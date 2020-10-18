Giro d’Italia stage 15: Tao Geoghegan Hart wins as João Almedia limits losses to hold pink

British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart kept Team Ineos Grenadiers’ success rolling at this 2020 Giro d’Italia, winning stage 15 from an elite group atop the climb to Piancavallo.

Geoghegan Hart was one of three riders to survive the relentless pace on the category 1 climb, and he sprinted past Sunweb duo Jai Hindley and Wilco Kelderman to take the stage victory, bringing Ineos Grenadiers its sixth stage win at this year’s Giro.

“I’ve only won a ew races in my career so this is something incredible to me,” Geoghegan Hart said. “For me, crossing the line first is something truly incredible.”

The British rider dedicated the victory — his first in a grand tour — to the team’s late sport director Nicolas Portal, who died earlier this year at the age of 40.

“We lost him this spring and it’s been very difficult for the team,” Geoghegan Hart said. “All season we’ve had some great highs but also some big lows in the Tour. For me, personally, this race we have shown that Grenadiers spirit that we’re trying to foster to try and bounce back.”

The fight for the win came on a dramatic battle between the GC stars on the Piancavallo climb. Sunweb seized control of the race to try and put Kelderman in pink atop the climb. The team’s relentless pace shed all of the GC stars, among them Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), and current race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step).

Almeida, however, limited his losses on the final push to the line. While Kelderman carved out a sizable gap on the Portuguese rider, Almeida was able to defend his pink jersey by 15 seconds.

