Giro d’Italia stage 14: Simon Yates bounces back with solo stage win as GC standings reshuffle
Yates goes solo to reverse his bruising defeat on Blockhaus as Richard Carapaz seizes control of the pink jersey.
Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) kicked away from a power-packed four-rider attack to win stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia.
Victory marks some consolation for Yates after the crushing disappointment of crumbling out of GC last weekend on the Blockhaus climb. The Brit scored his second stage of the race in the toughest and most dramatic day of the race so far with his searing acceleration over the final climb of the day at 5km to go.
Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) won the sprint for second over Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan).
Overnight leader Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) finally lost his grip on the pink jersey after being dropped by a searing acceleration from Carapaz at around 30km to go.
Giro d'Italia Stage 14 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:43:44
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:15
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|4
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:15
|5
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:28
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:39
|7
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:51
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:51
|9
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10
|10
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:25
|11
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:28
|12
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|8:04
|13
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:04
|14
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:04
|15
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:50
|16
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|9:37
|17
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|10:16
|18
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:16
|19
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|10:41
|20
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:49
|21
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:14
|22
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:18
|23
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:30
|24
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:43
|25
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:43
|26
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:43
|27
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|13:43
|28
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:43
|29
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:43
|30
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:43
|31
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:41
|32
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:17
|33
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|21:51
|34
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:06
|35
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:06
|36
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|22:06
|37
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:06
|38
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:06
|39
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:06
|40
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:10
|41
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22:10
|42
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22:10
|43
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:10
|44
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:10
|45
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|22:10
|46
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:10
|47
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:10
|48
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|22:10
|49
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|22:10
|50
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|25:19
|51
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|26:25
|52
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:47
|53
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|26:47
|54
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:47
|55
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:47
|56
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:47
|57
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26:47
|58
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|26:50
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|58:21:28
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:07
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:30
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:59
|5
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:01
|6
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:52
|7
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:58
|8
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:58
|9
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:04
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|9:06
|11
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:16
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|9:44
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:34
|14
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:28
|15
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|11:47
|16
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16:46
|17
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:44
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:57
|19
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|20:43
|20
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21:18
|21
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:45
|22
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:34
|23
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:37
|24
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:06
|25
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|31:27
|26
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:33
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|238
|2
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|121
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|117
|4
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|90
|5
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|81
|6
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|72
|7
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|70
|8
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|67
|9
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|53
|10
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42
|11
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38
|12
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38
|13
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|37
|14
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|35
|15
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|34
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|17
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|32
|18
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|32
|19
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32
|20
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|21
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30
|22
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|23
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|24
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|25
|25
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|25
|26
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|27
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|28
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21
|29
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21
|30
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|31
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|19
|32
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|18
|33
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|34
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|35
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|36
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15
|37
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|38
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|39
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|40
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|41
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|14
|42
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|43
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13
|44
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|45
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|46
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|47
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|48
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11
|49
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|11
|50
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|11
|51
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10
|52
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|53
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9
|54
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|55
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9
|56
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|57
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|58
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|59
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|60
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|61
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|7
|62
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|63
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7
|64
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7
|65
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|66
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|67
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|68
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|69
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6
|70
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|71
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|72
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|73
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|74
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|75
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|76
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|5
|77
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|78
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|79
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|80
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|81
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5
|82
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4
|83
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4
|84
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|85
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|86
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|87
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|88
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2
|89
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|90
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|91
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|92
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|93
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|94
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|95
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|96
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|97
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|98
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|58:21:58
|2
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:34
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|11:17
|4
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:15
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:07
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|92
|2
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|69
|3
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|62
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|56
|5
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|8
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|9
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|26
|10
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|25
|11
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|12
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|13
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19
|14
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|15
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|16
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|17
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17
|18
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|19
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14
|20
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|21
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13
|22
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|23
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|24
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|25
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|26
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|27
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|28
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|29
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|30
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|31
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|32
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|33
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|34
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|35
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|36
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|37
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|5
|38
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|39
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|40
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|41
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|42
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|43
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|44
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|45
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|46
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|2
|47
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2
|48
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|49
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|50
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|51
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|52
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|53
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|54
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|55
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|175:07:44
|2
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:19
|3
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:05
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:02
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:48
|6
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:00:26
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:05:23
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:34
