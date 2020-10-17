2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 14: Filippo Ganna wins as João Almeida retains pink

Filippo Ganna took his third stage win of the 2020 Giro d'Italia by blitzing the individual time trial. American Brandon McNulty finished third.

Italian time trial specialist Filippo Ganna of Team Ineos-Grenadiers took his third stage victory of the 2020 Giro d’Italia on Saturday, winning the stage 14 individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene.

Ganna completed the hilly 34.1-kilometer route in 42:40.47, 26 seconds ahead of teammate Rohan Dennis, who finished in second place on the day. American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) was third, at 1:09, and landing in 10th place on the GC with the performance.

Ganna also won the stage 1 time trial, slipping on the pink leader’s jersey for a short time, and also took the win on stage 5, when he rode off the front of a breakaway.

Just prior to the start of the Giro, Ganna won the 2020 UCI world time trial championship.

“Every victory is important for me, and in this Giro, we have a really strong team. We win everywhere, and we are really happy,” the big Italian said.

Ganna was circumspect about the racing ahead and commented that, “It’s harder. We say to save energy to arrive to Milano but also not have too much cold.” And when asked about the final stage time trial, he modestly said, “Yes, we have one more race with the goal.”

In the GC battle, current leader João Almeida retained his pink jersey and actually distanced himself from his rivals, coming through the third time check in seventh position, moving into sixth place on the day by the finish.

“I did better than I thought. I’m so happy with the result. In the end, it was very positive today. I was expecting to maybe win time on a few but not all of them, especially Kelderman, because he’s a really good TT guy.”

The 22-year-old Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider continued, “In the end on the last climb I was feeling good. I went deep because I knew the end was descending. I didn’t take risks on the descent on the corners, so maybe I lost a little bit there, but in the end, I think it was good.”

With one more day of racing – a mountain stage — before the second rest day, Almeida is circumspect about defending his position against the other GC favorites.

“So far I have been a good climber. It will be a hard day. I have a minute to Kelderman so I can keep it easy and go easy and do my climb as well. We start tomorrow with no pressure,” he said.

Stage 15 begins with a challenging stage that includes four major climbs, including the punishing summit finish to Piancavallo. The 17-kilometer above-category climb includes ramps of 14 percent over the opening kilometers.

