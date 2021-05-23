Giro d’Italia stage 15: Victor Campenaerts scores hat-trick for Qhubeka Assos from two-up sprint
Egan Bernal and the classification contenders rolled to the line together with no changes in GC.
Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos) launched off the wheel of Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix) to win stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.
The victory was his team’s third at the race, and the Belgian’s first for nearly two years. The pair had attacked out of the day’s breakaway in the final 20km, working together to fend off a chase pack before contesting a two-up sprint for stage honors.
“It was fantastic,” Campenaerts said. “With the team at breakfast we had said, ‘What can we do to make this Giro greater for the team?’ Two victories was amazing, three victories is just epic.”
Nikias Arndt (DSM) won the kick for third from the group of chasers.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and all the GC players rolled in together, over 10 minutes back. With a monster stage to come Monday, all the favorites cooled their jets in anticipation of what’s to come. There were no changes to the classification.
🇮🇹 #Giro
Can you believe this! 🤩
Being caught in the final kilometer, it seemed the odd's were against him…
…but, @VCampenaerts wins stage 15 of the @giroditalia!
What a ride, what a team! 🖐 @MaxWalscheid & @lukaswisniowski
👏👏👏#Ubuntu#BicyclesChangeLives pic.twitter.com/YJRJmAvzB2
— Team Qhubeka ASSOS (@QhubekaAssos) May 23, 2021
Campenaerts had forced the selection at around 20km to go. After seeing a number of attempts to punch clear of the day’s 15-rider escape, the 29-year-old made a move that stuck, with only Riesebeek able to follow after a short-loved effort from Albert Torres (Movistar).
With Qhubeka Assos and Alpecin-Fenix both having numbers in the group behind, Riesebeek and Campenaerts were able to make the most of hesitation in the chase, pulling out a 20-second gap heading into the final five kilometers.
Campenaerts retaliated to a series of surges from Riesebeek before making a bold move inside the final 3km. The Qhubeka-Assos rider dangled around 50 meters ahead of Riesebeek for several minutes, only for the Dutchman to pull him back in the final kilometer to set up the sprint.
Riesebeek led it out from far, but Campenaerts came around him in the final 100-meters to claim victory.
“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Riesebeek said, dejected. “I just made mistakes, of course, he was really strong. It’s hard to say something good after 15 days, but I’m really disappointed.”
Number three for Qhubeka Assos
Sunday’s result puts a cap on a stellar Giro d’Italia for Qhubeka Assos after the team also won with Giacomo Nizzolo and Mauro Schmid.
Campenaerts spoke of the difficulties team manager Doug Ryder had faced during the off-season, during which time the squad nearly folded due to the loss of title sponsor NTT.
“We went all-in for today as it was about the last chance for the team to get a good result with the team we have at the start,” Campenaerts said. “We got three guys in the breakaway, we were all committed we all had a good result and I took the victory. We raced ‘Ubuntu’ [referencing the team mtoto] – ‘I am because we are’ – we tried to give everything for each other.
“Qhubeka Assos, we’ve had a hard time to stay alive and we stayed alive. Three great victories at the Giro, this is an amazing chance for Douglas [Ryder] to get a new great sponsor for the team. But we keep riding for Qhubeka, the greater purpose, to change the world with bicycles.”
Emanuel Buchmann abandons in early pile-up
Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of many casualties in a large crash in the opening kilometers of the stage. Scores of riders came down on a narrow causeway, forcing organizers to neutralize the race for some 25 minutes as medics attended the scene.
Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo), Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and GC contender Buchmann all abandoned due to the injuries they sustained. Buchmann had started the stage sixth overall at 2:36.
Read more: Giro d’Italia stage 15 neutralized after early pile-up
The race was eventually restarted and the 15-rider break quickly formed and blasted up the road, eventually working up a lead of over 12-minutes.
‘Queen stage’ in the Dolomites on the horizon
The GC contenders are sure to come back into action for the “queen stage” of the race Monday. At 212km long and with around 5,600 meters of elevation, it’s an old-school multi-mountain monster through the high altitude passes of the Dolomites.
