
83SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
84BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation3
85FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2
86TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
87SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
88MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
89DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
90OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
91RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
92BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1
93FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
94VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
95ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
96JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
97MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-1
98CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-3
99GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
100VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-3
101VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-14
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 66:36:04
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech4:18
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers7:17
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma8:20
5ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step10:01
6VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ16:23
7EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step28:07
8FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa37:07
9COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates1:12:05
10RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:16:31
11TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:19:51
12NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:31:05
13STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:35:05
14SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech1:46:30
15PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:47:55
16CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:54:47
17CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:08:32
18HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:09:33
19VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ2:10:12
20VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:11:18
21ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:13:36
22LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:14:49
23SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange2:17:42
24PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:22:57
25ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe2:28:24
26ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:29:36
27ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:32:10
28JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2:40:50
29GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ2:43:19
30BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech2:44:27
31OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2:45:19
32DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2:51:21
33TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:54:57
34SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:02:07
35LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix3:02:11
36AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma3:04:54
37ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:05:52
38GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:14:25
39KANTER MaxTeam DSM3:15:49
40VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo3:21:45
41VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:27:58
42RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa3:39:57
43MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo3:48:16
44VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:53:24
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team136
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers107
3MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo53
4FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa52
5CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious35
6CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo34
7DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix30
8TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious26
9BARDET RomainTeam DSM22
10MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation21
11NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo18
12GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
13COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates17
14ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
15VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech16
16TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
17VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
18EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step13
19ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step12
20SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11
21BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10
22CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo10
23BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10
24MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo10
25CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10
26PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
27VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9
28ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
29RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
30VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix7
31PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
32VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
33JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
34FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
35YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange5
36OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team5
37STORER MichaelTeam DSM5
38LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
39HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM4
40VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team4
41CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
42AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma4
43ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3
44CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
45VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
46RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix3
47GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
48MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers2
49JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
50CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2
51OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
52ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
53TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
54VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
55ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1
56RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1
57HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
58GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1
59ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
60GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1
61NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1
62TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1
63MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-2
64FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech-4
65CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-4
66GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
67VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
68MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-4
69FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates-8
Teams
RankNameTime
1Trek - Segafredo8:30
2INEOS Grenadiers6:46
3Team BikeExchange26:12
4Team Jumbo-Visma29:06
5Movistar Team42:48
6EF Education - Nippo46:27
7Team DSM52:08
8Astana - Premier Tech53:20
9Bahrain - Victorious1:03:44
10Deceuninck - Quick Step1:09:43
11Groupama - FDJ1:26:33
12UAE-Team Emirates1:32:22
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:41:49
14EOLO-Kometa2:22:11
15BORA - hansgrohe2:52:34
16AG2R Citroën Team3:01:24
17Israel Start-Up Nation3:07:53
18Alpecin-Fenix3:23:18
19Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:14:01
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:38:43
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5:31:28
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS5:51:57

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

