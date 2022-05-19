Giro d’Italia stage 12: Stefano Oldani sprints from three-up break to score first pro win
López books in for another day in pink jersey after GC contenders enjoy day off ahead of mountain mayhem to come.
Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) outsprinted Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) at the Giro d’Italia for his first pro win Thursday.
Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma) finished third out of the breakaway trio that kicked clear at 55 kilometers to go in the Giro’s longest stage so far.
Oldani’s winning sprint booked Italy’s second victory at the race in two days and the second for his Alpecin-Fenix team. The Italian all-rounder timed his acceleration to perfection to win in front of massed crowds in coastal city Genoa.
Leemreize lit things up at one kilometer to go with a surprise move before Oldani pulled him back as the finishline loomed in sight. Oldani, Leemreize, and Rota slowed into a track-style cat and mouse for 200 meters before Leemreize went again.
Oldani motored around the Dutchman and held off a late challenge from Rota to score his first pro win.
The GC contenders enjoyed a snoozer in the Italian sun and rolled in to the line several minutes back. Trek-Segafredo controlled through most of the stage to book Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) into another day in pink.
The one significant classification shuffle was Wilco Kelderman’s (Bora-Hansgrohe) dive back into contention by making the day’s break and clicking back into the top-20 overall.
Tracking east out of Parma and toward coastal city Genoa, Thursday’s long lumpy stage looked set for a breakaway.
The 204km trek also took a sad tone as the Giro returned to the Passo del Bocco for the first time since Wouter Weylandt lost his life on its slopes in 2011.
#WW108 #Giro pic.twitter.com/jWCGgKyecS
— Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 19, 2022
As expected, the battle to make the day’s escape was as hot as the soaring spring sun.
It took 70km of relentless aggression before a blockbuster move went away. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Magnus Cort (EF Education EasyPost), Davide Ballerini (Quick-Step), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange) were among the A-listers in the 24-rider group that also included Kelderman, Oldani and one more Alpecin-Fenix rider.
Ineos Grenadiers and UAE-Emirates kept its full crew back in the peloton to keep Richard Carapaz and João Almeida safe.
The escape only started breaking down at 55km to go as the race crested the second of three categorized climbs.
Rota kick-started the winning move with a solo attack before Oldani and Leemreize galloped across to form the threesome that would race toward the podium.
Van der Poel was active marking a move by Ballerini first before driving the pace in the reformed group oon after.
Alpecin-Fenix’s efforts to send riders over to Oldani evaporated on the final climb of the day. Van der Poel dropped on the steep narrow ascent and Oscar Riesbeek’s move was soon reeled in.
Meanwhile a top-class chase group of Kelderman, Mollema, Hamilton and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victoriorious) went hunting after the three leaders.
The foursome worked together well in the chase for the three leaders in the bumpy final to the stage, but Oldani, Leemreize and Rota rode strong to maintain a 40-second lead in the final 10km before the pre-sprint games began on the roads into Genova.
Next up: Another sprint before a GC-testing weekend
Another sprinter or breakaway stage rolls out of Sanremo on Friday before the GC action kicks back into gear over the weekend.
A tough medium mountain stage to Torino on Saturday looks set to see an initial shakeup before more movement among the favorites comes on the summit finish to Cogne on Sunday for stage 15.
