Giro d’Italia stage 11: Arnaud Démare takes fourth win in chaotic bunch gallop
The leader of the points competition stormed to fourth stage win while João Almeida stays safe in the leader's jersey.
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took his fourth win on stage 11 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia.
The big Frenchman pounced with 300m to go, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) close on his wheel, and roared to another victory.
Sagan was forced to navigate around a fading Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and was distanced by half a bike length.
Full report to follow.