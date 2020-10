Giro d’Italia Stage 13: Diego Ulissi bests João Almeida with late, winning move

Under mostly sunny skies and in cool conditions, Deigo Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) won the Giro d’Italia stage 13 from a reduced bunch sprint, after his group distanced sprinters Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) with 20 kilometers to go.

Ulissi won stage two of this year’s giro, besting Sagan.

Riding in the Deceuninck-Quick-Step sprint train to set up overall leader João Almeida, Ulissi jumped from teammate Brandon McNulty’s wheel, and came around the pink jersey with 50m to go and took the win by half a bike-length.

With a second-place finish and time bonus, Almeida adds six more seconds to his overall lead.

Full report to follow.