Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 15: Giulio Ciccone scores solo victory on Cogne summit as GC group hits pause

Ciccone keeps the Trek-Segafredo celebrations rolling with Alpine victory as Carapaz and the GC contenders recover from red-hot Turin stage.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) took a solo victory on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia.

Ciccone kicked away from Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) on the lower slopes of the day’s grinding summit finish to grab the third Giro stage victory of his career.

Buitrago crossed the line second, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar) third.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and the GC contenders rumbled to the line together, more than seven minutes behind the leaders. After an explosive race Saturday, the battle for pink went on pause Sunday with no significant changes to the top-five overall.

Stage victory continues a stellar grand tour for Trek-Segafredo, which enjoyed 10 days in control of the pink jersey with Juan Pedro López until Carapaz seized control Saturday.

The result also sees Ciccone salvage something from a Giro that began with him as team leader before crumbling out of contention on Blockhaus last weekend.

The only change in the top-10 saw Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) rise from 12th to 10th after he attacked on the penultimate climb, and stayed out until the finish to gain 1:42 on GC.

Carapaz was one rider to go down in a crash at the very start of the day, but appeared unhurt and never looked uncomfortable on the bike.

This was a day in which all the action came from the breakaway group, with Ciccone riding especially aggressively to provide the entertainment.

“The steep part of the climb was at the beginning,” he said while explaining why he attacked from the very bottom of the final climb.

“In my mind I say, ‘If I go alone here, I can arrive, otherwise in a sprint with two or three riders you never know what can happen.’

“I tried everything today because my legs were really good. Last year I think I was in good shape, but a bit unlucky in the Giro and a bit unlucky in the Vuelta [he abandoned both races]. There were so many problems, with COVID.”

A huge breakaway group

 

Giro d'Italia: Stage 15 race route profile
(Photo: RCS Sport)

It took until almost halfway into this 177km stage for the definitive breakaway to at last form, and when it did, it was a very big one.

In full, the 28 riders who made it to the foot of the first climb of the day, the category one Pila-Les-Fleurs, were: Thymen Arensman, Nico Denz, Martijn Tusveld (all DSM), Antonio Pedrero, José Joaquín Rojas, Iván Sosa (all Movistar), Giulio Ciccone, Bauke Mollema (both Trek-Segafredo), Koen Bouwman, Sam Oomen, Gijs Leemreize (all Jumbo-Visma), David de la Cruz, Harold Tejada (both Astana Qazaqstan), Rui Costa, Davide Formolo (both UAE Team Emirates), Hugh Carthy, Merhawi Kudus, Julius van den Berg (all EF Education-EasyPost), Mathieu van der Poel, Dries De Bondt (both Alpecin-Fenix), Mikaël Cherel, Nicolas Prodhomme (both Ag2r Citroën), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious), Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco), Rémy Rochas (Cofidis), Luca Covili (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Natnael Tesfatsion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) and Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa).

Bouwman attacked from out the group on that climb, and took maximum points at the top, by which point he had a lead of almost one minute over the rest of the break. The Dutchman was joined by Van der Poel and Tusveld on the descent, and the trio had an advantage of 1:40 by the foot of the second climb to Verrogne.

After the rest of the break had been thinned out from an increase in pace from Kudus on the climb, Ciccone launched an attack, and he, Buitrago and Pedrero went clear. They caught and passed the leading trio about 8km from the top, and despite a few more accelerations from Ciccone initially causing some consternation, this new leading trio eventually started working harmoniously together.

Three became four when Carthy bridged up to them just before the summit, and then four became six as Rui Costa and Tusveld joined them at the bottom of the descent, 27km from the finish.

On the final climb, Ciccone wasted no time reopening hostilities on the final climb by attacking right from the bottom, and only Carthy was able to stay with him. But Carthy was not able to respond when the Italian launched yet another vicious acceleration 18.8km from the finish, and dropped back to Buitrago.

