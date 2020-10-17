Giro d’Italia stage 14: Filippo Ganna wins as João Almeida retains pink
Filippo Ganna took his third stage win of the 2020 Giro d'Italia by blitzing the individual time trial. American Brandon McNulty finished third.
Italian time trial specialist Filippo Ganna of Team Ineos-Grenadiers took his third stage victory of the 2020 Giro d’Italia on Saturday, winning the stage 14 individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene.
Ganna completed the hilly 34.1-kilometer route in 42:40.47, 26 seconds ahead of teammate Rohan Dennis, who finished in second place on the day. American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) was third, at 1:09, and landing in 10th place on the GC with the performance.
Ganna also won the stage 1 time trial, slipping on the pink leader’s jersey for a short time, and also took the win on stage 5, when he rode off the front of a breakaway.
Just prior to the start of the Giro, Ganna won the 2020 UCI world time trial championship.
“Every victory is important for me, and in this Giro, we have a really strong team. We win everywhere, and we are really happy,” the big Italian said.
Ganna was circumspect about the racing ahead and commented that, “It’s harder. We say to save energy to arrive to Milano but also not have too much cold.” And when asked about the final stage time trial, he modestly said, “Yes, we have one more race with the goal.”
In the GC battle, current leader João Almeida retained his pink jersey and actually distanced himself from his rivals, coming through the third time check in seventh position, moving into sixth place on the day by the finish.
“I did better than I thought. I’m so happy with the result. In the end, it was very positive today. I was expecting to maybe win time on a few but not all of them, especially Kelderman, because he’s a really good TT guy.”
The 22-year-old Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider continued, “In the end on the last climb I was feeling good. I went deep because I knew the end was descending. I didn’t take risks on the descent on the corners, so maybe I lost a little bit there, but in the end, I think it was good.”
With one more day of racing – a mountain stage — before the second rest day, Almeida is circumspect about defending his position against the other GC favorites.
“So far I have been a good climber. It will be a hard day. I have a minute to Kelderman so I can keep it easy and go easy and do my climb as well. We start tomorrow with no pressure,” he said.
Stage 15 begins with a challenging stage that includes four major climbs, including the punishing summit finish to Piancavallo. The 17-kilometer above-category climb includes ramps of 14 percent over the opening kilometers.
Giro d'Italia Stage 14 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:40
|2
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|4
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11
|5
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|1:16
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:31
|7
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:33
|8
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:44
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:47
|10
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:00
|11
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:06
|12
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:06
|13
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:24
|14
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:32
|15
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:34
|16
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:37
|17
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|2:39
|18
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|2:40
|19
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:43
|20
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:49
|21
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:50
|22
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:53
|23
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:54
|24
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|2:59
|25
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00
|26
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:00
|27
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:01
|28
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:06
|29
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|3:13
|30
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3:25
|31
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:25
|32
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:27
|33
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:31
|34
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|3:39
|35
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:45
|36
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:47
|37
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:47
|38
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:56
|39
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:02
|40
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|4:10
|41
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4:29
|42
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:32
|43
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:33
|44
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:34
|45
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|4:37
|46
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:38
|47
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:39
|48
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:40
|49
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|4:41
|50
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:47
|51
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:48
|52
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:48
|53
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:48
|54
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:56
|55
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:56
|56
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|4:59
|57
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:01
|58
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:01
|59
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:03
|60
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:06
|61
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|5:08
|62
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|5:11
|63
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|5:12
|64
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|5:24
|65
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:25
|66
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:25
|67
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:25
|68
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|5:26
|69
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|5:27
|70
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:36
|71
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:38
|72
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:39
|73
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5:42
|74
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|5:49
|75
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:50
|76
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|5:55
|77
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|5:57
|78
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:57
|79
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|5:57
|80
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:01
|81
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|6:02
|82
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|6:05
|83
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:06
|84
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:07
|85
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|6:08
|86
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6:09
|87
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:09
|88
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|6:10
|89
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:11
|90
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:16
|91
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:17
|92
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|6:20
|93
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:21
|94
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:24
|95
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:27
|96
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:29
|97
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:29
|98
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|6:29
|99
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6:30
|100
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:31
|101
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6:32
|102
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|6:37
|103
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6:38
|104
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:39
|105
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:42
|106
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|6:45
|107
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|6:45
|108
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:47
|109
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:47
|110
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6:51
|111
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|6:54
|112
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:55
|113
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6:58
|114
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:03
|115
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7:11
|116
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:14
|117
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|7:18
|118
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:26
|119
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:29
|120
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|7:31
|121
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:40
|122
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:41
|123
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:44
|124
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|7:45
|125
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:46
|126
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:52
|127
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:55
|128
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:57
|129
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:57
|130
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|7:59
|131
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:00
|132
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|8:02
|133
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|8:03
|134
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:03
|135
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|8:05
|136
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8:06
|137
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8:09
|138
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|8:11
|139
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:20
|140
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:05
|141
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:24
|142
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:51
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54:28:09
|2
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:56
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:11
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:23
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:30
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:33
|7
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:33
|8
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:11
|9
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:17
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|3:33
|11
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:44
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|4:08
|13
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|6:57
|14
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:56
|15
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|8:13
|16
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|15:29
|17
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|17:10
|18
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:54
|19
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:24
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|26:34
|21
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|26:51
|22
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:16
|23
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34:24
|24
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:34
|25
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|37:19
|26
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:35
|27
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|38:00
|28
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:31
|29
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|43:08
|30
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|45:41
|31
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|46:04
|32
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|46:56
|33
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|46:59
|34
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|48:07
|35
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:42
|36
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49:52
|37
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|56:53
|38
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|57:44
|39
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|57:53
|40
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:49
|41
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:06:22
|42
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:06:40
|43
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06:52
|44
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1:08:04
|45
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:10:33
|46
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:12:15
|47
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|1:12:35
|48
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:12:37
|49
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:13:26
|50
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:14:22
|51
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:16
|52
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16:31
|53
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:17:18
|54
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:17:46
|55
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:47
|56
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21:29
|57
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|1:21:35
|58
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:21:45
|59
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:22:22
|60
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:22:33
|61
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1:23:13
|62
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:01
|63
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:30:22
|64
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:30:24
|65
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:30:33
|66
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:32:31
|67
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|1:32:43
|68
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:32:46
|69
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:33:05
|70
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33:22
|71
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:33:44
|72
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:35:39
|73
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1:35:44
|74
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:37:54
|75
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:37:54
|76
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:10
|77
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:38:11
|78
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:39:30
|79
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:41:31
|80
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:44:11
|81
