Giro d’Italia stage 14: Simon Yates bounces back with solo stage win as GC standings reshuffle

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) kicked away from a power-packed four-rider attack to win stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia.

Victory marks some consolation for Yates after the crushing disappointment of crumbling out of GC last weekend on the Blockhaus climb. The Brit scored his second stage of the race in the toughest and most dramatic day of the race so far with his searing acceleration over the final climb of the day at 5km to go.

Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) won the sprint for second over Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan).

Overnight leader Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) finally lost his grip on the pink jersey after being dropped by a searing acceleration from Carapaz at around 30km to go.

This report is being updated – check back soon!

Giro d'Italia Stage 14 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:43:44
2HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:15
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:15
4NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:15
5POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:28
6ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:39
7LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:51
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:51
9BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:10
10LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:25
11HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:28
12VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team8:04
13HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:04
14KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe8:04
15ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:50
16MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis9:37
17FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa10:16
18DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team10:16
19ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM10:41
20BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious10:49
21ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates11:14
22KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ13:18
23ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:30
24OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma13:43
25COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:43
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo13:43
27BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli13:43
28CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team13:43
29SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers13:43
30MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo13:43
31VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ14:41
32CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost17:17
33HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM21:51
34ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa22:06
35FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team22:06
36EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma22:06
37TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team22:06
38CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers22:06
39NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers22:06
40PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team22:10
41KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:10
42VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:10
43ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe22:10
44SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo22:10
45CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost22:10
46COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates22:10
47KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe22:10
48BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma22:10
49FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma22:10
50TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè25:19
51DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal26:25
52FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa26:47
53SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team26:47
54ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa26:47
55GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa26:47
56CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost26:47
57POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious26:47
58PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team26:50
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 58:21:28
2HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:07
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:30
4LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:59
5POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:01
6BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:52
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:58
8NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team2:58
9LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:04
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team9:06
11HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:16
12MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis9:44
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe10:34
14HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:28
15ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM11:47
16FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa16:46
17YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:44
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo19:57
19OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma20:43
20CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost21:18
21BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious22:45
22CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo23:34
23SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers25:37
24CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team31:06
25BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma31:27
26KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe32:33
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ238
2CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team121
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates117
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix90
5DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM81
6BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious72
7TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli70
8CONSONNI SimoneCofidis67
9DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53
10CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers42
11OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix38
12GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38
13ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa37
14THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo35
15MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo34
16BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious33
17BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma32
18BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli32
19VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team32
20KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe31
21YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30
22HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe27
23KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
24ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa25
25ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25
26VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal22
27CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost21
28BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21
29SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21
30ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates19
31LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma19
32SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli18
33LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
34ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
35ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates16
36DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix15
37FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates15
38CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
39NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team14
40MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
41VILLELLA DavideCofidis14
42TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
43POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious13
44MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa13
45RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix12
46TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
47LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious11
48POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11
49RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
50EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma11
51NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team10
52MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal10
53DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team9
54RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9
55SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
56GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team8
57HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
58RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
59ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
60VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost8
61MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis7
62TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
63ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7
64ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech7
65BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe6
66BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious6
67BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix6
68FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team6
69ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
70DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
71AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma6
72KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
73VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
74VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
75SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
76SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team5
77NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
78PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team5
79TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
80FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
81ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
82VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4
83HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
84CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team4
85SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal4
86CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost3
87PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
88ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
89SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2
90PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2
91VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
92SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
93COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates2
94CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1
95FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1
96DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
97GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1
98CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates 58:21:58
2LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:34
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM11:17
4BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious22:15
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers25:07
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa92
2BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma69
3HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe62
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers56
5KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe36
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo30
8POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious27
9TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli26
10FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates25
11LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo22
12MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa20
13SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19
14ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
15EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma18
16BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe17
17DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team17
18GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team16
19LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious14
20ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates13
21NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team13
22PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team13
23BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
24TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
25HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
26POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
27BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious9
28MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
29OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix8
30LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma8
31DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
32HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6
33VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
34ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
35YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
36ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
37VILLELLA DavideCofidis5
38DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
39PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team4
40TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
41CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost4
42KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ4
43VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
44BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
45NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2
46PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2
47TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2
48CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2
49VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2
50BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1
51COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
52VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1
53DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
54ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
55CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 175:07:44
2Bahrain - Victorious7:19
3Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:05
4Trek - Segafredo39:02
5INEOS Grenadiers48:48
6Astana Qazaqstan Team1:00:26
7Jumbo-Visma1:05:23
8UAE Team Emirates1:06:34

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

