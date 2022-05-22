Giro d’Italia stage 15: Giulio Ciccone scores solo victory on Cogne summit as GC group hits pause
Ciccone keeps the Trek-Segafredo celebrations rolling with Alpine victory as Carapaz and the GC contenders recover from red-hot Turin stage.
Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) took a solo victory on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia.
Ciccone kicked away from Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) on the lower slopes of the day’s grinding summit finish to grab the third Giro stage victory of his career.
Buitrago crossed the line second, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar) third.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and the GC contenders rumbled to the line together, more than seven minutes behind the leaders. After an explosive race Saturday, the battle for pink went on pause Sunday with no significant changes to the top-five overall.
Stage victory continues a stellar grand tour for Trek-Segafredo, which enjoyed 10 days in control of the pink jersey with Juan Pedro López until Carapaz seized control Saturday.
The result also sees Ciccone salvage something from a Giro that began with him as team leader before crumbling out of contention on Blockhaus last weekend.
You can see how much this meant to @giuliocicco1 😭 #Giro #GiroDItalia pic.twitter.com/PZeJ2aj5x0
— Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) May 22, 2022
The only change in the top-10 saw Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) rise from 12th to 10th after he attacked on the penultimate climb, and stayed out until the finish to gain 1:42 on GC.
Carapaz was one rider to go down in a crash at the very start of the day, but appeared unhurt and never looked uncomfortable on the bike.
This was a day in which all the action came from the breakaway group, with Ciccone riding especially aggressively to provide the entertainment.
“The steep part of the climb was at the beginning,” he said while explaining why he attacked from the very bottom of the final climb.
“In my mind I say, ‘If I go alone here, I can arrive, otherwise in a sprint with two or three riders you never know what can happen.’
“I tried everything today because my legs were really good. Last year I think I was in good shape, but a bit unlucky in the Giro and a bit unlucky in the Vuelta [he abandoned both races]. There were so many problems, with COVID.”
A huge breakaway group
It took until almost halfway into this 177km stage for the definitive breakaway to at last form, and when it did, it was a very big one.
In full, the 28 riders who made it to the foot of the first climb of the day, the category one Pila-Les-Fleurs, were: Thymen Arensman, Nico Denz, Martijn Tusveld (all DSM), Antonio Pedrero, José Joaquín Rojas, Iván Sosa (all Movistar), Giulio Ciccone, Bauke Mollema (both Trek-Segafredo), Koen Bouwman, Sam Oomen, Gijs Leemreize (all Jumbo-Visma), David de la Cruz, Harold Tejada (both Astana Qazaqstan), Rui Costa, Davide Formolo (both UAE Team Emirates), Hugh Carthy, Merhawi Kudus, Julius van den Berg (all EF Education-EasyPost), Mathieu van der Poel, Dries De Bondt (both Alpecin-Fenix), Mikaël Cherel, Nicolas Prodhomme (both Ag2r Citroën), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious), Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco), Rémy Rochas (Cofidis), Luca Covili (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Natnael Tesfatsion (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) and Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa).
Bouwman attacked from out the group on that climb, and took maximum points at the top, by which point he had a lead of almost one minute over the rest of the break. The Dutchman was joined by Van der Poel and Tusveld on the descent, and the trio had an advantage of 1:40 by the foot of the second climb to Verrogne.
After the rest of the break had been thinned out from an increase in pace from Kudus on the climb, Ciccone launched an attack, and he, Buitrago and Pedrero went clear. They caught and passed the leading trio about 8km from the top, and despite a few more accelerations from Ciccone initially causing some consternation, this new leading trio eventually started working harmoniously together.
Three became four when Carthy bridged up to them just before the summit, and then four became six as Rui Costa and Tusveld joined them at the bottom of the descent, 27km from the finish.
On the final climb, Ciccone wasted no time reopening hostilities on the final climb by attacking right from the bottom, and only Carthy was able to stay with him. But Carthy was not able to respond when the Italian launched yet another vicious acceleration 18.8km from the finish, and dropped back to Buitrago.
Despite having the advantage of being able to work together on the climb’s shallow latter gradients, Carthy and Buitrago saw their deficit grow bigger and bigger, and had already grown to over one minute with 13km still to climb.
Buitrago dropped Carthy at this point, but wasn’t able to make any more inroads alone that he could working with the Brit, and Ciconne’s eventual winning margin was of 1:31
GC riders hold fire
After all the drama and action of yesterday’s stage, the GC riders had a much more subdued day today.
UAE Team Emirates briefly upped the pace on the second climb with their leader João Almeida second in the wheel, but Ineos Grenadiers soon took over again and set a steady pace.
There were no attacks from the top GC riders on this climb to Verrogne, although Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) did jump out of the group in an attempt to gain some time.
The lack of fireworks allowed Martin to stay out front, as he maneuvered his way through remnants of the break, and managed to stay clear and gain 1:42.
In the peloton, Ineos Grenadiers continued to ride tempo on the final climb, and still no attacks were forthcoming.
Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:37:41
|2
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:31
|3
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:19
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:09
|5
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|4:36
|6
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:08
|7
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:27
|8
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:27
|9
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:27
|10
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|6:06
|11
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:48
|12
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:48
|13
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:48
|14
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:48
|15
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:48
|16
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:48
|17
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:48
|18
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:48
|19
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:48
|20
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:48
|21
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:48
|22
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:48
|23
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:48
|24
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|7:48
|25
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:48
|26
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:48
|27
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:48
|28
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:48
|29
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|7:48
|30
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:48
|31
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:48
|32
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:48
|33
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:48
|34
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:48
|35
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:48
|36
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:48
|37
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:55
|38
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:22
|39
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:04
|40
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:32
|41
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:04
|42
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:37
|43
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|15:44
|44
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:57
|45
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|16:57
|46
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:58
|47
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:58
|48
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:58
|49
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:58
|50
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:58
|51
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19:58
|52
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:58
|53
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|20:54
|54
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|20:54
|55
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|24:53
|56
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:45
|57
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|26:45
|58
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|26:45
|59
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:45
|60
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|26:45
|61
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:45
|62
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:45
|63
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:45
|64
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:45
|65
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:45
|66
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:33
|67
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:33
|68
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:33
|69
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:33
|70
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:33
|71
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:33
|72
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:33
|73
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|27:33
|74
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|27:33
|75
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|27:33
|76
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:33
|77
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|27:33
|78
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|27:33
|79
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|27:33
|80
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:33
|81
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:33
|82
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|27:33
|83
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|27:33
|84
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:33
|85
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27:33
|86
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|27:33
|87
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:33
|88
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|27:33
|89
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|27:38
|90
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|27:58
|91
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:40
|92
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:21
|93
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|32:21
|94
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:21
|95
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:21
|96
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:21
|97
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|32:21
|98
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|32:21
|99
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:21
|100
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|32:21
|101
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|32:21
|102
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|32:21
|103
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:21
|104
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:21
|105
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:21
|106
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|32:21
|107
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|32:21
|108
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|32:21
|109
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|32:21
|110
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:21
|111
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|34:48
|112
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|34:48
|113
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|34:48
|114
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:48
|115
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|35:35
|116
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|36:33
|117
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38:31
|118
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:31
|119
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|38:31
|120
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38:31
|121
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|38:31
|122
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|38:31
|123
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|38:31
|124
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|38:31
|125
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|38:31
|126
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:31
|127
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:31
|128
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:31
|129
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:31
|130
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|38:31
|131
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|38:31
|132
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|38:31
|133
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|38:31
|134
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|38:31
|135
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|38:31
|136
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|38:31
|137
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|38:31
|138
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|38:31
|139
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|38:31
|140
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|38:31
|141
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|38:31
|142
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|38:31
|143
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|38:31
|144
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|38:31
|145
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|38:31
|146
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:31
|147
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38:31
|148
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|38:31
|149
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:31
|150
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:31
|151
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:31
|152
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:31
|153
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:31
|154
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:31
|155
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|38:31
|156
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|38:31
|157
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|38:31
|158
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|38:31
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|63:06:57
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:07
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:30
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:59
|5
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:01
|6
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:52
|7
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:58
|8
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:58
|9
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:04
|10
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|8:02
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|9:06
|12
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:16
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:34
|14
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:28
|15
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|11:47
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:33
|17
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:20
|18
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:39
|19
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16:46
|20
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:36
|21
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:44
|22
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|20:43
|23
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:37
|24
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:33
|25
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|35:13
|26
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:22
|27
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|35:26
|28
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|43:37
|29
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:06
|30
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|49:59
|31
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|53:04
|32
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|53:50
|33
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|57:27
|34
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|59:07
|35
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:43
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:24
|37
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:03:49
|38
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:05:04
|39
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06:57
|40
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:11:02
|41
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:11
|42
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:14:22
|43
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:15:41
|44
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:15:57
|45
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:19:58
|46
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:20:48
|47
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:21:33
|48
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:24:25
|49
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:24:33
|50
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:27:02
|51
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:27:27
|52
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:28:58
|53
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:34:04
|54
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:34:25
|55
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:34:35
|56
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:35:09
|57
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:37:20
|58
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:37:56
|59
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:39:18
|60
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:43:52
|61
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:43:56
|62
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45:21
|63
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:47:16
|64
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:51:30
|65
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:51:58
|66
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:53:07
|67
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|1:53:56
|68
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:55:22
|69
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|1:57:04
|70
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:57:33
|71
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58:01
|72
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:58:48
|73
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:59:03
|74
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:59:14
|75
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01:30
|76
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:05:05
|77
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:06:47
|78
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:07:13
|79
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:07:18
|80
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:07:32
|81
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:08:57
|82
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:11:15
|83
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:13:41
|84
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:16:35
|85
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:17:04
|86
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:18:25
|87
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:18:52
|88
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:19:44
|89
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:23:45
|90
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:25:52
|91
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:25:56
|92
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:28:06
|93
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:28:38
|94
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|2:28:51
|95
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:31:58
|96
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:34:33
|97
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:35:05
|98
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:35:44
|99
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:37:05
|100
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:38:01
|101
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|2:41:10
|102
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:42:23
|103
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:44:04
|104
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:44:06
|105
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:45:52
|106
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:46:36
|107
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:48:20
|108
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|2:49:54