Giro d'Italia Stage 14 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers42:40
2DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:26
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:09
4DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:11
5ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team1:16
6ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:31
7KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling1:33
8CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:44
9KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1:47
10TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren2:00
11SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling2:06
12CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling2:06
13GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:24
14BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates2:32
15GRADEK KamilCCC Team2:34
16MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:37
17ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team2:39
18ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team2:40
19BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2:43
20DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation2:49
21ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates2:50
22BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2:53
23NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:54
24VALTER AttilaCCC Team2:59
25WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale3:00
26MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:00
27POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling3:01
28PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale3:06
29FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team3:13
30CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3:25
31KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:25
32SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ3:27
33KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:31
34HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb3:39
35VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale3:45
36PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren3:47
37ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:47
38BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3:56
39SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers4:02
40FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team4:10
41OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4:29
42BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step4:32
43BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren4:33
44GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling4:34
45DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team4:37
46RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:38
47SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4:39
48BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale4:40
49MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team4:41
50DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:47
51WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling4:48
52FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ4:48
53KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:48
54FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe4:56
55HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:56
56TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb4:59
57WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling5:01
58HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step5:01
59NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5:03
60O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling5:06
61VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM5:08
62ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal5:11
63DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal5:12
64PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team5:24
65EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:25
66CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren5:25
67SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step5:25
68HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal5:26
69BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM5:27
70TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:36
71CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling5:38
72ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren5:39
73HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5:42
74HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb5:49
75MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:50
76OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal5:55
77BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team5:57
78VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:57
79HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal5:57
80CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:01
81CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling6:02
82VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team6:05
83LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:06
84BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo6:07
85HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal6:08
86ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM6:09
87PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers6:09
88RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team6:10
89MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo6:11
90BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale6:16
91RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:17
92RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team6:20
93KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ6:21
94HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale6:24
95GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ6:27
96POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe6:29
97BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo6:29
98SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling6:29
99RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6:30
100HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:31
101SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM6:32
102MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling6:37
103FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM6:38
104HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step6:39
105CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation6:42
106GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling6:45
107CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team6:45
108ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation6:47
109GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates6:47
110ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM6:51
111GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team6:54
112DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates6:55
113ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6:58
114GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ7:03
115VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7:11
116BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:14
117CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team7:18
118FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:26
119ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:29
120NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren7:31
121NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo7:40
122CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo7:41
123CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates7:44
124TORRES AlbertMovistar Team7:45
125NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation7:46
126BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:52
127LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:55
128SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation7:57
129CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:57
130PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren7:59
131BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe8:00
132MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling8:02
133DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb8:03
134CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:03
135SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team8:05
136VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM8:06
137PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8:09
138SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team8:11
139CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:20
140RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates9:05
141MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:24
142MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates15:51
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 54:28:09
2KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:56
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2:11
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:23
5NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:30
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:33
7POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling2:33
8MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:11
9KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:17
10HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb3:33
11GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers3:44
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team4:08
13PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team6:57
14KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step7:56
15PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren8:13
16SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team15:29
17ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team17:10
18CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers19:54
19PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale21:24
20OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb26:34
21VALTER AttilaCCC Team26:51
22FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe27:16
23WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale34:24
24HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step35:34
25GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling37:19
26MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo37:35
27FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team38:00
28SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers42:31
29KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling43:08
30TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb45:41
31HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb46:04
32VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal46:56
33NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers46:59
34VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team48:07
35ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates49:42
36SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step49:52
37DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team56:53
38BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale57:44
39NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo57:53
40BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:00:49
41RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:06:22
42O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:06:40
43POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe1:06:52
44ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:08:04
45PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren1:10:33
46PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:12:15
47GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team1:12:35
48MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling1:12:37
49HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:13:26
50NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation1:14:22
51DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:16:16
52DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:16:31
53CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:17:18
54BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren1:17:46
55HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale1:19:47
56BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:21:29
57SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team1:21:35
58RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:21:45
59HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal1:22:22
60GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:22:33
61ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1:23:13
62VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale1:26:01
63CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling1:30:22
64VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM1:30:24
65ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:30:33
66BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:32:31
67HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb1:32:43
68CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:32:46
69CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling1:33:05
70SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:33:22
71SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling1:33:44
72TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:35:39
73BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1:35:44
74FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:37:54
75TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren1:37:54
76BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale1:38:10
77CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:38:11
78BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:39:30
79RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:41:31
80MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team1:44:11
81ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:44:24
82RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:45:05
83PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:46:01
84DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers1:46:32
85ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM1:49:10
86ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team1:50:34
87DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb1:51:45
88CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:53:05
89WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling1:53:33
90ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM1:53:56
91CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren1:54:46
92CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:55:31
93ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren1:57:36
94OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2:00:54
95GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling2:02:16
96BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:03:02
97EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:04:08
98NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:05:48
99VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM2:07:00
100RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:08:36
101CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:09:35
102HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:09:35
103BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe2:10:18
104CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2:10:22
105BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:10:58
106CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling2:14:13
107CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:17:13
108ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:18:52
109GRADEK KamilCCC Team2:20:36
110LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:22:41
111SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:22:50
112BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:24:04
113VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:24:06
114TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:24:26
115HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal2:26:12
116DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2:27:02
117CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team2:29:22
118CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation2:31:35
119FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:34:45
120KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ2:36:27
121HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:36:30
122WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling2:37:07
123GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ2:37:17
124RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2:39:48
125ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation2:39:56
126DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation2:41:49
127SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling2:43:24
128MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling2:44:14
129GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates2:44:33
130BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2:45:18
131GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2:45:36
132FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM2:45:40
133LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:47:39
134BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM2:48:35
135SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM2:49:48
136MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:51:54
137KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:54:48
138HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step2:55:07
139MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates2:56:52
140MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:01:22
141DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal3:13:29
142SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation3:16:09
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ221
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe184
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step83
4ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates77
5GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers66
6KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe51
7PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec50
8BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step40
9HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step39
10MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates37
11VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale37
12NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers36
13FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM36
14HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step36
15GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling32
16VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits32
17SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers31
18DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation29
19KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb28
20ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team28
21HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal27
22BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26
23PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers26
24GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates26
25RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
26FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team25
27GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers24
28CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers24
29BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates24
30CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation24
31CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling23
32FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team22
33BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren21
34OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal20
35DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal19
36HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb18
37PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren18
38CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
39MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates18
40VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal17
41CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling17
42FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17
43VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM16
44NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo15
45RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
46ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team15
47ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
48BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren14
49ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation14
50MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe13
51RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
52SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team12
53DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers12
54DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb12
55TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11
56BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation10
57MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo8
58O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling8
59ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM8
60ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM8
61BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe8
62LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
63FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ7
64WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale6
65HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal6
66VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM6
67CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team6
68ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
69GRADEK KamilCCC Team6
70SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team5
71TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren5
72BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale5
73CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling5
74WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling5
75MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
76POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling4
77KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling4
78VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team4
79ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal4
80SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling4
81EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
82GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4
83CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3
84BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3
85TORRES AlbertMovistar Team3
86CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team3
87HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
88CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
89SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2
90MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
91KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1
92OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1
93BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
94BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2
95CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 54:28:09
2MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:23
3HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb3:33
4GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers3:44
5KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step7:56
6SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team15:29
7PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale21:24
8OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb26:34
9VALTER AttilaCCC Team26:51
10FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe27:16
11HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step35:34
12HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb46:04
13VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal46:56
14NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers46:59
15RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:06:22
16O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:06:40
17PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren1:10:33
18GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team1:12:35
19CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:17:18
20HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale1:19:47
21RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:21:45
22GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:22:33
23BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:32:31
24CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:32:46
25SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling1:33:44
26RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:41:31
27MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team1:44:11
28ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:44:24
29ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM1:53:56
30CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:55:31
31OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2:00:54
32NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:05:48
33CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:09:35
34ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:18:52
35LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:22:41
36BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:24:04
37WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling2:37:07
38GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ2:37:17
39SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling2:43:24
40LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:47:39
41BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM2:48:35
42MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:51:54
43HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step2:55:07
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling87
2VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM76
3GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers48
4CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers45
5CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling40
6PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
7HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal20
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling20
9WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale20
10FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ20
11ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM18
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team18
13KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb16
14SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe15
15BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates15
16VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal12
17NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo11
18O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling11
19VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM11
20CATALDO DarioMovistar Team9
21WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling9
22CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team8
23BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8
24FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM8
25DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7
26ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
27PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers6
28HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
29RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
30DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5
31BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
32MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5
33GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5
34CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling4
35OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4
36NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers3
37ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3
38BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale3
39ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3
40PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren3
41SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team3
42BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2
43HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb2
44KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2
45SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2
46TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
47DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers2
48CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
49GRADEK KamilCCC Team2
50MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
51MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1
52HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1
53VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1
54ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1
55BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1
56ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM1
57BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1
58KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1
59RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1
60BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo4
61CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 63:21:41
2Deceuninck - Quick Step12:58
3Team Sunweb16:20
4BORA - hansgrohe24:59
5Bahrain - McLaren41:25
6Movistar Team52:32
7Trek - Segafredo56:55
8Astana Pro Team1:06:40
9CCC Team1:07:25
10UAE-Team Emirates1:15:12
11AG2R La Mondiale1:18:56
12NTT Pro Cycling1:32:37
13EF Pro Cycling2:10:50
14Lotto Soudal2:23:18
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:50:18
16Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:56:39
17Vini Zabù - KTM4:15:39
18Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:25:37
19Israel Start-Up Nation5:22:25
20Groupama - FDJ6:17:18

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