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:44:24
|82
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:45:05
|83
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:46:01
|84
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:46:32
|85
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:49:10
|86
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|1:50:34
|87
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|1:51:45
|88
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:53:05
|89
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:53:33
|90
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:53:56
|91
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:54:46
|92
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:55:31
|93
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:57:36
|94
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2:00:54
|95
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:02:16
|96
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:03:02
|97
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:04:08
|98
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:05:48
|99
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:07:00
|100
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:08:36
|101
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:09:35
|102
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:09:35
|103
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:10:18
|104
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:10:22
|105
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:10:58
|106
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:14:13
|107
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:17:13
|108
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:18:52
|109
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:20:36
|110
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:22:41
|111
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:22:50
|112
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:24:04
|113
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:24:06
|114
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:24:26
|115
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|2:26:12
|116
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:27:02
|117
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:29:22
|118
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:31:35
|119
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:34:45
|120
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:36:27
|121
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:36:30
|122
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:37:07
|123
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:37:17
|124
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:39:48
|125
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:39:56
|126
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:41:49
|127
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:43:24
|128
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:44:14
|129
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:44:33
|130
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:45:18
|131
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:45:36
|132
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:45:40
|133
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:47:39
|134
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:48:35
|135
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:49:48
|136
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:51:54
|137
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:54:48
|138
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:55:07
|139
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:56:52
|140
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:01:22
|141
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|3:13:29
|142
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:16:09
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|221
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|184
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|83
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|77
|5
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|66
|6
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|51
|7
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|50
|8
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40
|9
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39
|10
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37
|11
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|12
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36
|13
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|36
|14
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36
|15
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|32
|16
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32
|17
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|18
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29
|19
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|28
|20
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|28
|21
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|27
|22
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|23
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|24
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26
|25
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|26
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|27
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|28
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|29
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24
|30
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24
|31
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|23
|32
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|33
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21
|34
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|35
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|36
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|18
|37
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18
|38
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|39
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18
|40
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|41
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|42
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17
|43
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|16
|44
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|45
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|46
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|15
|47
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|48
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|14
|49
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|50
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|51
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|52
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|12
|53
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|54
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|12
|55
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11
|56
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|57
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|58
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|59
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|60
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|61
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|62
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|63
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|64
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|65
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|66
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6
|67
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|6
|68
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|69
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|6
|70
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|5
|71
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5
|72
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|73
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|74
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|75
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|76
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|77
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|78
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|4
|79
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|80
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|81
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|82
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|83
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3
|84
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|85
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|3
|86
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|87
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|88
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|89
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|90
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|91
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|92
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1
|93
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|94
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|95
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54:28:09
|2
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:23
|3
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|3:33
|4
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:44
|5
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:56
|6
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|15:29
|7
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:24
|8
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|26:34
|9
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|26:51
|10
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:16
|11
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:34
|12
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|46:04
|13
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|46:56
|14
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|46:59
|15
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:06:22
|16
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:06:40
|17
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:10:33
|18
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|1:12:35
|19
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:17:18
|20
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:47
|21
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:21:45
|22
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:22:33
|23
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:32:31
|24
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:32:46
|25
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:33:44
|26
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:41:31
|27
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:44:11
|28
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:44:24
|29
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:53:56
|30
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:55:31
|31
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2:00:54
|32
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:05:48
|33
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:09:35
|34
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:18:52
|35
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:22:41
|36
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:24:04
|37
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:37:07
|38
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:37:17
|39
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:43:24
|40
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:47:39
|41
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:48:35
|42
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:51:54
|43
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:55:07
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|87
|2
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|76
|3
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|4
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|5
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|40
|6
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|7
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|8
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|9
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|10
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|11
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|18
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|16
|14
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|15
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|16
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|18
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11
|19
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|11
|20
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|9
|21
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|9
|22
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|8
|23
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|24
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|25
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|26
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|6
|27
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|28
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|29
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|30
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|31
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|32
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|33
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|34
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|35
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4
|36
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|37
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|38
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|39
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|40
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3
|41
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|3
|42
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|43
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|2
|44
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|45
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|46
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|47
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|48
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|49
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2
|50
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|51
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|52
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|53
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1
|54
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|55
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|56
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1
|57
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|58
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|59
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|60
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|61
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|63:21:41
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:58
|3
|Team Sunweb
|16:20
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:59
|5
|Bahrain - McLaren
|41:25
|6
|Movistar Team
|52:32
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|56:55
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|1:06:40
|9
|CCC Team
|1:07:25
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:15:12
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:56
|12
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:32:37
|13
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:10:50
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|2:23:18
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:50:18
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:56:39
|17
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:15:39
|18
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:25:37
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:22:25
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:17:18
