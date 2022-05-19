Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 12: Stefano Oldani sprints from three-up break to score first pro win

López books in for another day in pink jersey after GC contenders enjoy day off ahead of mountain mayhem to come.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) outsprinted Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) at the Giro d’Italia for his first pro win Thursday.

Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma) finished third out of the breakaway trio that kicked clear at 55 kilometers to go in the Giro’s longest stage so far.

Oldani’s winning sprint booked Italy’s second victory at the race in two days and the second for his Alpecin-Fenix team. The Italian all-rounder timed his acceleration to perfection to win in front of massed crowds in coastal city Genoa.

Leemreize lit things up at one kilometer to go with a surprise move before Oldani pulled him back as the finishline loomed in sight. Oldani, Leemreize, and Rota slowed into a track-style cat and mouse for 200 meters before Leemreize went again.

Oldani motored around the Dutchman and held off a late challenge from Rota to score his first pro win.

The GC contenders enjoyed a snoozer in the Italian sun and rolled in to the line several minutes back. Trek-Segafredo controlled through most of the stage to book Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) into another day in pink.

The one significant classification shuffle was Wilco Kelderman’s (Bora-Hansgrohe) dive back into contention by making the day’s break and clicking back into the top-20 overall.

Oldani, Rota and Leemreize lit up the stage with a three-strong break. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tracking east out of Parma and toward coastal city Genoa, Thursday’s long lumpy stage looked set for a breakaway.

The 204km trek also took a sad tone as the Giro returned to the Passo del Bocco for the first time since Wouter Weylandt lost his life on its slopes in 2011.

As expected, the battle to make the day’s escape was as hot as the soaring spring sun.

It took 70km of relentless aggression before a blockbuster move went away. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Magnus Cort (EF Education EasyPost), Davide Ballerini (Quick-Step), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange) were among the A-listers in the 24-rider group that also included Kelderman, Oldani and one more Alpecin-Fenix rider.

Ineos Grenadiers and UAE-Emirates kept its full crew back in the peloton to keep Richard Carapaz and João Almeida safe.

The escape only started breaking down at 55km to go as the race crested the second of three categorized climbs.

Rota kick-started the winning move with a solo attack before Oldani and Leemreize galloped across to form the threesome that would race toward the podium.

Van der Poel was active marking a move by Ballerini first before driving the pace in the reformed group oon after.

Alpecin-Fenix’s efforts to send riders over to Oldani evaporated on the final climb of the day. Van der Poel dropped on the steep narrow ascent and Oscar Riesbeek’s move was soon reeled in.

Meanwhile a top-class chase group of Kelderman, Mollema, Hamilton and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victoriorious) went hunting after the three leaders.

The foursome worked together well in the chase for the three leaders in the bumpy final to the stage, but Oldani, Leemreize and Rota rode strong to maintain a 40-second lead in the final 10km before the pre-sprint games began on the roads into Genova.

Next up: Another sprint before a GC-testing weekend

Another sprinter or breakaway stage rolls out of Sanremo on Friday before the GC action kicks back into gear over the weekend.

A tough medium mountain stage to Torino on Saturday looks set to see an initial shakeup before more movement among the favorites comes on the summit finish to Cogne on Sunday for stage 15.

