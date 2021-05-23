Giro d’Italia stage 15: Victor Campenaerts scores hat-trick for Qhubeka Assos from two-up sprint

Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos) launched off the wheel of Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix) to win stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

The victory was his team’s third at the race, and the Belgian’s first for nearly two years. The pair had attacked out of the day’s breakaway in the final 20km, working together to fend off a chase pack before contesting a two-up sprint for stage honors.

“It was fantastic,” Campenaerts said. “With the team at breakfast we had said, ‘What can we do to make this Giro greater for the team?’ Two victories was amazing, three victories is just epic.”

Nikias Arndt (DSM) won the kick for third from the group of chasers.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and all the GC players rolled in together, over 10 minutes back. With a monster stage to come Monday, all the favorites cooled their jets in anticipation of what’s to come. There were no changes to the classification.

Campenaerts had forced the selection at around 20km to go. After seeing a number of attempts to punch clear of the day’s 15-rider escape, the 29-year-old made a move that stuck, with only Riesebeek able to follow after a short-loved effort from Albert Torres (Movistar).

With Qhubeka Assos and Alpecin-Fenix both having numbers in the group behind, Riesebeek and Campenaerts were able to make the most of hesitation in the chase, pulling out a 20-second gap heading into the final five kilometers.

Campenaerts retaliated to a series of surges from Riesebeek before making a bold move inside the final 3km. The Qhubeka-Assos rider dangled around 50 meters ahead of Riesebeek for several minutes, only for the Dutchman to pull him back in the final kilometer to set up the sprint.

Riesebeek led it out from far, but Campenaerts came around him in the final 100-meters to claim victory.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Riesebeek said, dejected. “I just made mistakes, of course, he was really strong. It’s hard to say something good after 15 days, but I’m really disappointed.”

Number three for Qhubeka Assos

Sunday’s result puts a cap on a stellar Giro d’Italia for Qhubeka Assos after the team also won with Giacomo Nizzolo and Mauro Schmid.

Campenaerts spoke of the difficulties team manager Doug Ryder had faced during the off-season, during which time the squad nearly folded due to the loss of title sponsor NTT.

“We went all-in for today as it was about the last chance for the team to get a good result with the team we have at the start,” Campenaerts said. “We got three guys in the breakaway, we were all committed we all had a good result and I took the victory. We raced ‘Ubuntu’ [referencing the team mtoto] – ‘I am because we are’ – we tried to give everything for each other.

“Qhubeka Assos, we’ve had a hard time to stay alive and we stayed alive. Three great victories at the Giro, this is an amazing chance for Douglas [Ryder] to get a new great sponsor for the team. But we keep riding for Qhubeka, the greater purpose, to change the world with bicycles.”

Emanuel Buchmann abandons in early pile-up

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of many casualties in a large crash in the opening kilometers of the stage. Scores of riders came down on a narrow causeway, forcing organizers to neutralize the race for some 25 minutes as medics attended the scene.

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo), Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and GC contender Buchmann all abandoned due to the injuries they sustained. Buchmann had started the stage sixth overall at 2:36.

The race was eventually restarted and the 15-rider break quickly formed and blasted up the road, eventually working up a lead of over 12-minutes.

‘Queen stage’ in the Dolomites on the horizon

The GC contenders are sure to come back into action for the “queen stage” of the race Monday. At 212km long and with around 5,600 meters of elevation, it’s an old-school multi-mountain monster through the high altitude passes of the Dolomites.

A rest day follows Tuesday.