A rest day follows Tuesday.
Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:25:25
|2
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|3
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:07
|4
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:07
|5
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:07
|6
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:07
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:09
|8
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:44
|9
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02
|10
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:02
|11
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:02
|12
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:02
|13
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|14
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02
|15
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|16
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:21
|17
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:21
|18
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:21
|19
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:21
|20
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|17:21
|21
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:21
|22
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:21
|23
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:21
|24
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|17:21
|25
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|17:21
|26
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|17:21
|27
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:21
|28
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|17:21
|29
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|17:21
|30
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:21
|31
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:21
|32
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:21
|33
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:21
|34
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:21
|35
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:21
|36
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|17:21
|37
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:21
|38
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:21
|39
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:21
|40
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:21
|41
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:21
|42
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:21
|43
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:21
|44
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:21
|45
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:21
|46
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:21
|47
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:21
|48
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:21
|49
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:21
|50
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:21
|51
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:21
|52
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:21
|53
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:21
|54
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:21
|55
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:21
|56
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:21
|57
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|17:21
|58
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:21
|59
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:21
|60
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:21
|61
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:21
|62
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:21
|63
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:21
|64
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:21
|65
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:21
|66
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:21
|67
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:21
|68
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|17:21
|69
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:21
|70
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:21
|71
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:21
|72
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:21
|73
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:21
|74
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:21
|75
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:21
|76
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:21
|77
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:21
|78
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:21
|79
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:21
|80
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:21
|81
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:21
|82
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|17:21
|83
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:21
|84
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:21
|85
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:21
|86
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:21
|87
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:21
|88
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:21
|89
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:21
|90
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|17:21
|91
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|17:21
|92
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:21
|93
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:21
|94
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:21
|95
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|17:21
|96
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|17:39
|97
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:39
|98
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:39
|99
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:39
|100
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:39
|101
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:39
|102
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:39
|103
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:39
|104
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:39
|105
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:39
|106
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:39
|107
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:39
|108
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:39
|109
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:39
|110
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:39
|111
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:39
|112
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:39
|113
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:39
|114
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|17:39
|115
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:39
|116
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:39
|117
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:39
|118
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:39
|119
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:39
|120
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:39
|121
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:39
|122
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|17:39
|123
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:39
|124
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:39
|125
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:39
|126
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:39
|127
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|17:39
|128
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17:39
|129
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:39
|130
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:39
|131
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:39
|132
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:39
|133
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:39
|134
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:39
|135
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:39
|136
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:39
|137
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|17:52
|138
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:52
|139
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:52
|140
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:52
|141
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:52
|142
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:52
|143
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:52
|144
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:52
|145
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:50
|146
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|19:13
|147
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:04
|148
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:04
|149
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:04
|150
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:04
|151
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:04
|152
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:13
|153
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:13
|154
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:16
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|62:13:33
|2
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:33
|3
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:51
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:57
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:11
|6
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:03
|7
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:52
|8
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:54
|9
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|4:31
|10
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:37
|11
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:49
|12
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:50
|13
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:32
|14
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:52
|15
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|10:15
|16
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:48
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:25
|18
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:04
|19
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:07
|20
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:43
|21
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|18:53
|22
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:45
|23
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:30
|24
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:49
|25
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|28:33
|26
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|28:52
|27
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|33:16
|28
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|35:21
|29
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:46
|30
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:14
|31
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|46:52
|32
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|48:13
|33
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:34
|34
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:42
|35
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|48:43
|36
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:41
|37
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|51:24
|38
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|51:59
|39
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|53:32
|40
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|53:44
|41
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|56:16
|42
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|58:13
|43
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00:01
|44
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01:59
|45
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:03:38
|46
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:03:41
|47
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:04:00
|48
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:04:30
|49
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:14:08
|50
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14:38
|51
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:14:44
|52
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:15:05
|53
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:15:13
|54
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:16:01
|55
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|1:16:57
|56
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:17:49
|57
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:18:15
|58
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:20:00
|59
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21:02
|60
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:23:11
|61
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:24:30
|62
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:27:44
|63
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:27:55
|64
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:29:49
|65
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30:26
|66
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:33:39
|67
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:34:40
|68
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:35:04
|69
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:36:05
|70
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:37:35
|71
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:37:46
|72
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:38:05
|73
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:38:58
|74
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:40:33
|75
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:42:40
|76
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:42:55
|77
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:44:05
|78
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:44:13