Giro d'Italia Stage 12 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix4:26:47
2ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
3LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma0:02
4MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:57
5BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:57
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:57
7HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:57
8VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:44
9TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:49
10EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma2:55
11ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:55
12GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:55
13BARTA WillMovistar Team2:55
14ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:55
15COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:03
16DENZ NicoTeam DSM5:40
17SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal7:07
18CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team7:07
19RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix7:45
20VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix7:45
21CONSONNI SimoneCofidis7:45
22SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:45
23MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo9:08
24CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo9:08
25SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo9:08
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo9:08
27LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo9:08
28COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM9:08
29HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM9:08
30SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers9:08
31PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers9:08
32BARDET RomainTeam DSM9:08
33NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers9:08
34TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM9:08
35CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers9:08
36ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM9:08
37GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe9:08
38PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers9:08
39NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team9:08
40HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe9:08
41TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers9:08
42ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates9:08
43FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team9:08
44FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa9:08
45BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe9:08
46SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers9:08
47ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates9:08
48ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe9:08
49RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:08
50VILLELLA DavideCofidis9:08
51TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli9:08
52COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates9:08
53COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates9:08
54NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team9:08
55BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe9:08
56PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis9:08
57ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team9:08
58ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team9:08
59ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe9:08
60MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis9:08
61VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team9:08
62MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9:08
63NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious9:08
64GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa9:08
65MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa9:08
66ROCHAS RémyCofidis9:08
67KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost9:08
68BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa9:08
69CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost9:08
70FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa9:08
71CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team9:08
72OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma9:08
73BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious9:08
74CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team9:08
75DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:08
76PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:08
77CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech9:08
78ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:08
79TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:08
80RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9:08
81LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious9:08
82PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team9:08
83ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa9:08
84PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team9:08
85FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates9:08
86SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team9:08
87LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix9:08
88BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma9:08
89POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:08
90HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:08
91HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:08
92SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli9:08
93BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli9:08
94HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:08
95PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli9:08
96LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9:08
97DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma9:08
98HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team9:08
99DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team9:08
100VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ9:08
101RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli9:08
102CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost9:08
103AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma9:08
104PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team9:08
105TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team9:08
106YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:08
107SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ9:08
108VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:08
109PEREZ AnthonyCofidis9:08
110VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma9:08
111PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team9:08
112DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix9:08
113DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:08
114POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious9:08
115VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:08
116KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe9:08
117SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:08
118FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma9:08
119CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli9:08
120SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:08
121VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal9:08
122HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9:08
123LAZKANO OierMovistar Team9:08
124JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:08
125CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:08
126GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team9:08
127KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:08
128CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost9:08
129DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team9:29
130CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers10:30
131BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12:28
132CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost15:04
133DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ19:40
134DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ19:40
135SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ19:40
136KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix19:40
137KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal19:40
138KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ19:40
139NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech19:40
140BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech19:40
141HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech19:40
142DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech19:40
143ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech19:40
144TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19:40
145KREDER WesleyCofidis19:40
146VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost19:40
147DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM19:40
148BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious19:40
149GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates19:40
150OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates19:40
151CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:40
152SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious19:40
153CIMOLAI DavideCofidis19:40
154MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19:40
155RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates19:40
156BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix19:40
157BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech19:40
158VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:40
159GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ19:40
160VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo19:40
161BOL CeesTeam DSM19:40
162THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo19:40
163DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech19:46
164SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:46
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 51:19:07
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:12
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:12
4BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:14
5HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:20
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:28
7LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:29
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:54
9BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:09
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:22
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:23
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:27
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe2:51
14NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team3:04
15HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:09
16HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:45
17CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4:22
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6:35
19FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa6:51
20SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team7:18
21OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma7:21
22KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe8:57
23PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers9:04
24BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious9:30
25BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma9:38
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo10:12
27TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:13
28YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:34
29SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers11:54
30FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates14:05
31VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:46
32CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team17:44
33LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma17:58
34DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma19:08
35HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM21:50
36PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team22:12
37DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team23:31
38COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè24:24
39PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team26:26
40FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma29:50
41HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33:02
42GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team33:42
43VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ34:40
44ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux36:11
45NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers37:07
46SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo38:03
47COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates38:07
48CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost40:50
49ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates43:18
50COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates43:21
51GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè43:23
52TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers43:53
53KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost44:37
54VILLELLA DavideCofidis44:45
55NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious47:37
56ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa47:53
57PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team48:02
58TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM50:05
59OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix50:20
60EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma50:58
61ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team51:02
62TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team52:21
63FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team52:37
64ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe58:46
65ROCHAS RémyCofidis58:54
66VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix1:01:37
67ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:02:54
68BARTA WillMovistar Team1:03:26
69GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:04:43
70MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:05:09
71DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:05:16
72TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:06:37
73ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:08:10
74POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:08:57
75CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:09:09
76CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:09:17
77SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:09:28
78CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:12:18
79SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:14:45
80SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:16:15
81ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa1:17:01
82ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:18:21
83ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:20:44
84CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost1:21:01
85VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:21:29
86HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:22:10
87PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:24:57
88VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma1:25:51
89PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:26:32
90DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech1:29:10
91PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:29:59
92FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1:30:34
93CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech1:31:30
94KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:31:41
95DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:31:47
96TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:31:50
97BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:33:50
98AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma1:36:00
99RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:36:51
100SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:36:52
101CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost1:38:34
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:38:48
103PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis1:40:09
104MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:41:55
105SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:42:11
106COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:43:51
107SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:44:36
108CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:45:53
109CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:45:58
110LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:47:05
111HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:48:47
112VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:48:58
113KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:49:06
114CONSONNI SimoneCofidis1:52:27
115MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa1:52:30
116PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:52:48
117GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:53:30
118MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:00:20
119DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix2:00:21
120BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix2:00:55
121DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:04:42
122CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:05:41
123LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix2:06:07
124BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:07:07
125SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:07:55
126RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:09:50
127GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates2:10:38
128RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix2:11:00
129KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ2:12:16
130PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:12:17
131NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2:12:28
132BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:12:51
133BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa2:13:25
134DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2:13:31
135LAZKANO OierMovistar Team2:13:47
136DENZ NicoTeam DSM2:14:57
137NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech2:14:57
138SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ2:15:36
139HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:15:37
140DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:16:10
141RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:17:59
142HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech2:19:14
143BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech2:19:29
144BOL CeesTeam DSM2:19:36
145VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:21:09
146DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech2:26:04
147TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:28:43
148KREDER WesleyCofidis2:29:32
149OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates2:30:09
150SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal2:30:13
151THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:31:40
152CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:32:01
153GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2:33:50
154VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo2:35:06
155ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech2:35:21
156BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious2:35:50
157RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates2:36:17
158VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2:39:04
159DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ2:47:44
160BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech2:48:27
161CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:54:56
162VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:55:13
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ185
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates99
3CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team96
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix90
5NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech69
6DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM67
7TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli58
8CONSONNI SimoneCofidis55
9DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53
10OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix38
11GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38
12BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious37
13THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo35
14MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo34
15BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma32
16BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli32
17CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers32
18ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa32
19KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe31
20BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious30
21KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
22ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25
23VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team25
24VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal22
25SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21
26CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost21
27BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21
28BARDET RomainTeam DSM19
29LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma19
30DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma19
31SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli18
32ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
33ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa17
34LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo17
35ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates16
36HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe15
37YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
38FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates15
39CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
40ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates14
41TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
42VILLELLA DavideCofidis14
43MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
44NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team14
45POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious13
46TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
47RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
48MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal10
49SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
50MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa9
51RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9
52GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team8
53ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
54HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
55RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
56MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis7
57LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious7
58TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
59ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech7
60BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious6
61VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
62DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team6
63SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
64FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team6
65ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
66DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
67AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma6
68VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
69POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
70FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
71NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
72EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma5
73ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
74TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
75DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix5
76BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4
77VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4
78HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
79CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team4
80NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team3
81ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
82BOL CeesTeam DSM3
83ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
84PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2
85CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2
86VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
87CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1
88CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1
89FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1
90GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 51:19:07
2ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:12
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:27
4SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team7:18
5BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious9:30
6SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers11:54
7VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:46
8LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma17:58
9PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team22:12
10COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè24:24
11FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma29:50
12GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team33:42
13VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ34:40
14NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers37:07
15SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo38:03
16COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates38:07
17TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers43:53
18OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix50:20
19EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma50:58
20TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team52:21
21ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe58:46
22MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:05:09
23SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:14:45
24SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:16:15
25ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:20:44
26CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost1:21:01
27HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:22:10
28PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:24:57
29FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1:30:34
30TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:31:50
31CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:45:53
32PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:52:48
33GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:53:30
34BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix2:00:55
35RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:09:50
36PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:12:17
37BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa2:13:25
38LAZKANO OierMovistar Team2:13:47
39DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:16:10
40RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:17:59
41VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:21:09
42DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ2:47:44
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa83
2BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma69
3KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43
4HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe40
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo30
6POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious27
7TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli26
8FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates25
9BARDET RomainTeam DSM21
10SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19
11MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa18
12ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
13LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
14GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team16
15DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team15
16CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers14
17PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team13
18TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
19BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
20DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma11
21HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
22EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma9
23LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious9
24MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
25LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma8
26OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix8
27POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
28DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
29ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates6
30VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
31HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6
32ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
33VILLELLA DavideCofidis5
34DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
35TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
36ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
37CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost4
38VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
39BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe3
40BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
41CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2
42PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2
43NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2
44VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2
45TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2
46BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1
47NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1
48BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1
49YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
50COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
51ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
52CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
53DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 53:49:23
2BORA - hansgrohe2:52
3Bahrain - Victorious7:09
4Trek - Segafredo19:32
5Jumbo-Visma19:45
6INEOS Grenadiers25:05
7Team DSM25:21
8Movistar Team25:41
9Astana Qazaqstan Team39:49
10UAE Team Emirates44:52
11Team BikeExchange - Jayco46:41
12EF Education-EasyPost1:16:08
13Cofidis1:27:11
14AG2R Citroën Team1:33:15
15EOLO-Kometa1:40:33
16Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:02:29
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:38:19
18Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:14:13
19Alpecin-Fenix3:20:21
20Lotto Soudal4:07:09
21Groupama - FDJ4:13:57
22Israel - Premier Tech4:58:32

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

promo logo