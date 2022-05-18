Become a Member

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 11: Alberto Dainese delivers Italy’s first stage in tight bunch sprint

Richard Carapaz snatches a mid-race time bonus to move into second place overall at 12 seconds back.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) won a hotly contested bunch sprint for stage 11 Wednesday at the Giro d’Italia.

Groupama-FDJ took control with one kilometer to go, and it came down to another tight sprint. Dainese won his first grand tour stage and Italy, and Team DSM won its first stage so far in this Giro.

Dainese fended off Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Team Emirates), while Simon Consonni (Cofidis) crossed the line third. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was fifth after struggling Tuesday, and Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was sixth.

Juanpe López (Trek-Segafredo) finished in the main bunch to defend the pink jersey, while Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) jumped into second place at 12 seconds back after snatching a mid-race time bonus.

The pancake-flat 203km 11th stage didn’t feature a rated climb, and the bunch was determined to bring it home for a sprint.

With a breakaway profile on tap Thursday, the peloton’s sprinters didn’t want to miss one of their last chances. Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) was the day’s lone dangler, but he was duly reeled in during the closing 1.3km to set up the mass gallop.

Biniam Girmay was the day’s only non-starter after the Eritrean sprinter made history in Tuesday’s stage. An exploding cork struck his eye, and doctors confirmed he suffered a hemorrhage in a freak, post-stage incident.

An early breakaway went nowhere as the sprinters didn’t want this chance to slip away. The risk of crosswinds kept the tension high despite not having one rated climb on the course profile.

Early break goes nowhere

Big crowds cheered the Giro as it paced across Italy’s heartland. (Photo: Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The big news Wednesday was the non-start by Tuesday’s big winner Girmay. The Eritrean made history by becoming the first Black African rider to win a grand tour stage but was struck in the eye by an exploding cork during the post-stage ceremony, and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

Also read: Doctors confirm Girmay suffered hemorrhage in left eye

Wednesday’s long, flat 203km stage featured no rated climbs, but the risk of crosswinds assured a nervous stage.

Two riders — Filippo Tagliani (Drone Hopper) and Luca Rastelli (Bardiani-CSF) — pulled away early when no one else wanted to move.

Somewhat surprisingly, the bunch kept a pretty tight leash on the two non-threatening riders. With opportunities dwindling for the sprinters, no team wanted to take a chance, and the bunch didn’t gain more than 5 minutes.

The inertia of the main bunch reeled them in earlier than expected, with about 90km to go.

The threat of crosswinds kept the pace high, with Ineos Grenadiers often massing at the front to keep Richard Carapaz in the best position.

Carapaz slotted into second place at 12 seconds back after snatching a mid-race time bonus.

With about 60km to go, Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) jumped out of the bunch, and hovered alone about one minute off the front with 40km to go.

De Bondt dangled off the front, and the peloton rode eight across the road as the gap came down to 30 seconds. The closing kilometers on narrow farm roads only upped the tension, allowing De Bondt to stay out there longer than expected.

Tomorrow’s stage 12: Another chance for the breakaways

Juanpe López has enjoyed a magic Giro so far. (Photo: UCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022 Giro hit the midway mark in terms of kilometers raced early in Wednesday’s stage and from there, it’s all downhill to Verona, with a few gigantic climbs along the way.

The race continues Thursday with the Parma to Genoa with the 204km 12th stage. It’s a lumpy profile that could deliver another chance for the Giro’s stage-hunters.

The stage gradually climbs to the Cat. 3 Passo del Bocco as the course crosses the spine of the Apennines.

Two more sharp, third-category climbs spice up the final half of the stage, with a few unrated lumps in the closing 20km.

There’s no guarantee a break will stay clear because any sprinters who still haven’t won are quickly running out of chances.

