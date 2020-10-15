Giro d’Italia stage 12: Jhonatan Narváez solos to victory on rain-soaked roads
João Almeida holds onto the pink jersey for another day, with no changes at the top five of the general classification.
On the rain-soaked roads, over 4,000m vertical elevation, Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) escaped from an eight-man break to take the win.
In rainy conditions, with standing water adding an extra challenge on descents and flats, the Ecuadorian held off fellow escapee Mark Padun (Bahrain-McLaren) to take his first grand tour stage win.
“Today I woke up with the right spirit and wanted to be the main player in this stage,” said Narvaez. “It is not a problem for me to race in the rain, in fact, I prefer it to
the hot weather.”
Padun suffered a puncture just inside of 25km to go, allowing Narváez to escape.
While Padun gave chase and got within eight seconds of Narváez on the flat and straight final 15km, he was never able to get back up to the stage winner.
Narváez is the second Ecuadorian to win a stage at the Giro. Last year’s overall winner Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who did not return to defend his title, also hails from the South American nation.
American Brandon McNulty put his wheel ahead first, crossing the line at the front of the group containing the pink jersey and GC favorites.
Headed toward a finish in the home town of Italian great Marco Pantani, a break of 14 got away with Mark Padun (Bahrain-McLaren), Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers), Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team), Simon Clarke (EF Pro Cycling), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Maximilian Richeze (UAE Team Emirates), Francois Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Manuele Boaro and Jesper Hansen (Astana), Hector Carretero and Albert Torres (Movistar), Victor Campenaerts (NNT Pro Cycling), and Etienne van Empel (Vini Zabù Brado KTM) achieved a 7:30 advantage by 88km to go.
This bunch was forced to chase Pellaud when he escaped from the front of the break at 80km to go. Benedetti bridged up to him some 5km later, with Rosskopf joining them at 73km.
The cat and mouse continued, with Clarke, Torres, van Empel, Narváez, and Padun bridging back inside of 70km remaining.
After a slick descent, Clarke went off the front, with Narváez and Padun countering on the next small climb.
Clarke was dropped with 52km to go, while behind, the former world hour record holder Campanaerts abandoned the chase, and took refuge in the pink jersey group.
Jakob Fuglsang, Astana’s GC hope, was seen struggling with a bike change at 40km to go.
A six man bunch gave chase after Narváez and Padun, who have an advantage of 6:45 with 45km to go.
Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) lead the chase from the main group, with help from James Knox (Deceuninck–Quick-Step).
Right inside of 25km to go, Padun suffered a puncture and lost contact with Narváez while he was waiting for a bike change.
This proved to be the pivotal moment, turning the final 20km into a pursuit: Padun chasing Narváez, both chased by the remains of the breakaway and the pink jersey bunch.
With 15km to go, Padun had narrowed the gap by 30 seconds and was within 10 seconds of the leader with just 10km to go.
However, the young Ukrainian who had been going full-gas for most of the day popped, and while he was nearly within striking distance of the lead, Padun was pedaling squares.
The final 7,500m saw Narváez slow only to navigate some “road furniture” and roundabouts, to stay safe on puddle-ridden painted roadways.
The 23-year-old dedicated his first WorldTour win to ex-Ineos sports director Nico Portal who died aged 40 this year after a heart attack.
“I learned a lot from him,” said Narvaez.
Clarke, who had been at the front for most of the day rolled across the line in third, with Joey Rosskopf behind him in fourth.
João Almeida, his tenth day in the lead, commented, “I am happy to have managed to keep the Maglia Rosa. Once again my team was
extraordinary, I’m really grateful to my teammates.”
After the stage finish, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) moved into 10th on the GC, while American Brandon McNulty now sits in 11th. Favorite Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) is in fifth, at 1:01.
