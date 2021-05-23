Become a Member

2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 15: Victor Campenaerts scores hat-trick for Qhubeka Assos from two-up sprint

Egan Bernal and the classification contenders rolled to the line together with no changes in GC.

Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos) launched off the wheel of Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix) to win stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

The victory was his team’s third at the race, and the Belgian’s first for nearly two years. The pair had attacked out of the day’s breakaway in the final 20km, working together to fend off a chase pack before contesting a two-up sprint for stage honors.

“It was fantastic,” Campenaerts said. “With the team at breakfast we had said, ‘What can we do to make this Giro greater for the team?’ Two victories was amazing, three victories is just epic.”

Nikias Arndt (DSM) won the kick for third from the group of chasers.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and all the GC players rolled in together, over 10 minutes back. With a monster stage to come Monday, all the favorites cooled their jets in anticipation of what’s to come. There were no changes to the classification.

Campenaerts had forced the selection at around 20km to go. After seeing a number of attempts to punch clear of the day’s 15-rider escape, the 29-year-old made a move that stuck, with only Riesebeek able to follow after a short-loved effort from Albert Torres (Movistar).

With Qhubeka Assos and Alpecin-Fenix both having numbers in the group behind, Riesebeek and Campenaerts were able to make the most of hesitation in the chase, pulling out a 20-second gap heading into the final five kilometers.

Campenaerts retaliated to a series of surges from Riesebeek before making a bold move inside the final 3km. The Qhubeka-Assos rider dangled around 50 meters ahead of Riesebeek for several minutes, only for the Dutchman to pull him back in the final kilometer to set up the sprint.

Riesebeek led it out from far, but Campenaerts came around him in the final 100-meters to claim victory.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Riesebeek said, dejected. “I just made mistakes, of course, he was really strong. It’s hard to say something good after 15 days, but I’m really disappointed.”

Number three for Qhubeka Assos

Sunday’s result puts a cap on a stellar Giro d’Italia for Qhubeka Assos after the team also won with Giacomo Nizzolo and Mauro Schmid.

Campenaerts spoke of the difficulties team manager Doug Ryder had faced during the off-season, during which time the squad nearly folded due to the loss of title sponsor NTT.

“We went all-in for today as it was about the last chance for the team to get a good result with the team we have at the start,” Campenaerts said. “We got three guys in the breakaway, we were all committed we all had a good result and I took the victory. We raced ‘Ubuntu’ [referencing the team mtoto] – ‘I am because we are’ – we tried to give everything for each other.

“Qhubeka Assos, we’ve had a hard time to stay alive and we stayed alive. Three great victories at the Giro, this is an amazing chance for Douglas [Ryder] to get a new great sponsor for the team. But we keep riding for Qhubeka, the greater purpose, to change the world with bicycles.”

Emanuel Buchmann abandons in early pile-up

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of many casualties in a large crash in the opening kilometers of the stage. Scores of riders came down on a narrow causeway, forcing organizers to neutralize the race for some 25 minutes as medics attended the scene.

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo), Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and GC contender Buchmann all abandoned due to the injuries they sustained. Buchmann had started the stage sixth overall at 2:36.

Read more: Giro d’Italia stage 15 neutralized after early pile-up

The race was eventually restarted and the 15-rider break quickly formed and blasted up the road, eventually working up a lead of over 12-minutes.

‘Queen stage’ in the Dolomites on the horizon

The GC contenders are sure to come back into action for the “queen stage” of the race Monday. At 212km long and with around 5,600 meters of elevation, it’s an old-school multi-mountain monster through the high altitude passes of the Dolomites.

A rest day follows Tuesday.

Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:25:25
2RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix0:00
3ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:07
4CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07
5HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:07
6CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:07
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:09
8TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:44
9MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:02
10WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:02
11DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:02
12WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:02
13OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:02
14VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1:02
15VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:09
16PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers17:21
17GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers17:21
18CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers17:21
19NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers17:21
20JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange17:21
21BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers17:21
22MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers17:21
23MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers17:21
24HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange17:21
25YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange17:21
26SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange17:21
27VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech17:21
28KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange17:21
29NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange17:21
30FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech17:21
31TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious17:21
32CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious17:21
33MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo17:21
34CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo17:21
35SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech17:21
36DENZ NicoTeam DSM17:21
37ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious17:21
38IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech17:21
39DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo17:21
40SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step17:21
41PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech17:21
42KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo17:21
43ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:21
44ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:21
45MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ17:21
46CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo17:21
47BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo17:21
48VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ17:21
49BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation17:21
50VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo17:21
51SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ17:21
52FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma17:21
53CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:21
54FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates17:21
55TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:21
56SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:21
57BARDET RomainTeam DSM17:21
58LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix17:21
59MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma17:21
60EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step17:21
61SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech17:21
62NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo17:21
63ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates17:21
64MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation17:21
65SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:21
66FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa17:21
67GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ17:21
68OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team17:21
69VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:21
70ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step17:21
71PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:21
72AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma17:21
73ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:21
74WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team17:21
75FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe17:21
76COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates17:21
77GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17:21
78PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:21
79VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:21
80GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe17:21
81TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:21
82RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team17:21
83BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe17:21
84BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma17:21
85KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix17:21
86BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious17:21
87VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team17:21
88KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step17:21
89VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix17:21
90VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team17:21
91JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team17:21
92BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma17:21
93PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:21
94BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team17:21
95KANTER MaxTeam DSM17:21
96HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM17:39
97FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:39
98VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious17:39
99MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:39
100RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:39
101BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech17:39
102ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe17:39
103BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:39
104DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ17:39
105PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:39
106CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo17:39
107BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ17:39
108VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo17:39
109CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step17:39
110CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa17:39
111VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:39
112LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:39
113RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa17:39
114STORER MichaelTeam DSM17:39
115GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:39
116DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa17:39
117CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:39
118GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team17:39
119GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates17:39
120MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:39
121OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe17:39
122PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team17:39
123JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix17:39
124VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix17:39
125RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa17:39
126KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:39
127ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM17:39
128DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17:39
129LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:39
130GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo17:39
131HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:39
132REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ17:39
133TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:39
134TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech17:39
135NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team17:39
136ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa17:39
137SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange17:52
138VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:52
139FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:52
140KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step17:52
141VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:52
142CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates17:52
143SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe17:52
144CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation17:52
145GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team18:50
146MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange19:13
147RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates20:04
148BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo20:04
149BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation20:04
150NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation20:04
151BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe20:04
152MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo23:13
153HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step23:13
154SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:16
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 62:13:33
2YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:33
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:51
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:57
5CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2:11
6CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3:03
7EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:52
8MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:54
9BARDET RomainTeam DSM4:31
10FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:37
11VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ7:49
12MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation7:50
13ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:32
14FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates9:52
15SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange10:15
16BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma11:48
17NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo14:25
18TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:04
19BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma16:07
20BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious16:43
21KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange18:53
22MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers19:45
23MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo24:30
24VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix24:49
25FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa28:33
26OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team28:52
27NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange33:16
28PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team35:21
29IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech39:46
30COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates44:14
31RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team46:52
32HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux48:13
33REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ48:34
34FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe48:42
35ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates48:43
36BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo50:41
37GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa51:24
38SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech51:59
39HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM53:32
40CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers53:44
41BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo56:16
42MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ58:13
43GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:00:01
44MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:01:59
45TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:03:38
46HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:03:41
47WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:04:00
48VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:04:30
49NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:14:08
50BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:14:38
51GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1:14:44
52BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:15:05
53VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:15:13
54STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:16:01
55ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM1:16:57
56CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:17:49
57RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:18:15
58BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:20:00
59VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1:21:02
60CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:23:11
61SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:24:30
62PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:27:44
63HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:27:55
64LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:29:49
65KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30:26
66SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:33:39
67SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech1:34:40
68GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo1:35:04
69PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:36:05
70NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:37:35
71FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:37:46
72VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:38:05
73ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:38:58
74TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:40:33
75FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1:42:40
76CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:42:55
77CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:44:05
78DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:44:13
79ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:45:36
80CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:48:06
81VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo1:49:08
82ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:50:03
83KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo1:53:37
84BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:54:08
85GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:54:09
86ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:54:16
87ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:55:32
88RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:58:27
89CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:59:10
90PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:00:00
91PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:00:06
92ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:01:09
93SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange2:01:29
94PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:01:41
95CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2:04:14
96PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:04:59
97JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2:05:42
98VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:10:38
99TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:13:15
100VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix2:13:20
101SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ2:13:25
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2:13:28
103FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:13:54
104RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix2:14:08
105BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech2:15:28
106JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2:16:35
107VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:17:03
108SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:17:24
109OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2:17:28
110VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious2:17:41
111DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:21:26
112DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2:23:21
113GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates2:25:07
114AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma2:28:28
115BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:28:31
116OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:29:35
117CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2:29:44
118NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2:29:58
119SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe2:31:08
120MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2:31:59
121CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:33:30
122MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates2:33:49
123GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:33:58
124WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:35:41
125CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation2:35:54
126GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team2:36:47
127DENZ NicoTeam DSM2:37:21
128KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:37:58
129ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:38:01
130MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange2:39:39
131KANTER MaxTeam DSM2:41:24
132WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:42:08
133LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix2:42:12
134LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:45:37
135VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:45:42
136BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2:45:46
137VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:47:18
138VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo2:47:50
139GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:47:56
140HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:48:06
141TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:49:08
142BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe2:51:53
143DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ2:51:56
144SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:53:13
145KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:56:30
146KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix2:57:30
147DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo2:58:46
148TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:00:45
149MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:03:42
150RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates3:04:01
151MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo3:06:00
152RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa3:06:02
153VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:11:08
154MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:12:12
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe135
2CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation113
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates110
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits86
5DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix51
6AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma50
7MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè45
8MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo44
9GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa42
10PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41
11BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers40
12FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè40
13TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
14VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team38
15ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM35
16VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34
17PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec32
18OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal32
19CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS31
20TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious30
21COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates27
22LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
23RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa26
24MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates23
25SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22
26CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits22
27KANTER MaxTeam DSM22
28FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa21
29BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma21
30VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal21
31ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa20
32EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step19
33VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix19
34HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM19
35MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo19
36RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
37CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo18
38MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation18
39RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix18
40OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team18
41GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ17
42NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team16
43GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
44HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
45VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech13
46GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
47CATALDO DarioMovistar Team13
48GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12
49PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
50CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious11
51HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step10
52FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
53ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step9
54CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9
55PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
56MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers8
57VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
58VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
59ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
60STORER MichaelTeam DSM8
61BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team7
62MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers6
63VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
64BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
65CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
66CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa6
67BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
68YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange5
69VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
70JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
71KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix5
72ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
73BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5
74TORRES AlbertMovistar Team5
75BARDET RomainTeam DSM4
76WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
77ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates4
78SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
79BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
80BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation3
81CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2
82SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
83OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
84DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
85TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
86MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
87RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
88FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
89ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
90VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
91JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
92BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1
93MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-1
94CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-3
95GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
96VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-3
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 62:13:33
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:57
3EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:52
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team96
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers57
3MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo53
4FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa40
5DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix30
6TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious26
7CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo20
8GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
9COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates17
10ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
11TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
12VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
13EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step13
14VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech12
15MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation12
16SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11
17BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10
18CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10
19BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10
20MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo10
21PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
22VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9
23RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
24ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
25VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
26FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
27VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
28PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
29JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
30CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
31VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5
32OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team5
33STORER MichaelTeam DSM5
34LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
35YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange4
36AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma4
37CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
38HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM4
39ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3
40CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
41GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
42RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix3
43JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
44TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
45ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
46OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
47CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2
48BARDET RomainTeam DSM2
49VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
50GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1
51NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1
52ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
53GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1
54HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
55TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1
56ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1
57MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-2
58CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-4
59FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech-4
60GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
61VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
62MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1Trek - Segafredo 86:43:31
2INEOS Grenadiers10:12
3Movistar Team14:53
4Team BikeExchange18:16

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

