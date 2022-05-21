Video: Giro d’Italia stage 14 race highlights

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The medium mountains surrounding Turin, and Bora-Hansgrohe, blew the general classification to pieces on stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia. While Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) took the stage victory, Richard Carapaz (Ineos-Grenadiers) rode himself into the maglia rosa and the overall standings shuffled behind him.

Following a frantic start in which the breakaway never established a meaningful advantage, Bora-Hansgrohe accelerated 70km from the finish.

The change of pace caught several big names by surprise, ended the breakaway’s escapade, and stripped every team of almost all their domestiques.

Carapaz then attacked with 30km still to race, and built up an advantage of 30 seconds while, at the back of the group, Juan Pedro López’s (Trek-Segafredo) heroic, ten-day defense of the pink jersey finally ended.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qasaqstan) bridged across to Carapaz, shortly followed by Yates who then launched an attack of his own 4.5km from the finish. Yates held on to take the stage, Hindley outsprinted Carapaz for second, and Nibali finished in fourth.

Behind them, other overall favourites such as Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) saw their hopes for victory dented but not destroyed, while riders like Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Easy Post) dropped out of contention altogether.

You can watch highlights from stage 14 here: