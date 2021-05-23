Become a Member

2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 15 neutralized after early pile-up

Emanuel Buchmann one of the riders to abandon after huge crash sees race paused to allow medics to check peloton.

Stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia had hardly got started before it came to an abrupt halt Sunday.

A mass pile-up in the opening five kilometers of Sunday’s stage into Gorizia saw officials stopping the race for some 25 minutes as medics tended to a swathe of wounded riders.

GC contender Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo), Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) and Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) all abandoned due to injuries.

The crash was not caught on camera as footage was focused on the scrap for the day’s early break. When cameras panned back to the bunch, there was a huge tangle of bodies, with scores of riders on the ground.

Race officials quickly neutralized the stage, initially forcing the breakaway to ride behind race vehicles before putting a halt to the race altogether.

Medics spent the next 20-25 minutes tending to the wounded as more and more riders emerged from the melee with bumps, road rash, or worse. Several race ambulances were on the scene as the peloton watched on.

Jumbo-Visma later confirmed that van Emden had suffered abrasions and bruised ribs, while Guerreiro was also reported to have rib injuries.

Bora-Hansgrohe and Cofidis have not yet provided an update on Buchmann and Berhane. The former had started the day 6th on GC at 2:36.

Stay tuned to VeloNews for further information.

 

