2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 12: Jhonatan Narváez solos to victory on rain-soaked roads

João Almeida holds onto the pink jersey for another day, with no changes at the top five of the general classification.

On the rain-soaked roads, over 4,000m vertical elevation, Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) escaped from an eight-man break to take the win.

In rainy conditions, with standing water adding an extra challenge on descents and flats, the Ecuadorian held off fellow escapee Mark Padun (Bahrain-McLaren) to take his first grand tour stage win.

“Today I woke up with the right spirit and wanted to be the main player in this stage,” said Narvaez. “It is not a problem for me to race in the rain, in fact, I prefer it to
the hot weather.”

Padun suffered a puncture just inside of 25km to go, allowing Narváez to escape.

While Padun gave chase and got within eight seconds of Narváez on the flat and straight final 15km, he was never able to get back up to the stage winner.

Narváez is the second Ecuadorian to win a stage at the Giro. Last year’s overall winner Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who did not return to defend his title, also hails from the South American nation.

American Brandon McNulty put his wheel ahead first, crossing the line at the front of the group containing the pink jersey and GC favorites.

Headed toward a finish in the home town of Italian great Marco Pantani, a break of 14 got away with Mark Padun (Bahrain-McLaren), Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers), Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team), Simon Clarke (EF Pro Cycling), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Maximilian Richeze (UAE Team Emirates), Francois Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Manuele Boaro and Jesper Hansen (Astana), Hector Carretero and Albert Torres (Movistar), Victor Campenaerts (NNT Pro Cycling), and Etienne van Empel (Vini Zabù Brado KTM) achieved a 7:30 advantage by 88km to go.

This bunch was forced to chase Pellaud when he escaped from the front of the break at 80km to go. Benedetti bridged up to him some 5km later, with Rosskopf joining them at 73km.

The cat and mouse continued, with Clarke, Torres, van Empel, Narváez, and Padun bridging back inside of 70km remaining.

After a slick descent, Clarke went off the front, with Narváez and Padun countering on the next small climb.

Clarke was dropped with 52km to go, while behind, the former world hour record holder Campanaerts abandoned the chase, and took refuge in the pink jersey group.

Jakob Fuglsang, Astana’s GC hope, was seen struggling with a bike change at 40km to go.

A six man bunch gave chase after Narváez and Padun, who have an advantage of 6:45 with 45km to go.

Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) lead the chase from the main group, with help from James Knox (Deceuninck–Quick-Step).

Right inside of 25km to go, Padun suffered a puncture and lost contact with Narváez while he was waiting for a bike change.

This proved to be the pivotal moment, turning the final 20km into a pursuit: Padun chasing Narváez, both chased by the remains of the breakaway and the pink jersey bunch.

With 15km to go, Padun had narrowed the gap by 30 seconds and was within 10 seconds of the leader with just 10km to go.

However, the young Ukrainian who had been going full-gas for most of the day popped, and while he was nearly within striking distance of the lead, Padun was pedaling squares.

The final 7,500m saw Narváez slow only to navigate some “road furniture” and roundabouts, to stay safe on puddle-ridden painted roadways.

The 23-year-old dedicated his first WorldTour win to ex-Ineos sports director Nico Portal who died aged 40 this year after a heart attack.

“I learned a lot from him,” said Narvaez.

Clarke, who had been at the front for most of the day rolled across the line in third, with Joey Rosskopf behind him in fourth.

João Almeida, his tenth day in the lead, commented, “I am happy to have managed to keep the Maglia Rosa. Once again my team was
extraordinary, I’m really grateful to my teammates.”

After the stage finish, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) moved into 10th on the GC, while American Brandon McNulty now sits in 11th. Favorite Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) is in fifth, at 1:01.