|109
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:52:26
|110
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:53:45
|111
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:55:35
|112
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:58:38
|113
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:59:13
|114
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:59:38
|115
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:02:18
|116
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|3:02:32
|117
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:03:42
|118
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:04:50
|119
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:06:47
|120
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|3:07:25
|121
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:07:46
|122
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:08:08
|123
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:08:37
|124
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:09:42
|125
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:10:29
|126
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:12:17
|127
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|3:16:18
|128
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:17:13
|129
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:20:32
|130
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:20:43
|131
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:21:30
|132
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|3:21:48
|133
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:23:05
|134
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:23:26
|135
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:24:01
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:26:01
|137
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3:27:16
|138
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:30:53
|139
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|3:34:04
|140
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:35:58
|141
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:36:21
|142
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3:38:58
|143
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:41:45
|144
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:43:55
|145
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|3:44:13
|146
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:45:49
|147
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:46:22
|148
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:46:32
|149
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|3:47:21
|150
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:47:58
|151
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:49:08
|152
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:49:48
|153
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:04:57
|154
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:05:33
|155
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:06:25
|156
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:07:05
|157
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:14:20
|158
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4:24:36
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|238
|2
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|121
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|117
|4
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|91
|5
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|81
|6
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|72
|7
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|70
|8
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|67
|9
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|53
|10
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42
|11
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|42
|12
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38
|13
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38
|14
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|37
|15
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|36
|16
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|35
|17
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|18
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|32
|19
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32
|20
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|21
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30
|22
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|23
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|24
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|25
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|25
|26
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|25
|27
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|28
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|21
|29
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21
|30
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|31
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21
|32
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|33
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|18
|34
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|35
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|36
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|37
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|38
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|16
|39
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16
|40
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|41
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|42
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|43
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|44
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|14
|45
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|46
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|47
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13
|48
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|49
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|50
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|51
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11
|52
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|11
|53
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|54
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|11
|55
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10
|56
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|57
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9
|58
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|9
|59
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9
|60
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|61
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|8
|62
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|8
|63
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|64
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|65
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|66
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|67
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7
|68
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|69
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7
|70
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7
|71
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|72
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|73
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|74
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|75
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6
|76
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|77
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|78
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|79
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|80
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|81
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|82
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|5
|83
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|84
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|85
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5
|86
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|87
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4
|88
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4
|89
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|90
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|91
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|92
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|93
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2
|94
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|95
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|96
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|97
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|98
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|99
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|100
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|101
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|102
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|103
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|63:07:27
|2
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:34
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|11:17
|4
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:50
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:07
|6
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|34:56
|7
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|53:20
|8
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|58:37
|9
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:13
|10
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06:27
|11
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:10:32
|12
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:41
|13
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:20:18
|14
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23:55
|15
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:26:32
|16
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:26:57
|17
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:33:55
|18
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:37:26
|19
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:44:51
|20
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:54:52
|21
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:57:03
|22
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:58:18
|23
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01:00
|24
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:06:17
|25
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:06:43
|26
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:06:48
|27
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:08:27
|28
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:16:05
|29
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:18:22
|30
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:19:14
|31
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:43:36
|32
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:55:05
|33
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:03:12
|34
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:04:20
|35
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|3:06:55
|36
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:07:38
|37
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:08:07
|38
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|3:15:48
|39
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:16:43
|40
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:23:31
|41
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3:38:28
|42
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:05:03
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|109
|2
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|92
|3
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|62
|4
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|58
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|56
|6
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|44
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43
|8
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36
|10
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|11
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|12
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|25
|13
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|14
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|15
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19
|16
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|17
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|18
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|19
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|20
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17
|21
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|22
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14
|23
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|24
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13
|25
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13
|26
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|27
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|28
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|29
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|12
|30
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|31
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|32
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|33
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|34
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|35
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|36
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|37
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|38
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|39
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6
|40
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|41
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|42
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|43
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|44
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|5
|45
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|46
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|47
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|48
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|49
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|50
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|51
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|52
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|53
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|54
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|55
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|56
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|2
|57
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|58
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|59
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2
|60
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|61
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|62
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|63
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|189:24:11
|2
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02
|3
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:49
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:53
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:48
|6
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:00:26
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:50
|8
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:13:07
|9
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:15:12
|10
|Movistar Team
|1:27:39
|11
|Team DSM
|1:32:56
|12
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:40:32
|13
|Cofidis
|2:46:54
|14
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:56:15
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:02:58
|16
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:09:11
|17
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:47:30
|18
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:09:35
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:38:58
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:11:47
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|6:42:38
|22
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:33:41
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.