|79
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:45:36
|80
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:48:06
|81
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:49:08
|82
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:50:03
|83
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:53:37
|84
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:54:08
|85
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:54:09
|86
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:54:16
|87
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55:32
|88
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:58:27
|89
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:59:10
|90
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:00:00
|91
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:00:06
|92
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:01:09
|93
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|2:01:29
|94
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:01:41
|95
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:04:14
|96
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:04:59
|97
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:05:42
|98
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:10:38
|99
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:13:15
|100
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:13:20
|101
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:13:25
|102
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2:13:28
|103
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:13:54
|104
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:14:08
|105
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:15:28
|106
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2:16:35
|107
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:17:03
|108
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:17:24
|109
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2:17:28
|110
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:17:41
|111
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:21:26
|112
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:23:21
|113
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:25:07
|114
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:28:28
|115
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:28:31
|116
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:29:35
|117
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:29:44
|118
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:29:58
|119
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:31:08
|120
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:31:59
|121
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:33:30
|122
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:33:49
|123
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:33:58
|124
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:35:41
|125
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:35:54
|126
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:36:47
|127
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|2:37:21
|128
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:37:58
|129
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:38:01
|130
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|2:39:39
|131
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|2:41:24
|132
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:42:08
|133
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:42:12
|134
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:45:37
|135
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:45:42
|136
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:45:46
|137
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:47:18
|138
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:47:50
|139
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:47:56
|140
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:48:06
|141
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:49:08
|142
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:51:53
|143
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:51:56
|144
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:53:13
|145
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:56:30
|146
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:57:30
|147
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:58:46
|148
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:00:45
|149
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:03:42
|150
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:04:01
|151
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:06:00
|152
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:06:02
|153
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:11:08
|154
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:12:12
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|135
|2
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|113
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|110
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|86
|5
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|51
|6
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|7
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|45
|8
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|9
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|42
|10
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41
|11
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40
|12
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|40
|13
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|14
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|15
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|35
|16
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34
|17
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32
|18
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|19
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|31
|20
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|21
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27
|22
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|23
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|26
|24
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|25
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22
|26
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22
|27
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|22
|28
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|21
|29
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|30
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|21
|31
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|32
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|33
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|34
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|19
|35
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|36
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|37
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|38
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|39
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|40
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|18
|41
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|42
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|43
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|44
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|45
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13
|46
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|47
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|13
|48
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|49
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|50
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|51
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|52
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|53
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|54
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9
|55
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|56
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|57
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|58
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|59
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|60
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8
|61
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|62
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|63
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|64
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|65
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|66
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|67
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|68
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|69
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|70
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|71
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|72
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|73
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|74
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|5
|75
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|4
|76
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|77
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|78
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|79
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|80
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|81
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|82
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|83
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|84
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|85
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|86
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|87
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|88
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|89
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|90
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|91
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|92
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|93
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|94
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-3
|95
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|96
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-3
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|62:13:33
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:57
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:52
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|96
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|57
|3
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|53
|4
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|40
|5
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|30
|6
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|7
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|8
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|9
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|10
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|11
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|12
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|13
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|14
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|15
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|16
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11
|17
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|18
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|19
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|20
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|21
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|22
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|23
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|24
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|25
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|26
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|27
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|28
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|29
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|30
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|31
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|32
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|5
|33
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5
|34
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|35
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|4
|36
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|37
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|38
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|4
|39
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|40
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|41
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|42
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|43
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|44
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|45
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|46
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|47
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|48
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2
|49
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|50
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|51
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|52
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|53
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|54
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|55
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1
|56
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|57
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-2
|58
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-4
|59
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|-4
|60
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|61
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|62
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|86:43:31
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:12
|3
|Movistar Team
|14:53
|4
|Team BikeExchange
|18:16