Giro d'Italia Stage 12 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:26:47
|2
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|3
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:02
|4
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:57
|5
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:57
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:57
|7
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:57
|8
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:44
|9
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:49
|10
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:55
|11
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:55
|12
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:55
|13
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|2:55
|14
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:55
|15
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:03
|16
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|5:40
|17
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|7:07
|18
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:07
|19
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:45
|20
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:45
|21
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|7:45
|22
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:45
|23
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:08
|24
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:08
|25
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:08
|26
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:08
|27
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:08
|28
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|9:08
|29
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|9:08
|30
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:08
|31
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:08
|32
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|9:08
|33
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:08
|34
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|9:08
|35
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:08
|36
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|9:08
|37
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:08
|38
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:08
|39
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:08
|40
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:08
|41
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:08
|42
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:08
|43
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:08
|44
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:08
|45
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:08
|46
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:08
|47
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:08
|48
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:08
|49
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:08
|50
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|9:08
|51
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|9:08
|52
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:08
|53
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:08
|54
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:08
|55
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:08
|56
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|9:08
|57
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|9:08
|58
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|9:08
|59
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:08
|60
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|9:08
|61
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|9:08
|62
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|9:08
|63
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:08
|64
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:08
|65
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:08
|66
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|9:08
|67
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:08
|68
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:08
|69
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:08
|70
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:08
|71
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:08
|72
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:08
|73
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:08
|74
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:08
|75
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:08
|76
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:08
|77
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:08
|78
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:08
|79
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:08
|80
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:08
|81
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:08
|82
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:08
|83
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:08
|84
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:08
|85
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:08
|86
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|9:08
|87
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:08
|88
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:08
|89
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:08
|90
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:08
|91
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:08
|92
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|9:08
|93
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|9:08
|94
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:08
|95
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|9:08
|96
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:08
|97
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:08
|98
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:08
|99
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:08
|100
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:08
|101
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|9:08
|102
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:08
|103
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:08
|104
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|9:08
|105
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:08
|106
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:08
|107
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:08
|108
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:08
|109
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|9:08
|110
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:08
|111
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:08
|112
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:08
|113
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:08
|114
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:08
|115
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:08
|116
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:08
|117
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:08
|118
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:08
|119
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|9:08
|120
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:08
|121
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|9:08
|122
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|9:08
|123
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|9:08
|124
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:08
|125
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:08
|126
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:08
|127
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:08
|128
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:08
|129
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:29
|130
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:30
|131
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:28
|132
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:04
|133
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:40
|134
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:40
|135
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:40
|136
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:40
|137
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|19:40
|138
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:40
|139
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:40
|140
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:40
|141
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:40
|142
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:40
|143
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:40
|144
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19:40
|145
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|19:40
|146
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19:40
|147
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|19:40
|148
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:40
|149
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:40
|150
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:40
|151
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:40
|152
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:40
|153
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|19:40
|154
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19:40
|155
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:40
|156
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:40
|157
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:40
|158
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:40
|159
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:40
|160
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:40
|161
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|19:40
|162
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:40
|163
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:46
|164
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:46
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|51:19:07
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:12
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12
|4
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:14
|5
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:20
|6
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:28
|7
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|8
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:54
|9
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:22
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:23
|12
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:27
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:51
|14
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:04
|15
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:09
|16
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:45
|17
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:22
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:35
|19
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:51
|20
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|7:18
|21
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:21
|22
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:57
|23
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:04
|24
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:30
|25
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:38
|26
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:12
|27
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:13
|28
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:34
|29
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:54
|30
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:05
|31
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:46
|32
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:44
|33
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:58
|34
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:08
|35
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|21:50
|36
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:12
|37
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23:31
|38
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|24:24
|39
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|26:26
|40
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|29:50
|41
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33:02
|42
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:42
|43
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:40
|44
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|36:11
|45
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:07
|46
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:03
|47
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|38:07
|48
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|40:50
|49
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|43:18
|50
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|43:21
|51
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|43:23
|52
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43:53
|53
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|44:37
|54
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|44:45
|55
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:37
|56
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|47:53
|57
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|48:02
|58
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|50:05
|59
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|50:20
|60
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|50:58
|61
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|51:02
|62
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|52:21
|63
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|52:37
|64
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:46
|65
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|58:54
|66
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01:37
|67
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:02:54
|68
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|1:03:26
|69
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:04:43
|70
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:09
|71
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:16
|72
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:06:37
|73
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08:10
|74
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:08:57
|75
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09:09
|76
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:09:17
|77
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09:28
|78
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12:18
|79
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:14:45
|80
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:16:15
|81
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:17:01
|82
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:18:21
|83
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:20:44
|84
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:21:01
|85
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21:29
|86
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22:10
|87
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24:57
|88
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:25:51
|89
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:26:32
|90
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:29:10
|91
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|1:29:59
|92
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:30:34
|93
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:31:30
|94
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:31:41
|95
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:31:47
|96
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:31:50
|97
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:33:50
|98
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:36:00
