Giro d’Italia stage 15 neutralized after early pile-up

Stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia had hardly got started before it came to an abrupt halt Sunday.

A mass pile-up in the opening five kilometers of Sunday’s stage into Gorizia saw officials stopping the race for some 25 minutes as medics tended to a swathe of wounded riders.

GC contender Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo), Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) and Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) all abandoned due to injuries.

The crash was not caught on camera as footage was focused on the scrap for the day’s early break. When cameras panned back to the bunch, there was a huge tangle of bodies, with scores of riders on the ground.

Race officials quickly neutralized the stage, initially forcing the breakaway to ride behind race vehicles before putting a halt to the race altogether.

The race has been neutralized soon after the KM 0. La corsa è stata neutralizzata poco dopo il KM 0.#Giro — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 23, 2021

Medics spent the next 20-25 minutes tending to the wounded as more and more riders emerged from the melee with bumps, road rash, or worse. Several race ambulances were on the scene as the peloton watched on.

Jumbo-Visma later confirmed that van Emden had suffered abrasions and bruised ribs, while Guerreiro was also reported to have rib injuries.

Bora-Hansgrohe and Cofidis have not yet provided an update on Buchmann and Berhane. The former had started the day 6th on GC at 2:36.

Stay tuned to VeloNews for further information.