Giro d'Italia Stage 11 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM4:19:04
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates0:00
3CONSONNI SimoneCofidis0:00
4DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
6CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
7THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
8MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
9BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
10NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team0:00
11NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
12AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:00
13ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
14MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa0:00
15TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
16GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
17OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
18NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
19SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
20GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:00
21BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
22ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:00
23CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
24BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
25HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
26RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:00
27ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
28COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:00
29TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
30CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:00
31BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
32ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
33HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
34BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
35BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
36PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
37LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
38LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma0:00
39PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:00
40SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:00
41KREDER WesleyCofidis0:00
42VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
43POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
44TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
45VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
46SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
47MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
48GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:00
49MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:00
50VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo0:00
51PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:00
52BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:00
53CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
54CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
55NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
56CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
57CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
58SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal0:00
59HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
60VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
61CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:00
62LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
63ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
64RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
65GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
66SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:00
67ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:00
68ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:00
69HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:00
70ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa0:00
71DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:00
72SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
73VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
74ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
75ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
76COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:00
77TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:00
78FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
79RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa0:00
80KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:00
81SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
82ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
83KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
84COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
85VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
86FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:00
87SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
88HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:00
89BARTA WillMovistar Team0:00
90FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
91MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
92SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:00
93VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:00
94BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
95VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
96TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
97FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma0:00
98DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
99PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
100BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa0:00
101LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:00
102HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
103SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
104FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa0:22
105TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:22
106OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:23
107VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:23
108KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:23
109ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:23
110TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:23
111CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost0:23
112BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:23
113SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team0:23
114CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost0:23
115EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma0:23
116YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:23
117VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:23
118HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:23
119DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:23
120VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:23
121COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:23
122MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:23
123CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:23
124HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:23
125DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:23
126BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech0:23
127PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:23
128PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:23
129HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:29
130RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:31
131ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:31
132CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:31
133BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:31
134SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:31
135PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:39
136DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:42
137DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix0:45
138NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious0:47
139ROCHAS RémyCofidis0:47
140GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:49
141KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:49
142BOL CeesTeam DSM0:53
143CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:17
144JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:22
145KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:22
146DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:51
147PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:51
148SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:51
149OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates1:51
150CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech1:54
151VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:54
152KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ2:01
153DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:53
154LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:53
155DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech3:07
156PEREZ AnthonyCofidis4:12
157POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious4:12
158CIMOLAI DavideCofidis4:12
159PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis4:12
160DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ4:12
161LAZKANO OierMovistar Team4:12
162RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix4:55
163KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix4:55
164BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix4:55
165CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers7:02
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 46:43:12
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:12
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:12
4BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:14
5HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:20
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:28
7LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:29
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:54
9BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:09
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:22
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:23
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:27
13NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team3:04
14HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:09
15CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4:22
16FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa6:51
17SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team7:18
18OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma7:21
19KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe8:57
20PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers9:04
21BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma9:38
22CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo10:12
23KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe11:02
24YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:34
25SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers11:54
26HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:56
27FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates14:05
28MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo14:48
29VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:46
30BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious17:41
31CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team17:44
32TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:32
33DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma19:08
34HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM21:50
35PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team22:12
36DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team23:31
37PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team26:26
38LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma27:08
39FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma29:50
40COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè30:29
41HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33:02
42GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team33:42
43VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ34:40
44NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers37:07
45SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo38:03
46COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates38:07
47CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost40:50
48ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates43:18
49COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates43:21
50TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers43:53
51KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost44:37
52VILLELLA DavideCofidis44:45
53ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux45:25
54NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious47:37
55PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team48:02
56GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè49:36
57TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM50:05
58ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team51:02
59TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team52:21
60FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team52:37
61ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa54:07
62EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma57:11
63ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe58:46
64ROCHAS RémyCofidis58:54
65OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix59:41
66ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:02:54
67VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix1:03:00
68GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:04:43
69MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:05:09
70DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:05:16
71TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:06:37
72ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:08:10
73POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:08:57
74CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:09:09
75SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:09:28
76BARTA WillMovistar Team1:09:39
77CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:11:18
78CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:12:18
79SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:14:45
80ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa1:17:01
81SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:17:38
82DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech1:18:32
83ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:20:44
84CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost1:21:01
85TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:21:18
86HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:22:10
87ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:24:34
88PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:24:57
89VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma1:25:51
90SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:26:20
91PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:26:32
92VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:28:53
93PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:29:59
94FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1:30:34
95DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:31:26
96CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech1:31:30
97KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:31:41
98CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost1:32:38
99BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:33:50
100AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma1:36:00
101RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:36:51
102KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:38:14
103JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:38:48
104PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis1:40:09
105MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:41:55
106SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:42:11
107COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:43:51
108SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:44:36
109CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:45:53
110CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:45:58
111LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:47:05
112HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:48:47
113VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:48:58
114MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:49:48
115BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix1:50:23
116MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa1:52:30
117PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:52:48
118GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:53:30
119CONSONNI SimoneCofidis1:53:50
120SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:57:23
121GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates2:00:06
122DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix2:00:21
123KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ2:01:44
124DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2:02:59
125BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:03:47
126CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:04:19
127NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech2:04:25
128DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:04:42
129DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:05:38
130LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix2:06:07
131HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech2:08:42
132BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech2:08:57
133BOL CeesTeam DSM2:09:04
134RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:09:50
135PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:12:17
136RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix2:12:23
137NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2:12:28
138BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:12:51
139BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa2:13:25
140LAZKANO OierMovistar Team2:13:47
141DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech2:15:32
142SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ2:15:36
143HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:15:37
144RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:17:59
145DENZ NicoTeam DSM2:18:25
146KREDER WesleyCofidis2:19:00
147OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates2:19:37
148THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:21:08
149VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:21:09
150CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:21:29
151GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2:23:18
152VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo2:24:34
153ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech2:24:49
154BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious2:25:18
155RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates2:25:45
156VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2:28:32
157TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:28:43
158SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal2:32:14
159DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ2:37:12
160BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech2:37:55
161CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:44:24
162VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:44:41
163EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:45:12
164SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:45:53
165KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:51:20
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ173
2CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team96
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates91
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix90
5NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech69
6DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM67
7TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli58
8EWAN CalebLotto Soudal57
9DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53
10CONSONNI SimoneCofidis49
11GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38
12BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious37
13THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo35
14BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma32
15BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli32
16CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers32
17ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa32
18BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious30
19KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
20KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe26
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo26
22ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25
23VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team22
24VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal22
25SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21
26CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost21
27BARDET RomainTeam DSM19
28DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma19
29SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli18
30BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18
31ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa17
32LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo17
33ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates16
34HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe15
35YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
36FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates15
37CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
38ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates14
39VILLELLA DavideCofidis14
40MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14
41NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team14
42POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious13
43TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
44TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
45RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
46MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal10
47OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix9
48MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa9
49RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9
50GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team8
51HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
52ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
53RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
54MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis7
55LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious7
56LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma7
57TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
58SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
59ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech7
60VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
61DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team6
62SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
63FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team6
64ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
65DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
66AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma6
67VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
68POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
69FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
70NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
71ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
72TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
73BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4
74VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4
75EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma4
76CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team4
77NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team3
78ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
79BOL CeesTeam DSM3
80ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
81PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2
82CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2
83VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
84CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1
85CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1
86FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 46:43:12
2ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:12
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:27
4SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team7:18
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers11:54
6VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:46
7BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious17:41
8PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team22:12
9LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma27:08
10FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma29:50
11COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè30:29
12GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team33:42
13VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ34:40
14NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers37:07
15SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo38:03
16COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates38:07
17TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers43:53
18TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team52:21
19EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma57:11
20ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe58:46
21OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix59:41
22MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:05:09
23SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:14:45
24SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:17:38
25ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:20:44
26CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost1:21:01
27TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:21:18
28HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:22:10
29PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:24:57
30FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1:30:34
31CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:45:53
32BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix1:50:23
33PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:52:48
34GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:53:30
35DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:05:38
36RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:09:50
37PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:12:17
38BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa2:13:25
39LAZKANO OierMovistar Team2:13:47
40RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:17:59
41VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:21:09
42DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ2:37:12
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa83
2BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma69
3KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43
4HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe40
5POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious27
6TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli26
7FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates25
8BARDET RomainTeam DSM21
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo20
10SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19
11MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa18
12LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
13GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team16
14DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team15
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers14
16PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team13
17TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
18BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
19DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma11
20HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
21LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious9
22MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
23POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
24DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
25ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates6
26VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
27HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6
28EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma5
29ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
30VILLELLA DavideCofidis5
31DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
32LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma4
33TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
34ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
35CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost4
36VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
37BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe3
38CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2
39PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2
40NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2
41VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2
42TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2
43BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1
44NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1
45YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
46COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
47ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
48CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
49DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 40:12:41
2Bahrain - Victorious4:17
3Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:24
4INEOS Grenadiers14:02
5Trek - Segafredo16:40
6Team DSM17:46
7Movistar Team20:51
8Jumbo-Visma24:01
9Astana Qazaqstan Team30:47
10UAE Team Emirates33:49
11Team BikeExchange - Jayco45:37
12EF Education-EasyPost1:05:05
13Cofidis1:17:31
14AG2R Citroën Team1:29:36
15EOLO-Kometa1:35:43
16Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:03:44
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:27:16
18Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:09:23

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