|99
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:36:51
|100
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:36:52
|101
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:38:34
|102
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:38:48
|103
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|1:40:09
|104
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:41:55
|105
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:42:11
|106
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|1:43:51
|107
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:44:36
|108
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:45:53
|109
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:45:58
|110
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:47:05
|111
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:48:47
|112
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:48:58
|113
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:49:06
|114
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|1:52:27
|115
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:52:30
|116
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:52:48
|117
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:53:30
|118
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:00:20
|119
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:00:21
|120
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:00:55
|121
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:04:42
|122
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:05:41
|123
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:06:07
|124
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:07:07
|125
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:07:55
|126
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:09:50
|127
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:10:38
|128
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:11:00
|129
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:12:16
|130
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:12:17
|131
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:12:28
|132
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12:51
|133
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:13:25
|134
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:13:31
|135
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|2:13:47
|136
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|2:14:57
|137
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:14:57
|138
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:15:36
|139
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:15:37
|140
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|2:16:10
|141
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:17:59
|142
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:19:14
|143
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:19:29
|144
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|2:19:36
|145
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:21:09
|146
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:26:04
|147
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:28:43
|148
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|2:29:32
|149
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:30:09
|150
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|2:30:13
|151
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:31:40
|152
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:32:01
|153
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:33:50
|154
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:35:06
|155
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:35:21
|156
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:35:50
|157
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:36:17
|158
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:39:04
|159
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:47:44
|160
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:48:27
|161
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:54:56
|162
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:55:13
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|185
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|99
|3
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|96
|4
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|90
|5
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|69
|6
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|67
|7
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|58
|8
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|55
|9
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|53
|10
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38
|11
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38
|12
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37
|13
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|35
|14
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|34
|15
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|32
|16
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|32
|17
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32
|18
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|32
|19
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|20
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|21
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|22
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|25
|23
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25
|24
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|25
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21
|26
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|27
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21
|28
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|19
|29
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|19
|30
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|19
|31
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|18
|32
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|33
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|34
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|35
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|36
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|37
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|38
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|39
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|40
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|14
|41
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|42
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|14
|43
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|44
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|45
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13
|46
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|47
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|11
|48
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|49
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9
|50
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|51
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|52
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|53
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|54
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|55
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|56
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|7
|57
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|58
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|59
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7
|60
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|61
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|62
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|63
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|64
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|65
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6
|66
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|67
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|68
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|69
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|70
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|71
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|72
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|73
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5
|74
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|75
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|76
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|77
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4
|78
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4
|79
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|80
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|81
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|82
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|3
|83
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2
|84
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|85
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|86
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|87
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|88
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|89
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|90
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|51:19:07
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:27
|4
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|7:18
|5
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:30
|6
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:54
|7
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:46
|8
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:58
|9
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:12
|10
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|24:24
|11
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|29:50
|12
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:42
|13
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:40
|14
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:07
|15
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:03
|16
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|38:07
|17
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43:53
|18
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|50:20
|19
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|50:58
|20
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|52:21
|21
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:46
|22
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:09
|23
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:14:45
|24
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:16:15
|25
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:20:44
|26
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:21:01
|27
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22:10
|28
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24:57
|29
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:30:34
|30
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:31:50
|31
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:45:53
|32
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:52:48
|33
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:53:30
|34
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:00:55
|35
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:09:50
|36
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:12:17
|37
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:13:25
|38
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|2:13:47
|39
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|2:16:10
|40
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:17:59
|41
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:21:09
|42
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:47:44
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|83
|2
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|69
|3
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43
|4
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|6
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|7
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|26
|8
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|25
|9
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|21
|10
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19
|11
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|18
|12
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|13
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|14
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|15
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15
|16
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|17
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|18
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|19
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|20
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|11
|21
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|22
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|23
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|24
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|25
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|26
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|27
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|28
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|29
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|30
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|31
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|32
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|33
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|5
|34
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|35
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|36
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|37
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|38
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|39
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|40
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|41
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|42
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|2
|43
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|44
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|45
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2
|46
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|47
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|48
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|49
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|50
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|51
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|52
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|53
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|53:49:23
|2
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:52
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:09
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:32
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:45
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:05
|7
|Team DSM
|25:21
|8
|Movistar Team
|25:41
|9
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|39:49
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|44:52
|11
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46:41
|12
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:16:08
|13
|Cofidis
|1:27:11
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:33:15
|15
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:40:33
|16
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:02:29
|17
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:38:19
|18
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:14:13
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:20:21
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|4:07:09
|21
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:13:57
|22
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:58:32
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.