Despite having the advantage of being able to work together on the climb’s shallow latter gradients, Carthy and Buitrago saw their deficit grow bigger and bigger, and had already grown to over one minute with 13km still to climb.

Buitrago dropped Carthy at this point, but wasn’t able to make any more inroads alone that he could working with the Brit, and Ciconne’s eventual winning margin was of 1:31

GC riders hold fire

Ineos Grenadiers controlled for Carapaz.

After all the drama and action of yesterday’s stage, the GC riders had a much more subdued day today.

UAE Team Emirates briefly upped the pace on the second climb with their leader João Almeida second in the wheel, but Ineos Grenadiers soon took over again and set a steady pace.

There were no attacks from the top GC riders on this climb to Verrogne, although Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) did jump out of the group in an attempt to gain some time.

The lack of fireworks allowed Martin to stay out front, as he maneuvered his way through remnants of the break, and managed to stay clear and gain 1:42.

In the peloton, Ineos Grenadiers continued to ride tempo on the final climb, and still no attacks were forthcoming.

Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo4:37:41
2BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1:31
3PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:19
4CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost3:09
5TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM4:36
6COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:08
7TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:27
8MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:27
9LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma5:27
10MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis6:06
11FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team7:48
12KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe7:48
13CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers7:48
14ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:48
15FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa7:48
16HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe7:48
17BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe7:48
18NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team7:48
19HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:48
20SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers7:48
21KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe7:48
22POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:48
23LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo7:48
24VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team7:48
25LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious7:48
26POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious7:48
27NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious7:48
28PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7:48
29ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7:48
30BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious7:48
31HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:48
32HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:48
33DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team7:48
34COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates7:48
35YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:48
36OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma7:48
37SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:55
38CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers8:22
39ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates11:04
40ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:32
41CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team12:04
42DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team15:37
43ROCHAS RémyCofidis15:44
44KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost16:57
45FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa16:57
46VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix19:58
47BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma19:58
48TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team19:58
49NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers19:58
50PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team19:58
51GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19:58
52ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe19:58
53VILLELLA DavideCofidis20:54
54PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team20:54
55ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team24:53
56DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:45
57DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal26:45
58MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal26:45
59HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team26:45
60COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM26:45
61SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:45
62DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix26:45
63VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:45
64FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates26:45
65GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe26:45
66ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe27:33
67GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa27:33
68SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers27:33
69LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ27:33
70SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ27:33
71TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers27:33
72PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers27:33
73TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè27:33
74RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè27:33
75ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team27:33
76ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa27:33
77SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team27:33
78BARTA WillMovistar Team27:33
79SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli27:33
80ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa27:33
81VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team27:33
82HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM27:33
83DENZ NicoTeam DSM27:33
84PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team27:33
85DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech27:33
86FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma27:33
87SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:33
88LAZKANO OierMovistar Team27:33
89PEREZ AnthonyCofidis27:38
90COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates27:58
91CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo31:40
92GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team32:21
93BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix32:21
94CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team32:21
95TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:21
96PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:21
97HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech32:21
98LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix32:21
99SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious32:21
100CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost32:21
101MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa32:21
102HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal32:21
103BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe32:21
104MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo32:21
105SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo32:21
106ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè32:21
107KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team32:21
108EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma32:21
109CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech32:21
110JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:21
111RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa34:48
112DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM34:48
113MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè34:48
114VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo34:48
115PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis35:35
116CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco36:33
117OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix38:31
118BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:31
119BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech38:31
120NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team38:31
121DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech38:31
122AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma38:31
123BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli38:31
124VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38:31
125HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco38:31
126DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ38:31
127VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ38:31
128VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:31
129KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ38:31
130CIMOLAI DavideCofidis38:31
131TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli38:31
132BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa38:31
133ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech38:31
134CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost38:31
135CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli38:31
136RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli38:31
137OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates38:31
138RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates38:31
139KREDER WesleyCofidis38:31
140GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates38:31
141CONSONNI SimoneCofidis38:31
142PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli38:31
143VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost38:31
144VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma38:31
145ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli38:31
146SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ38:31
147RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix38:31
148BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech38:31
149BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious38:31
150THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo38:31
151DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ38:31
152CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:31
153GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ38:31
154SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:31
155CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost38:31
156SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal38:31
157VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal38:31
158KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal38:31
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 63:06:57
2HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:07
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:30
4LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:59
5POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:01
6BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:52