Giro d'Italia Stage 12 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:31:24
|2
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:08
|3
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|6:50
|4
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|7:30
|5
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:43
|6
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:25
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:25
|8
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|8:25
|9
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:25
|10
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:25
|11
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:25
|12
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|8:25
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|8:25
|14
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8:25
|15
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:25
|16
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:25
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:25
|18
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:25
|19
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|8:25
|20
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|8:25
|21
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:25
|22
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|8:25
|23
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|8:25
|24
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|8:25
|25
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:25
|26
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:38
|27
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:49
|28
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:43
|29
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|11:43
|30
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:43
|31
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:43
|32
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|11:43
|33
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:43
|34
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:00
|35
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|16:00
|36
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:00
|37
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:00
|38
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|16:00
|39
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:50
|40
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:06
|41
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|21:06
|42
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:06
|43
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|21:06
|44
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|21:06
|45
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|21:06
|46
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|21:06
|47
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:06
|48
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:06
|49
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:06
|50
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|21:06
|51
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|21:06
|52
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:06
|53
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:06
|54
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21:06
|55
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:06
|56
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:06
|57
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:06
|58
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:06
|59
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:06
|60
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|21:06
|61
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|21:06
|62
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:50
|63
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|25:05
|64
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|25:05
|65
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:05
|66
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|25:05
|67
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|25:05
|68
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|25:05
|69
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:05
|70
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:05
|71
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|25:05
|72
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|25:05
|73
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:44
|74
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:44
|75
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|30:31
|76
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|30:31
|77
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|30:31
|78
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|30:31
|79
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|30:31
|80
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30:31
|81
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30:31
|82
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30:31
|83
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30:31
|84
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30:31
|85
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|30:31
|86
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:31
|87
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|30:31
|88
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30:31
|89
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:31
|90
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:31
|91
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|30:31
|92
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|30:31
|93
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30:31
|94
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|30:31
|95
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|30:31
|96
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|30:31
|97
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|30:31
|98
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|30:31
|99
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|30:31
|100
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30:31
|101
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30:31
|102
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:39
|103
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|34:06
|104
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|34:19
|105
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34:19
|106
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|34:28
|107
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|34:28
|108
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|34:28
|109
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:28
|110
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|34:28
|111
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:28
|112
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:28
|113
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|34:28
|114
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|34:28
|115
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|34:28
|116
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|34:28
|117
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:28
|118
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|34:28
|119
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|34:28
|120
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|34:28
|121
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:28
|122
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|34:28
|123
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:28
|124
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:28
|125
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|34:28
|126
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:28
|127
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:28
|128
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|34:28
|129
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:28
|130
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:28
|131
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|34:28
|132
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|34:28
|133
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:28
|134
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|34:28
|135
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:28
|136
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|34:28
|137
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:28
|138
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:28
|139
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:28
|140
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|34:28
|141
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|34:28
|142
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|34:28
|143
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:28
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49:21:46
|2
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:34
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:43
|4
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:57
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01
|6
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:19
|8
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21
|9
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:36
|10
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|2:20
|11
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:39
|12
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:45
|13
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:58
|14
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:10
|15
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:56
|16
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|8:43
|17
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|15:08
|18
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:54
|19
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:02
|20
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:04
|21
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|23:30
|22
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|24:36
|23
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|26:53
|24
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|29:40
|25
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|31:45
|26
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:58
|27
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32:08
|28
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:08
|29
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|34:10
|30
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:06
|31
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39:31
|32
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|40:59
|33
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|41:26
|34
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|42:46
|35
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:47
|36
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:16
|37
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:01
|38
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|48:27
|39
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|49:48
|40
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|52:12
|41
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|53:00
|42
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|53:30
|43
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|54:41
|44
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|55:59
|45
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|56:50
|46
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:00:56
|47
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01:07
|48
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:01:29
|49
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|1:05:30
|50
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06:11
|51
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|1:06:17
|52
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:33
|53
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:06:44
|54
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06:50
|55
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09:32
|56
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10:02
|57
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:10:38
|58
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:12:31
|59
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:13:57
|60
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|1:15:06
|61
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:15:15
|62
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:15:32
|63
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15:44
|64
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:07
|65
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:16:20
|66
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1:17:01
|67
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:17:40
|68
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:18:04
|69
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:00
|70
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:23:59
|71
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:24:36
|72
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:26:00
|73
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:26:00
|74
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:26:46
|75
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:28:53
|76
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29:45
|77
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:29:58
|78
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:22
|79
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:31:33
|80
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|1:31:47
|81
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:32:40
|82
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:33:13
|83
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:34:11
|84
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:36:00
|85
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:37:26
|86
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:37:39
|87
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:39:07
|88
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:39:28
|89
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:39:32
|90
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:40:02
|91
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:40:14
|92
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:40:45
|93
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:43:36
|94
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:45:52
|95
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:46:59
|96
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:47:10
|97
