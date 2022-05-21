Giro d’Italia stage 14: Simon Yates bounces back with solo stage win as GC standings reshuffle

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) kicked away from a power-packed four-rider attack to win stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia.

Victory marks some consolation for Yates after the crushing disappointment of crumbling out of GC last weekend on the Blockhaus climb. The Brit scored his second stage of the race in the toughest and most dramatic day of the race so far with his searing acceleration over the final climb of the day at 5km to go.

Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) won the sprint for second over Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan).

Overnight leader Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) finally lost his grip on the pink jersey after being dropped by a searing acceleration from Carapaz at around 30km to go.

This report is being updated – check back soon!