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:58
8NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team2:58
9LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:04
10MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis8:02
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team9:06
12HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:16
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe10:34
14HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:28
15ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM11:47
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo15:33
17BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious16:20
18CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost16:39
19FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa16:46
20MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo17:36
21YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:44
22OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma20:43
23SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers25:37
24KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe32:33
25DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team35:13
26CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team35:22
27COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè35:26
28BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma43:37
29PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers48:06
30PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team49:59
31ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux53:04
32SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team53:50
33ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates57:27
34VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team59:07
35LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:02:43
36FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates1:03:24
37HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:03:49
38HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:05:04
39PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06:57
40NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:11:02
41FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma1:13:11
42FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:14:22
43TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:15:41
44COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates1:15:57
45TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:19:58
46COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates1:20:48
47NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious1:21:33
48SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:24:25
49KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:24:33
50TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:27:02
51VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:27:27
52VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:28:58
53ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:34:04
54TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:34:25
55GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:34:35
56CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:35:09
57PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:37:20
58EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1:37:56
59POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:39:18
60ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:43:52
61ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:43:56
62GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team1:45:21
63VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix1:47:16
64GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:51:30
65ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:51:58
66TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:53:07
67ROCHAS RémyCofidis1:53:56
68ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:55:22
69BARTA WillMovistar Team1:57:04
70ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:57:33
71DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:58:01
72OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:58:48
73ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa1:59:03
74SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:59:14
75MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:01:30
76CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo2:05:05
77SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:06:47
78FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa2:07:13
79SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:07:18
80CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team2:07:32
81PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:08:57
82VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:11:15
83DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team2:13:41
84TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:16:35
85PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:17:04
86BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:18:25
87HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:18:52
88CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2:19:44
89SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:23:45
90DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech2:25:52
91KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:25:56
92ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:28:06
93VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma2:28:38
94PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2:28:51
95SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious2:31:58
96SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:34:33
97CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech2:35:05
98CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:35:44
99MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2:37:05
100AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma2:38:01
101PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis2:41:10
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:42:23
103CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost2:44:04
104GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:44:06
105LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:45:52
106RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:46:36
107MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa2:48:20
108COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM2:49:54
109DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix2:52:26
110CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:53:45
111PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:55:35
112MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:58:38
113HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:59:13
114KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ2:59:38
115DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:02:18
116CONSONNI SimoneCofidis3:02:32
117CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:03:42
118BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix3:04:50
119VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:06:47
120LAZKANO OierMovistar Team3:07:25
121SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ3:07:46
122PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:08:08
123RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:08:37
124LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix3:09:42
125BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:10:29
126BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:12:17
127DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM3:16:18
128BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa3:17:13
129RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix3:20:32
130GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates3:20:43
131BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech3:21:30
132DENZ NicoTeam DSM3:21:48
133NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team3:23:05
134DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ3:23:26
135RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa3:24:01
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3:26:01
137HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3:27:16
138HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech3:30:53
139SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal3:34:04
140DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech3:35:58
141VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo3:36:21
142VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:38:58
143THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3:41:45
144GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ3:43:55
145CIMOLAI DavideCofidis3:44:13
146BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious3:45:49
147RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates3:46:22
148TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:46:32
149KREDER WesleyCofidis3:47:21
150OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates3:47:58
151ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech3:49:08
152VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3:49:48
153CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:04:57
154DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ4:05:33
155BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech4:06:25
156VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:07:05
157SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:14:20
158KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4:24:36
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ238
2CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team121
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates117
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix91
5DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM81
6BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious72
7TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli70
8CONSONNI SimoneCofidis67
9DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53
10CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers42
11MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo42
12OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix38
13GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38
14ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa37
15BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma36
16THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo35
17BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious33
18BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli32
19VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team32
20KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe31
21YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30
22HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe27
23KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
24DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix27
25ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa25
26ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25
27VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal22
28LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma21
29SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21
30CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost21
31BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21
32ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates19
33SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli18
34LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
35BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious18
36ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
37ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates16
38TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli16
39VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost16
40CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo15
41FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates15
42CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
43TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
44VILLELLA DavideCofidis14
45MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
46NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team14
47POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious13
48MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa13
49RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix12
50LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious11
51POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11
52EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma11
53PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team11
54RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
55NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team10
56MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal10
57DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team9
58PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team9
59SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
60RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9
61MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis8
62TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM8
63GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team8
64HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
65ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
66RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
67CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost7
68TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
69ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7
70ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech7
71BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe6
72VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
73FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team6
74SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
75ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
76DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
77KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
78AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma6
79BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix6
80VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
81COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
82SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team5
83NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
84FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
85ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
86TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
87VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4
88HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
89SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal4
90TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team3
91CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3
92PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
93ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
94COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates2
95PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2
96SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2
97VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
98SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
99CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1
100CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1
101FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1
102GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1
103DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates 63:07:27
2LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:34
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM11:17
4BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious15:50
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers25:07
6COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè34:56
7SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team53:20
8VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team58:37
9LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:02:13
10PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06:27
11NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:10:32
12FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma1:12:41
13COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates1:20:18
14SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:23:55
15TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:26:32
16VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:26:57
17TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:33:55
18EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1:37:26
19GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team1:44:51
20ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:54:52
21ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:57:03
22OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:58:18
23MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:01:00
24SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:06:17
25FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa2:06:43
26SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:06:48
27PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:08:27
28TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:16:05
29HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:18:22
30CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2:19:14
31GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:43:36
32PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:55:05
33CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:03:12
34BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix3:04:20
35LAZKANO OierMovistar Team3:06:55
36PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:07:38
37RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:08:07
38DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM3:15:48
39BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa3:16:43
40RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa3:23:31
41VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:38:28
42DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ4:05:03
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma109
2ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa92
3HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe62
4CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo58
5CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers56
6TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli44
7KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43
8MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo40
9KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe36
10POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious27
11BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious27
12FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates25
13LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo22
14MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa20
15SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19
16ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
17EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma18
18PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
19BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe17
20DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team17
21GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team16
22LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious14
23ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates13
24NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team13
25CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost13
26PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team13
27TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
28BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
29DENZ NicoTeam DSM12
30LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma10
31HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
32POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
33BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious9
34MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
35COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates8
36OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix8
37DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
38VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
39TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6
40KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost6
41HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6
42ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
43YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
44VILLELLA DavideCofidis5
45ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
46DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
47TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team4
48TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
49PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team4
50CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost4
51KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
52VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
53COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
54BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
55CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2
56PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2
57NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2
58VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2
59TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2
60ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
61CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
62VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1
63DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 189:24:11
2Bahrain - Victorious1:02
3Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:49
4Trek - Segafredo28:53
5INEOS Grenadiers48:48
6Astana Qazaqstan Team1:00:26
7UAE Team Emirates1:09:50
8Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:13:07
9Jumbo-Visma1:15:12
10Movistar Team1:27:39
11Team DSM1:32:56
12EF Education-EasyPost2:40:32
13Cofidis2:46:54
14EOLO-Kometa2:56:15
15AG2R Citroën Team3:02:58
16Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:09:11
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:47:30
18Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:09:35
19Alpecin-Fenix5:38:58
20Groupama - FDJ6:11:47
21Lotto Soudal6:42:38
22Israel - Premier Tech7:33:41

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