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|1:50:02
|98
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:50:11
|99
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:50:12
|100
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:50:17
|101
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:50:22
|102
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:53:36
|103
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:55:43
|104
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:00:08
|105
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:00:12
|106
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:03:22
|107
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:03:23
|108
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:03:55
|109
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:04:40
|110
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:04:55
|111
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:06:07
|112
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:10:42
|113
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:11:56
|114
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12:04
|115
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:12:38
|116
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:15:24
|117
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:16:56
|118
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:18:48
|119
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:18:55
|120
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:19:39
|121
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:20:11
|122
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:20:23
|123
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:22:59
|124
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:24:17
|125
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:25:00
|126
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:25:37
|127
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:25:51
|128
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:26:14
|129
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:27:14
|130
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:27:49
|131
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:29:06
|132
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29:33
|133
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:29:36
|134
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29:41
|135
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:29:49
|136
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:30:35
|137
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:31:13
|138
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:33:50
|139
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:36:33
|140
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:40:34
|141
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:42:46
|142
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:55:26
|143
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|2:55:31
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|220
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|184
|3
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|43
|5
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40
|6
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39
|7
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|38
|8
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|9
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36
|10
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|36
|11
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32
|12
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|13
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|30
|14
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29
|15
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|28
|16
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27
|17
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|27
|18
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27
|19
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|20
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|21
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|22
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26
|23
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|24
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|25
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24
|26
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24
|27
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|23
|28
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|29
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|21
|30
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|31
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21
|32
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|33
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|18
|34
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|35
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18
|36
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|37
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17
|38
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|16
|39
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14
|40
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|41
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|42
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13
|43
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|44
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|45
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|12
|46
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|47
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|12
|48
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|49
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|50
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|9
|51
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|52
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|53
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|54
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|55
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|56
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|57
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|58
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|6
|59
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|60
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|61
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|62
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6
|63
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|6
|64
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|6
|65
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|66
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|5
|67
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|68
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|69
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|70
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|71
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|72
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|4
|73
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|74
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|75
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|76
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|77
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3
|78
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|79
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|3
|80
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|81
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|82
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|83
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|84
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|85
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1
|86
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|87
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|-2
|88
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-10
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49:21:46
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:19
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:39
|4
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:45
|5
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:56
|6
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|8:43
|7
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:02
|8
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:04
|9
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|23:30
|10
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|24:36
|11
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|31:45
|12
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:58
|13
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:06
|14
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|40:59
|15
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|49:48
|16
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:00:56
|17
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:01:29
|18
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|1:06:17
|19
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:33
|20
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09:32
|21
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:10:38
|22
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:12:31
|23
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:15:15
|24
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:18:04
|25
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:28:53
|26
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:31:33
|27
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:37:39
|28
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:39:07
|29
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:39:28
|30
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:40:14
|31
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:50:17
|32
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:50:22
|33
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:55:43
|34
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:04:40
|35
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:04:55
|36
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:12:38
|37
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:20:11
|38
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:25:00
|39
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:27:49
|40
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29:41
|41
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:30:35
|42
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:31:13
|43
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:36:33
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|84
|2
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|76
|3
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|4
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|5
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|40
|6
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|7
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|8
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|9
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|10
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|11
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|18
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|16
|14
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|15
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|16
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|18
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11
|19
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|11
|20
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|9
|21
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|9
|22
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|8
|23
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|24
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|25
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|26
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|6
|27
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|28
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|29
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|30
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|31
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|32
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|33
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|34
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|35
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4
|36
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|37
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|38
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|39
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3
|40
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|3
|41
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|42
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|2
|43
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|44
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|45
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2
|46
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|47
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|48
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1
|49
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|50
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|51
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|52
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|53
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|54
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|55
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|-4
|56
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|148:03:33
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:16
|3
|Team Sunweb
|9:39
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:46
|5
|Bahrain - McLaren
|34:37
|6
|Movistar Team
|40:11
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:35
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|55:04
|9
|CCC Team
|1:02:07
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:16
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11:14
|12
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:26:27
|13
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:40:11
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|2:13:13
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:31:41
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:38:04
|17
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3:41:12
|18
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:05:59
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:45:13
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:03:00
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.