Giro d'Italia Stage 12 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5:31:24
2PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren1:08
3CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling6:50
4ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team7:30
5PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:43
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates8:25
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8:25
8GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling8:25
9ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:25
10GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers8:25
11MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:25
12KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb8:25
13HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb8:25
14VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM8:25
15BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale8:25
16POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling8:25
17NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo8:25
18HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step8:25
19BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team8:25
20FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team8:25
21MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe8:25
22BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren8:25
23HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb8:25
24PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team8:25
25O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling8:25
26HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:38
27KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step8:49
28MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo11:43
29FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team11:43
30FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe11:43
31PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren11:43
32SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team11:43
33KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling11:43
34BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step16:00
35TORRES AlbertMovistar Team16:00
36BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe16:00
37SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step16:00
38SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team16:00
39BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo20:50
40ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates21:06
41MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team21:06
42BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates21:06
43DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team21:06
44OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb21:06
45ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team21:06
46VALTER AttilaCCC Team21:06
47CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo21:06
48CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers21:06
49PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers21:06
50HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb21:06
51SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling21:06
52DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers21:06
53NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo21:06
54NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren21:06
55NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation21:06
56PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale21:06
57POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe21:06
58RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates21:06
59SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers21:06
60TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb21:06
61CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling21:06
62BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo23:50
63DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb25:05
64TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren25:05
65CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:05
66RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team25:05
67VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team25:05
68ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM25:05
69HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale25:05
70WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale25:05
71ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team25:05
72MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling25:05
73GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers29:44
74ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:44
75DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal30:31
76HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal30:31
77ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè30:31
78VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM30:31
79CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè30:31
80RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30:31
81RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30:31
82RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30:31
83CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren30:31
84CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30:31
85CATALDO DarioMovistar Team30:31
86CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo30:31
87ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal30:31
88BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30:31
89SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe30:31
90BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe30:31
91SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling30:31
92WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling30:31
93BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren30:31
94MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling30:31
95WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling30:31
96BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec30:31
97RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team30:31
98GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team30:31
99CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team30:31
100VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale30:31
101ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren30:31
102DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates30:39
103GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling34:06
104CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team34:19
105BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale34:19
106BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation34:28
107CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation34:28
108ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation34:28
109FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ34:28
110FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM34:28
111CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates34:28
112MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:28
113OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal34:28
114GRADEK KamilCCC Team34:28
115TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè34:28
116SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM34:28
117SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ34:28
118DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal34:28
119BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM34:28
120ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè34:28
121CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:28
122DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation34:28
123EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:28
124HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:28
125ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM34:28
126VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:28
127GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates34:28
128LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè34:28
129DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ34:28
130GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ34:28
131FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè34:28
132MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè34:28
133GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ34:28
134CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling34:28
135LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:28
136SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation34:28
137MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates34:28
138KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ34:28
139HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step34:28
140HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal34:28
141VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal34:28
142HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal34:28
143KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step34:28
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 49:21:46
2KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:34
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:43
4POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling0:57
5NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:01
6KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:15
7HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:19
8MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1:21
9MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:36
10FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team2:20
11MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:39
12GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:45
13PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:58
14PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren5:10
15KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step5:56
16SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team8:43
17ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team15:08
18CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers18:54
19PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale19:02
20FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe23:04
21OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb23:30
22VALTER AttilaCCC Team24:36
23FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team26:53
24KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling29:40
25VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal31:45
26HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step31:58
27WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale32:08
28MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo32:08
29GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling34:10
30NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers35:06
31SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers39:31
32HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb40:59
33TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb41:26
34VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team42:46
35BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo42:47
36NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo43:16
37SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step45:01
38ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates48:27
39PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren49:48
40BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale52:12
41DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team53:00
42ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team53:30
43NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation54:41
44CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo55:59
45DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates56:50
46RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:00:56
47POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe1:01:07
48O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:01:29
49SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team1:05:30
50HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06:11
51GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team1:06:17
52HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale1:06:33
53MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling1:06:44
54PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:06:50
55CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:09:32
56ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1:10:02
57GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:10:38
58CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:12:31
59BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren1:13:57
60HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb1:15:06
61RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:15:15
62CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling1:15:32
63BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:15:44
64DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:16:07
65CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling1:16:20
66BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1:17:01
67HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal1:17:40
68BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:18:04
69VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale1:23:00
70TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren1:23:59
71ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:24:36
72VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM1:26:00
73PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:26:00
74CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:26:46
75RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:28:53
76SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:29:45
77TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:29:58
78BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale1:31:22
79SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling1:31:33
80DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb1:31:47
81FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:32:40
82ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM1:33:13
83DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers1:34:11
84BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:36:00
85CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren1:37:26
86ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:37:39
87ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM1:39:07
88CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:39:28
89RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:39:32
90ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren1:40:02
91MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team1:40:14
92WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling1:40:45
93GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling1:43:36
94CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:45:52
95VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM1:46:59
96BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:47:10
97ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team1:50:02
98RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:50:11
99BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:50:12
100NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren1:50:17
101CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:50:22
102BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:53:36
103OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:55:43
104EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:00:08
105CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling2:00:12
106CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2:03:22
107HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:03:23
108TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:03:55
109LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:04:40
110BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:04:55
111GRADEK KamilCCC Team2:06:07
112CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team2:10:42
113CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:11:56
114HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal2:12:04
115ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:12:38
116FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:15:24
117SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:16:56
118RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2:18:48
119VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:18:55
120HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:19:39
121WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling2:20:11
122ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation2:20:23
123DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2:22:59
124MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling2:24:17
125SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling2:25:00
126CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation2:25:37
127GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates2:25:51
128DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation2:26:14
129GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2:27:14
130LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:27:49
131MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates2:29:06
132KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ2:29:33
133FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM2:29:36
134GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ2:29:41
135BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2:29:49
136MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:30:35
137BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM2:31:13
138SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM2:33:50
139HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step2:36:33
140KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:40:34
141MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:42:46
142SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:55:26
143DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal2:55:31
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ220
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe184
3GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers51
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step43
5BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step40
6HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step39
7PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec38
8VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale37
9NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers36
10FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM36
11VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits32
12SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers31
13GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling30
14DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation29
15ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team28
16ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates27
17HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal27
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates27
19BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe26
21PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers26
22GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates26
23RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
24FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team25
25BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates24
26CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation24
27CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling23
28HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step22
29KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb21
30CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers21
31BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren21
32OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal20
33PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren18
34CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
35MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates18
36CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling17
37FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17
38VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM16
39ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
40ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation14
41VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
42RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13
43DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal12
44RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
45HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb12
46FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team12
47DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb12
48MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
49BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation10
50ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team9
51NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo8
52MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo8
53O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling8
54ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM8
55BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe8
56LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
57FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ7
58BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren6
59GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers6
60WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale6
61HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal6
62VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM6
63CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team6
64GRADEK KamilCCC Team6
65ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
66SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team5
67TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
68CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling5
69WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling5
70MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
71POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling4
72VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team4
73ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal4
74TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren4
75SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling4
76GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ4
77CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3
78BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3
79TORRES AlbertMovistar Team3
80HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
81CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
82SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2
83MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
84KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1
85OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1
86BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
87BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo-2
88CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-10
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 49:21:46
2HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:19
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:39
4GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:45
5KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step5:56
6SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team8:43
7PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale19:02
8FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe23:04
9OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb23:30
10VALTER AttilaCCC Team24:36
11VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal31:45
12HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step31:58
13NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers35:06
14HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb40:59
15PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren49:48
16RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:00:56
17O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:01:29
18GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team1:06:17
19HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale1:06:33
20CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:09:32
21GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:10:38
22CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:12:31
23RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:15:15
24BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:18:04
25RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:28:53
26SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling1:31:33
27ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:37:39
28ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM1:39:07
29CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:39:28
30MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team1:40:14
31NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren1:50:17
32CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:50:22
33OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:55:43
34LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:04:40
35BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:04:55
36ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:12:38
37WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling2:20:11
38SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling2:25:00
39LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:27:49
40GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ2:29:41
41MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:30:35
42BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM2:31:13
43HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step2:36:33
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling84
2VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM76
3GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers45
4CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers45
5CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling40
6PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
7HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal20
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling20
9WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale20
10FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ20
11ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM18
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team18
13KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb16
14SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe15
15BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates15
16VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal12
17NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo11
18O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling11
19VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM11
20CATALDO DarioMovistar Team9
21WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling9
22CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team8
23FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM8
24BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8
25DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7
26ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
27HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
28PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers6
29RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
30DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5
31BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
32MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5
33CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling4
34GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
35OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4
36NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers3
37ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3
38ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3
39PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren3
40SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team3
41BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2
42HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb2
43SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2
44CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
45GRADEK KamilCCC Team2
46MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
47HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1
48VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1
49CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1
50ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal1
51BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1
52BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1
53RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1
54KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1
55BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo-4
56CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 148:03:33
2Deceuninck - Quick Step8:16
3Team Sunweb9:39
4BORA - hansgrohe17:46
5Bahrain - McLaren34:37
6Movistar Team40:11
7Trek - Segafredo43:35
8Astana Pro Team55:04
9CCC Team1:02:07
10AG2R La Mondiale1:10:16
11UAE-Team Emirates1:11:14
12NTT Pro Cycling1:26:27
13EF Pro Cycling1:40:11
14Lotto Soudal2:13:13
15Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:31:41
16Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:38:04
17Vini Zabù - KTM3:41:12
18Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:05:59
19Israel Start-Up Nation4:45:13
20Groupama - FDJ6:03:00

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

