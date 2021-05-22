Giro d’Italia stage 14: Lorenzo Fortunato conquers the Zoncolan as Egan Bernal gains more time

Become a Member

Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) conquered Monte Zoncolan at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

The young Italian was the strongest from the day’s early break, countering a move from Jan Tratnik at the base of the summit finish before riding away from his rival in the steepest slopes of the savage climb. Alessandro Covi (UAE Emirates) finished third.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) launched his third massive attack of the race, riding away from Simon Yates (BikeExchange) with a blistering move that saw him finish fourth on the stage, gaining bucketloads of time on his nearest rivals. He now has a 1:33 lead on GC, with Yates next in the classification.

Aleksandr Vlasov had started the day second overall but was dropped when the action heated up in the final, leaving Astana-Premier Tech unrewarded after the squad had controlled the entire stage.

Fortunato’s win was the first for Eolo Kometa, the team of Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “The team is the best. In the first attacks my teammate was with me and we got into the breakaway. We took it easy all day but at the start of the Zoncolan I attacked, and stayed behind Tratnik and my legs were very good. I’m very very happy.”

Tratnik had been first to punch out of the breakaway on the lower slopes of the Zoncolan, with Fortunato bridging across soon after.

After the pair rode together through much of the climb, Fortunato hit out solo in the final two kilometers, winching his ahead of Tratnik, grinding out a 50 meter gap that the Slovenian stalwart could never quite pull back. Fortunato took the win by 26-seconds, the first of his pro career.

Behind them, Yates hit out of the GC group in the final kilometer on a fierce 20 percent ramp, with only Bernal able to hold his wheel. Yates led the pair through the next minutes only for Bernal to pounce in the final 300 meters, rocketing away from the Brit to finish fourth and further extend his advantage in the GC.

“I just tried to be calm, because I think I’m in a good position in the GC so I don’t need to attack in every mountain stage,” Bernal said. “I need to be calm, patient. I followed Yates and did the acceleration in the final. I think I did a good race.

“I have a good gap on GC but I need to be focussed. Everything can happen in the Giro. It looks like 1:30 is enough time but you never know, so I need to be calm.”

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was dangling at the back of the GC group through the final kilometers of the Zoncolan, shepherded by teammate João Almeida. The young Belgian was dropped in hte final kilometers, losing several minutes. He now sits eighth overall, nearly four minutes back.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) also had another bad day in a Giro that never got rolling. “The shark” was dropped out of the GC group with around 6km to go.

 

Astana-Premier Tech takes control with no reward

The peloton didn’t take the start of the stage early with a view of what was to come.

There was a fierce fight to get in the early break before a strong group of 11 went away, including George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

The bunch pulled out over eight minutes of a gap as Astana-PremierTech did all the pulling all the way through to and over the Cat.2 Forcella Monte Rest climb, which topped out at 55km to go.

Astana-PremierTech piled on the pressure with its whole team through the descent, splitting the bunch into bits with only Pello Bilbao, Bernal and one Ineos teammate making the front split of Astana riders. Most of the remaining GC riders were caught in the second group behind the break, with Evenepeol and a number of his teammates in the third bunch.

There was a short desperate chase from the teams to miss out before the race came back together, with Astana-Premier Tech continuing to tow the peloton through toward the summit finish as the break continued to enjoy its comfortable advantage.

All the effort went unrewarded as Vlasov was unable to follow Yates and Bernal’s attack he finished over two minutes back on Bernal, slipping to fourth on GC.

What’s to come

Bernal and Co. should be able to enjoy an easier day in the saddle Sunday, a hilly sprint stage around Gorizia.

Monday will be an altogether different prospect however. Stage 16 is the “Queen Stage” of the race, a 212km haul through the Dolomites that repeatedly climbs over 2,000 meters before a descent to the line in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Giro d'Italia Stage 14 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa5:17:22
2TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:26
3COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:59
4BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers1:43
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:47
6YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:54
7BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:10
8OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:18
9MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers2:22
10CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious2:22
11CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:22
12MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:27
13BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:29
14CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2:37
15BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:45
16VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech2:55
17PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3:07
18ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:11
19EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:13
20SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange3:13
21GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo3:13
22HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:32
23LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:04
24FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates4:19
25NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange4:26
26BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma4:31
27FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma4:31
28PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:52
29RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team5:37
30BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ5:39
31REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ5:41
32VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5:41
33CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa5:53
34GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe6:59
35CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers6:59
36VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix7:27
37BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious7:47
38IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech8:41
39SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:05
40CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo9:45
41KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange9:47
42RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa10:25
43HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM10:46
44FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe12:04
45NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo12:04
46TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:04
47WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team12:54
48SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech13:29
49NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers13:52
50CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:52
51BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo14:07
52SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step14:58
53MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ15:04
54ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM15:10
55GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team15:43
56BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation15:43
57ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates15:58
58GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa16:19
59PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:19
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 58:30:47
2YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:33
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:51
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:57
5CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2:11
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:36
7CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3:03
8EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:52
9MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:54
10BARDET RomainTeam DSM4:31
11FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:37
12VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ7:49
13MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation7:50
14ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:32
15GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo9:19
16FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates9:52
17SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange10:15
18BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma11:48
19NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo14:25
20TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:04
21BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma16:07
22BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious16:43
23KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange18:53
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe135
2NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS126
3CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation113
4GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates110
5VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits86
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 58:30:47
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:57
3EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:52
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:54
5FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:37
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team96
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers57
3MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo50
4FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa40
5TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious26
Teams
RankNameTime

Stay On Topic